I have more ideas about brick / mortar businesses (i.e. buy this thing off website X, rebrand and sell for Y% to make profit) than I do about SaaS business (which is my primary interest).
I tried many approaches (although I didn't finish any implementation besides the first one, the worst) on idea sharing and feedback. This is probably a little better than the best I've thought in all these years.
Oh, it looks like Wayback Machine has my first attempt at this thing stored: http://web.archive.org/web/20130814135339/http://www.ideacra...
Why would someone swap one good idea for ten bad idea?
What do you plan to do with "all" the ideas?
Would you post answer to your own questions for your own site? Those being:
What's the problem?
What's the solution?
Why would anyone pay for that?
How would you reach your audience?
Are there other solutions out there?
How is your solution any different?
Will you reject bad ideas?
"Why would someone swap one good idea for ten bad idea?"
This is answered in the FAQ. You get 4 from the top rated ones. Chances are if you haven't worked on your idea by now, you probably won't do it at all. Share your idea and you might get one or more that you will work on. Even if you don't get an idea you think it's "good" you might get inspiration from them or put a twist on these.
"What do you plan to do with "all" the ideas?"
Same as everyone else who submits an idea: get inspiration.
"Would you post answer to your own questions for your own site?"
I don't understand the purpose of your question.
How is your solution any different?
