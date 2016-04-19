GiveCampus (YC S15) looking for great Ruby engineers

We build fundraising software for educational institutions, and are looking for great engineers who want to build out the next suite of tools all schools will use. We're growing at an awesome pace, and now need more motivated engineers to help us build out the features and products schools want! You can read more about what we do, and how we do it, in The Washington Post (https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/grade-point/wp/2016/04/1...). Who we are looking for: - 2+ years in a professional engineering role - Ruby and Rails expert - Comfortable working on the front-end and back-end, but skews toward the back-end. - Enjoys building new features, from idea to supporting it in production - Passionate about education We are also hiring for multiple roles in business development, from Business Development Associate, to Sales Executive, and Partner Success Lead. You can read more about them at https://www.givecampus.com/careers to see if any fit your particular skill set and interests. We are a team of four, and are really excited to bring high tech to the education space. Please email careers@givecampus.com with your resume, any past projects you're proud to show us, and a note about yourself to apply. We are based in Washington, DC, and are looking for people here, in the SF Bay Area, or someone who wants to to move to DC.