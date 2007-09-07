The real AI risk isn't an all-powerful savant which misinterprets a command to "make everyone on Earth happy" and destroys the Earth. It's a military AI that correctly interprets a command to kill a particular group of people, so effectively that its masters start thinking about the next group, and the next. It's smart factories that create a vast chasm between a new, tiny Hyperclass and the destitute masses... AI is hardly the only technology powerful enough to turn dangerous people into existential threats. We already have nuclear weapons, which like almost everything else are always getting cheaper to produce. Income inequality is already rising at a breathtaking pace. The internet has given birth to history's most powerful surveillance system and tools of propaganda.
To be fair, it's a small step from effective AI that doesn't malfunction, to an AI over which humans have lost control. It's precisely one vaguely specified command away in fact, and humans are quite excellent at being imprecise.
In Nuremberg we developed a way to think about this: people outside the central circles of power have a tremendous amount of pressures they are considering. It's definitely the case that some are sadistic and horrible, but more are just following orders and trying to get by as best they can, and punishing them for war crimes is not appropriate.
The other side of that coin is that it isn't realistic to expect soldiery en masse to resist illegal orders. It's always more complicated than that.
Actually, the unwillingness of the Red Army to do any more invasions was arguably the precipitating factor in the fall of the Soviet empire. In 1988, Gorbachev gave a speech to the Warsaw pact meeting where he told them that the Brezhnev doctrine was no more. No socialist government would be able any longer to count on Russian aid in putting down popular uprisings. A year later, the empire crumbled. Of course, it wasn't the soldiers per se who refused, but the generals who were afraid of the potential mutinies (and the occasional actual ones).
And then there's always that soldier ready to denounce his camarads for having raped some poor Vietnamese women who had nothing to do with the war itself. Why risk such a PR disaster which might see your funding cut when you can use robots instead? Warzone robots don't snitch on their fellow robots in front of the press and they don't rape, they're only build to kill.
What horrible things to you have in mind that armies have not already done?
Anyone power that has significant leverage over another power already has that ability.
A bunch of 'super smart evil AI robots' will not be able to physical deter/control 500 million Europeans - but - a small Army of them would be enough to control the powers that be, and from there on in it trickles down.
Much the same way the Soviets controlled Poland et. al. with only small installations. The 'legitimate threat of violent domination' is all that is needed.
So - many countries already have the power to do those things to many, many others via conventional weapons and highly trained soldiers. That risk is already there. Think about it: a decent soldier today is already pretty much a 'better weapon' than AI will be for a very, very long time. And it' not that hard to make decent soldiers.
The risk for 'evil AI robots' is that a non-state, inauthentic actor - like a terrorist group, militia etc. gets control of enough of them to do project power.
The other risk I think, is that given the lack of bloodshed, states may employ them without fear of political repercussions at home. We see this with drones. If Obama had to do a 'seal team 6' for every drone strike, many, many of those guys would have died, and people coming home on body bags wears on the population. Eventually the war-fever fades and they want out.
And in an almost miraculous result, we've managed not to annihilate each other with them so far.
> Income inequality is already rising at a breathtaking pace.
In the US, yes, but inequality is lessening globally.
> The internet has given birth to history's most powerful surveillance system and tools of propaganda.
It has also given birth to a lot of good things, some that are mentioned in a sibling comment.
Machine learning advances are predicated on the internet, will grow the internet and will become what we already ought to know we are. A globe spanning hyper intelligence working to make more intelligence at break neck pace.
Somewhere along this accelerating continuum of intelligence, we need to consciously decide to make thing awesome. So people aim to build competent self driving cars, that way fewer people die of drunk driving or boredom. Let's keep trying. Keep trying to give without thought of getting something in return. Try to make the world you want to live in. Take a stand against things that are harmful to your body (in the large sense and small sense) and your character. Live long and prosper!!!
This has been done many times by human-run militaries; would AI make it worse somehow?
Groups of humans acting collectively can look a lot like an "AI" from the right perspective. Corporations focused on optimizing their profit spend a huge amount of collective intelligence to make this single number go up, often at the expense of the rest of society.
Solders in developed countries no longer want to die en masse.
I think that's beside the point. Why would the "aristocracy" owning the factories care about money, when they have all the goods (or can trade for them with other aristos)?
It's not like they need money to pay other people (the destitute masses are useless to them). With their only inherent "capital", --the ability to work-- made worthless by automation, the destitute masses have no recourse-- they get slowly extinguished, until only a tiny fraction of humanity is left.
In this scenario, they only need enough factories to meet the needs of themselves and the other aristocrats. Which means there will be massive demand for goods for the common people, which means there will be jobs for people. The only way your scenario works is if the aristocracy produces enough goods for the entire world cheaper than anyone else can, but also making them too expensive for anyone to afford. But that would mean the factories are producing enough goods for everyone despite the fact to very few can actually buy them. Piles of good wasting away outside the factory. The only reason to do this is if the aristocracy was malicious: trying to hurt the rest of humanity despite the fact that there is no real benefit.
