We are DataNovo, which leverages AI and unique business intelligence to tackle patent licensing and patent (in-)validity. As a team member, you will not only take on the most meaningful tasks, you will also take on the most important role. What You Will Do: You will be working directly with the co-founders to innovate new features and perfect existing ones. Examples may include building out features and functionality of our Licensing Ops (which identifies potential licensees or infringers for each U.S. patent) or running internal experiments to improve the usability of DataNovo’s data-centric SaaS platform. At DataNovo, you will be given every resource we have available to help you do your job the way you want it. What We Are Looking For: Core Responsibilities: • Create analytic web-applications to render results of our AI produced data • Collaborate with the backend team to design, test, and debug new cloud APIs • Debug issues that arise around design, performance, and compatibility issues • Rapidly iterate prototypes and new application capabilities • Develop and maintain unit and functional tests to ensure quality and reliability • Take the team to the next level of success Minimum Qualifications: • Demonstrable track record developing interactive web applications with Ruby on Rails and any Javascript UI frameworks (e.g. AngularJS, Ember, Backbone.js) • Strong knowledge of JavaScript (ES6+ features) and Ruby on Rails • Real-time web apps (WebSockets) • HTML and CSS with extensions such as Sass and Less • Project build tools such as Broccoli, gulp.js and Grunt • Preferred Qualifications: • Building large-scale Ember.js applications with Ember Data • Experience in Docker, AWS Infrastructure • Experience with automated unit testing • Experience designing and developing web APIs • Experience founding or working for a startup • Contributions to open source projects If interested, please contact Alex at alex@datanovo.com.