Ask HN: Which is easier to uber-ify – mobile connectivity or home broadband
We have seen a lot of last-mile wifi sharing schemes. I am wondering which market is more prone to disruption:

Mobile : Easy to set up wifis along urban streets, bandwidth requirement is low(er), etc

Home broadband: 1 fiber connection per block, large shared cache of common content, users might even use the mobile data for unique content, and the hardline for shared content.

I am thinking mostly about the MARKET and ADOPTION issues. The technical problems have been discussed over thousands of lunches ;)






