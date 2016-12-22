This is an incredibly worth while read by Cory Doctrow that has only gotten more pertinent.
reply
http://www.politico.com/story/2016/12/foreign-travelers-soci...
What I am trying to say, i guess, is someone will make money out of this, manufacturing fake twitter profiles with real looking history.
Now, the thing is, though, it's hard, because at some point your "followers" and "followings" have to be real people that interact with you ideally.
I suspect that's a fraction of a percent. Are there any cites for higher numbers?
The problem is that border security is going to over interpret normal text written by normal innocent people.
Ultimately, many countries that were once zero-risk considerations for entry are becoming riskier. The world is changing, people are migrating away from war in the middle east and other places and the US governments policy is to deny people deemed risky entry. Other countries require visas to deal with this sort of thing. US citizens of Pakistani origin need to jump through hoops to get an Indian visa, for example. That's far more intrusive and harmful.
It's intrusive, but why should your virtual identity be different than your physical identity?
With good reason, after the 26/11 Mumbai attack, which had the extensive involvement of an US citizen of Pakistani origin[1].
1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Headley
You can find extremists in any nation/religion, and it doesn't make much sense to make life hard for _everyone else_.
In contrast to yourself, I'm most self-censored here. In a game or in person is where I feel like I can speak freely. Here, not so much.
On one hand, maybe cool that you can list GitHub to show you are a professional, on the other much larger hand this data collection is terrifying and could be used for so many bad policies.
"Our analysis suggests that you do. You've been denied entry."
"Can you show me the details?"
"I'm sorry, we're not permitted to do that. The software just gives us an approve or deny response. Please move to the red line over there."
"I am speaking at a conference in two days!"
"I'm sorry sir. The decision cannot be reviewed, but you will be permitted to try again in two years."
"Two years?!"
"Please move to the red line, sir."
Here's a fun story from my experience with the US' immigration system's black box:
I'm a citizen of a country that gets ESTA. I have reapplied for that thing a few times as I travel to the US about once a year for conferences. Every time I enter the US, the border agent does a double take at my passport and asks me what my birth-date is. Turns out, in the black box of the US immigration system there's a number switched in my birth date, it's correct in the ESTA paperwork and passport. I may have messed up in my first ESTA application - my country may have transmitted the wrong data when the US requested it for the first time (my country and the US use a different date scheme, it's not MM/DD/YY).
Every single time the border agent says they put in a request to fix it (who do I even ask to have this minor thing fixed?), but I know the next border agent will ask again, the requests go nowhere.
So keep in mind that every 'minor' thing the US saves about you will be set in stone, even if that minor thing is wrong. I can only see bad things to come the more US immigration collects, they seem to have no direct way to correct false information, even internally.
https://www.dhs.gov/dhs-trip
I was constantly put into secondary inspection when i was on F1, and they were quoting that my visa from 4 years ago (j1) was inactive/expired. Well, of course it expired, it was a different visa.
I put in a TRIP/Redress request, got contacted by them, and provided them some paperwork (passport, visa scans etc). It took 2-3 months of waiting, but at the end it got resolved.
Now, they never send me to secondary inspection, except that first time after I got the greencard (but had to enter using EAD since the greencard was literally in my mailbox in the US).
tl;dr; if you care about it, try putting a dhs request, it may be well worth it. It saved me hours at the border.
I'm an American who has never left the country and probably never will apart from a planned cruise next year, and this scares the shit out of me. It's definitely a chilling effect, which I believe is the point. The US is about to become the very thing it ridicules North Korea for: isolationist, nationalist, and possibly fascist (the last based on Trump's picks for a racist filled far-right cabinet to go along with the Republican-controlled congress and his stated desire to have an all-Republican Supreme Court).
These are dark days ahead.
There's a very tiny leap to connect that to the already publicly available information, which likely already has a few thin threads connecting you.
I would suggest that you shouldn't let it intimidate you from traveling if you are lucky enough to be able to. The government will do what it will do regardless. If it assuages your fears slightly, all through the Ukraine crisis and the standoffs with turkey and with the U.S. over Syria, I traveled to and from Russia. One time I was held for extended questioning, but it was mostly corroborating my story I think.
The more paranoid side of me says this is to try to discourage people from travel and spending money outside the U.S., so the best "up yours, Uncle Sam" to me seems to be travel as much as possible. And while rogue or borish border guards do happen, most of my experiences with border guards are employees who wish they were doing absolutely anything else and just process as they're required.
It is a scary precedent happening, but nothing they're doing is new, it's just ou in the open now. So do as you would, but I'd not give them the satisfaction of me not traveling.
It may not make sense for you if you do not often travel internationally, but as someone whose family is living abroad, it's one big timesaver.
edit: grammar.
This is an incredibly worth while read by Cory Doctrow that has only gotten more pertinent.
reply