Uber lawsuit alleges employees were misled on equity compensation (techcrunch.com)
86 points by derwiki 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 29 comments | favorite





On a related note about candidates not understanding offers, has Uber stopped the practice of calling candidates in the morning, making them an offer, and demanding that they accept or decline by the end of the day? I doubt it was helping candidates understand their compensation package.

I worked at a competing company a few years ago and we had to deal with this with many candidates we were recruiting.

This happened to me a few months ago at a different company and I was shocked by how unprofessional I thought that approach was. I ended up declining the offer because I thought that kind of pressure to commit was an indicator of how poorly the company may be run. It was for a senior level position and I had been at the same firm for nearly five years and it just seemed unnecessarily aggressive.

It's not really an indicator of how well or poorly it's run, but it definitely is an indicator of the culture there (had a 48 hour exploding offer before, and the C brass culture was quite toxic).

I don't like this practice at all, just to be clear, but let me play devil's advocate for a second:

Let's say that a company is trying to hire for "a senior level position", as you put it. Let's also take it as an assumption that senior level positions are relatively unique, carry responsibility within the company, and are not a homogeneous fungible engineering role. In other words, you can't hire two people for one senior level position and squeeze them both in somewhere.

The company doesn't just interview one candidate at a time, much as a candidate doesn't interview only one company. If there are two candidates in the pipeline and the company likes both of them, it would be unethical to give both candidates an offer at the same time (since the company can only hire one person, it would need to rescind the offer from one of those two people if they both accepted).

So, the company might tell the candidate they like most: "We really like you for this position. We'll give you 24 hours to decide, and hold the position until then. After that, since we can't hold up our recruiting pipeline indefinitely while you decide, the offer may expire." If you are a candidate, getting an offer a day or two later than you're expecting could seem like a big delay, after all.

I assume that this is not what you were told, or how it was messaged, but how would you feel about a situation like that? How would you want it to be messaged? If multiple people are competing for one position, you can only have one outstanding offer at a time, which means it needs to have a reasonable time expiration so that the next-best candidate gets a chance to consider it.

Alternatively, I suppose you could say, "We're giving both you and someone else an offer simultaneously. First person to accept gets it." But that seems equally bad (especially since the candidate has no way to know whether it's even true).

It seems like the higher level a position you're interviewing for, and the more unique, the shorter a time window the company can have to leave the offer open. When someone is given the offer to be the CEO of a large company, do they get more than a day to decide?

Granted, none of this reasoning should apply to typical engineering positions that people regularly encounter, for companies that want to hire as many people as they can, and I am not trying to excuse pointless exploding offers.

FWIW, I've had a few friends receive entry level offers (as software engineers) recently and they all had no deadline to accept

Hmm, so a number of things come to mind. Perhaps foremost is this person leaving Uber? Generally when you leave you have 90 days to exercise options. That brings all this up because well, its real money.

The $100K rule is pretty well explained[1] by Fairmark but to recap, take your options that vest over a year, multiply the quantity that vest by their exercise price and if that is > $100K the ones that are over $100K are disallowed as ISOs (no tax on exercise) and are treated as non-qualified (so taxed on exercise).

That can be a huge 'saver' because it means you can exercise your options, hold them for a year, and then (assuming you can) sell them paying only long term capital gains tax. When there is a big difference in the fair market value and the price that can be huge.

But in my experience when I was vesting big chunks of stock I was almost always subject to alternative minimum tax if I exercised the options (ISO or not). That rule[2] says basically "let's pretend you sold this stock what would your taxes have been compared to you holding on to them" if the tax bill would have been higher you end up paying tax on them anyway. (consult a tax professional for your own situation).

The worst possible scenario is you exercise your stock, you come up with the cash to pay the tax burden, but you can't sell it because the company is privately held. And then the company goes out of business and your stock is worthless. So you right it off and then you end up writing of that tax you paid as a 'loss', up to $3k/year for as many years as it takes.

This is a big down side of unicorn death.

[1] The $100,000 limit : http://fairmark.com/execcomp/isolimit.htm

[2] https://www.nceo.org/articles/stock-options-alternative-mini...

Boy, this is shaping up to be a terrible week for Uber isn't it? Kicked out of California, the Naked Capitalism post about their inevitable doom is gaining attention, $800MM loss this quarter, the UK labour board ruling means they may have to (retroactively and in the future) pay VAT, and now this.

Couldn't happen to a nicer group of people /s

I'm certainly happy. I can't think of a single company that as "ruined it" for startups more than Uber. Skirting around laws and regulations combined with absolutely insane valuations must have put completely unfair pressure on other startups.

Unfair pressure?

They have some obligation to other startups to keep valuations low, for what purpose? Are other VCs going to suddenly put irrational expectations on the companies pitching them?

Any VC/company that engages in some unrealistic valuation pissing contest deserves any big expensive failure that comes to them. Otherwise they can prove people wrong at their own risk.

Pressure to "do whatever it takes" to grow, including break laws.

Uber's last valuation is 12x ($66bn = $5.5bn x 12) on annual revenue growth of 275% - 12x doesn't seem an unreasonable multiple.

The valuation isn't artificially high, it's a result of an unprecedented growth curve.

Sure, but their sales are subsidized by VC dollars. I don't have all the data, but everything I've heard in every city says Uber pays drivers more than they charge riders, hence the enormous 10 digit losses annually. And once they raise rates, people will use their services drastically less. The question is can they make driverless cars work before they run out of money? And I really, really doubt it. That's many years away, and I don't think Saudi Arabia is going to give them a few more billion dollars.

Agree with this. Revenue is deceptive when you're undercutting the competition, especially when there's no profit to show for it.

And pay incentives for drivers are not only the surge charges but how many completed rides. That's likely to make sure there's enough supply on the road.

> ... the Naked Capitalism post about their inevitable doom is gaining attention ...

Not only am I glad that post is gaining attention (the entire series is excellent), I'm glad Naked Capitalism is getting attention. It's my favorite finance blog.

When it finally hits the bottom and it's for sale at non-unicorn prices, I fully expect to either see Amazon buy it up and merge it into Flex, or else Google/MS/Whoever buy it so that Amazon doesn't.

Amazon has enough cash on hand to do it, isn't afraid of losing money for years on end, and enough legal power to defend it (see: Google buyout of YouTube). The extra work density of both programs combined would make the sum more valuable than the parts.

[Bias: former Amazon Flex dev, though with no knowledge of any actual plans Amazon has]

I'd think Otto in particular would be enormously beneficial to Amazon. Amazon loves robots, and anything that reduces shipping costs (and times) would be incredibly valuable to them.

They weren't kicked out of California. They moved to Arizona and are running their self driving cars there instead.

There is no tax _difference_. The only question is when you pay your taxes (on options above n 100,000); it's merely a cash flow thing. The TechCrunch arthor misunderstands that somehow there are tax savings (there are none; the strike price doesn't change over the course of the option plan).

Pretty much everyone prefers the six month cliff.

> Yet, months after employees started work, Uber breached its Employment Agreements by systematically imposing a different exercisability schedule than contained in the Employment Agreements which, according to Uber, disqualified most of the options from ISO treatment while presumably affording Uber with millions of dollars of tax deductions.

So this wasn't the TechCrunch author misunderstanding tax law. It is straight quoted from the lawsuit.

That isn't true in every circumstance.

Let's say an employee has personal savings $100,000 and is granted $100,000 in stock.

If they have to pay 20% tax on what they exercise, then they can only exercise ~$83,000 of their options. The remaining $17,000 worth will need to be exercised at a later date.

Let's say the company then gets sold 3 years later and the employee's stock is worth twice what it was when they were offered it. The employee's additional stock now is exercised immediately and the difference of $17k between the strike price and the sale price is taxable as income.

Had they been able to exercise that $17k worth of stock 6 months after joining—which they would have had the money to do if they hadn't had to immediately pay tax on the amount they exercised—then that $17k would have been taxed as long-term capital gains, at a lower rate.

So you don't consider ISOs triggering the alternative minimum tax (AMT) on exercise as a tax difference? Or that a company can deduct the spread when NSOs are exercised? These are non-trivial tax differences.

Also, AMT credits: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/an-upside-to-the-alternativ...

Another article asserted that _Uber_ sees tax savings from the options over 100,000. I'll find it if I can (I'm currently on a hotspot on Caltrain). You're implying that the savings should be to the person, which is a different story.

I realize Uber is a big company and it obviously deserves some press, but I'm surprised just how many articles about Uber have made it to the front page of hacker news the past few days. And (almost) all of them have been very negative. I wonder if public perception will change and people will use their competitors more? Probably not enough to be noticeable. I wonder how Uber considers managing its brand, as they rarely seem to shy away from bad publicity.

With regards to this specific article, how common is this practice at other startups? From anecdotal experience, it seems common for startups to under inform employees with regards to their equity and how it works. I rarely meet a startup employee who understands what their equity is worth.

Making it top front page: Uber and AirBnB are likely the two startups that most people are waiting to see IPO (Dropbox like a year or two ago). Any of these companies is bound to garner attention when something big happens.

Uber is also aggressively recruiting. Many people on this board probably have been contacted by them or have been made offers by them. For what their comp promises, this would be very important for them, especially if they didn't do their due diligence on the company's financials and how their stock awards were set up.

I agree that very few people know how their stock works. To the valley's credit, a lot of places do RSUs which is a simple matter. But I definitely spoken with folks that didn't realize their exercise rights had expired.

I don't think I've ever seen positive press about Uber and I think the negative press has helped it way more in getting mindshare than it hurt. After all, many people still have not used Uber, and many people also disagree with a lot of the bad press.

There was a lot of early positive press about Uber, especially in media aimed at tech workers, businesspeople, etc.

Well, multiple negative events have occured re Uber this week. Makes sense.

uber seems to be run very poorly from my exposure to them. when i was applying for jobs, they contacted me and said that theyd interview me in 2 to 3 weeks. My deadline for another company was in 3 weeks as well. They failed to schedule anything and contacted me after 3 weeks were up and said it'd be another month before they could interview me. For reference, Facebook flew me out and interviewed me on campus 2 days after I had my phone interview and 3 days after they contacted me originally. Either way, I wouldn't work there in a million years considering everyone i've ever met that works/interns there said they worked 60 hour weeks.

