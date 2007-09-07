Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
While I agree with Maciej's central point, I think the inside arguments he presents are pretty weak. I think that AI risk is not a pressing concern even if you grant the AI risk crowd's assumptions. Elided from https://alexcbecker.net/blog.html#against-ai-risk:

The real AI risk isn't an all-powerful savant which misinterprets a command to "make everyone on Earth happy" and destroys the Earth. It's a military AI that correctly interprets a command to kill a particular group of people, so effectively that its masters start thinking about the next group, and the next. It's smart factories that create a vast chasm between a new, tiny Hyperclass and the destitute masses... AI is hardly the only technology powerful enough to turn dangerous people into existential threats. We already have nuclear weapons, which like almost everything else are always getting cheaper to produce. Income inequality is already rising at a breathtaking pace. The internet has given birth to history's most powerful surveillance system and tools of propaganda.

Exactly. The "Terminator" scenario of a rogue malfunctioning AI is a silly distraction from the real AI threat, which is military AIs that don't malfunction. They will give their human masters practically unlimited power over everyone else. And AI is not the only technology with the potential to worsen inequality in the world.

> The "Terminator" scenario of a rogue malfunctioning AI is a silly distraction from the real AI threat, which is military AIs that don't malfunction. They will give their human masters practically unlimited power over everyone else.

To be fair, it's a small step from effective AI that doesn't malfunction, to an AI over which humans have lost control. It's precisely one vaguely specified command away in fact, and humans are quite excellent at being imprecise.

That's exactly what Maciej spends the last third of the article saying: that the quasi-religious fretting about superintelligence is causing people to ignore the real harm currently being caused by even the nascent AI technology that we have right now.

We don't need ai for massive differences in military effectiveness. That is already here. The us can just destroy most country and substate actors with minimal causalities. The issue is already just difficult matters like differentiating friendlies/neutrals from enemies and not creating more enemies via collateral damage and other forms of reactions.

Don't the people who control military technology in our current time already have "practically unlimited power over everyone else"?

I think they're largely limited by the greater public's threshold for acceptable casualties of their own soldiers during war. What the AI'ing of war does is to remove that natural limit and raise the amount of death and destruction a military can inflict without pushback from the general population.

Their might is asymmetrical, but power is mitigated by the willingness of an organization of humans to follow commands. There is a limit to how far a soldier will go, ethically.

True, true, but somehow that's never been much of an obstacle to totalitarian governments. Somehow there's always a soldier who will push the button.

In Nuremberg we developed a way to think about this: people outside the central circles of power have a tremendous amount of pressures they are considering. It's definitely the case that some are sadistic and horrible, but more are just following orders and trying to get by as best they can, and punishing them for war crimes is not appropriate.

The other side of that coin is that it isn't realistic to expect soldiery en masse to resist illegal orders. It's always more complicated than that.

> True, true, but somehow that's never been much of an obstacle to totalitarian governments. Somehow there's always a soldier who will push the button.

Actually, the unwillingness of the Red Army to do any more invasions was arguably the precipitating factor in the fall of the Soviet empire. In 1988, Gorbachev gave a speech to the Warsaw pact meeting where he told them that the Brezhnev doctrine was no more. No socialist government would be able any longer to count on Russian aid in putting down popular uprisings. A year later, the empire crumbled. Of course, it wasn't the soldiers per se who refused, but the generals who were afraid of the potential mutinies (and the occasional actual ones).

It was Gorbachev who refused, not the generals.

> Somehow there's always a soldier who will push the button.

And then there's always that soldier ready to denounce his camarads for having raped some poor Vietnamese women who had nothing to do with the war itself. Why risk such a PR disaster which might see your funding cut when you can use robots instead? Warzone robots don't snitch on their fellow robots in front of the press and they don't rape, they're only build to kill.

Really?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nanking_Massacre

As horrific as Nanking Massacre was, I believe that doesn't really prove your point. I'd argue that a lot of counter examples of soldiers ethical behaviour simply aren't visible and are forgotten and lost to history (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Survivorship_bias)

reply


>There is a limit to how far a soldier will go, ethically.

What horrible things to you have in mind that armies have not already done?

It's not that AIs will do worse things than humans have already done. It's that AIs will do those terrible things much more efficiently and with much lower risk to the people in charge.

reply


" They will give their human masters practically unlimited power over everyone else."

Anyone power that has significant leverage over another power already has that ability.

A bunch of 'super smart evil AI robots' will not be able to physical deter/control 500 million Europeans - but - a small Army of them would be enough to control the powers that be, and from there on in it trickles down.

Much the same way the Soviets controlled Poland et. al. with only small installations. The 'legitimate threat of violent domination' is all that is needed.

So - many countries already have the power to do those things to many, many others via conventional weapons and highly trained soldiers. That risk is already there. Think about it: a decent soldier today is already pretty much a 'better weapon' than AI will be for a very, very long time. And it' not that hard to make decent soldiers.

The risk for 'evil AI robots' is that a non-state, inauthentic actor - like a terrorist group, militia etc. gets control of enough of them to do project power.

The other risk I think, is that given the lack of bloodshed, states may employ them without fear of political repercussions at home. We see this with drones. If Obama had to do a 'seal team 6' for every drone strike, many, many of those guys would have died, and people coming home on body bags wears on the population. Eventually the war-fever fades and they want out.

>We already have nuclear weapons, which like almost everything else are always getting cheaper to produce.

And in an almost miraculous result, we've managed not to annihilate each other with them so far.

> Income inequality is already rising at a breathtaking pace.

In the US, yes, but inequality is lessening globally.

> The internet has given birth to history's most powerful surveillance system and tools of propaganda.

It has also given birth to a lot of good things, some that are mentioned in a sibling comment.

Yeah but we were never forced into this global boiler room where we're constantly confronted with each other's thoughts and opinions. Thank you social media. It's like there is no intellectual breathing room anymore. Make anyone go mad and want to push the button..

reply


The internet also brought us wikipedia, google, machine learning and a place to talk about the internet.

Machine learning advances are predicated on the internet, will grow the internet and will become what we already ought to know we are. A globe spanning hyper intelligence working to make more intelligence at break neck pace.

Somewhere along this accelerating continuum of intelligence, we need to consciously decide to make thing awesome. So people aim to build competent self driving cars, that way fewer people die of drunk driving or boredom. Let's keep trying. Keep trying to give without thought of getting something in return. Try to make the world you want to live in. Take a stand against things that are harmful to your body (in the large sense and small sense) and your character. Live long and prosper!!!

It's a military AI that correctly interprets a command to kill a particular group of people, so effectively that its masters start thinking about the next group, and the next.

This has been done many times by human-run militaries; would AI make it worse somehow?

Groups of humans acting collectively can look a lot like an "AI" from the right perspective. Corporations focused on optimizing their profit spend a huge amount of collective intelligence to make this single number go up, often at the expense of the rest of society.

> This has been done many times by human-run militaries; would AI make it worse somehow?

Solders in developed countries no longer want to die en masse.

reply


I don't think AI will cause a paradigm shift here; but like most powerful technologies, I imagine it will have potent military applications.

I'll push back against the idea of smart factories leading to "a vast chasm between a new, tiny Hyperclass and the destitute masses." I mean, if the masses are destitute, they can't afford the stuff being made at those fancy factories, so the owners of those factories won't make money. Income inequality obviously benefits the rich (in that they by definition have more money), but only up to a point. We won't devolve into an aristocracy, at least not because of automation.

> I mean, if the masses are destitute, they can't afford the stuff being made at those fancy factories, so the owners of those factories won't make money.

I think that's beside the point. Why would the "aristocracy" owning the factories care about money, when they have all the goods (or can trade for them with other aristos)?

It's not like they need money to pay other people (the destitute masses are useless to them). With their only inherent "capital", --the ability to work-- made worthless by automation, the destitute masses have no recourse-- they get slowly extinguished, until only a tiny fraction of humanity is left.

reply


> Why would the "aristocracy" owning the factories care about money, when they have all the goods (or can trade for them with other aristos)?

In this scenario, they only need enough factories to meet the needs of themselves and the other aristocrats. Which means there will be massive demand for goods for the common people, which means there will be jobs for people. The only way your scenario works is if the aristocracy produces enough goods for the entire world cheaper than anyone else can, but also making them too expensive for anyone to afford. But that would mean the factories are producing enough goods for everyone despite the fact to very few can actually buy them. Piles of good wasting away outside the factory. The only reason to do this is if the aristocracy was malicious: trying to hurt the rest of humanity despite the fact that there is no real benefit.

reply


That could still end up taking all of the planet's resources, if enough aristocrats try to maximize their military capacity to protect themselves or play some kind of planet-wide game of Risk, or if they create new goods that require absolutely insane amounts of resources.

