EPA now concedes fracking is a hazard to drinking water (extremetech.com)
Actual report: https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-releases-final-report-i... Released back on 12/13/2016

Edit: Also with a less sensationalist headline "EPA’s report concludes that hydraulic fracturing activities can impact drinking water resources under some circumstances and identifies factors that influence these impacts"

I stopped reading at "fracking causes earthquakes" because there were too many factual errors.

Fracking does not cause earthquakes Salt water injection might however.

At least have a geologist proofread an article involving geology ffs.

To the general populace, "Fracking" refers to the entire process of extraction of resources involving Hydraulic Fracturing.

Edit: Also more than salt water is injected.

What if I told you, salt water is not a byproduct of fracking...

