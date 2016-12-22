Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A flight was late because someone named their Wi-Fi hotspot ‘Galaxy Note 7’ (theverge.com)
23 points by dvichg 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite





If Note 7s are so dangerous, how is it that people are asked to turn them off, rather than prevented from taking them on a flight in the first place?

The only thing worse than security theater is voluntary security theater.

(and yes, I'm aware that the device in question here was not actually a note 7).

reply


People are told repeatedly that Note 7s are not allowed on flights at all now. You get announcements in line for security, at the gate, and on board before leaving.

reply


They are banned on all US flights, so they're undoubtedly banned in many other countries as well. You are not simply asked to turn them off.

reply


Unfortunate that nobody checked/saved the MAC of that hotspot. I believe it doesn't change when you switch between the AP / client mode, so you could identify the person later on.

Then again, it would be interesting to know if you can actually get charged for having a specific SSID and whether anyone can prove it's been done on purpose, not accidentally.

reply


> Unfortunate that nobody checked/saved the MAC of that hotspot. I believe it doesn't change when you switch between the AP / client mode, so you could identify the person later on.

The person identified him/herself on the flight preventing the diversion, according to the (better) BBC account: http://www.bbc.com/news/technology-38404711?ocid=socialflow_...

reply


Next person who tries that will likely end up in jail.

reply


I can see some crazy youtuber attempting this soon.

reply


Joking? You can't be jailed for naming your phone or wifi Galaxy Note 7.

reply


If you announce verbally on a plane you have something that can explode even if you do not you will still get arrested/jailed.

What difference does it make that you decided to do so electronically?

reply


Not for naming it that, but for falsely implying the existence of an explosive device on the plane.

reply


Creativity knows no boundaries, especially (unfortunately?) in America's legal system.

reply


Can we crowdfund this?

reply




