Bitcoin Now Worth More Than Twitter (mattermark.com)
Bitcoin is a currency. Twitter is a company. The comparison doesn't make a whole lot of sense.

The US dollar is now worth more than Microsoft.

US government debt is now worth more than the US dollar its worth is measured in

This was an unfortunate title to an otherwise not so horrible article. It really didn't press the comparison too hard.

Coin offerings are the new stock. Venture Capital is now investing in both:

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/introduction-initial-coin-off...

So actually, they are now comparable.

Bitcoin is not a blockchain-based VC company. Bitcoin simply uses a blockchain. They are not comparable.

They are comparable to investors. Investors have to choose whether to put their money into Company A, Company B, or Coin C. To make this choice, they are comparing companies with coins.

Take your blinders off. You are getting disrupted.

At about $14B, the market capitalization of bitcoin is still somewhat less than the $30-40B market capitalization of IPv4 address space.

Not sure if you're just being sarcastic, but I actually find that to be an interesting comparison.

Not sarcastic, but both numbers are somewhat meaningless since the prices depend on having only a small proportion of the stock being traded.

I'm not sure I understand your comment. Is most of the Gold in the world traded? The same for currencies and stocks. Unless I'm missing something.

Ok so I suppose you're referencing what I found to be interesting about your first comment: you can compare IPv4 to Bitcoin in terms of artificial scarcity, which you're also saying makes it a somewhat meaningless comparison.

Twitter comparisons aside (what's the point?), anyone know what could be causing the surge in pricing for Bitcoin? It was off my radar for a while and all of a sudden it's at $800+.

Speculation is that it's a combination of Chinese investors looking to get out of the yuan and lower supply caused by the recent halving of the mining/inflation rate.

Another possible factor is the upcoming SEC decision about the COIN ETF, on Jan. 10. A Bitcoin ETF could unlock pent-up demand and drive the price to new highs, the same way it did for gold. However, a delay seems much more likely than approval on Jan. 10.

Also Indian, Venezuelan, Argentinian citizens - their currency is not doing well at all.

All true but the volume right now is too low for those to affect the price this much.

What do you reckon it is?

To me the fact that Chinese exchanges are consistently $20 higher indicates that Chinese buying is probably driving the price. But you should always be skeptical when someone tells you a reason for price movements, because the truth is the only people who really know are the people buying and selling.

The Chinese premium means nothing since there is capital controls. Bitcoin has a premium where there is capital controls. It's not related to the volume or demand of BTC itself.

Also hacked coins that can't actually be sold by the hackers... So the supply is low but demand is still high.

> Also hacked coins that can't actually be sold by the hackers

If that were true, why would anyone bother to hack coins?

Do you have any proof of this?

Could be ransomware. The bitcoin killer app :)

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2016/oct/22/city-bank...

I'm not sure why you're being downvoted, ransomware infection rates lead bitcoin prices closely.

2 points that I am aware of- attempts in India to rein in the "black" cash economy- which is perhaps 60% of GDP and currently untaxed- so notes taken out of circulation etc. And global jitters about banking and stability in general- I'd blame Trump but he may be a symptom, not a cause.

Has been rising last two years, only on your radar now because of the ath

It's a Christmas miracle.

Over 95% of Bitcoin trade is speculation on Chinese exchanges; the rest is mostly drugs and then ransomware.

The "market cap" of Bitcoin is a meaningless concept - trading is thin enough there's no way you could ever realise the supposed value of a large holding. Single trades can send the price up or down $30.

> The "market cap" of Bitcoin is a meaningless concept - trading is thin enough there's no way you could ever realise the supposed value of a large holding. Single trades can send the price up or down $30.

I just checked the charts on Kraken which according to https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/bitcoin/#markets has about 5.4% of the trading volume: https://www.kraken.com/charts. If you want to reduce the price by 30 Euros you'd have to sell coins worth a total of 775k Euros at once (using EUR instead of USD for the comparison, as Kraken's USD volume is only a small fraction of the EUR volume).

Also, according to https://coinmarketcap.com/ the total BTC trading volume over the last 24h was $187M. However, this number only includes exchanges that charge fees (as the volume in exchanges that don't charge fees could be artificially inflated), and thereby excludes almost all of the large Chinese exchanges. The top 3 Chinese exchanges all report volumes of over 3 billion USD during the past 24 hours.

So yes - single trades could definitely bring the price up or down by $30. But in practice most of the traders probably won't be affected by this.

Those trades are probably black market profits, primarily drugs. Or oligarchs, whose circles haven't been penetrated by journalists. (Or, what, overstock.com?)

I imagine Bitcoin would be a lot more popular if it weren't for the moral hazard of providing fungible currency for people trafficking in 9mms and ecstasy.

Right now, it takes an order of $2,440,537 to send the price up $30, and $3,184,447 to send the price down $30.

Do you have any sources on the 95% claim? I know a recent Quartz article entitled "Bitcoin doesn't care what Silicon Valley thinks" stated a similar premise.

Also, I saw you are writing a dismissive book on bitcoin where you refer to the motives behind it as those of cranks promoting libertarian pseudoeconominics. I was hoping for a more objective analysis aside from, "you're crazy if you support bitcoin."

"all of a sudden"?! You have not been paying attention since August 2015 then :) Bitcoin has been on a constant and steady rise for the last 1.5 years, due to increased adoption. No single event explain it. Bitcoin is just getting more and more used, here are more wallets, more Bitcoin companies, more transactions, more remittance done in Bitcoin, etc.

http://bitcoincharts.com/charts/btceUSD#rg60zigWeeklyzczsg20...

This is a startup that provides "valuations" of other startups after all. They sell shovels to the miners who think they are all going to get rich.

Twitter's valuation is becoming a favorite recently. Much like how number of books in Library of Congress, used to be standard for hard disk capacity.

Legendary creatures with wings that fly high up in the sky are called Pegasus, Unicorns on the contrary does not have wings. Thus when the interest rate go up Unicorns may be separated from Pegasus.

Cryptographies stand to create a better future. A better future should be worth more than Twitter.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pegasus

