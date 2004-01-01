Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
From Esperanto to ET: Artificial Languages in the Internet Era (2004) (bewilderingstories.com)
I speak Esperanto (at least used to, I grew up with it), but I have come to learn the practicality of a language is in it's usage, and so English wins out (I'm from Germany, so English is not my first language either).

English is also an interesting language, as it's a funny mix of other languages in it's history and shaped out fairly leanable (limited number of weird inflections, usage of an alphabet, etc.).

Furthermore English stopped to be strongly correlated to a single country during the colonization era and England's diminishing influence thereafter. This makes it well suited to be an accepted international language.

Anyway, what I wanted to say is that in most cases the objective of these artificial languages used to be to create an independent and easy to learn language for human communication, but in reality a language that fulfills this purpose grew out of an existing language and at the same time it uproots is origins and becomes this collectively shaped something. History is full of irony indeed. :)

I'm learning Esperanto and it is extremely easy to learn as everything is regular (that I've seen so far)and no trilling "r's"...etc. English has so many gotchas and exceptions. English has become a lingua franca only because of economics. French used to be for the same reason. Esperanto would be far more natural though and even ease communications at the UN. Everyone has just one language to translate to.

Another tiny new language: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toki_Pona "14 phonemes and 120 root words"

Toni Poka is neat, but not very expressive (as the intent. It makes a fun little language to learn though. Engadget (think it was them) did a lengthy write up awhile back. I'd rather learn something mind expanding like Lojban than restrictive like Toki Pona. However, I did read that it can be a useful exercise to come up with phrases to explain a concept/word your language doesn't have. Toki Pona probably doesn't have "computer", but maybe you can represent that with "glowing communications box"?

I chose it because the effort is so low and I wnodered what thinking with such limited vocabulary feels like.

Computer might be: ilo sona - device of knowledge

If we're going to communicate to aliens, the idea would be to use the periodic table as a basis?

Or physical constants?

Or math?

Those all still use language for everything outside the most basic form. Communication would be interesting to say the least I would think.