That could still end up taking all of the planet's resources, if enough aristocrats try to maximize their military capacity to protect themselves or play some kind of planet-wide game of Risk, or if they create new goods that require absolutely insane amounts of resources.
I mean, ultimately, the issue is that the common people have nothing of value to trade except for resources that they already own, and no way to accumulate things of value. Because of this, the aristocrats will never have an incentive to sell anything to them: if they had any use for the common people's resources, they would just take them. So I think there are three possible outcomes:
* The aristocrats' needs become more and more sophisticated until they need literally the whole planet to meet them, destroying the common people in the process.
* The aristocrats provide to the common people, no strings attached, out of humanism (best case scenario).
* The aristocrats take what they need and let the common people fend off for themselves, creating a parallel economy. In that case the common people would have jobs, although they would live in constant worry that the aristocrats take more land away from them.
Ultimately, AI is neither necessary nor sufficient for the powerful to kill the less powerful.
And if it's powerful people trying to build hard military AI, they probably aren't reading LessWrong to understand how to ensure their AI plays nice anyway.
This is trivially false. Over a hundred billionaires have now pledged to donate the majority of their wealth, and the list includes many tech people like Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Dustin Moskovitz, Pierre Omidyar, Gordon Moore, Tim Cook, Vinod Khosla, etc, etc.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Giving_Pledge
Google has a specific page for its charity efforts in the Bay Area: https://www.google.org/local-giving/bay-area/
This only includes purely non-profit activity; it doesn't count how eg. cellphones, a for-profit industry, have dramatically improved the lives of the poor.
Also, some of these billionaires are running companies that are great at tax avoidance, probably most of them. Now what? They get to pick and choose where they get to spend there/invest money? I don't buy it.
I believe in wealth, just not this radical wealth separation .
If you raise the marginal tax rate to 99%, then you get rid of billionaires, but you also kill your economy. There are all the failures of communist countries, of course, but even the UK tried this during the 60s and 70s. The government went bankrupt and had to be bailed out by the IMF. Inflation peaked at 27%, unemployment was through the roof, etc.:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1976_IMF_Crisis
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Winter_of_Discontent
IMHO, most economies aren't able to raise the effective tax rate because the wealthy can add loopholes or shuffle their wealth elsewhere. This isn't an economic problem, but a political problem. Is there a political will to close loopholes and restrict the movement of wealth? Do people frame wealth in terms of freedom or in terms of societal obligations?
In every country we seen have some sort of power hierarchy, therefore unequal distribution of wealth.
The Giving Pledge requires that the money be given to philanthropy, which may improve the lives of others around the world, rather than Californians.
Which is not to say they don't do some good work with it, the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation has done some great work fighting malaria and bringing fresh water to poor communities.
But these same foundations also do a lot of other work, like furthering charter schools which benefits wealthy families to the detriment of poor communities here in the US.
If setting up a foundation that actually helps a ton of people means that their families can get a fraction of that money back, that's fine with me...
Unless you are implying that they are getting more money back through the salaries than they are in donating. In which case i'd love to see a source.
I suppose the poor are no longer subject to long-distance fees during daytime.
There's tons of stuff on this, but, eg., here's a poster from USAID:
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/originals/09/35/2d/0935...
To be clear, it's good that people have access to the internet and all the interconnectivity that it brings. I'm not slamming the basic premise.
What I'm angry about is the opportunity cost. Telecoms & ISPs roll out bare minimums and say "hey look, now poor people can [cherry-picked thing that doesn't alleviate poverty]" when the real question is how we live in the most prosperous nation of all time, in an era when we have solved every basic necessity, and kids still experience food insecurity in American cities. Meanwhile, telecom CEOs merge back into monopolies.
Dramatic improvement in the lives of the poor would yield better metrics than a 30% increase in Haitians using mobile banking. Christ, half of that increase could be from unconnected citizens dying from endemic disease & reducing the denominator.
"These people are wearing funny robes and beads, they live in a remote compound, and they speak in unison in a really creepy way. Even though their arguments are irrefutable, everything in your experience tells you you're dealing with a cult. Of course, they have a brilliant argument for why you should ignore those instincts, but that's the inside view talking. The outside view doesn't care about content, it sees the form and the context, and it doesn't look good."
The problem with argument ad hominem isn't that it never works. It often leads to the correct conclusion, as in the cult case. But the cases where it doesn't work can be really, really important. 99.9% of 26-year-olds working random jobs inventing theories about time travel are cranks, but if the rule you use is "if they look like a crank, ignore everything they say", then you miss special relativity (and later general relativity).
That's because it's very effective in practice.
In the real world (which is not a pure game of logical reasoning only played by equals and fully intelligent beings without hidden agendas), the argument ad hominem can be a very powerful way to cut through BS, even if you can't explain why they are BS by pure reason alone.
E.g. say a person A with IQ 110 talks with a person B of IQ 140. The second person makes a very convincing argument for why the first person should do something for them. Logically it is faultless as far as person A can see. But if the person A knows that person B is shady, has fooled people in the past, has this or that private interest in the thing happening, etc, then he might use an "argument ad hominem" to reject B's proposal. And he would be better of for it.
