Ask HN: How would you invest $50K?
1 point by bobnarizes 2 hours ago
If you had $50K to invest, which would be your entire equity, cash money, how would you invest it?

It's your equity so a HIGH risk would definitely be considered. Looking for creative advices, not boring banking stuff...

Similar question taken from https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13223818 but with 10% of the money






Boring and low risk: index fund

Exciting and high risk:

$15K in Bitcoin

$5K in Ethereum

$20K in the stocks I think have a huge future (tech, renewables, biotech, GMO)

$5K in metals I think will be in huge demand

$5K in small cap stocks with some basic research.

