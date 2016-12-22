Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Peter Thiel's startup helps authorities track illegal immigrants (engadget.com)
Thiel calls himself a libertarian, but his involvement with Palantir demonstrates that he is just as much a big-government statist as the people he criticizes.

This startup helps hackers track Peter Thiel's immoral startups.

Wait I'm confused. Are you literally upset by this? Why is enforcing the law and following policies so everybody can make a successful transition to become a US citizen a bad thing? If your illegal, and most likely your not going to pay your fair share for the entitlements and services you and others use then I have zero respect for you.

Undocumented workers still pay tax.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Economic_impact_of_illegal_imm...

> The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy released a report in February 2016, stating that 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States are paying annually an estimated amount of $11.64 billion in state and local taxes, "on average an estimated 8 percent of their incomes."[25]

That can't be right. According to the Wall Street Journal [1] there is a total of 11 million illegal immigrants in the US as a whole.

[1] - http://www.wsj.com/articles/number-of-illegal-immigrants-in-...

Estimates range from 11 to 16 million illegal immigrants, though a few years ago the highest one was at 20 million.

So you're really telling me on the high end 100% of illegal immigrants pay taxes and on the low end 68% do?


Yes, they pay sales tax. Not income or FICA.

People tend to ignore the negative consequences of causes they support. We all want to live in the best possible world, and it's hard to accept that any policy we choose will have serious negative consequences. We know for a fact that failing to enforce immigration laws will lead to tens of thousands of murders and kidnappings every year. And yet enforcing them will lead to a lot of misery for those who are deported. There's no convenient solution where everyone wins. It's hard to accept the reality of the situation, and so we often choose to see only one side.

> Why is enforcing the law and following policies so everybody can make a successful transition to become a US citizen a bad thing?

Because the laws are unjust. There is clearly an immigration problem in the United States and I personally don't believe tracking and deporting he people already here will ever contribute to a successful solution.

> If your illegal, and most likely your not going to pay your fair share for the entitlements and services you and others use then I have zero respect for you.

Many illegal immigrants still pay taxes and will never receive direct benifits for their contribution [0]

Illegal immigrants also work jobs that you would never think of working. Remember when they deported a bunch of immigrants in the south and food was rotting in the fields because no one was there to pick it a few years ago?

> Because the laws are unjust

So the solution is just don't obey them? Also, I don't think the laws are unjust. The laws are there to make sure fiscally the United States has the resources and security to protect its citizens.

See how well open borders has worked for Germany. These policies have further strengthened extreme right parties in Germany which potentially will be much worse (see Germany brexit or equivalent of Trump in Germany) which is very possible.

>"They are not all accounted for, the lost Seeing Stones. We do not know who else may be watching!"

Maybe it's time for somebody to start a company aimed at helping illegal immigrants avoid the government?

Yes, it's called "people smuggling" or "coyotes".

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coyotaje

I think there's a significant idea hidden in your question. Seeing your username I hope that was intentional.

How about a self-surveillance platform to measure your footprint?

The idea is basically an automated network-level CTF. Get as much data out as possible, then report back with the results. You could do this with a group of friends (feed all your friends data into your analysis box), to yourself (and all your devices baring OS restrictions), or with a larger group of security-minded individuals.

For extra fun, if you're capturing the traffic on your own machines, you could have a tool that extracts network encryption keys from memory, which should work similarly for programs using the same encryption stack, and you then feed that into the network analysis tool.

You could then use this to make sure you're not sending out data you don't want to send out in the first place; ideally you'd get to the point where your analysis tool can decrypt every packet, so that you're sure you're not sending out any data that you don't want to get out.

PANDA looks like an interesting tool to automate the retrieval of encryption keys; it can replay full process executions using a modified version of QEMU, and find procedures that convert high entropy data (i.e. encrypted or compressed data) to lower entropy data.

Coincidentally, if you get this up and running you can also automate the breaking of (encryption-based) DRM; that's just a side effect of gaining fuller control over your general-purpose computer. Oops.

Are you for open borders? No? Then illegal immigrants are going to exist.

Maybe it's time for somebody to start a company aimed at helping tax cheats avoid the government.

Or maybe it's time for illegal immigrants to follow the law, just like thousands of legal immigrants do? Maybe they can pay taxes for the social welfare resources they use, the free college, the free medical expenses.

Do you know how frustrating it is for legal immigrants who worked hard to become legal and follow the law watch other illegal immigrants trample on the laws without regard? It's very frustrating.

In regards to paying taxes and social welfare resources, they actually contribute quite a bit:

http://www.politifact.com/punditfact/statements/2016/oct/02/...

And in a perverse turn of events, they probably help some social welfare programs (ie Social Security) because they can never receive those benefits.

"Donald Trump may not have paid federal income taxes for 20 years, but the undocumented immigrants he rails against certainly have, according to the head of a Latino civic engagement organization."

This is the FIRST SENTENCE of the article. Sorry, but if the first sentence is bashing someone who follows the tax laws because of a political reason, I am not going to be able to say that is a credible source. The article has a strong political bias for illegal immigrants.

reply


If the SECOND SENTENCE of a comment is a factually false statement, I'll still honor the effort and respond with more accurate (even if imperfect) information ;)

Did you see what dang said to you here? https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13191305

I flagged this comment, and your "black people are criminals" comment, because of the tedious race baiting.

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13242008

US citizens don't have access to free college and healthcare but somehow illegal immigrants do?

http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/may/12/u-california...

One example. Read up on it. This is a public school, funded with your tax dollars. Tax dollars that will be spent on people who break the law, throw it in your face, and then demand more free stuff.

The angel-immigrant stigma is just as biased as the evil-immigrant stigma. You make great and valid points, but you're going to downvoted to death. I however gave you an upvote. Merry Christmas.

I upvoted you because I believe it was a well put opinion. But I have some doubts (I dont live in the US). Do illegal immigrants are allowed to free college and free medical expenses? I would imagine any kind of formal register required to use these services would lead them to be arrested and deported.

Palantir is hardly a startup

Seriously... I dont know why I bothered clicking the title thinking it was a new company. Just the same datamining company that helps government agencies helping a government agency.

Engadget? Aren't they part of that revenge porn outfit that was sued into bankruptcy a little while back?

In fact, I recall that Peter Thiel helped fund the lawsuit against them. Huh. What a coincidence.

Thus this negative hit piece against him perhaps?

