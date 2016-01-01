Hacker News
Best Sublime Text 3 Themes of 2016
scotch.io
25 points
by
chenster
2 hours ago
brazzledazzle
16 minutes ago
Is the file association icon for .js in the screenshots the atom one? Kind of amusing.
pspeter3
39 minutes ago
I was really surprised to discover ayu
CrimsonVoid
12 minutes ago
As someone who greatly prefers light themes over dark, ayu seems to be the light theme I've been searching for.
notliketherest
1 hour ago
Anyone have a rational to use Sublime 3 over Sublime 2?
wgj
19 minutes ago
For me, vim mode has been less buggy.