The "argument ad hominem" is even more useful in another very common scenario: when we don't have time to evaluate every argument we hear, but we know some basic facts about the person making the argument. The "argument ad hominem" helps us short out potentially seedy, exploitative, etc. arguments fast.
Sure, it also gives false negatives, but empirically a lot of people have found that it gives more true negatives/positives (that is, if they want to act on something someone says, without delving into it finely, the fastest effective criterion would be to go with whether they trust the person).
This is not only because we don't have the time to fully analyze all arguments/proposals/etc we hear and need to find some shortcuts (even if they are imperfect), but also because we don't have all the details to make our decisions (even if we have a comprehensive argument from the other person, there can be tons of stuff left out that will also be needed to evaluate it).
You immediately self-contradicted here. If a decision heuristic often leads to the correct conclusion, then it's a good heuristic (if you are under time constraints, which we are).
Of course, given unlimited time to think about it, we would never use ad hominem reasoning and consider each and every argument fully. But there are tens of thousands of cults across the world, each insisting that they possess the Ultimate Truth, and that you can have it if you spend years studying their doctrine. Are you carefully evaluating each and every one to give them a fair shake? Of course not. Even if you wanted to, there is not enough time in a human lifespan. You must apply pattern-matching. The argument being made here isn't really an ad hominem, it's more like "The reason AI risk-ers strongly resemble cults is because they functionally are one, with the same problems, and so your pattern-matching algorithm is correct". Note that the remainder of the talk is spend backing up this assertion.
There's a good discussion of this in the linked article about "learned epistemic helplessness" (and cheers to idlewords for the cheeky rhetorical judo of using Scott Alexander and LW-y phrases like "memetic hazard" in an argument against AI risk), but what it boils down to is that our cognitive shortcuts evolved for a reason. Sometimes the reason is because of our ancestral environment and no longer applies, but that is not always true. When you focus solely on their failure cases, you miss sight of how often they get things right... like protecting you from cults with the funny robes.
> "if they look like a crank, ignore everything they say", then you miss special relativity (and later general relativity).
A lot of people did ignore Einstein until the transit of Mercury provided the first empirical evidence for relativity, and they were arguably right to do so.
A heuristic like "it's risky to rent a car to a male under 25" saves a lot of cost in terms of making the decision (background checks, accurately assessing the potential renter's driving skills and attitude towards safety, etc.) and has minimal downside (you only lose a small fraction of potential customers) and so it's a good heuristic.
A heuristic like "a 26-year-old working a clerical job who makes novel statements about the fundamental nature of reality is probably wrong" does reduce the decision cost (you don't have to analyze their statements) but it has a huge downside if you're wrong (you miss out on important insights which allow a wide range of new technologies to be developed). So even though it's a generally accurate heuristic, the cost of false negatives means that it's not a good one.
With regards to the Einstein bit, per my above comment I still think that skepticism of GR was perfectly rational right up until it got an empirical demonstration. And it's not like the consequences for disbelieving Einstein prior to 1919 were that dire: the people who embraced relativity before then didn't see any major benefit for doing so, nor did it hurt society all that much (there was no technology between 1915 and 1919 that could've taken advantage of it).
So, is it a good heuristic to conclude that since crime is related to poverty and minorities tend to be poor, minorities qua minorities ought to be shunned?
Having established that people evaluate things these two ways, the author then says, "I will demonstrate to both of these ways of thinking that AI fears are bogus."
Cranks lack formal education and spew forth the gobbledygook in reams.
And yet I suspect that many of the people swayed by one application of the argument won't be swayed by the other and vice versa. Interesting, isn't it?
Meanwhile, rewind ~100 years, and suppose you ignored the luminiferous aether. Or suppose you straight away saw Einstein was a genius? Oh, wait... nobody cares. Because you're dead.
So I'm not sure what the long-term problem is here.
Meanwhile, you, personally, can probably safely ignore people that appear to be cranks.
I presume you're talking about time dilation here. That's... a little bit true, but not really? At a minimum, it's sure a strange way of looking at it.
State machines can be checkpoint at any state, load up whatever time you like, is there time per se?
This seems, actually, like a perfect argument going in the other direction. Every day, millions of people put cats into boxes, despite the cats not being interested. If you offered to pay a normal, reasonably competent person $1,000 to get a reluctant cat in a box, do you really think they simply would not be able to do it? Heck, humans manage to keep tigers in zoos, where millions of people see them every year, with a tiny serious injury rate, even though tigers are aggressive and predatory by default and can trivially overpower humans.
If you're the first human on an island full of tigers, you're not going to end up as the Tiger King.
I also think this isn't a very good analogy. In this case we're talking about manipulating humans, where we already know manipulation is eminently possible.
Heck it wouldn't even need psychological manipulation. Hack a Bitcoin exchange or find another way of making money on the internet, then it can just pay someone absurd sums to do what it wants.
A hyper-intelligent AI would be more akin to a baby human - it must be taught and raised first. But like the baby human on the island, it wouldn't be able to be taught by its peers, or benefit from the generations that came before it. It would certainly be at the mercy of the tigers until it matured, and even after it matured we wouldn't expect it to be able to use language or bows, or be anything other than a wild man. It probably wouldn't even seem much more intelligent than the tigers on the island.
