The Disadvantages of an Elite Education (theamericanscholar.org)
24 points by jmarbach 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Making small talk is a skill, just like any other. You don't need to skip college to figure out how to small talk.

but the rest of the article is pretty interesting: the sense of entitlement, the one dimensional view of intelligence, and the SAT and prep track required to get to it all.

Somehow, this article reminded me of Catch in the Rye - especially the main character and his experiences in a prep school for college.

This article is utter rubbish. Anyone who possesses an elite education will never suffer in their life. They're in the upper-echelon of society. I have no pity for them and they are not at a disadvantage.

Go ahead an ask anyone accepted into Yale if they'd trade it off for the same major at po-dunk State U.

What do you think their response will be?

Don't be daft. This is trash.

