Show HN: Teleport: Simple command line app tutorial written in Haskell (bollu.github.io)
Very nice. I use a set of bash functions to do the same thing, with tab-autocompletion (not my own development, I picked it up from the web somewhere long ago). Put this in your .bashrc:

    # mark/jump support + completion
    # un/mark name : bookmark a directory or remove one (unmark)
    # jump name : jump to directory
    # marks : show all bookmarks
    export MARKPATH=$HOME/.marks
    function jump {
        cd -P $MARKPATH/$1 2>/dev/null || echo "No such mark: $1"
    }
    function mark {
        mkdir -p $MARKPATH; ln -s $(pwd) $MARKPATH/$1
    }
    function unmark {
        rm -i $MARKPATH/$1
    }
    function marks {
        ls -l $MARKPATH | sed 's/  / /g' | cut -d' ' -f9- | sed 's/ -/\t-/g' && echo
    }
    _completemarks() {
      local curw=${COMP_WORDS[COMP_CWORD]}
      local wordlist=$(find $MARKPATH -type l -printf "%f\n")
      COMPREPLY=($(compgen -W '${wordlist[@]}' -- "$curw"))
      return 0
    }

    complete -F _completemarks jump unmark

A trick I commonly use is:

    cd -
Which goes back to the previous directly I was just on. They have the same thing for git as well:

    git checkout -
it's quite handy for switching back and forth between branches or directories!

Thanks for gi checkout -. I am currently using git checkout @{-1} which does the same thing...in a more verbose way.

I can do this with aliases in .bash_profile right?

Of course you can. Inside .bashrc you have access to aliases (a facility to name things) and to a Touring-complete programming language (a tool to make things). There is little you can't do in .bashrc

right so why do I need teleport?

What's the advantage of this over pushd/popd?

I think the point of the linked page is to show how to implement a command line app in Haskell. Teleport is just an example, as such it doesn't really have to be a great tool for everyday usage.

On the other hand, teleport seems to actually provide a much better UX than pushd/popd:

1. it's a hash-table not a stack (directories are named), so it allows random access to memorized directories.

2. it is possible to display the current state.

3. remembered directories are persistent between shell sessions.

Naming directories seems like an odd choice. Sounds like aliases?

Regardless, pushd/popd/dirs is a tough experience. Seems capable of a lot, but I only use it for bouncing between two directories, typically.

The tool I like, but can't remember the name of is basically 'cd ${PWD:src/tst}'. Only, a little more terse.

Haven't used it in a while either, since I've primarily switched to eshell.

Naming directories seems like an odd choice. Sounds like aliases?

I definitely use aliases for multiple frequently accessed directories.

`kdev` takes me to my work dev folder, `wpdev` takes me to my wordpress folder, etc.

But I definitely see the points parent comment to yours made.

also your prompt with "Name's MacBook Pro" is way too long. Shorter that thing!

You might want to reconsider the name. There's already software named Teleport.

http://www.tenmax.com/teleport/pro/home.htm

The product you linked is called 'Teleport Pro' which allows you to do website mirroring for offline browsing.

The link that has been originally posted is a CLI based tool which has nothing to do with website mirroring.

That's not how copyright / trademarks work. Try and name your software Photoshop Kids or Photoshop Palette. Adobe's lawyers will rip you a new one quite quickly if you attempt to tell them "it has nothing to do with editing images".