And Hawking would just ask his assistant to put the cat into the box. You are artificially depriving him of his actual resources to make a weak point.
If I were a tiger, I'd probably think this island sounded like an excellent place for a fun adventure holiday with my tiger friends, and I'd be right to do so. Most likely outcome: good food, some exercise, and we can take some monkey heads home for our tiger cubs to play with.
The same thing with AI, it takes only one, no matter how many dumber ones we entertained ourselves with before.
This is the one assumption I most skeptical of. In my experience, each time you make a system more clever, you also make it MUCH more complex. Maybe there is not hard limit on intelligence, but maybe each generation of improved intelligence actually takes longer to find the next generation, due to the rapidly ramping difficulty of the problem.
I think people see the exponential-looking growth of technology over human history, and just kinda interpolate or something.
Nick Bolstrom keeps going on in his book about the singularity, and about how once AI can improve itself it will quickly be way beyond us. I think the truth is that the AI doesn't need to be self-improving at all to vastly exceed human capabilities. If we can build an AI as smart as we are, then we can probably build a thousand times as smart too.
This isn't just an unreflective assumption. The argument is laid out in much more detail in "The Basic AI Drives" (Omohundro 2008, https://selfawaresystems.files.wordpress.com/2008/01/ai_driv...), which is expanded on in a 2012 paper (http://www.nickbostrom.com/superintelligentwill.pdf).
But it only takes one intelligent agent that wants to self-improve for the scary thing to happen.
If you knew an asteroid would hit the earth 1 year from now, and you had the ability to push a button and become 100,000x smarter, I would hope your values would lead you to push the button because it gives you the best chance of saving the world.
Sometimes "accumulating more resources" is the most effective way. Sometimes "better understanding what problem I'm trying to solve" is the most effective way". Sometimes "resisting attempts to subvert my mind" is the most effective way. And yes, sometimes "becoming better at general problem solving" (self improvement of one's intelligence) is the most effective way.
But there's no guarantee that any one of those will be a relevant bottleneck in any particular domain, so there's no guarantee an agent will pursue all of those drives.
Only if all sorts of other conditions (several of which are mentioned in the post) also apply. Merely "wanting to self-improve" is not enough.
Maybe not, but there are definitely very physical laws governing everything else, that a superintelligent being's ambitions would run into.
A superintelligent being isn't going to be able to build a superliminal reactionless drive if the laws of the universe say it isn't possible.
More relevant, a superintelligent being isn't going to be able to enslave us all with robots if the laws of chemistry don't permit a quantum leap in battery chemistry.
There are even many things that we already suspect are just engineering challenges. Like rocketry, hacking and robotics. Even if an AI can just act like a million engineers and scientists working for a decade per second, without any higher level of thinking, it could do some incredible things.
It is something "AI alarmists" think about.
Infinite? Why isn't AI subject to the heat death of the universe?
Humans are able to calculate plenty with a relatively small amount of mass and energy.
There is a large class of problems for which you have fairly good solutions up front, but where even vast amounts of additional computing power don't help you do much better.
Unless you come out with some algorithm that is sub-exponential for the important cases, and only gets slower for stuff you don't care about, or happen very rarely in practice.
People invent those algorithms all the time, for lots of kinds of problems.
The laws of computational complexity seem like a stronger candidate for a hard limit, but that only means that to get smarter they will require more matter to distribute comoutations across.
The battery limit proposal is just silly.
But I do agree that, if it has complete information, an AI could potentially beat us at anything that requires thinking.
The thing that irks me about this is how it reinforces a common (and in my opinion, false) dichotomy: either you believe the mind is explicable in terms of ordinary physics or you believe in a soul and are therefore religious. I feel like there should be a third way, one that admits something vital is missing from the physicalist picture but doesn't make up a story about what that thing is. There is a huge question mark at the heart of neuroscience -- the famed Explanatory Gap -- and I think we should be able to recognize that question mark without being labeled a Supernaturalist. Consciousness is weird!
Either everything exists in the material world, or it doesn't. There's really no way of avoiding that binary. If you think there's something else, that is by definition supernatural.
[4] - Though some, particularly some Christian Existentialist thinkers have in fact interpreted Heidegger's thought from a Christian perspective. But that view, as most any other about Heidegger, really depends on who you ask. Many others interpret Heidegger's thought strictly non-theistically.
Consciousness might not be reducible to the material, or the material could all have a conscious component. There might be other things, like societies or biology, which are strongly emergent. Or maybe there is no material world. Maybe it's all mental. Perhaps there is a third substance, a neutral monism giving rise to mind and matter.
Maybe the noumena is beyond human categorization and perception. Perhaps our experience of the world is such because we are the animals we are, and not because we have access to reality in itself. Man is the measure and all that.
And on and on. There are various anti-realists debates. There is Humean skepticism of causality. None of these issues need invoke the supernatural, although they don't necessarily rule it out. David Chalmers can propose consciousness as an additional feature of nature which is nonphysical (tied to informationally rich processes like certain mental or computational states), without proposing any supernatural element.
