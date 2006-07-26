Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
GitLab 8.15 Released (gitlab.com)
103 points by EddieRingle 5 hours ago | hide | past | web | 41 comments | favorite





@Gitlab: The features are great but the interface setup is shocking. That whole video assumes you have a K-cluster going already, and is a maze of this-thing, that-thing, auth-thing, copy-thing, etc. Have you guys ever tried interviewing users who are new or maintaining a Gitlab instance over major version upgrades? It's painful.

The 'quick fix' for setup these days is supposed to be to use a docker image... but the docker image most people use is unofficial, the maintainer is swamped and has a policy of ignoring problems, and although it runs it doesn't work well with real IPs/DNS/SSL/etc. for common cases (eg. email setup silently fails for many and has for ages - see https://github.com/sameersbn/docker-gitlab/issues/596 and https://github.com/sameersbn/docker-gitlab/issues/1005 which I recently opened) and adds the docker-is-a-moving-target complexity issue to the potential user's stack.

Normally I am based in China. Given that Github access is not super fast or stable there, you guys have a great opportunity to take that market. I'd personally love to use Gitlab both for my own business and those I consult for, but I can't get past go with mail on real infrastructure, and experiences with upgrades to date have been terrible.

Just offering my own recent experiences as a point of reference.

reply


Thanks for the honest feedback, it's genuinely useful for improving the product.

Out of curiosity, why use the Docker image over our Omnibus package? Omnibus is generally what we recommend, but if that's not good enough we'd love to know how it can be improved.

reply


Even if I trusted it not to munge other things (doubtful), IIRC omnibus does not support my distro (Gentoo), and setting up another distro I have to (remember to) maintain just to support one application does not appeal medium term versus using a popular docker image which has done that for me already in a pre-tested fashion and should handle maintenance smoother.

Basically I'm at this point: 'what's the easiest self-contained box to run and maintain', with conditions 'I have an IP but it's not dedicated (ports 22/80/443 unavailable)' and 'there may not be existing DNS/SSL for this server but I can set it up' and 'SMTP from this IP is not desired/desirable, but I have an existing offsite ISP allowing relay with credentials'. This doesn't strike me as particularly weird, except that in the latter case Google is not an option (GFW'd from China).

reply


I haven't tried omnibus but I'd vote for docker too after being spoilt by setting up and maintaining a Discourse instance. They've done an absolutely fantastic job in making installation and updates painless.

reply


Is there a Omnibus package for Kubernetes (perhaps a Helm package?) I'd be very interested in that.

FWIW: I ran GitLab at my previous company (2yrs agoish) because GitHub was a non-starter for political reasons. We loved it! Keep rocking.

reply


There is indeed a helm package, gitlab-ce.

reply


I'm curious how you guys build features for EE. Is it a completely separate Rails project you handle manually to keep base features in sync with the community edition?

EE is open source but requires a license. Do you just trust companies won't download the source code and run it. Do you have heartbeat code injected somewhere to ping servers that are running EE to homebase?

I'm thinking of starting a project, charge money but also open-source it. Curious what your strategies are, especially since the project is still greenfield.

Thanks!

reply


>I'm curious how you guys build features for EE. Is it a completely separate Rails project you handle manually to keep base features in sync with the community edition?

It's the same codebase with some additional code. Every few days we merge CE into EE[1], which always ends up with some merge conflicts – though those are getting better as we learn to engineer around them – and its own problems, but it works pretty well. I think this is a great system, even with its drawbacks, if you want to keep the base product as FOSS. Just be aware of the problems you'll likely run into, and avoid implementing any EE-only features that will cause crazy merge conflicts.

>EE is open source but requires a license. Do you just trust companies won't download the source code and run it. Do you have heartbeat code injected somewhere to ping servers that are running EE to homebase?

It has a built-in system for uploading the license and verifying that the license covers the users of the instance. The license (as in the copyright license) says that users cannot use EE if they get around that. We don't have many cases of piracy as far as we know, and don't care too much. No major enterprise customer would realistically pirate software since that'd be a legal nightmare if they were caught.

>I'm thinking of starting a project, charge money but also open-source it. Curious what your strategies are, especially since the project is still greenfield.

Best of luck! It's awesome to see others try to go for this kind of model, I hope it works for you :)

Some others to look at: Sentry, Mattermost, and Code Climate.

[1]: Example of a CE-to-EE merge request: https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/gitlab-ee/merge_requests/991

reply


EE (Enterprise Edition) and CE (Community Edition) are two separate projects indeed. Before each release, CE is merged to EE manually.

We encourage you to start a project, try to monetize it and also open-source it. The benefits of open sourcing are huge. Take a look at some of blog posts about that:

[0]: https://about.gitlab.com/2016/07/08/7-myths-about-open-sourc...

[1]: https://about.gitlab.com/2016/07/07/trends-version-control-i...

reply


>EE is open source

It is _not_. You cannot distribute it. That makes it not open source.

reply


yeah, the term I'd use is source available? anyway, I agree with the idea that "open source" is a dirty term, an attempt to subvert the free software movement. But that is a battle for another day.

Someone else put it better than I could:

> Likewise a Source Available is not necessarily Open Source, but Open Source is necessarily Source Available.

https://haacked.com/archive/2006/07/26/CodeAvailableVsOpenSo... (requires you to accept github cert because https is difficult for some reason)

Blog github at https://github.com/Haacked/haacked.com

reply


Holy hell this is amazing! Gitlab all the way! You release often and there is always something awesome in there, I love reading your release notes.