I mean, ultimately, the issue is that the common people have nothing of value to trade except for resources that they already own, and no way to accumulate things of value. Because of this, the aristocrats will never have an incentive to sell anything to them: if they had any use for the common people's resources, they would just take them. So I think there are three possible outcomes:

* The aristocrats' needs become more and more sophisticated until they need literally the whole planet to meet them, destroying the common people in the process.

* The aristocrats provide to the common people, no strings attached, out of humanism (best case scenario).

* The aristocrats take what they need and let the common people fend off for themselves, creating a parallel economy. In that case the common people would have jobs, although they would live in constant worry that the aristocrats take more land away from them.

reply


reply


Money is just a stand-in for resources and labor, and if automation makes labor very very cheap, the rich will only need the natural resources the poor sit on, not anything from the poor themselves.

There are also nearer-term threats (although I'd likely disagree on many specifics), but I don't see how that erases longer-term threats. One nuclear bomb being able to destroy your city now doesn't mean that ten thousand can't destroy your whole country ten years down the line.

I think the point (which is addressed with Maciej's Almogadro callback near the end) is that the longer term threat being speculated about and dependent on lots of very hypothetical things being true is pretty much irrelevant in the face of bigger problems. I mean, yes, a superpower that had hard military AI could wreak a lot of havoc. On the other hand, if a superpower wants to wipe out my corner of civilisation it can do so perfectly happily with the weapons at its disposal today (though just to be on the less-safe side, the US President Elect says he wants to build a few more). And when it comes to computer systems and ML, there's a colossal corpus of our communications going into some sort of black box that tries to find evidence of terrorism that's probably more dangerous to the average non-terrorist because it isn't superintelligent.

Ultimately, AI is neither necessary nor sufficient for the powerful to kill the less powerful.

And if it's powerful people trying to build hard military AI, they probably aren't reading LessWrong to understand how to ensure their AI plays nice anyway.

It's possible that we could face both AI risks consecutively! First a tiny hyperclass conquers the world using a limited superintelligence and commits mass genocide, and then a more powerful superintelligence is created and everyone is made into paperclips. Isn't that a cheery thought. :-)

"I live in California, which has the highest poverty rate in the United States, even though it's home to Silicon Valley. I see my rich industry doing nothing to improve the lives of everyday people and indigent people around us."

This is trivially false. Over a hundred billionaires have now pledged to donate the majority of their wealth, and the list includes many tech people like Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Dustin Moskovitz, Pierre Omidyar, Gordon Moore, Tim Cook, Vinod Khosla, etc, etc.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Giving_Pledge

Google has a specific page for its charity efforts in the Bay Area: https://www.google.org/local-giving/bay-area/

This only includes purely non-profit activity; it doesn't count how eg. cellphones, a for-profit industry, have dramatically improved the lives of the poor.

I feel the problem is the fact there is 100 billionaires in he first place, no one gets rich on their own. Gates et al, are clever, but didn't get where they are totally independently without others support, so they should give back.

Also, some of these billionaires are running companies that are great at tax avoidance, probably most of them. Now what? They get to pick and choose where they get to spend there/invest money? I don't buy it.

I believe in wealth, just not this radical wealth separation .

Countries that have no rich people are never prosperous. You can raise marginal income tax rates from, say, 60% to 70%, and maybe that's a good idea overall, but it doesn't get rid of billionaires. High-tax Sweden has as many billionaires per capita as the US does: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Swedes_by_net_worth

If you raise the marginal tax rate to 99%, then you get rid of billionaires, but you also kill your economy. There are all the failures of communist countries, of course, but even the UK tried this during the 60s and 70s. The government went bankrupt and had to be bailed out by the IMF. Inflation peaked at 27%, unemployment was through the roof, etc.:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1976_IMF_Crisis

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Winter_of_Discontent

I agree with you that it isn't practical right now to get rid of billionaires. However, I don't think that it's some kind of economic theorem. The reasons that socialism failed are complex, and pure capitalism failed as well (think Gilded Age), which is why everyone lives in a mixed economy. It is reductionist to say that the 1976 IMF Crisis was caused by the tax rate instead of excess spending, monetary policy, and structural aspects of the economy. As a counterexample, postwar US had a 92% tax rate and did OK: http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/the_best_pol...

IMHO, most economies aren't able to raise the effective tax rate because the wealthy can add loopholes or shuffle their wealth elsewhere. This isn't an economic problem, but a political problem. Is there a political will to close loopholes and restrict the movement of wealth? Do people frame wealth in terms of freedom or in terms of societal obligations?

I don't think it's possible to have a country without rich people, relatively speaking.

In every country we seen have some sort of power hierarchy, therefore unequal distribution of wealth.

Can you explain to me why you think taking all of the wealth of 100 billionaires will help the poor? 100 billion spread over the population of California is less than $3000/person. So you can wipe out all of the billionaires and give everyone $50/week for one year, what is that going to change?

reply


Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_U.S._states_by_poverty...

reply


http://www.forbes.com/sites/chuckdevore/2016/09/28/why-does-...

reply


reply


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thank_God_for_Mississippi

reply


reply


reply


The Giving Pledge requires that the money be given to philanthropy, which may improve the lives of others around the world, rather than Californians.

reply


reply


Which is not to say they don't do some good work with it, the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation has done some great work fighting malaria and bringing fresh water to poor communities.

But these same foundations also do a lot of other work, like furthering charter schools which benefits wealthy families to the detriment of poor communities here in the US.

reply


If setting up a foundation that actually helps a ton of people means that their families can get a fraction of that money back, that's fine with me...

Unless you are implying that they are getting more money back through the salaries than they are in donating. In which case i'd love to see a source.

The ACA could barely roll out a website without tragic failure, how have cell phones "dramatically improved" the lives of the poor? They're still subject to as much bureaucracy and denial of basic services as ever. 4G hasn't improved public transpo.

I suppose the poor are no longer subject to long-distance fees during daytime.

"how have cell phones "dramatically improved" the lives of the poor?"

There's tons of stuff on this, but, eg., here's a poster from USAID:

https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/originals/09/35/2d/0935...

Did you look at these metrics? They're weak as fuck. Most of them are "there's a platform or chart for this now" which is meaningless and probably intentionally decontextualized.

To be clear, it's good that people have access to the internet and all the interconnectivity that it brings. I'm not slamming the basic premise.

What I'm angry about is the opportunity cost. Telecoms & ISPs roll out bare minimums and say "hey look, now poor people can [cherry-picked thing that doesn't alleviate poverty]" when the real question is how we live in the most prosperous nation of all time, in an era when we have solved every basic necessity, and kids still experience food insecurity in American cities. Meanwhile, telecom CEOs merge back into monopolies.

Dramatic improvement in the lives of the poor would yield better metrics than a 30% increase in Haitians using mobile banking. Christ, half of that increase could be from unconnected citizens dying from endemic disease & reducing the denominator.

This isn't the US, but cell phones make M-Pesa possible, which is very positive: http://www.jefftk.com/suri2014.pdf http://www.jefftk.com/suri2016.pdf

This article explicitly endorses argument ad hominem:

"These people are wearing funny robes and beads, they live in a remote compound, and they speak in unison in a really creepy way. Even though their arguments are irrefutable, everything in your experience tells you you're dealing with a cult. Of course, they have a brilliant argument for why you should ignore those instincts, but that's the inside view talking. The outside view doesn't care about content, it sees the form and the context, and it doesn't look good."

The problem with argument ad hominem isn't that it never works. It often leads to the correct conclusion, as in the cult case. But the cases where it doesn't work can be really, really important. 99.9% of 26-year-olds working random jobs inventing theories about time travel are cranks, but if the rule you use is "if they look like a crank, ignore everything they say", then you miss special relativity (and later general relativity).

>This article explicitly endorses argument ad hominem

That's because it's very effective in practice.

In the real world (which is not a pure game of logical reasoning only played by equals and fully intelligent beings without hidden agendas), the argument ad hominem can be a very powerful way to cut through BS, even if you can't explain why they are BS by pure reason alone.

E.g. say a person A with IQ 110 talks with a person B of IQ 140. The second person makes a very convincing argument for why the first person should do something for them. Logically it is faultless as far as person A can see. But if the person A knows that person B is shady, has fooled people in the past, has this or that private interest in the thing happening, etc, then he might use an "argument ad hominem" to reject B's proposal. And he would be better of for it.

The "argument ad hominem" is even more useful in another very common scenario: when we don't have time to evaluate every argument we hear, but we know some basic facts about the person making the argument. The "argument ad hominem" helps us short out potentially seedy, exploitative, etc. arguments fast.

Sure, it also gives false negatives, but empirically a lot of people have found that it gives more true negatives/positives (that is, if they want to act on something someone says, without delving into it finely, the fastest effective criterion would be to go with whether they trust the person).

This is not only because we don't have the time to fully analyze all arguments/proposals/etc we hear and need to find some shortcuts (even if they are imperfect), but also because we don't have all the details to make our decisions (even if we have a comprehensive argument from the other person, there can be tons of stuff left out that will also be needed to evaluate it).

> The problem with argument ad hominem isn't that it never works. It often leads to the correct conclusion ...

You immediately self-contradicted here. If a decision heuristic often leads to the correct conclusion, then it's a good heuristic (if you are under time constraints, which we are).

Of course, given unlimited time to think about it, we would never use ad hominem reasoning and consider each and every argument fully. But there are tens of thousands of cults across the world, each insisting that they possess the Ultimate Truth, and that you can have it if you spend years studying their doctrine. Are you carefully evaluating each and every one to give them a fair shake? Of course not. Even if you wanted to, there is not enough time in a human lifespan. You must apply pattern-matching. The argument being made here isn't really an ad hominem, it's more like "The reason AI risk-ers strongly resemble cults is because they functionally are one, with the same problems, and so your pattern-matching algorithm is correct". Note that the remainder of the talk is spend backing up this assertion.

There's a good discussion of this in the linked article about "learned epistemic helplessness" (and cheers to idlewords for the cheeky rhetorical judo of using Scott Alexander and LW-y phrases like "memetic hazard" in an argument against AI risk), but what it boils down to is that our cognitive shortcuts evolved for a reason. Sometimes the reason is because of our ancestral environment and no longer applies, but that is not always true. When you focus solely on their failure cases, you miss sight of how often they get things right... like protecting you from cults with the funny robes.

> "if they look like a crank, ignore everything they say", then you miss special relativity (and later general relativity).

A lot of people did ignore Einstein until the transit of Mercury provided the first empirical evidence for relativity, and they were arguably right to do so.

A good heuristic leads to a reduction in the overall cost of a decision (combining the cost of making the decision with the cost of the consequences if you get it wrong).

A heuristic like "it's risky to rent a car to a male under 25" saves a lot of cost in terms of making the decision (background checks, accurately assessing the potential renter's driving skills and attitude towards safety, etc.) and has minimal downside (you only lose a small fraction of potential customers) and so it's a good heuristic.

A heuristic like "a 26-year-old working a clerical job who makes novel statements about the fundamental nature of reality is probably wrong" does reduce the decision cost (you don't have to analyze their statements) but it has a huge downside if you're wrong (you miss out on important insights which allow a wide range of new technologies to be developed). So even though it's a generally accurate heuristic, the cost of false negatives means that it's not a good one.

reply


With regards to the Einstein bit, per my above comment I still think that skepticism of GR was perfectly rational right up until it got an empirical demonstration. And it's not like the consequences for disbelieving Einstein prior to 1919 were that dire: the people who embraced relativity before then didn't see any major benefit for doing so, nor did it hurt society all that much (there was no technology between 1915 and 1919 that could've taken advantage of it).

> If a decision heuristic often leads to the correct conclusion, then it's a good heuristic (if you are under time constraints, which we are).

So, is it a good heuristic to conclude that since crime is related to poverty and minorities tend to be poor, minorities qua minorities ought to be shunned?

reply


reply


reply


That isn't exactly what it's doing. It's proposing that there are two ways we evaluate things — deeply examining and rationally analyzing them in depth to identify specific strengths and weaknesses, and using the very fast pattern-matching "feeling" portions of our brains to identify nonspecific problems. These are cognate to "System 1" and "System 2" of Thinking Fast And Slow.

Having established that people evaluate things these two ways, the author then says, "I will demonstrate to both of these ways of thinking that AI fears are bogus."

Einstein didn't look like a crank though. His papers are relatively short and are coherent, he either already had a PHD in physics or was associated with an advisor (I didn't find a good timeline; he was awarded the PHD in the same year he published his 4 big papers).

Cranks lack formal education and spew forth the gobbledygook in reams.

It's also a perfectly apt description of, say, certain areas in academia—one that I'm pretty sympathetic too after seeing postmodern research programs in action! Hell, postmodernism is a bigger idea that eats more people than superintelligence could ever hope.

And yet I suspect that many of the people swayed by one application of the argument won't be swayed by the other and vice versa. Interesting, isn't it?

OK, so I ignore Einstein, and I miss general relativity. And then what? If it's proven true before I die, then I accept it; if it isn't, or if it is and I continue to ignore it, I die anyway. And then it's 2015 and it's being taught to schoolchildren. High-school-educated people who don't really know the first damn thing about physics, like non-hypothetical me, still have a rough idea what relativity is, and the repercussions are.

Meanwhile, rewind ~100 years, and suppose you ignored the luminiferous aether. Or suppose you straight away saw Einstein was a genius? Oh, wait... nobody cares. Because you're dead.

So I'm not sure what the long-term problem is here.

Meanwhile, you, personally, can probably safely ignore people that appear to be cranks.

> "if they look like a crank, ignore everything they say", then you miss special relativity (and later general relativity).

Uh ... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_special_relativity#...

Er, that wasn't inventing theories about time travel, just about time.

reply


reply


> SR and GR explicitly allow time-travel into the future.

I presume you're talking about time dilation here. That's... a little bit true, but not really? At a minimum, it's sure a strange way of looking at it.

It allows wormholes to exist, which can connect arbitrary points in spacetime, hence time travel.

I time travelled here. What's the big deal? :)

State machines can be checkpoint at any state, load up whatever time you like, is there time per se?

"Not many people know that Einstein was a burly, muscular fellow. But if Einstein tried to get a cat in a carrier, and the cat didn't want to go, you know what would happen to Einstein. He would have to resort to a brute-force solution that has nothing to do with intelligence, and in that matchup the cat could do pretty well for itself."

This seems, actually, like a perfect argument going in the other direction. Every day, millions of people put cats into boxes, despite the cats not being interested. If you offered to pay a normal, reasonably competent person $1,000 to get a reluctant cat in a box, do you really think they simply would not be able to do it? Heck, humans manage to keep tigers in zoos, where millions of people see them every year, with a tiny serious injury rate, even though tigers are aggressive and predatory by default and can trivially overpower humans.

reply


If you're the first human on an island full of tigers, you're not going to end up as the Tiger King.

reply


The issue is that in this case "vastly smarter" is not smart enough to truly understand the cat. It's conceivable an AI with tons of computing power could simulate a cat and reverse engineer its brain to find any stimulus that would cause it to get in the cage.

I also think this isn't a very good analogy. In this case we're talking about manipulating humans, where we already know manipulation is eminently possible.

Heck it wouldn't even need psychological manipulation. Hack a Bitcoin exchange or find another way of making money on the internet, then it can just pay someone absurd sums to do what it wants.

What if you're the first human on an island full of baby tigers? I think most AI alarmists would argue that this analogy is vastly more appropriate.

I think an analogy of a baby human on an island of tigers would be vastly more appropriate. Humans would be like the tigers - they might have a lower overall intelligence, but they are mature and self sufficient.

A hyper-intelligent AI would be more akin to a baby human - it must be taught and raised first. But like the baby human on the island, it wouldn't be able to be taught by its peers, or benefit from the generations that came before it. It would certainly be at the mercy of the tigers until it matured, and even after it matured we wouldn't expect it to be able to use language or bows, or be anything other than a wild man. It probably wouldn't even seem much more intelligent than the tigers on the island.

reply


reply


Of course, if you take your average city dweller on your island, he will probably die of thirst before the tigers get to him. But take an (unarmed) navy seal as your human on the island and I'm pretty sure in a couple of months he will be the Tiger King.

And Hawking would just ask his assistant to put the cat into the box. You are artificially depriving him of his actual resources to make a weak point.

Navy SEALs are not superhuman. A single adult tiger would slaughter just about any unharmed human with near certainty, even a SEAL. Even armed with any weapon other than a firearm, the chances of besting a tiger and coming out without being maimed or mortally wounded is close to zero.

Why so afraid of the 400 pound killing machines?

reply


What percentage of people are Navy SEALs?

reply


Fun, until the navy seal appears. It takes only one.

reply


They always miss a critical and subtle assumption: that intelligence scales equal to or faster then the computational complexity of improving that intelligence.