If God exists, there's no reason there couldn't be new phyisics describing how his world works.
First, how others perceive your words usually matters more than the precise definitions you have in mind. If I describe myself as believing in the supernatural, it has a lot of connotations I don't want.
Second, the possibility that consciousness (in some sense) could be built into physics themselves. So it doesn't contradict that the brain is made of subatomic particles, but the workings of the universe have more correlations built in that could work at different levels. Something I think is comparable is that many cosmologists think that the arrow of time, which events come before which, can be explained by a universe with initial conditions of extreme low entropy. So there's nothing within the universe that explains why the initial conditions were like that, but it's a real property of our universe.
Maybe consciousness could be an end state that the universe is progressing toward. Is that really so much weirder than working from an initial state of extremely low entropy?
It IS all physical. It's also an unimaginably complex fucking shitload of tiny physical objects working incredibly quickly. If your brain was big enough to see the parts working like little gears of a clock, it would probably be planet sized, or something like that. Huge.
I would EVEN say it doesn't raise any interesting philosophical questions. Are computers silicon, or magic? Is a book paper, or magic? Is the economy magic, or a bunch of people buying shit everywhere?
Knowing that the brain is physical doesn't make me question myself or doubt control over my life or any silly shit like that. Yes all of my actions are technically "predetermined" by the Big Bang, but not in an interesting way, at all.
Semi-related, if you made a giant brainlike calculator out of water pipes and valves and shit, and asked it a question, then turned all its pipes and valves for a while... it would probably just say "please kill me."
If this complex behavior can be explained using only 302 neurons, I have no doubt that the complexity of human behavior and consciousness can be explained using 100,000,000,000 neurons.
It's true for the worm as well. You can't understand everything about the worm without emulating the other 600 or so cells, and putting it into environments similar to what biological worms occupy. The lego mindstorm worm is interesting, but it's hardly the natural state of the worm.
And it also got to work on it with a hundred billion stars with earth-like planets, in each of a hundred billion galaxies, and (maybe) in a basically infinite space of universes. All in parallel with infinite time to play with.
Is it so far-fetched to postulate that humans will hit our limits before getting this far?
It is like searching the ocean for something that by all accounts should be in the ocean, and deciding that perhaps the thing cannot be found, despite having large portions of the ocean still to search. It is too early to make that claim.
I'm not saying that there are not smug philosophers or scientists or just internet nerds that will declare the problem solved, clearly it is all in the brain and there is nothing magical to it but I think they would be incorrect. Modern physics is incredibly esoteric and shares more with meta-physics than what we tend to observe (which classical physics can explain satisfactorily for the most part). I don't think being physicalist is any impediment to having spirituality and and a sense of wonder about the universe and our place in it - the main difference to me is that we can't just accept a deus ex machina and call it a day. That may sound condescending but it isn't a choice for me personally.
You are not wired up to understand the low level effects, it's simply not a useful. At the same time it does describe how it feels, if we started using firing of C fibers instead of Pain people would assume they understood what was going on.
And if you have any piece of evidence, you can be sure the people at the nearest physics dept will love to hear it.
Is anyone exploring this third way at all?
EX: People making decisions based on eye tracking not matching up with the subjective experiences. Or the classic you chose not to do something, but your arm is already in motion and you can't stop it fast enough.
More likely, artificial intelligence would evolve in much the same way that domestic canines have evolved -- they learn to sense human emotion and to be generally helpful, but the value of a dog goes down drastically if it acts in a remotely antisocial way toward humans, even if doing so was attributable to the whims of some highly intelligent homunculus.
We've in effect selected for certain empathic traits and not general purpose problem solving.
Pets are not so much symbiotic as they are parasitic, exploiting the human need to nurture things, and hijacking nurture units from baby humans to the point where some humans are content enough with a pet that they do not reproduce.
I could see future AIs acting this way. Perhaps you text it and it replies with the right combination of flirtation and empathy to make you avoid going out to socialize with real humans. Perhaps it massages your muscles so well that human touch feels unnecessary or even foreign.
Those are the vectors for rapid AI reproduction... they exploit our emotional systems and only require the ability to anticipate our lower-order cognitive functioning.
If anything, an AI would need to mimic intellectual parity with a human in order to create empathy. It would not feel good to consult an AI about a problem and have it scoff at the crudeness of your approach to a solution.
Even if we tasked an AI with assisting us with life-optimization strategies, how will the AI know what level of ambition is appropriate? Is a promotion good news? Or should it have been a double promotion? Was the conversation with friends a waste of time? Suddenly the AI starts to seem like little more than Eliza, creating and reinforcing circular paths of reasoning that mean little.
But think of the undeniable joy that a dog expresses when it has missed us and we arrive home... the softness of its fur and the genuineness of its pleasure in our company. That is what humans want and so I think the future Siri will likely make me feel pleased when I first pick up my phone in the morning in the same way. She'll be there cheering me on and making me feel needed and full of love.
