Show HN: RealIdeas.site (submit an idea, get 10 real ones back) (realideas.site)
20 points by RealIdeas 7 hours ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite





Reminds me of the slogan on the trucks of Sunset Scavenger Company, the predecessor to Recology: "Satisfaction guaranteed or double your garbage back".

Love this. I've been looking everywhere from reddit, twitter, hn to forums for inspiration for ideas (because I suck at coming up with my own).

I have more ideas about brick / mortar businesses (i.e. buy this thing off website X, rebrand and sell for Y% to make profit) than I do about SaaS business (which is my primary interest).

Very cool.

I tried many approaches (although I didn't finish any implementation besides the first one, the worst) on idea sharing and feedback. This is probably a little better than the best I've thought in all these years.

Oh, it looks like Wayback Machine has my first attempt at this thing stored: http://web.archive.org/web/20130814135339/http://www.ideacra...

Thanks. Yours looks very nice. I've been thinking of allowing comments on the ideas themselves but I like your approach better (where the comments fall into different categories).

If I submit 10 ideas, where are the 100 new ideas going to come from?

Why would someone swap one good idea for ten bad idea?

What do you plan to do with "all" the ideas?

Would you post answer to your own questions for your own site? Those being:

What's the problem?

What's the solution?

Why would anyone pay for that?

How would you reach your audience?

Are there other solutions out there?

How is your solution any different?

Will you reject bad ideas?

"If I submit 10 ideas, where are the 100 new ideas going to come from?" Same place as the first 10, from other people's ideas. If you're an idea generating machine the DB will eventually run out of ideas to give you.

"Why would someone swap one good idea for ten bad idea?" This is answered in the FAQ. You get 4 from the top rated ones. Chances are if you haven't worked on your idea by now, you probably won't do it at all. Share your idea and you might get one or more that you will work on. Even if you don't get an idea you think it's "good" you might get inspiration from them or put a twist on these.

"What do you plan to do with "all" the ideas?" Same as everyone else who submits an idea: get inspiration.

"Would you post answer to your own questions for your own site?" I don't understand the purpose of your question.

The purpose of the question, "Would you post answers for your own site?" - being I don't understand and/or would be interested in the answers to the questions before for RealIdeas.site:

What's the problem?

What's the solution?

Why would anyone pay for that?

How would you reach your audience?

Are there other solutions out there?

How is your solution any different?

This is all covered in the FAQ. Problem: no vetting process on similar sites. Solution: have someone read the ideas. It's free, not meant to make money. I just posted it on HN. I don't see similar sites with a vetting process out there.

There are lots of sites that provide lists of vetted ideas, what am I missing?

What are some of them?

Neat idea! I think you should allow comments.

This was my thought as well. That the benefit of sharing the idea is to get feedback so the idea can be refined.

