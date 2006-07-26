The 'quick fix' for setup these days is supposed to be to use a docker image... but the docker image most people use is unofficial, the maintainer is swamped and has a policy of ignoring problems, and although it runs it doesn't work well with real IPs/DNS/SSL/etc. for common cases (eg. email setup silently fails for many and has for ages - see https://github.com/sameersbn/docker-gitlab/issues/596 and https://github.com/sameersbn/docker-gitlab/issues/1005 which I recently opened) and adds the docker-is-a-moving-target complexity issue to the potential user's stack.
Normally I am based in China. Given that Github access is not super fast or stable there, you guys have a great opportunity to take that market. I'd personally love to use Gitlab both for my own business and those I consult for, but I can't get past go with mail on real infrastructure, and experiences with upgrades to date have been terrible.
Just offering my own recent experiences as a point of reference.
Out of curiosity, why use the Docker image over our Omnibus package? Omnibus is generally what we recommend, but if that's not good enough we'd love to know how it can be improved.
Basically I'm at this point: 'what's the easiest self-contained box to run and maintain', with conditions 'I have an IP but it's not dedicated (ports 22/80/443 unavailable)' and 'there may not be existing DNS/SSL for this server but I can set it up' and 'SMTP from this IP is not desired/desirable, but I have an existing offsite ISP allowing relay with credentials'. This doesn't strike me as particularly weird, except that in the latter case Google is not an option (GFW'd from China).
FWIW: I ran GitLab at my previous company (2yrs agoish) because GitHub was a non-starter for political reasons. We loved it! Keep rocking.
EE is open source but requires a license. Do you just trust companies won't download the source code and run it. Do you have heartbeat code injected somewhere to ping servers that are running EE to homebase?
I'm thinking of starting a project, charge money but also open-source it. Curious what your strategies are, especially since the project is still greenfield.
Thanks!
It's the same codebase with some additional code. Every few days we merge CE into EE[1], which always ends up with some merge conflicts – though those are getting better as we learn to engineer around them – and its own problems, but it works pretty well. I think this is a great system, even with its drawbacks, if you want to keep the base product as FOSS. Just be aware of the problems you'll likely run into, and avoid implementing any EE-only features that will cause crazy merge conflicts.
>EE is open source but requires a license. Do you just trust companies won't download the source code and run it. Do you have heartbeat code injected somewhere to ping servers that are running EE to homebase?
It has a built-in system for uploading the license and verifying that the license covers the users of the instance. The license (as in the copyright license) says that users cannot use EE if they get around that. We don't have many cases of piracy as far as we know, and don't care too much. No major enterprise customer would realistically pirate software since that'd be a legal nightmare if they were caught.
>I'm thinking of starting a project, charge money but also open-source it. Curious what your strategies are, especially since the project is still greenfield.
Best of luck! It's awesome to see others try to go for this kind of model, I hope it works for you :)
Some others to look at: Sentry, Mattermost, and Code Climate.
[1]: Example of a CE-to-EE merge request: https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/gitlab-ee/merge_requests/991
We encourage you to start a project, try to monetize it and also open-source it. The benefits of open sourcing are huge. Take a look at some of blog posts about that:
[0]: https://about.gitlab.com/2016/07/08/7-myths-about-open-sourc...
[1]: https://about.gitlab.com/2016/07/07/trends-version-control-i...
It is _not_. You cannot distribute it. That makes it not open source.
Someone else put it better than I could:
> Likewise a Source Available is not necessarily Open Source, but Open Source is necessarily Source Available.
https://haacked.com/archive/2006/07/26/CodeAvailableVsOpenSo... (requires you to accept github cert because https is difficult for some reason)
Blog github at https://github.com/Haacked/haacked.com
One thing I find strangely lacking (seeing as you bundle it) is notifications from gitlab to mattermost when builds fail or issues/mrs are opened. Apparently I have to run some strange 3rd party application to process webhooks?
Build failures can be sent to Mattermost using our Pipeline webhooks described here: http://docs.gitlab.com/ce/web_hooks/web_hooks.html#pipeline-...
And then the Incoming Webhooks in Mattermost described here: https://docs.mattermost.com/developer/webhooks-incoming.html
Its great to finally see some improvements in the interface, but its still rather far from being as user-friendly as GitHub.
I've got some very specific aspects in mind.
Are contributions to Gitlab's interface accepted?
The main parts I've used in both are creating Issues and Merge Requests, and in GitLab I've accepted them and managed teams/projects.
- On the main project page, the file list/table cells have too much padding. The same project's file list, with 22 files, on GitHub fits on my screen comfortably. On Gitlab, the whole table sits at 928px in height. Reducing the top/bottom padding in cells to 5px, without a loss in usability, yields a much nicer 708px height
- The two panels above the file list (the branch, and the latest commit) could be streamlined and merged
- Frankly, the whole area with the project name and the buttons below is incredibly and unnecessarily convoluted. Some important links are grayed, some others are not relevant for every project (e.g. I don't need a contribution guide for my private project)
- A lot of links are indistinguishable from text
Contributions of any kind are always appreciated. We have a guide about contributing [0] that will help you in the process.
You can also create an issue [1] to let other people participate to your suggestions if you like.
[0]: https://about.gitlab.com/contributing/
[1]: https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/gitlab-ce/issues/new
On top of my head I only know f-droid that is there. I use it for personal use and love it, would love if more projects moved away from github.com, especially open source.
Allowing us to create the infrastructure outside of gitlab-ci and setting the reviewapp url/domain etc using the API would be extremely valueable for us, as we are stepping off of the gitlab-ci, but would very much like the UI interface upgrades review apps provides.
We are stepping off of Gitlab CI because of:
* Only a single pipeline allowed per repository. We have a monorepo as we have a lot of small artifacts that make no sense to split out to multiple repo's and have to manage using gitsubmodules or having a separate code review process (we use merge requests a lot!)
* Gitlab-ci's "stages" and not allowing dependencies on cross-stage is not helpful
* No "skipped" status that can be supplied during the pipeline. E.g., we want to ignore changes to our documentation .
GitHub is great, does the job incredibly well, doesn't get in the way and have never been spammed (tip for you gitlab here).
[update] Please don't forget to downvote me for giving honest feedback :-)
Interesting that I get downvoted for giving honest feedback. I would have thought it would help them improve seeing how different marketing ideas impact their users.
community@gitlab.com
news@gitlab.com
kris@gitlab.com
All marketing their features and help to get started. Like I said nothing wrong with sending this kind of email just over a certain period in moderation.
Everything in life is relative isn't it :-)
As mentioned in the blog post, this release we decreased page size a lot (from 1800kb to 718kb for a given Merge Request).
We're also working on moving to our own infrastructure, the reasoning behind that move is described here: https://about.gitlab.com/2016/11/10/why-choose-bare-metal/
EDIT: Strike that, we've decided against moving to bare metal for now due to the complexity. I somehow missed that decision.
osm01-03 - OpenShift masters, don't run anything other than OpenShift services (Atomic host)
osn01-03 - OpenShift nodes, actually run the aps (Atomic host)
osnlb - Load balancer for the master (CentOS 7)
oss - NFS server providing storage for OpenShift docker images (CentOS 7)
On your storage node make sure /exports is on a separate filesystem with adequate storage to store your container images, it will be set up automatically from there.
Once you have these couple servers spun up (You can skip the multiple masters + load balancer if you don't care about HA, though I recommend it) from a CentOS box you want to deploy from make sure you push an SSH key out to all the servers for root access then run the following.
yum install centos-release-openshift-origin
yum --enablerepo=centos-openshift-origin-testing install atomic-openshift-utils
atomic-openshift-installer install
[1]: https://docs.openshift.com/enterprise/3.0/install_config/ins...
[2]: https://docs.openshift.com/enterprise/3.0/install_config/ins...
Sorry for the wall of text, I spent two days figuring this out myself - but after a month in production my team is loving OpenShift and we've already deployed three greenfield apps on it. It's getting a lot more love than I ever expected, and I'm already looking at needing to give my node VM's more resources. Feel free to email me at the address in my profile if you have any questions.
[0]: https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/gitlab-ce/issues
