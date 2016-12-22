Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
If You're So Smart, Why Aren't You Rich? (bloomberg.com)
7 points by tempw 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite





A truly smart person will have a very impressive, convincing answer to this question.

It's "easy" to make money if you aren't super concerned with the mean through which you acquire it.

The assumption here is that everyone sees the accumulation of wealth as the most important goal in life. I don't think that's accurate.

Accumulation of wealth may not be the ultimate goal, but it shortcuts your way to achieve the goals of other pursuits.

But at what cost? Certainly you could work at a Biglaw firm in NYC (or whatever) and get rich if you're willing to trade your youth and your health. But is that smart?

Let's not pretend that many folks in startups aren't doing just that.

You're making several very large assumptions.

1) That you have to trade your health. I wonder if lawyers at Biglaw live longer than the bottom 75% of income earners. My opinion is that they very likely do.

2) Smart isn't applicable to the context you set up. It's dependent on what you want out of life, these are personal life choices. If I prioritize money over life expectancy, and I get rich but die at 63 years of age (due to the work lifestyle I undertook to get rich), that was my subjective choice - smart doesn't enter into it.

3) Most people with careers trade their youth for work to some substantial degree. The exceptions are extremely few, and extremely far between. Just working 35 to 60 hours per week, from the age of 20 to 67 (the soon to be social security retirement age), is heavily trading your youth for work.

I agree, the underlying assumption is faulty (and common).

I can answer the headline question very easily: because being smart isn't all that's required.

Is it required at all? Perhaps... if by 'smart' you mean 'able to exploit opportunities to personal benefit'.

It certainly helps.

As someone who comes from a family that has a few successful traditional businesses, luck and who you know plays a big part of your success.

It's hard for people who haven't been in business to understand. They have been told that a great product at a fair price with fantastic customer service is what it takes. While that plays a role it is does not even amount to 50% of the formula.

