# mark/jump support + completion
# un/mark name : bookmark a directory or remove one (unmark)
# jump name : jump to directory
# marks : show all bookmarks
export MARKPATH=$HOME/.marks
function jump {
cd -P $MARKPATH/$1 2>/dev/null || echo "No such mark: $1"
}
function mark {
mkdir -p $MARKPATH; ln -s $(pwd) $MARKPATH/$1
}
function unmark {
rm -i $MARKPATH/$1
}
function marks {
ls -l $MARKPATH | sed 's/ / /g' | cut -d' ' -f9- | sed 's/ -/\t-/g' && echo
}
_completemarks() {
local curw=${COMP_WORDS[COMP_CWORD]}
local wordlist=$(find $MARKPATH -type l -printf "%f\n")
COMPREPLY=($(compgen -W '${wordlist[@]}' -- "$curw"))
return 0
}
complete -F _completemarks jump unmark
cd -
git checkout -
On the other hand, teleport seems to actually provide a much better UX than pushd/popd:
1. it's a hash-table not a stack (directories are named), so it allows random access to memorized directories.
2. it is possible to display the current state.
3. remembered directories are persistent between shell sessions.
Regardless, pushd/popd/dirs is a tough experience. Seems capable of a lot, but I only use it for bouncing between two directories, typically.
The tool I like, but can't remember the name of is basically 'cd ${PWD:src/tst}'. Only, a little more terse.
Haven't used it in a while either, since I've primarily switched to eshell.
I definitely use aliases for multiple frequently accessed directories.
`kdev` takes me to my work dev folder, `wpdev` takes me to my wordpress folder, etc.
But I definitely see the points parent comment to yours made.
The link that has been originally posted is a CLI based tool which has nothing to do with website mirroring.
