Best Sublime Text 3 Themes of 2016 (scotch.io)
Is the file association icon for .js in the screenshots the atom one? Kind of amusing.

I was really surprised to discover ayu

As someone who greatly prefers light themes over dark, ayu seems to be the light theme I've been searching for.

Anyone have a rational to use Sublime 3 over Sublime 2?

For me, vim mode has been less buggy.

