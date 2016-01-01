Hacker News
Posiba shuts down office in Vietnam without paying their staff
Company hasn't paid the staff since Jun 2016. Now CEO decides to close office in VN without clear path to pay us. PosibaVn is the core engineering team and it's not their failure.
Is there anyone can help us?
EDreicer
57 minutes ago
Posiba in a nutshell
http://posibablog.cf/nutshell/
CEO message:
http://posibablog.cf/closing_down/
