Http://racket-lang.org has a new design (racket-lang.org)
16 points by Learn2win 2 hours ago | 4 comments





I don't want to be that guy, but I think the design needs work. Especially since the title is saying "has a new design". I wonder what it used to look like. It looks like a nice piece of technology, but like the other guy said, the website is too busy and I don't know where to look at. It took me a minute to find the github link. It's almost like it's hidden purposely.

Also the "Books" section is kind of misleading and made me think they're taking credit for something that they didn't do. After taking a look at the page for a while finally realized it's like scheme/lisp, and the books section kind of makes sense, but still it's still very confusing.

This may be too harsh but the design almost reminds me of those parking websites that make money off of adsense. Hope they put some more effort into the design so the website can actually do the language more justice.

That's great, but it doesn't really seem to tell me anything at all about what it is, so I closed the page without clicking on anything.

From what I saw, it looks like a site that helps you make a variety of line drawings. Next time I need to make some line graphs, I'll check it out.

Worth a read, or at the very least a look: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Racket_(programming_language)

Thanks.

To the creator of this site:

Take into consideration the commonality between all of these:

https://www.python.org/

https://golang.org/

https://www.rust-lang.org/

https://dlang.org/

http://elm-lang.org/

http://plt-scheme.org/

Each of these language homepages clearly explains that they are introducing a programming language. This new racket-lang.org page doesn't. It has a huge impact on what users will think when they load the page.

The PLT Scheme homepage is leagues better than the new Racket one because it tells me exactly what it is for. Don't let yourselves go backwards.