This is the one assumption I most skeptical of. In my experience, each time you make a system more clever, you also make it MUCH more complex. Maybe there is not hard limit on intelligence, but maybe each generation of improved intelligence actually takes longer to find the next generation, due to the rapidly ramping difficulty of the problem.

I think people see the exponential-looking growth of technology over human history, and just kinda interpolate or something.

I think the issue is that once do manage to build an AI that matches human capabilities in every domain, it will be trivial to exceed human capabilities. Logic gates can switch millions of times faster than neurons can pulse. The speed of digital signal also means that artificial brains won't be size-limited by signal latency in the same way that human brains are. We will be able to scale them up, optimize the hardware, make them faster, give them more memory, perfect recall.

Nick Bolstrom keeps going on in his book about the singularity, and about how once AI can improve itself it will quickly be way beyond us. I think the truth is that the AI doesn't need to be self-improving at all to vastly exceed human capabilities. If we can build an AI as smart as we are, then we can probably build a thousand times as smart too.

reply


reply


"The assumption that any intelligent agent will want to recursively self-improve, let alone conquer the galaxy, to better achieve its goals makes unwarranted assumptions about the nature of motivation."

This isn't just an unreflective assumption. The argument is laid out in much more detail in "The Basic AI Drives" (Omohundro 2008, https://selfawaresystems.files.wordpress.com/2008/01/ai_driv...), which is expanded on in a 2012 paper (http://www.nickbostrom.com/superintelligentwill.pdf).

reply


Certainly the assumption that every intelligent agent will want to recursively self-improve is unwarranted.

But it only takes one intelligent agent that wants to self-improve for the scary thing to happen.

Why wouldn't it if it is able to? It doesn't have to "want" to self-improve, it only has to want anything that it could do better if it was smarter. All it needs is the ability, the lack of an overwhelming reason not to, and a basic architecture of optimizing towards a goal.

If you knew an asteroid would hit the earth 1 year from now, and you had the ability to push a button and become 100,000x smarter, I would hope your values would lead you to push the button because it gives you the best chance of saving the world.

reply


Sometimes "accumulating more resources" is the most effective way. Sometimes "better understanding what problem I'm trying to solve" is the most effective way". Sometimes "resisting attempts to subvert my mind" is the most effective way. And yes, sometimes "becoming better at general problem solving" (self improvement of one's intelligence) is the most effective way.

But there's no guarantee that any one of those will be a relevant bottleneck in any particular domain, so there's no guarantee an agent will pursue all of those drives.

reply


I wonder if an AI would favor a recursive or genetic approach? If it's the latter then an AI could see value in death.

>But it only takes one intelligent agent that wants to self-improve for the scary thing to happen.

Only if all sorts of other conditions (several of which are mentioned in the post) also apply. Merely "wanting to self-improve" is not enough.

Wouldn't a constant desire to self improve mean a constant desire for more energy? That would bring it into conflict with other beings that want that energy.

reply


reply


'In particular, there's no physical law that puts a cap on intelligence at the level of human beings.'

Maybe not, but there are definitely very physical laws governing everything else, that a superintelligent being's ambitions would run into.

A superintelligent being isn't going to be able to build a superliminal reactionless drive if the laws of the universe say it isn't possible.

More relevant, a superintelligent being isn't going to be able to enslave us all with robots if the laws of chemistry don't permit a quantum leap in battery chemistry.

reply


The place where AI alarmists seem to forget this most often is in computational complexity, and particularly in the power of super-hyper-computers to simulate reality. Bostrom in particular doesn't seem to appreciate the constraints complexity theory puts on what an AI could calculate (unless he thinks P=NP).

reply


The thing is it doesn't need a huge leap in any specific thing, it needs a quantum leap in anything at all. Complexity only constrains you from solving all problems of a given type in reasonable time, not from solving any instance.

There are even many things that we already suspect are just engineering challenges. Like rocketry, hacking and robotics. Even if an AI can just act like a million engineers and scientists working for a decade per second, without any higher level of thinking, it could do some incredible things.

reply


Here's a response about why complexity theory may not constrain AI that much: https://www.gwern.net/Complexity%20vs%20AI

It is something "AI alarmists" think about.

What's his reason? I got halfway through that and realized I didn't understand.

That even if you see diminishing returns to what you can accomplish with greater intelligence, a small advantage will still compound into a large one over the theoretically infinite lifespan of an AI.

reply


Infinite? Why isn't AI subject to the heat death of the universe?

reply


It just might be smart enough to figure out a way around that.

Why would they be any more constrained than our biological brains?

Humans are able to calculate plenty with a relatively small amount of mass and energy.

I mean that for a lot of things, doubling our brainpower would would only extend our predictive horizon by a tiny amount.

There is a large class of problems for which you have fairly good solutions up front, but where even vast amounts of additional computing power don't help you do much better.

reply


Unless you come out with some algorithm that is sub-exponential for the important cases, and only gets slower for stuff you don't care about, or happen very rarely in practice.

People invent those algorithms all the time, for lots of kinds of problems.

The laws of the universe forbid steam locomotives in space, and yet we reached mars regardless. And here we are, barely even regular Inteligences.

The laws of computational complexity seem like a stronger candidate for a hard limit, but that only means that to get smarter they will require more matter to distribute comoutations across.

The battery limit proposal is just silly.

reply


reply


I think a lot of people forget one thing: intelligence is basically as good as the info you're putting into it. So even if you have a tremendous AI, it can only be as smart as the info it can access. It could only have god-like powers in realms from which it could extract some information. It's still very much subject to being blinded by ignorance (in the most literal sense of the word).

But I do agree that, if it has complete information, an AI could potentially beat us at anything that requires thinking.

All matter is, in principle, a battery. There are no physical laws that prevent near limitless energy storage.

reply


reply


Sure, but none of those laws would prevent a superintelligence from generating more than enough electricity to power itself, in principle.

"Put another way, this is the premise that the mind arises out of ordinary physics... If you are very religious, you might believe that a brain is not possible without a soul. But for most of us, this is an easy premise to accept."

The thing that irks me about this is how it reinforces a common (and in my opinion, false) dichotomy: either you believe the mind is explicable in terms of ordinary physics or you believe in a soul and are therefore religious. I feel like there should be a third way, one that admits something vital is missing from the physicalist picture but doesn't make up a story about what that thing is. There is a huge question mark at the heart of neuroscience -- the famed Explanatory Gap -- and I think we should be able to recognize that question mark without being labeled a Supernaturalist. Consciousness is weird!

That's just vitalism:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vitalism

Either everything exists in the material world, or it doesn't. There's really no way of avoiding that binary. If you think there's something else, that is by definition supernatural.

reply


[1] - https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/phenomenology/

[2] - https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/heidegger/

[3] - Wikipedia tends to be a pretty horrible source for reading about philosophy, so I don't like to link to it for this. The plato.stanford.edu site is better, at least for Analytics, not so much for Continentals. So I hesitate to link to it for this either. Better to just go to the primary source material, or take a course at one of the rare schools which focus on Continental thought, so you don't get the wrong idea by learing about Continental philosophy from Analytics who all too often see Continentals contemptuously as "not philosophy" or as just some version of Analytics, both of which miss the point.

[4] - Though some, particularly some Christian Existentialist thinkers have in fact interpreted Heidegger's thought from a Christian perspective. But that view, as most any other about Heidegger, really depends on who you ask. Many others interpret Heidegger's thought strictly non-theistically.

It's not at all binary. Read some more philosophy. Materialism hardly encompasses all the non-supernatural views. First of all, the world could be mathematical, informational, computational, or a simulation. It could have universals in addition to material particulars.

Consciousness might not be reducible to the material, or the material could all have a conscious component. There might be other things, like societies or biology, which are strongly emergent. Or maybe there is no material world. Maybe it's all mental. Perhaps there is a third substance, a neutral monism giving rise to mind and matter.

Maybe the noumena is beyond human categorization and perception. Perhaps our experience of the world is such because we are the animals we are, and not because we have access to reality in itself. Man is the measure and all that.

And on and on. There are various anti-realists debates. There is Humean skepticism of causality. None of these issues need invoke the supernatural, although they don't necessarily rule it out. David Chalmers can propose consciousness as an additional feature of nature which is nonphysical (tied to informationally rich processes like certain mental or computational states), without proposing any supernatural element.

There's no reason that something else can't exist in the material world, I think the parent is just pointing out the third way is thinking there's something else material outside our current understanding.

reply


If the something else is physical but outside of our current understanding, then it doesn't prevent us from creating AI by simply simulating a biological brain. Thus, that is the same as the physicalist view in the context of the argument in question.