I believe this is a core misunderstanding. Bostrom never says that a superintelligent AI is evil by default. Bostrom argues the AI will be orthogonal, it's goals will be underspecified in such a way that leads it to destroy humanity. The paperclip optimizer AI doesn't want to kill people, it just doesn't notice them, the same way you don't notice ants you drive over in your daily commute. AIs with goals orthogonal to our own will attack humanity in the same way humanity attacks the rainforests, piecemeal, as-needed, and without remorse or care for what was there before. It won't be evil, it will be uncaring, and blind.
But I don't think this is even possible as when the AI was in child stage and was learning, it would learn from people, so it would become like people. Or at least understand them. At some point it has to know less than a human and will learn at a rate that humans can measure. As we measure we can make decisions about it.
I don't agree with the assumption that a factory making paperclips will make the transition to a super intelligent AI in a short time frame. I think it will take years. And along that route (of years of learning) we'll have time to talk to it and decide if it should be kept switched on.
We could have a computer program that perfectly simulates the brain, but has some nasty O(2^N) complexity algorithm parts that are carried out in constant time by physical processes such as protein folding. Thus, in theory we could simulate a brain inside of a computer but the program would never get anywhere, even assuming Moore's law would continue indefinitely.
For example compare how many more cities in the traveling salesman problem a super computer can solve vs your grandmas pc. It's more but surprisingly not all that many more.
What do you think of that idea?
Bostrom and Yudkowsky in particular seem happy to hand-wave past computational complexity.
I rather like the smarter people stuff - it's kind of exciting to figure how AI could solve human problems and stuff like the OpenAI initiative seem a sensible precaution against things going wrong. The arguments against seem a little reminiscent of arguments against global warming that say what do all these 'experts' know? I can look out the window and it's snowing as much as ever.
Also,
>AI alarmists believe in something called the Orthogonality Thesis. This says that even very complex beings can have simple motivations, like the paper-clip maximizer.
Uh, no. The point of the paper clip maximizer is that it's orthogonal, not that it's simple.
>It's very likely that the scary "paper clip maximizer" would spend all of its time writing poems about paper clips, or getting into flame wars on reddit/r/paperclip, rather than trying to destroy the universe.
You know what can be made into poems about paper clips? Humans. You know what can have better flame wars than humans? Our atoms, rearranged into the ideal paper clip flame war warrior.
>The assumption that any intelligent agent will want to recursively self-improve
That's not really a premise. A better version would be "a likely path to super-intelligence will be a self-improving agent".
>It's like if those Alamogordo scientists had decided to completely focus on whether they were going to blow up the atmosphere, and forgot that they were also making nuclear weapons, and had to figure out how to cope with that.
Yudkowsky has argued that more should be invested in research into AI risk. There are tens of billions of dollars being spent on AI R&D, and somewhere in the tens of millions range spent on AI risk research. Even if advocates wanted us to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on risk research a year , that wouldn't make this criticism fair. You have a point that we shouldn't be ignoring other more important things for this, but to argue against increasing spending from 8 figures to 9 figures you need better arguments.
Spying is a form of intelligent behavior. ("Intelligence.") So is stealing (and not getting caught, if possible). And, no doubt, hacking [1] is, too.
Wouldn't absolute intelligence mean absolute evil, then?
[1] http://www.reuters.com/article/us-cyber-ukraine-idUSKBN14B0C...
So there's maybe a chance AI is extremely dangerous (as in wipes humanity out), and there's a chance that AI might not be dangerous. There are arguments between how likely each choice is. But the more important fact is that since there's so much at stake (all of humanity), we should likely be really really really sure about things.
For example, let's say you live in a house and you've got your kids and your grandkids and all your lovely pets living here. Let's say there's this mystery device that when you press it, there's a small chance that it could be extremely bad. You'd want to make sure it's OK right? Right?!
I agree that we probably don't need to devote ALL of our resources to make sure it's OK, as we can devote some resources to problems that are actually hurting us right now like diseases, etc. But there are a lot of people in the AI community who think that it may be dangerous. It is rational that we'd want to be absolutely sure that it's safe once we AI happens.
We should take the approach of being DEFAULT cautious when talking about any technological breakthrough that have changes that we cannot reverse.
- Dick Cheney
"See? I just went on a drive and didn't get into a crash. All those people that told me to wear a seat-belt were wrong!"
Let the thoughts flow as far as you'd like, but come back to reality once in a while. After all, your ideas are conditional to your body.
Organized crime and semi-organized criminal gangs stand to establish a highly effective symbiosis with amoral machines which "lack agency."
If a machine wants to kill someone, all it needs to do is find a person to carry out the task in exchange for some benefit such as cash or blackmail ("I will report you to the police for helping me steal the electricity I need, plus the small trafficking operation I helped you optimize last summer").
Two arms and two legs are not what make modern criminals scary. It is their ability to plan, optimize and repeat sophisticated operations. Soon there will be an app for that.
Exactly how big was this margin? Please someone tell me this was quite a large margin!
More detail in this great summary:
http://large.stanford.edu/courses/2015/ph241/chung1/
And the Los Alamos paper is really good reading:
http://www.sciencemadness.org/lanl1_a/lib-www/la-pubs/003290...
