Show HN: BladeSearch (re-brand of Google Blade which launched yesterday) (bladesearch.com)
4 points by hornbaker 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





Just wanted to update you guys that I took everyone's good advice, and changed the name of this project from GoogleBlade.com to BladeSearch.com.

I'm sorry for any confusion I may have caused in making you think it was a service of Google's. I viewed it as a tribute to one of my favorite services of theirs (custom search engines) and let that cloud my legal perspective.

Anyway, I didn't hear from Google, but also didn't want them to have to engage their legal team, so I went ahead and rebranded today.

Lesson learned, and thanks again everyone for the great feedback yesterday.

Love the logo :)

Thanks. :)

How do you actually use a blade / search on a blade?

To search on a blade, visit the blade page, like this Hacker News Search blade:

https://hn.bladesearch.com

then type your query into the field that says "Search this blade..." and click the blue search button.

Did that answer your question?

