I worked at a competing company a few years ago and we had to deal with this with many candidates we were recruiting.
Let's say that a company is trying to hire for "a senior level position", as you put it. Let's also take it as an assumption that senior level positions are relatively unique, carry responsibility within the company, and are not a homogeneous fungible engineering role. In other words, you can't hire two people for one senior level position and squeeze them both in somewhere.
The company doesn't just interview one candidate at a time, much as a candidate doesn't interview only one company. If there are two candidates in the pipeline and the company likes both of them, it would be unethical to give both candidates an offer at the same time (since the company can only hire one person, it would need to rescind the offer from one of those two people if they both accepted).
So, the company might tell the candidate they like most: "We really like you for this position. We'll give you 24 hours to decide, and hold the position until then. After that, since we can't hold up our recruiting pipeline indefinitely while you decide, the offer may expire." If you are a candidate, getting an offer a day or two later than you're expecting could seem like a big delay, after all.
I assume that this is not what you were told, or how it was messaged, but how would you feel about a situation like that? How would you want it to be messaged? If multiple people are competing for one position, you can only have one outstanding offer at a time, which means it needs to have a reasonable time expiration so that the next-best candidate gets a chance to consider it.
Alternatively, I suppose you could say, "We're giving both you and someone else an offer simultaneously. First person to accept gets it." But that seems equally bad (especially since the candidate has no way to know whether it's even true).
It seems like the higher level a position you're interviewing for, and the more unique, the shorter a time window the company can have to leave the offer open. When someone is given the offer to be the CEO of a large company, do they get more than a day to decide?
Granted, none of this reasoning should apply to typical engineering positions that people regularly encounter, for companies that want to hire as many people as they can, and I am not trying to excuse pointless exploding offers.
The $100K rule is pretty well explained[1] by Fairmark but to recap, take your options that vest over a year, multiply the quantity that vest by their exercise price and if that is > $100K the ones that are over $100K are disallowed as ISOs (no tax on exercise) and are treated as non-qualified (so taxed on exercise).
That can be a huge 'saver' because it means you can exercise your options, hold them for a year, and then (assuming you can) sell them paying only long term capital gains tax. When there is a big difference in the fair market value and the price that can be huge.
But in my experience when I was vesting big chunks of stock I was almost always subject to alternative minimum tax if I exercised the options (ISO or not). That rule[2] says basically "let's pretend you sold this stock what would your taxes have been compared to you holding on to them" if the tax bill would have been higher you end up paying tax on them anyway. (consult a tax professional for your own situation).
The worst possible scenario is you exercise your stock, you come up with the cash to pay the tax burden, but you can't sell it because the company is privately held. And then the company goes out of business and your stock is worthless. So you right it off and then you end up writing of that tax you paid as a 'loss', up to $3k/year for as many years as it takes.
This is a big down side of unicorn death.
[1] The $100,000 limit : http://fairmark.com/execcomp/isolimit.htm
[2] https://www.nceo.org/articles/stock-options-alternative-mini...
Couldn't happen to a nicer group of people /s
They have some obligation to other startups to keep valuations low, for what purpose? Are other VCs going to suddenly put irrational expectations on the companies pitching them?
Any VC/company that engages in some unrealistic valuation pissing contest deserves any big expensive failure that comes to them. Otherwise they can prove people wrong at their own risk.
The valuation isn't artificially high, it's a result of an unprecedented growth curve.
And pay incentives for drivers are not only the surge charges but how many completed rides. That's likely to make sure there's enough supply on the road.
Not only am I glad that post is gaining attention (the entire series is excellent), I'm glad Naked Capitalism is getting attention. It's my favorite finance blog.
Amazon has enough cash on hand to do it, isn't afraid of losing money for years on end, and enough legal power to defend it (see: Google buyout of YouTube). The extra work density of both programs combined would make the sum more valuable than the parts.
[Bias: former Amazon Flex dev, though with no knowledge of any actual plans Amazon has]
Pretty much everyone prefers the six month cliff.
So this wasn't the TechCrunch author misunderstanding tax law. It is straight quoted from the lawsuit.
Let's say an employee has personal savings $100,000 and is granted $100,000 in stock.
If they have to pay 20% tax on what they exercise, then they can only exercise ~$83,000 of their options. The remaining $17,000 worth will need to be exercised at a later date.
Let's say the company then gets sold 3 years later and the employee's stock is worth twice what it was when they were offered it. The employee's additional stock now is exercised immediately and the difference of $17k between the strike price and the sale price is taxable as income.
Had they been able to exercise that $17k worth of stock 6 months after joining—which they would have had the money to do if they hadn't had to immediately pay tax on the amount they exercised—then that $17k would have been taxed as long-term capital gains, at a lower rate.
With regards to this specific article, how common is this practice at other startups? From anecdotal experience, it seems common for startups to under inform employees with regards to their equity and how it works. I rarely meet a startup employee who understands what their equity is worth.
Uber is also aggressively recruiting. Many people on this board probably have been contacted by them or have been made offers by them. For what their comp promises, this would be very important for them, especially if they didn't do their due diligence on the company's financials and how their stock awards were set up.
I agree that very few people know how their stock works. To the valley's credit, a lot of places do RSUs which is a simple matter. But I definitely spoken with folks that didn't realize their exercise rights had expired.