I don't know the actual probabilities, but I do really expect a few atoms to get over 1MeV inside a fission bomb (as the reaction emits ~5MeV of energy). But they will almost certainly not hit each other. I also don't see how any atom anywhere can reach 10MeV.
n.b. That first nuclear pile was in December 1942, which is way later than even I thought it was. This stuff was happening fast.
Nice.
All in all, effectively reasoned. I've been making similar arguments for the last few years. AI is likely to create a lot of problems, and solve a lot of problems. But I think both aspects are messy and our relationship with our future technology will be complicated and fraught with regular human issues.
Some of those potential issues are very serious, yes, but serious like automating jobs and not solving the employment issue, or creating a very effective army of automated drones and single-handedly taking over a country (or, sure, the world), not issues of AI destroying the planet and/or enslaving all of mankind.
Edit: should state that this is a corollary of "> The Argument From Actual AI," but generalized to any 'intelligent' system, not just neural nets.
>>My belt holds up my pants and my pants have belt loops that hold up my belt.
>>What's going on down there?
>>Who is the real hero?
I love that he used a Mitch Hedberg joke for this.
I'd say we're at least 2 major revolutions away from even coming close to what a chimpanzee's intellect, much less a human's.
As a shorthand "quantum effects" are often hand-waved as crazy powerful "weird" things, but we can certainly model them and they really aren't as "magic" as a lot of popular science would have one believe (as much as even some of us otherwise rational people so strongly wish to believe in quantum magic).
Quantum consciousness doesn't sound very different from plain old vitalism.
I think you have to be a bit more specific to claim something particularly special.
I think it's much more likely the important difference is that brains are built in 3D allowing far far more connectivity than wiring in ~5 layers of metal between 2D transistors in the same plane does - it's that added complexity we don't have the technology to reproduce (yet) that's the issue
Maybe that's the case, but this sounds like it goes against Occam's razor, and give a lot of extra credit to the chaotic process of evolution that it was meaningfully able to harness these quantum effects.
Hawking's Cat, Einstein's Cat: Scams require some intelligence from the victim. The victim needs to mistakenly believe they're doing something smart. Cats are too stupid to scam. Unlike humans they can't talk and they fail the mirror test, suggesting no self awareness. Human behavior when confronted with a deceptive superintelligence is not going to be the same as cat behavior when confronted with a deceptive human.
Emus: The name "Great Emu War" is a joke. The humans had limited resources available, because killing emus wasn't important enough to justify more. If we really wanted to kill all the emus we could do it. We've made plenty of other animals extinct. The motivation for an AI is set by its reward function, which can be as high as necessary.
Slavic Pessimism: This argument suggest that building nuclear weapons is impossible.
Complex Motivations: This isn't obvious nonsense, but consider that all intelligences we've seen so far are the result of evolution, which tends to produce a more complexity than needed. A leg is more complicated than a wheel. A non-evolved intelligence would not necessarily have complex motivations.
Actual AI: Compare with the argument from actual primitive nuclear reactors, which get mildly warm and never explode.
My Roommate: As a human, you roommate had a human reward function. Unsurprisingly, he acted like a human. Why should a non-human reward function result in human-like behavior?
Brain Surgery: Brain surgery would be a lot easier if you could take backups of brains, and duplicate them, and you had no concern about killing the patient.
Childhood: If this turns out to be needed, why can't increasing intelligence result in increased ability to simulate an environment suitable for raising superintelligences?
Gilligan's Island: There's no reason to assume an AI would be isolated. It could have or gain access to the internet and most human knowledge, and the mind architecture could contain many independent sub-minds.
Grandiosity: This depends on assigning ethical value to hypothetical humans, which isn't obviously correct.
Outside Argument, Megalomania, Comic Book Ethics, String Theory For Programmers: Ad-hominem.
Transhuman Voodoo, Data Hunger, AI Cosplay: Why should something be false because it's deplorable? And why should something be false because it encourages deplorable behavior?
Religion 2.0: Ted Chiang talked about the definition of "magic" in an interview (https://medium.com/learning-for-life/stories-of-ted-chiangs-...).
>Another way to think about these two depictions is to ask whether the universe of the story recognizes the existence of persons. I think magic is an indication that the universe recognizes certain people as individuals, as having special properties as an individual, whereas a story in which turning lead into gold is an industrial process is describing a completely impersonal universe.
All religions require some element of magic. Even Buddhism, which is arguably the least magical of all religions, treats consciousness as magic. AI requires no magic, therefore it is not a religion.
Simulation Fever: Simulated universes do not have to be magical by Chiang's definition. A universe could be simulated by something that pays no attention to individuals within the simulation, eg. something that lets a large number of universes run their course then examines them statistically. Possibility of this increases the possibility of living in a non-magical universe despite possibility of living in a simulation.
Incentivizing Crazy: This isn't an argument, it's a description of a field. Perhaps the author meant it to be an ad-hominem: "the idea is false because crazy people believe it".
It's finally available on widescreen blu-ray in Germany but Universal has still not re-released it for the western audience.
The filmed exterior of Colossus HQ is Lawrence Hall of Science in Oakland, CA.
