LiChess: Learn from your mistakes (lichess.org)
71 points by akkartik 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 16 comments | favorite





lichess.org and the corresponding open source project[1] are really quite something. If you're at all interested in chess or code, I recommend following it -- their great execution will inspire you.

[1] https://github.com/ornicar/lila

Has the site been around for long? I've never heard of it but it looks like a large-ish community.

how does this compare to chess.com ? that site also has a post-game analyse feature which presents alternative lines

LiChess also provides post-game analyse features, allowing Stockfish to determine alternative lines, and also learn from your own mistakes.

I never used chess.com, so I cannot really compare. I'm an avid user of the linked site, and use it play both with friends and users around the world. So far it's been a great experience, and I still have lots to discover : chess studies, tournaments and alternate game modes.

I'd like to have similar tool for the game of Go!

> I tested the new feature on my favorite opening: 1.e4 e5 2.f4!, a.k.a. the mighty King Gambit. Stockfish hates it, and asked me to review it like it was a mistake! Yet it's considered playable. Actually Carlsen played it against Arionian in 2015.

Not acceptable, Mr Stockfish!

Actually, the King's Gambit has been (essentially) solved: https://en.chessbase.com/post/rajlich-busting-the-king-s-gam...

There is only one move that doesn't lose by force after 2. ... exf4, and that is the strange-looking 3. Be2. Does that mean this opening is a "mistake"? Well, maybe not, obviously a human wouldn't know the perfect lines, but personally I wouldn't play it :)

Either way, I'll certainly be using this feature a lot. Kudos to the folks at Lichess.

The King's Gambit hasn't been solved nor is it likely to be solved any time soon. That article was one of Chessbase's annual April Fools posts. https://en.chessbase.com/post/the-chebase-april-fools-revisi...

That article is an April Fool's joke: https://en.chessbase.com/post/the-chebase-april-fool-s-prank

That's an April Fool's Day prank. The King's Gambit has not been solved.

Ha how ironic that this was just mentioned in another thread! +1 to you sir!

Now with that said, this looks quite good and really broaches chess in a modern way in terms of learning. I sure have stacks of books that I wish were just software, mostly on studying chess tactics

It's interesting that even the best chess engines are still worse at analyzing openings than humans.

Is that actually the case, or perhaps humans try a lot of sub-optimal opening lines?

The engine dislikes the King Gambit, which has a pretty lengthy history, dating back to the 1600s [1]. However, it's not played much anymore at very top levels, and much has been written about its weaknesses [2]. So in some sense, humans have been "trying" the King's Gambit for centuries and have only recently come to the conclusion that it's not optimal.

Many players enjoy using the opening simply because it leads to dangerous and exciting games, so it makes sense that Stockfish and other engines would prefer conservative opening lines.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/King's_Gambit

[2] http://chess.stackexchange.com/questions/94/why-is-the-kings...

Sub optimal from the perspective of the AI, some positions that seem easy for an AI looking 10 moves ahead might be tricky for your opponent.

The LiChess guys are just the best. The BEST!!!!

The future grand masters who are 10 years old atm will be far in front of the current crop of grand masters due to improvements like this.