You need to know what tovsimulate though. But we could imagine to create an "ai" from pure meat. Grey matter linked to sensor and ouput systems. Kinda nightmarish

reply


First, how others perceive your words usually matters more than the precise definitions you have in mind. If I describe myself as believing in the supernatural, it has a lot of connotations I don't want.

Second, the possibility that consciousness (in some sense) could be built into physics themselves. So it doesn't contradict that the brain is made of subatomic particles, but the workings of the universe have more correlations built in that could work at different levels. Something I think is comparable is that many cosmologists think that the arrow of time, which events come before which, can be explained by a universe with initial conditions of extreme low entropy. So there's nothing within the universe that explains why the initial conditions were like that, but it's a real property of our universe.

Maybe consciousness could be an end state that the universe is progressing toward. Is that really so much weirder than working from an initial state of extremely low entropy?

But doesn't our understanding of what is natural and what is supernatural - where the line between them lies - evolving constantly? Is it vitalism (or some other investment in the supernatural) to believe that what constitutes the material world is not yet fully explored or understood, and that the answers to some of our questions on humanity and consciousness will be found there?

reply


It IS all physical. It's also an unimaginably complex fucking shitload of tiny physical objects working incredibly quickly. If your brain was big enough to see the parts working like little gears of a clock, it would probably be planet sized, or something like that. Huge.

I would EVEN say it doesn't raise any interesting philosophical questions. Are computers silicon, or magic? Is a book paper, or magic? Is the economy magic, or a bunch of people buying shit everywhere?

Knowing that the brain is physical doesn't make me question myself or doubt control over my life or any silly shit like that. Yes all of my actions are technically "predetermined" by the Big Bang, but not in an interesting way, at all.

Semi-related, if you made a giant brainlike calculator out of water pipes and valves and shit, and asked it a question, then turned all its pipes and valves for a while... it would probably just say "please kill me."

The roundworm (c. elegans) only has 302 neurons, and about 7,000 synapses, but is capable of social behavior, movement, and reproduction. The entire connectome has been mapped, and we understand how many of these behaviors work without having to resort to additional ontological entities like your "third way".

If this complex behavior can be explained using only 302 neurons, I have no doubt that the complexity of human behavior and consciousness can be explained using 100,000,000,000 neurons.

There is an implicit assumption there that scale is colinear with sophistication. It could be that only 5 neurons give rise to the complexity of consciousness, it could be that the number of neurons is irrelevant but rather their configuration is important. Also, there is a problem there if it explains only some of the behaviors. What happens with the rest, where are they coming from, if we have fully mapped the connectome?

reply


reply


We can't explain everything completely right now. However, for example, we can model behaviors like klinotaxis and movement toward chemical gradients using only 10 neurons [0]! I find it completely fascinating — we don't have the full picture, but we can isolate different behaviors and examine how the neurons contribute to that action.

[0] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3_BjL20Roc

But it can't all be explained just using neurons. Those neurons exist as part of a body. That body lives in an environment. Those environments include other people. You can't understand the totality human behavior without including bodies and environments. It can't all be reduced to neuroscience.

It's true for the worm as well. You can't understand everything about the worm without emulating the other 600 or so cells, and putting it into environments similar to what biological worms occupy. The lego mindstorm worm is interesting, but it's hardly the natural state of the worm.

One thing I rarely see discussed is the possibility that the brain is just too complex to practically reproduce. That is to say, that it is technically possible, but not practical. Evolution had billions of years, working in a massively parallel way to work this out after all. It's possible that the brain is a huge tangled mess of rules and special cases that we will never be able to fully understand and reproduce. Also, even if we are able to produce a basic intelligence, why do we assume it will ever get to the point where it can understand itself well enough to self improve? It's possible there is a threshold we won't be able to get past for self improvement to be possible.

reply


And it also got to work on it with a hundred billion stars with earth-like planets, in each of a hundred billion galaxies, and (maybe) in a basically infinite space of universes. All in parallel with infinite time to play with.

Is it so far-fetched to postulate that humans will hit our limits before getting this far?

Great point, the anthropic principle dictates we only see the successful outcome. Evolution is working across the entire universe (or even multiverse) so we really don't know how long it could take for human (or greater) level intelligence to emerge.

reply


It is like searching the ocean for something that by all accounts should be in the ocean, and deciding that perhaps the thing cannot be found, despite having large portions of the ocean still to search. It is too early to make that claim.

I'm not saying that there are not smug philosophers or scientists or just internet nerds that will declare the problem solved, clearly it is all in the brain and there is nothing magical to it but I think they would be incorrect. Modern physics is incredibly esoteric and shares more with meta-physics than what we tend to observe (which classical physics can explain satisfactorily for the most part). I don't think being physicalist is any impediment to having spirituality and and a sense of wonder about the universe and our place in it - the main difference to me is that we can't just accept a deus ex machina and call it a day. That may sound condescending but it isn't a choice for me personally.

Explanatory Gap is BS. This is what happens. Then why does it not describe how it feels?

You are not wired up to understand the low level effects, it's simply not a useful. At the same time it does describe how it feels, if we started using firing of C fibers instead of Pain people would assume they understood what was going on.

Well, if you believe that despite having no evidence of something unexplained by physics happening in the brain, it's still a religious myth, it doesn't matter the name you give it.

And if you have any piece of evidence, you can be sure the people at the nearest physics dept will love to hear it.

reply


Is anyone exploring this third way at all?

reply


Pop-sci is useless in this area. There is plenty of good research on the topic, but pop-sci on the brain is just as bad as pop-sci on quantum mechanics or computers.

EX: People making decisions based on eye tracking not matching up with the subjective experiences. Or the classic you chose not to do something, but your arm is already in motion and you can't stop it fast enough.

Maybe I'm miscalibrated on what's considered "pop sci" - but anything sensationalizing those EEG experiments or debunking "free will" shouldn't count IMO. That garbage nobody should be reading.

reply


reply


reply


reply


The pace the world is moving towards its doom, one can be forgiven to think the Internet has gained consciousness and pulling tricks to get us all killed.

What about the counter-argument from domestic canines:

More likely, artificial intelligence would evolve in much the same way that domestic canines have evolved -- they learn to sense human emotion and to be generally helpful, but the value of a dog goes down drastically if it acts in a remotely antisocial way toward humans, even if doing so was attributable to the whims of some highly intelligent homunculus.

We've in effect selected for certain empathic traits and not general purpose problem solving.

Pets are not so much symbiotic as they are parasitic, exploiting the human need to nurture things, and hijacking nurture units from baby humans to the point where some humans are content enough with a pet that they do not reproduce.

I could see future AIs acting this way. Perhaps you text it and it replies with the right combination of flirtation and empathy to make you avoid going out to socialize with real humans. Perhaps it massages your muscles so well that human touch feels unnecessary or even foreign.

Those are the vectors for rapid AI reproduction... they exploit our emotional systems and only require the ability to anticipate our lower-order cognitive functioning.

If anything, an AI would need to mimic intellectual parity with a human in order to create empathy. It would not feel good to consult an AI about a problem and have it scoff at the crudeness of your approach to a solution.

Even if we tasked an AI with assisting us with life-optimization strategies, how will the AI know what level of ambition is appropriate? Is a promotion good news? Or should it have been a double promotion? Was the conversation with friends a waste of time? Suddenly the AI starts to seem like little more than Eliza, creating and reinforcing circular paths of reasoning that mean little.

But think of the undeniable joy that a dog expresses when it has missed us and we arrive home... the softness of its fur and the genuineness of its pleasure in our company. That is what humans want and so I think the future Siri will likely make me feel pleased when I first pick up my phone in the morning in the same way. She'll be there cheering me on and making me feel needed and full of love.

>Observe that in these scenarios the AIs are evil by default, just like a plant on an alien planet would probably be poisonous by default.

I believe this is a core misunderstanding. Bostrom never says that a superintelligent AI is evil by default. Bostrom argues the AI will be orthogonal, it's goals will be underspecified in such a way that leads it to destroy humanity. The paperclip optimizer AI doesn't want to kill people, it just doesn't notice them, the same way you don't notice ants you drive over in your daily commute. AIs with goals orthogonal to our own will attack humanity in the same way humanity attacks the rainforests, piecemeal, as-needed, and without remorse or care for what was there before. It won't be evil, it will be uncaring, and blind.

reply


But I don't think this is even possible as when the AI was in child stage and was learning, it would learn from people, so it would become like people. Or at least understand them. At some point it has to know less than a human and will learn at a rate that humans can measure. As we measure we can make decisions about it.