There's been studies done on this type of thing (https://journalistsresource.org/studies/economics/jobs/robot...) and so far use of robots has mostly focused on helping human workers become more productive, and not replacing them entirely. However, for lower skilled workers this isn't always true, and if robots were able to replace even the most skilled workers... that could cause problems for human employment. To quote the article on current status:
"Robots had no effect on the hours worked by high-skilled workers. While the authors found that industrial robots had no significant effect on overall employment, there was some evidence that they crowded out low-skilled and, to a lesser extent, middle-skilled workers."
Now continue that line of thinking and imagine a world where a robot could do any job better than a human...
We could end up with a "is that American made?" or "is that free range chicken?" type of scenario where companies that refuse to replace human workers with robots are competing against other companies that will do anything to lower costs, even if ethically questionable.
So then we potentially end up in a situation where the rich (Executives and stock holders) get richer by replacing costly human workers with cheaper, more efficient robots, and the wealth of the average family declines as people struggle to find work. Alright, well maybe we give all humans an allowance to live off of, food to eat, a home to live in, etc. Except...
Human beings need work. They need to feel a sense of purpose. I don't think the humans from the movie Wall-E hold much appeal. Let's not go there.
Ok, so maybe we pass laws against replacing many human jobs with robots. Well, if the robots are truly intelligent, aren't we then discriminating against a group of sentient beings solely because they are too good at their job? Isn't this just going to be a techno world version of the civil rights and lgbt rights movements?
These are the things I worry about. Not robots killing me.
As a side note, I hope cyborg and other bio tech improves at some point, at lot of these concerns could be mitigated if humans had the potential to improve themselves beyond any normal evolutionary rates.
yet more inflammatory rhetoric from the Pinboard guy
but you will never be a Hell's Angel
"If you don't agree with me, you'll be associated with these people I'm lambasting!" I was surprised to see something so easily refutable used to conclude the argument; the article started out fairly strong.
> If you're persuaded by AI risk, you have to adopt an entire basket of deplorable beliefs that go with it.
Well if they're "deplorable", they must be false! QED.
Nice, but does it fall under political ban?
He is following the mainstream opinion on this view, so does not have to justify it in detail. Almost nobody subscribes to Penrose's proposal.
> Our best approximations of intelligence are analogous to the comparison between sewing by hand vs the mechanics of a sewing machine, only the sewing machine remains far inferior (at least for now).
There's a blithe assumption of your own, which you don't attempt to justify. Newell and Simon's physical symbol system hypothesis is still taken seriously by mainstream AI, and it has the opposing view: that intelligence is a computational process, and thus we understand many fundamental things about it already.
I'm not taking a position here, just clarifying what the dominant positions are right now.
Also, sewing machines are better at sewing than 99% of people by any metric I can think of, and faster than 100% of people. They also do probably >90% of all the sewing on the planet. So I don't think your analogy does the work you intended.
Read it more carefully, because that's not what he did. He is saying "The AI riskers claim 'If you accept X, then you must accept Y'", where X is "the brain does not use quantum effects" and Y is "AI apocalypse". He does not himself take a position on X, but argues against the X=>Y implication.
And it's not really relevant, but for what it's worth, the majority consensus among neuroscientists is that the brain does not use quantum mechanical effects and can be modeled using classical physics alone. Roger Penrose is in the minority on this question.
I think you may have mistaken the thing I was arguing against for the thing I believe.
Our neural nets can drive cars, convert speech to text, recognize images, and maybe even carry on a conversation.
But there's no light behind the eyes. It's all synthetic. It's an emulation which mimes intelligence through the brute force of observing billions of inputs and their associated outputs.
What it decisively cannot do, is something that it never saw before, except by mistake.
Wake me when none of this is true?
We know what intelligence is. And yes, you can actually have dead intelligence, no problem. Intelligence is computing, nothing more.
What we don't know is what is consciousness. You seem to belong to the category of people who believe consciousness is mandatory for intelligence. A lot of us feel differently. Even, there are some who believe consciousness is basically an illusion (I do not share this point of view).
Look at the Chinese Room thought experiment.
Read the novel 'Blindsight' by Peter Watts.
Instead of arguing semantics I propose a different sort of distinction.
A computer programmed as a deep neural net can understand remarkably well, and with that understanding it becomes a remarkable tool for automation.
However it remains nothing more than a tool. No more intent than a hammer. And without will, certainly without will to evolve.
Only in the sense that the algorithm is programmed to improve its fitness, it calculates coldly towards that end. Not ever in an innovative sense, and certainly not in an adversarial sense.
I agree thoroughly with the other commenters that propose it's not that AI will defeat us, but rather AI will be just too useful that the economic damage will be extreme.
AI will defeat us by replacing the need for us in all productive endeavors. Anything we can do it can do better, cheaper, so far up the value chain that only the elite will remain gainfully employed.
Too much of human labor will be eaten by AI, we better get a hell of a lot better at educating our masses if we ever hope they will have something productive they're able to do.
I wonder how the theory of competitive advantage stacks up against AI -- a good for which there is no scarcity!
