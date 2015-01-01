[1] https://github.com/ornicar/lila
I never used chess.com, so I cannot really compare. I'm an avid user of the linked site, and use it play both with friends and users around the world. So far it's been a great experience, and I still have lots to discover : chess studies, tournaments and alternate game modes.
Not acceptable, Mr Stockfish!
Actually, the King's Gambit has been (essentially) solved: https://en.chessbase.com/post/rajlich-busting-the-king-s-gam...
There is only one move that doesn't lose by force after 2. ... exf4, and that is the strange-looking 3. Be2. Does that mean this opening is a "mistake"? Well, maybe not, obviously a human wouldn't know the perfect lines, but personally I wouldn't play it :)
Either way, I'll certainly be using this feature a lot. Kudos to the folks at Lichess.
Now with that said, this looks quite good and really broaches chess in a modern way in terms of learning. I sure have stacks of books that I wish were just software, mostly on studying chess tactics
Many players enjoy using the opening simply because it leads to dangerous and exciting games, so it makes sense that Stockfish and other engines would prefer conservative opening lines.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/King's_Gambit
[2] http://chess.stackexchange.com/questions/94/why-is-the-kings...