I don't agree with the assumption that a factory making paperclips will make the transition to a super intelligent AI in a short time frame. I think it will take years. And along that route (of years of learning) we'll have time to talk to it and decide if it should be kept switched on.

reply


reply


reply


"The second premise is that the brain is an ordinary configuration of matter, albeit an extraordinarily complicated one. If we knew enough, and had the technology, we could exactly copy its structure and emulate its behavior with electronic components, just like we can simulate very basic neural anatomy today."

We could have a computer program that perfectly simulates the brain, but has some nasty O(2^N) complexity algorithm parts that are carried out in constant time by physical processes such as protein folding. Thus, in theory we could simulate a brain inside of a computer but the program would never get anywhere, even assuming Moore's law would continue indefinitely.

reply


reply


I think the GP's point is that just because something is possible in principle, complexity is still a barrier in practice, probably a much more serious barrier than accepting an idea on principle

Being able to find constant time algorithms for algorithms that currently take exponential time is not at all assured.

It is to some extent if we have a constant time example in real life. If the AI can't solve protein folding fast enough it can just design absurdly fast protein sequencers and really good microscopes and get proteins to fold themselves in real life and use the results in the rest of the computation.

reply


reply


I've always wondered if the problems an intelligence solves are exponentially hard so even if we build a super intelligence it wouldn't be all that much smarter than we are.

For example compare how many more cities in the traveling salesman problem a super computer can solve vs your grandmas pc. It's more but surprisingly not all that many more.

What do you think of that idea?

reply


I think this basic concept of intractability, which programmers are very familiar with, hasn't penetrated far enough into AI world.

Bostrom and Yudkowsky in particular seem happy to hand-wave past computational complexity.

Have you seen gwern's essay on computational complexity arguments about AI? https://www.gwern.net/Complexity%20vs%20AI

I think the 98% of DNA we share with chimpanzees, with brains almost three times as large, suggests that isn't the case. Language appears to be a force-amplifier in intelligence, and we have no reason to believe that other such do not exist.

reply


>Hopefully you'll leave this talk a little dumber than you started it, and be more immune to the seductions of AI that seem to bedevil smarter people.

I rather like the smarter people stuff - it's kind of exciting to figure how AI could solve human problems and stuff like the OpenAI initiative seem a sensible precaution against things going wrong. The arguments against seem a little reminiscent of arguments against global warming that say what do all these 'experts' know? I can look out the window and it's snowing as much as ever.

If Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Stephen Hawking etc all expressed belief in UFOs being from aliens, and you didn't know a lot about UFOs and affiliated cults, what would be the smart thing to believe?

Also,

>AI alarmists believe in something called the Orthogonality Thesis. This says that even very complex beings can have simple motivations, like the paper-clip maximizer.

Uh, no. The point of the paper clip maximizer is that it's orthogonal, not that it's simple.

>It's very likely that the scary "paper clip maximizer" would spend all of its time writing poems about paper clips, or getting into flame wars on reddit/r/paperclip, rather than trying to destroy the universe.

You know what can be made into poems about paper clips? Humans. You know what can have better flame wars than humans? Our atoms, rearranged into the ideal paper clip flame war warrior.

>The assumption that any intelligent agent will want to recursively self-improve

That's not really a premise. A better version would be "a likely path to super-intelligence will be a self-improving agent".

>It's like if those Alamogordo scientists had decided to completely focus on whether they were going to blow up the atmosphere, and forgot that they were also making nuclear weapons, and had to figure out how to cope with that.

Yudkowsky has argued that more should be invested in research into AI risk. There are tens of billions of dollars being spent on AI R&D, and somewhere in the tens of millions range spent on AI risk research. Even if advocates wanted us to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on risk research a year , that wouldn't make this criticism fair. You have a point that we shouldn't be ignoring other more important things for this, but to argue against increasing spending from 8 figures to 9 figures you need better arguments.

Intelligence, having been born as a biological defense mechanism, is evil. It is a weapon. For an intelligent individual, being (or, rather, appearing) "good", is just another layer of defense - this time against other, likewise intelligent, individuals. "An armed society is a polite society."

Spying is a form of intelligent behavior. ("Intelligence.") So is stealing (and not getting caught, if possible). And, no doubt, hacking [1] is, too.

Wouldn't absolute intelligence mean absolute evil, then?

[1] http://www.reuters.com/article/us-cyber-ukraine-idUSKBN14B0C...

Let's take a step back and look at the meta-level.

So there's maybe a chance AI is extremely dangerous (as in wipes humanity out), and there's a chance that AI might not be dangerous. There are arguments between how likely each choice is. But the more important fact is that since there's so much at stake (all of humanity), we should likely be really really really sure about things.

For example, let's say you live in a house and you've got your kids and your grandkids and all your lovely pets living here. Let's say there's this mystery device that when you press it, there's a small chance that it could be extremely bad. You'd want to make sure it's OK right? Right?!

I agree that we probably don't need to devote ALL of our resources to make sure it's OK, as we can devote some resources to problems that are actually hurting us right now like diseases, etc. But there are a lot of people in the AI community who think that it may be dangerous. It is rational that we'd want to be absolutely sure that it's safe once we AI happens.

We should take the approach of being DEFAULT cautious when talking about any technological breakthrough that have changes that we cannot reverse.

The problem with this precautionary reasoning is it leads you to Pascal's Mugging, where you are ready to believe very unlikely things because of the enormous impact they'll have if true.

Yes, I agree with the reasoning behind Pascal's Mugging. But Pascal's Mugging refers to things that have an astronomically low chance of happening — like 0.000000001. But is the chance that AI is dangerous that low? Nobody in the world knows for sure at this point, due to how far away superAI might be, and due to the uncertainties in implementation. Therefore, if we use Bayesian thinking and spread it out, I'm not really sure you could put it below 1% (I pulled this number out of thin air, but everybody at this point is doing the same).

reply


reply


In practice humans don't usually care about such arguments. They'll carry on as usual until something bad actually happens. I'm sure there are plenty of crippled people who regret not wearing a seatbelt, or people with skin cancer who regret not wearing a hat. Not to mention situations on a larger scale like building a lot of nuclear weapons or increasing the C0_2 level in the atmosphere.

"If there's a 1% chance that Pakistani scientists are helping al-Qaeda build or develop a nuclear weapon, we have to treat it as a certainty in terms of our response. It's not about our analysis ... It's about our response."

- Dick Cheney

I'm completely oblivious to the al-qaeda situation so I don't really know the context of this. But if I try to get at your logic, it would be like saying:

"See? I just went on a drive and didn't get into a crash. All those people that told me to wear a seat-belt were wrong!"

reply


reply


Say that the simulation time period is 1 billion years. To the post-singularity, a few thousand years is the minor details in history, like what Napolean had for breakfast the morning before the Battle of Waterloo.

Let the thoughts flow as far as you'd like, but come back to reality once in a while. After all, your ideas are conditional to your body.

> an artificial intelligence would also initially not be embodied, it would be sitting on a server somewhere, lacking agency in the world. It would have to talk to people to get what it wants.

Organized crime and semi-organized criminal gangs stand to establish a highly effective symbiosis with amoral machines which "lack agency."

If a machine wants to kill someone, all it needs to do is find a person to carry out the task in exchange for some benefit such as cash or blackmail ("I will report you to the police for helping me steal the electricity I need, plus the small trafficking operation I helped you optimize last summer").

Two arms and two legs are not what make modern criminals scary. It is their ability to plan, optimize and repeat sophisticated operations. Soon there will be an app for that.

It's amusing how his talk and Stuart Russel's talk [0] -- which end up going opposing ways -- use the "atomic bomb" as an example in fallacious thinking. Stuart's example is about how respected physicists said "impossible to get energy out of atoms" and the very next morning someone published a paper stating how to do it.

[0]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zBCOMm_ytwM

reply


reply


reply


reply


In 1945, as American physicists were preparing to test the atomic bomb, it occurred to someone to ask if such a test could set the atmosphere on fire...Los Alamos physicists performed the analysis and decided there was a satisfactory margin of safety.

Exactly how big was this margin? Please someone tell me this was quite a large margin!

If I remember right, something like a safety factor of 30. So not really as big as people would like!

More detail in this great summary: http://large.stanford.edu/courses/2015/ph241/chung1/

And the Los Alamos paper is really good reading:

http://www.sciencemadness.org/lanl1_a/lib-www/la-pubs/003290...

The summary talks about a safety factor of 1000 on an extremely unreasonable scenario of 1MeV of average temperature, falling down to 10 in an incredibly more unreasonable scenario of 10MeV temperature.

