Building and Linking Libraries in C (swarthmore.edu)
Increasingly popular are the "single header libraries", which were popularised by Sean Barrett[0]. It's as simple as downloading the header, putting it somewhere in your tree and #including it where you need it. It's especially useful for redistributing libraries, but I've also found it useful to create these in my own projects.

[0]https://github.com/nothings/stb

Doesn't this hurt compile times and increase exe size?

Yes, but unfortunately for C++ libraries that make heavy use of templates, it's the only solution. Because templates need to be specialized to generate any code, they can't be compiled ahead of time into shared or static libraries. So in C++ you have this stupid non-sense.

truetype font rendering: stb_truetype.h: LOC=3287

Wow. I am speechless. Going to dive in another day.

Oh, this kind of horror I've met lately has got a name? Well, I learned something today. Thanks ;-)

Despite what the code may look like, they all have a very easy to use API. Take stb_image.h for example. Most people need just two functions, stbi_load(), which loads any supported image format to a byte array. And stbi_image_free(), which frees the data.

But if you need anything more than that it's all there. e.g. loading from memory, loading via callbacks, support for HDR images, support for custom allocators, preprocessor flags let you exclude code for unused image formats, etc etc

You can copy the functions into a .c file if it makes you feel better.

An alternative to using LD_LIBRARY_PATH is to bake the rpath into the executable. It's a little nicer for the user, IMO.

Tangential question: why aren't we using '#pragma once' more? I've adopted it in personal stuff and it's obviously Good. Is anyone still really coding for some arcane compiler that doesn't support it? Or is there some good reason for not just switching?

There are proprietary compilers for embedded chipsets that don't support this feature. Granted, these are fewer and further between than they once were, but they are out there. It really depends on how portable you want your code to be. Even though it is widely supported, it still isn't a standard language feature.

If your goal is to have a library that runs on most Unix-like and Windows systems, then '#pragma once' works just fine. But, if there's a possibility that your code would be deployed to an odd platform, it's probably best to use traditional header guards. I'm so used to using header guards that the appeal of '#pragma once' isn't that great for me.

You don't have to go that far.. Oracle Studio (nee Sun Studio) for Solaris doesn't support it.

Wikipedia lists it as supported since version 12.5.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pragma_once#Portability

Isn't that more niche than embedded toolchains?

#pragma once is great. I use it in new code. Clang and GCC both support it, don't know about other compilers.

It's not standard. There are more compilers out there than gcc and clang.

Nice simple guide. Perfect for people like me that are "relearning" c.

