How Marshall McLuhan Became a Famous Media Scholar
lareviewofbooks.org
20 points
by
Hooke
3 hours ago
supernumerary
21 minutes ago
I always short-circuit McLuhan, 'the medium is the message' at its logical extreme really means that... the message is McLuhan, the concerted pr campaign described in this article would back this up.
