Ctf_import: a small library that runs basic functions from stripped binaries
github.com
scienceman
4 hours ago
_nalply
3 hours ago
This mmaps (with PROT_EXEC) the file then returns an offset void pointer from the mmap. You then cast the pointer to a function pointer.
mmastrac
2 hours ago
I wonder if this would even be possible to do with non-relocatable code. You'd probably have to use a child process that was smart about where it was executing in memory, then manually load the various code and data segments. Could be an interesting project.
