|Ask HN: How would you invest $50K?
1 point by bobnarizes 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|If you had $50K to invest, which would be your entire equity, cash money, how would you invest it?
It's your equity so a HIGH risk would definitely be considered. Looking for creative advices, not boring banking stuff...
Similar question taken from https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13223818 but with 10% of the money
Exciting and high risk:
$15K in Bitcoin
$5K in Ethereum
$20K in the stocks I think have a huge future (tech, renewables, biotech, GMO)
$5K in metals I think will be in huge demand
$5K in small cap stocks with some basic research.