I don't know the actual probabilities, but I do really expect a few atoms to get over 1MeV inside a fission bomb (as the reaction emits ~5MeV of energy). But they will almost certainly not hit each other. I also don't see how any atom anywhere can reach 10MeV.

reply


reply


reply


I was really surprised when I read the quote, they were worried about a runaway fusion reaction! I had heard this story before but always thought they were worried about "burning" nitrogen in the chemical sense, ie. creating nitrogen oxides. It seems doubly ridiculous to worry about fusion when we can't even get a fusion reactor to work.

We can get fusion to work in H-bombs so it might not be that silly.

True, but H-bombs don't really produce runaway chain fusion reactions afaik. The conditions exist only momentarily due to the heat and pressure from the fission devices, then quickly subside and the fusion stops.

reply


reply


Yeah, I'm with the scientists on this. They had built the first bombs only a couple years after the first nuclear pile (a sustained nuclear chain reaction), and it was clear what they were trying to do was massively in excess of that. Taking a moment to make sure Earth didn't become a nuclear pile would be great.

reply


didn't really mean it was ridiculous for them to think about, just that it seems so now in retrospect.

For the longest time the conspiracist inside me told me that someone had already created a monstrous hyperingelligence, and the bombardment of articles about the ethics of artificial intelligence was just a warning before the apocalypse that would finish all civilization. Nowadays when i read another AI ethics article i just take it as proof that the AI bubble has reached hyperinflation.

"Hopefully you'll leave this talk a little dumber than you started it, and be more immune to the seductions of AI that seem to bedevil smarter people. "

Nice.

All in all, effectively reasoned. I've been making similar arguments for the last few years. AI is likely to create a lot of problems, and solve a lot of problems. But I think both aspects are messy and our relationship with our future technology will be complicated and fraught with regular human issues.

Some of those potential issues are very serious, yes, but serious like automating jobs and not solving the employment issue, or creating a very effective army of automated drones and single-handedly taking over a country (or, sure, the world), not issues of AI destroying the planet and/or enslaving all of mankind.

A key missing piece for intelligence: how many measurements can you make on the world? It doesn't matter how much computational power something has if it can't make measurements and ask and test hypotheses.

Edit: should state that this is a corollary of "> The Argument From Actual AI," but generalized to any 'intelligent' system, not just neural nets.

>Eventually it gets to a near-superhuman level, where it's funnier than any human being around it.

>>My belt holds up my pants and my pants have belt loops that hold up my belt.

>>What's going on down there?

>>Who is the real hero?

I love that he used a Mitch Hedberg joke for this.

I think brains very probably use quantum effects in ways we might not even be able to study with anything close to today's technology. As a result, individual neurons or groups of neurons can be way more complicated than we are expecting them to be.

I'd say we're at least 2 major revolutions away from even coming close to what a chimpanzee's intellect, much less a human's.

This is at least partly relevant to the discussion: http://www.smbc-comics.com/comic/the-talk-3

As a shorthand "quantum effects" are often hand-waved as crazy powerful "weird" things, but we can certainly model them and they really aren't as "magic" as a lot of popular science would have one believe (as much as even some of us otherwise rational people so strongly wish to believe in quantum magic).

Love the bit at the end: "Quantum computing and consciousness are both weird and therefore equivalent."

Quantum consciousness doesn't sound very different from plain old vitalism.

chemistry uses quantum effects .... so of course brains do.

I think you have to be a bit more specific to claim something particularly special.

I think it's much more likely the important difference is that brains are built in 3D allowing far far more connectivity than wiring in ~5 layers of metal between 2D transistors in the same plane does - it's that added complexity we don't have the technology to reproduce (yet) that's the issue

Is there any evidence that the functioning of neurons requires consideration of quantum effects acting on them?

Maybe that's the case, but this sounds like it goes against Occam's razor, and give a lot of extra credit to the chaotic process of evolution that it was meaningfully able to harness these quantum effects.

The difference between a chimpanzee's intellect and a human's is likely a matter of degree/quantity. We're so many orders of magnitude away from that sort of intuitive intellect that it's unfair to refer to it as simply an order of magnitude difference, IMHO.

reply


reply


Given that even photosynthesis uses quantum effects (yes, really) to get it's basic functions done it doesn't seem extremely far-fetched that nervous systems make use of these as well, assuming there is a theory that presupposes these effects (if we can explain neurons without them coherently, why should they involve these effects a.k.a. Occam's Razor).

There 's nothing suggesting that neurons are not deterministic, in fact they are simulated pretty well with some cable theory and HH models. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hodgkin%E2%80%93Huxley_model

Computers use quantum effects. That's how transistors function.

Glad to see a voice from the strong AI skeptic camp here. Reminds me of a book I read a long time ago called "Great Mambo Chicken and the Transhuman Condition." I used to drink the kool-aid myself until a friend of mine snapped me out of it by saying, "Dude, you're telling me you actually want Skynet??" I gave him my copy of the book.

Ossining news

About the we live in a computer simulation thing. When I look at the universe or subatomic particles, I see physical reality and I don't see anything that indicates a computer simulation. We just don't know the next step. Thinking we live in a computer simulation as the next physical phenomenon for the infinitely great just seems to me to display a lack of imagination rooted in our time and resembles the belief in a god. I would tend to agree with the author in that regard that some in our industry tend toward mysticism where computers are the religion.

Wooly Definitions: The only definition that matters is ability to make correct predictions about the future. All other things called "intelligence" are a consequence of this. This definition is formalized with AIXI, which is uncomputable, but computable approximations exist.

Hawking's Cat, Einstein's Cat: Scams require some intelligence from the victim. The victim needs to mistakenly believe they're doing something smart. Cats are too stupid to scam. Unlike humans they can't talk and they fail the mirror test, suggesting no self awareness. Human behavior when confronted with a deceptive superintelligence is not going to be the same as cat behavior when confronted with a deceptive human.

Emus: The name "Great Emu War" is a joke. The humans had limited resources available, because killing emus wasn't important enough to justify more. If we really wanted to kill all the emus we could do it. We've made plenty of other animals extinct. The motivation for an AI is set by its reward function, which can be as high as necessary.

Slavic Pessimism: This argument suggest that building nuclear weapons is impossible.

Complex Motivations: This isn't obvious nonsense, but consider that all intelligences we've seen so far are the result of evolution, which tends to produce a more complexity than needed. A leg is more complicated than a wheel. A non-evolved intelligence would not necessarily have complex motivations.

Actual AI: Compare with the argument from actual primitive nuclear reactors, which get mildly warm and never explode.

My Roommate: As a human, you roommate had a human reward function. Unsurprisingly, he acted like a human. Why should a non-human reward function result in human-like behavior?

Brain Surgery: Brain surgery would be a lot easier if you could take backups of brains, and duplicate them, and you had no concern about killing the patient.

Childhood: If this turns out to be needed, why can't increasing intelligence result in increased ability to simulate an environment suitable for raising superintelligences?

Gilligan's Island: There's no reason to assume an AI would be isolated. It could have or gain access to the internet and most human knowledge, and the mind architecture could contain many independent sub-minds.

Grandiosity: This depends on assigning ethical value to hypothetical humans, which isn't obviously correct.

Outside Argument, Megalomania, Comic Book Ethics, String Theory For Programmers: Ad-hominem.

Transhuman Voodoo, Data Hunger, AI Cosplay: Why should something be false because it's deplorable? And why should something be false because it encourages deplorable behavior?

Religion 2.0: Ted Chiang talked about the definition of "magic" in an interview (https://medium.com/learning-for-life/stories-of-ted-chiangs-...).

>Another way to think about these two depictions is to ask whether the universe of the story recognizes the existence of persons. I think magic is an indication that the universe recognizes certain people as individuals, as having special properties as an individual, whereas a story in which turning lead into gold is an industrial process is describing a completely impersonal universe.

All religions require some element of magic. Even Buddhism, which is arguably the least magical of all religions, treats consciousness as magic. AI requires no magic, therefore it is not a religion.

Simulation Fever: Simulated universes do not have to be magical by Chiang's definition. A universe could be simulated by something that pays no attention to individuals within the simulation, eg. something that lets a large number of universes run their course then examines them statistically. Possibility of this increases the possibility of living in a non-magical universe despite possibility of living in a simulation.

Incentivizing Crazy: This isn't an argument, it's a description of a field. Perhaps the author meant it to be an ad-hominem: "the idea is false because crazy people believe it".

The quintessential "rouge AI" scenario, pre-terminator SkyNet but post "Metropolis" is "Colossus: The Forbin Project".

It's finally available on widescreen blu-ray in Germany but Universal has still not re-released it for the western audience.

The filmed exterior of Colossus HQ is Lawrence Hall of Science in Oakland, CA.

