|
|Ask HN: Which is easier to uber-ify – mobile connectivity or home broadband
|
1 point by hma_ycombinator 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|We have seen a lot of last-mile wifi sharing schemes. I am wondering which market is more prone to disruption:
Mobile : Easy to set up wifis along urban streets, bandwidth requirement is low(er), etc
Home broadband: 1 fiber connection per block, large shared cache of common content, users might even use the mobile data for unique content, and the hardline for shared content.
I am thinking mostly about the MARKET and ADOPTION issues. The technical problems have been discussed over thousands of lunches ;)
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact