Ctf_import: a small library that runs basic functions from stripped binaries (github.com)
10 points by scienceman 4 hours ago | 2 comments





This mmaps (with PROT_EXEC) the file then returns an offset void pointer from the mmap. You then cast the pointer to a function pointer.

I wonder if this would even be possible to do with non-relocatable code. You'd probably have to use a child process that was smart about where it was executing in memory, then manually load the various code and data segments. Could be an interesting project.