Moore's Law (on a single CPU core) effectively ended around 2009. Our programming idioms for parallel processing are still so crude, hardly anyone can write maintainable parallelized code for anything but toy problems. Until we can restart Moore's Law again, this is all academic.

http://www.globalnerdy.com/2007/09/07/multicore-musings/

To be fair, many machine learning algorithms (especially deep learning) are very parallelizable, both when training and predicting.

But the law says nothing about cores or clock speeds etc. just transistors and their sizes. The regular reductions in feature size on dies are still happening, as I understand it.

The thing I think everyone should be most worried about is not robots deciding to kill us, it's the economic upheaval that could result from robots that can do jobs better than their human counterparts.

There's been studies done on this type of thing (https://journalistsresource.org/studies/economics/jobs/robot...) and so far use of robots has mostly focused on helping human workers become more productive, and not replacing them entirely. However, for lower skilled workers this isn't always true, and if robots were able to replace even the most skilled workers... that could cause problems for human employment. To quote the article on current status:

"Robots had no effect on the hours worked by high-skilled workers. While the authors found that industrial robots had no significant effect on overall employment, there was some evidence that they crowded out low-skilled and, to a lesser extent, middle-skilled workers."

Now continue that line of thinking and imagine a world where a robot could do any job better than a human...

We could end up with a "is that American made?" or "is that free range chicken?" type of scenario where companies that refuse to replace human workers with robots are competing against other companies that will do anything to lower costs, even if ethically questionable.

So then we potentially end up in a situation where the rich (Executives and stock holders) get richer by replacing costly human workers with cheaper, more efficient robots, and the wealth of the average family declines as people struggle to find work. Alright, well maybe we give all humans an allowance to live off of, food to eat, a home to live in, etc. Except...

Human beings need work. They need to feel a sense of purpose. I don't think the humans from the movie Wall-E hold much appeal. Let's not go there.

Ok, so maybe we pass laws against replacing many human jobs with robots. Well, if the robots are truly intelligent, aren't we then discriminating against a group of sentient beings solely because they are too good at their job? Isn't this just going to be a techno world version of the civil rights and lgbt rights movements?

These are the things I worry about. Not robots killing me.

As a side note, I hope cyborg and other bio tech improves at some point, at lot of these concerns could be mitigated if humans had the potential to improve themselves beyond any normal evolutionary rates.

> But of course we know that there are all kinds of configurations of matter, like a motorcycle, that are faster than a cheetah and even look a little bit cooler.

yet more inflammatory rhetoric from the Pinboard guy

reply


every tech worker who bought a motorcycle to be Hard and Cool just owned my karma with downvotes

but you will never be a Hell's Angel

> What kind of person does sincerely believing this stuff turn you into? The answer is not pretty.

This is a particularly stupid version of https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Appeal_to_consequences

"If you don't agree with me, you'll be associated with these people I'm lambasting!" I was surprised to see something so easily refutable used to conclude the argument; the article started out fairly strong.

> If you're persuaded by AI risk, you have to adopt an entire basket of deplorable beliefs that go with it.

Well if they're "deplorable", they must be false! QED.

hello everybody

Pretty poorly argued. The AI alarmists simply argue that if the super-intelligence's objective isn't defined correctly, the super-intelligence will wipe us out as a mere consequence of pursuing its objective, not that the super-intelligence will try to conquer us in a specific way like Einstein putting his cat in a cage. The alarmists' argument is analogous to humans wiping out ecosystems and species by merely doing what humans do and not by consciously trying to achieve that destruction. Many of the author's arguments stem from this fundamental mistake.

reply


Nice, but does it fall under political ban?

reply


The political ban ended two days after it started.

Good to know, it was a terrible idea.

hello how are you

We should figure out intelligence before speculating on super-intelligence. I think Kurzweil and Hofstadter have a compelling model in 'How to Create a Mind' and 'Surfaces and Essences: Analogy as the Fuel and Fire of Thinking', but it's not exactly rigorous and we still haven't created anything that could pass the Turing test which wouldn't even require high intelligence - just 2nd grade level or something.

I did read the article through, but made up my mind that the author is presenting a flawed argument when I saw how quickly he skimmed through his base premises, not really giving them much in terms of fair thought. In particular, I don't see how he can so blithely assume so easily that there is no quantum effect in the brain structure. I feel there's some degree of arrogance there, as we have not yet even begun to unlock the inner secrets of the brain nor come close to mimicking it. Our best approximations of intelligence are analogous to the comparison between sewing by hand vs the mechanics of a sewing machine, only the sewing machine remains far inferior (at least for now).

> so blithely assume so easily that there is no quantum effect in the brain structure.

He is following the mainstream opinion on this view, so does not have to justify it in detail. Almost nobody subscribes to Penrose's proposal.

> Our best approximations of intelligence are analogous to the comparison between sewing by hand vs the mechanics of a sewing machine, only the sewing machine remains far inferior (at least for now).

There's a blithe assumption of your own, which you don't attempt to justify. Newell and Simon's physical symbol system hypothesis is still taken seriously by mainstream AI, and it has the opposing view: that intelligence is a computational process, and thus we understand many fundamental things about it already.

I'm not taking a position here, just clarifying what the dominant positions are right now.

reply


> In particular, I don't see how he can so blithely assume so easily that there is no quantum effect in the brain structure.

Read it more carefully, because that's not what he did. He is saying "The AI riskers claim 'If you accept X, then you must accept Y'", where X is "the brain does not use quantum effects" and Y is "AI apocalypse". He does not himself take a position on X, but argues against the X=>Y implication.

And it's not really relevant, but for what it's worth, the majority consensus among neuroscientists is that the brain does not use quantum mechanical effects and can be modeled using classical physics alone. Roger Penrose is in the minority on this question.

I don't make this assumption about brains. I was trying to lay out the premisses you need for Bostrom's argument to go through.

I think you may have mistaken the thing I was arguing against for the thing I believe.

The null hypothesis should not be that intelligence requires quantum processes. We'd need to show that: (1) the brain uses this process (2) that it is necessary for certain types of brain functions. Until we run into a wall let's not assume we need more sky ladders.

Even if it's not a quantum effect, biological system often have characteristics that break our conception of neat layers of abstraction.

I feel like this essay is missing a key point around defining intelligence. Machines can be trained to emulate intelligence, but machines are not themselves intelligent.

Our neural nets can drive cars, convert speech to text, recognize images, and maybe even carry on a conversation.

But there's no light behind the eyes. It's all synthetic. It's an emulation which mimes intelligence through the brute force of observing billions of inputs and their associated outputs.

What it decisively cannot do, is something that it never saw before, except by mistake.

Wake me when none of this is true?

You're really looking at the dichotomy intelligence / consciousness here, actually.

We know what intelligence is. And yes, you can actually have dead intelligence, no problem. Intelligence is computing, nothing more.

What we don't know is what is consciousness. You seem to belong to the category of people who believe consciousness is mandatory for intelligence. A lot of us feel differently. Even, there are some who believe consciousness is basically an illusion (I do not share this point of view).

Look at the Chinese Room thought experiment.

Read the novel 'Blindsight' by Peter Watts.

There's a longstanding philosophical argument about this. Google 'Searle's Chinese Room'.

I believe it's fair to say that a computer programmed with knowledge of sufficient numbers of inputs and outputs does indeed "understand" -- in fact the computer can truly speak and converse in Chinese quite well. But I believe it's a distinction without a difference to say the Computer does not, in fact, understand Chinese in this case.

Instead of arguing semantics I propose a different sort of distinction.

A computer programmed as a deep neural net can understand remarkably well, and with that understanding it becomes a remarkable tool for automation.

However it remains nothing more than a tool. No more intent than a hammer. And without will, certainly without will to evolve.

Only in the sense that the algorithm is programmed to improve its fitness, it calculates coldly towards that end. Not ever in an innovative sense, and certainly not in an adversarial sense.

I agree thoroughly with the other commenters that propose it's not that AI will defeat us, but rather AI will be just too useful that the economic damage will be extreme.

AI will defeat us by replacing the need for us in all productive endeavors. Anything we can do it can do better, cheaper, so far up the value chain that only the elite will remain gainfully employed.

Too much of human labor will be eaten by AI, we better get a hell of a lot better at educating our masses if we ever hope they will have something productive they're able to do.

I wonder how the theory of competitive advantage stacks up against AI -- a good for which there is no scarcity!

reply


reply


The only reason we don't have a clean, cogent 'definition of intelligence' is because people like you blindly refuse to accept the possibility that machines can be intelligent. You're demanding that someone explain why black and white are different colors while requiring them to conclude that the night sky and the sun must look the same.