One thing I find strangely lacking (seeing as you bundle it) is notifications from gitlab to mattermost when builds fail or issues/mrs are opened. Apparently I have to run some strange 3rd party application to process webhooks?

reply


I'm not sure I understand why you're under the impression that you need a 3rd party application for that, as far as I know it's possible with just GitLab and Mattermost. If there are any confusing docs we need to improve I'd be happy to do so :)

Build failures can be sent to Mattermost using our Pipeline webhooks described here: http://docs.gitlab.com/ce/web_hooks/web_hooks.html#pipeline-...

And then the Incoming Webhooks in Mattermost described here: https://docs.mattermost.com/developer/webhooks-incoming.html

reply


I'd usually refrain from "+1" style comments, but you guys rock!

Its great to finally see some improvements in the interface, but its still rather far from being as user-friendly as GitHub.

I've got some very specific aspects in mind. Are contributions to Gitlab's interface accepted?

reply


Can you share what these items are? I have used GitLab quite a bit and GitHub just a little, and I so far have enjoyed using GitLab much more. I had a hard time finding my way around on GitHub.

The main parts I've used in both are creating Issues and Merge Requests, and in GitLab I've accepted them and managed teams/projects.

reply


Sure, some things off the top of my head:

- On the main project page, the file list/table cells have too much padding. The same project's file list, with 22 files, on GitHub fits on my screen comfortably. On Gitlab, the whole table sits at 928px in height. Reducing the top/bottom padding in cells to 5px, without a loss in usability, yields a much nicer 708px height

- The two panels above the file list (the branch, and the latest commit) could be streamlined and merged

- Frankly, the whole area with the project name and the buttons below is incredibly and unnecessarily convoluted. Some important links are grayed, some others are not relevant for every project (e.g. I don't need a contribution guide for my private project)

- A lot of links are indistinguishable from text

reply


Thanks for your comment!

Contributions of any kind are always appreciated. We have a guide about contributing [0] that will help you in the process.

You can also create an issue [1] to let other people participate to your suggestions if you like.

[0]: https://about.gitlab.com/contributing/

[1]: https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/gitlab-ce/issues/new

reply


We'd strongly recommend that you open an issue to discuss it first, but yeah, of course they are! :)

reply


Are there notable projects or organizations moved to gitlab.com?

On top of my head I only know f-droid that is there. I use it for personal use and love it, would love if more projects moved away from github.com, especially open source.

reply


As always, we're here for any questions and welcome feedback and other comments.

reply


People mentioned that seeing the video made their jaw drop, they didn't expect such an integrated experience. I would like to know what people think, both good and bad. Currently the plan is to improve the idea to production experience every release to make sure everyone can replicate it https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/gitlab-ce/issues/25986

reply


As a paying gitlab ee customer, we love to use gitlab. I just have one gripe with review apps. We would really like you to open it up with an API.

Allowing us to create the infrastructure outside of gitlab-ci and setting the reviewapp url/domain etc using the API would be extremely valueable for us, as we are stepping off of the gitlab-ci, but would very much like the UI interface upgrades review apps provides.

We are stepping off of Gitlab CI because of: * Only a single pipeline allowed per repository. We have a monorepo as we have a lot of small artifacts that make no sense to split out to multiple repo's and have to manage using gitsubmodules or having a separate code review process (we use merge requests a lot!) * Gitlab-ci's "stages" and not allowing dependencies on cross-stage is not helpful * No "skipped" status that can be supplied during the pipeline. E.g., we want to ignore changes to our documentation .

reply


Wow, that is an amazing release. Seems you actually managed to complete your goal right before christmas! This whole year has been quite impressive, I can't wait to see what you will do in 2017.

reply


Thanks! We are super happy to have completed our vision on Idea to production this year. We'll keep improving and innovating in 2017, you can count on that :-)

reply


I recently registered to try gitlab. I received unprecedented large amounts of spam from them daily with no unsubscribe button. I finally emailed them to stop the spam and they did but not completely I received more but had unsubscribe this time. Unsubscribed so lets see what happens. One more spam and I will close my account and never try them again

GitHub is great, does the job incredibly well, doesn't get in the way and have never been spammed (tip for you gitlab here).

[update] Please don't forget to downvote me for giving honest feedback :-)

reply


I'm curious what kind of spam you were receiving. I'm not sure I've ever received unsolicited email from them.

reply


Marketing stuff. And I am not against them marketing their features but it should have had an unsubscribe button and sent in moderation in my opinion.

Interesting that I get downvoted for giving honest feedback. I would have thought it would help them improve seeing how different marketing ideas impact their users.

reply


Gotcha - interesting. Just as another anecdote - I signed up ~8 months ago and have never received any non-transactional (marketing) emails.

reply


That's really strange; I received an email today, with the previous emails being on the 8th and on Nov. 22. What is the contents of the emails, and what address are they from? Are they duplicate emails? Sounds like someone impersonating GitLab.

reply


taking a quick look:

community@gitlab.com news@gitlab.com kris@gitlab.com

All marketing their features and help to get started. Like I said nothing wrong with sending this kind of email just over a certain period in moderation.

Everything in life is relative isn't it :-)

reply


This is nice and all but what about page load times? It can have all the bells and whistles but if you have to wait a minute for just one page to load, it's unusable.

reply


We've spent quite a bit of time this year improving performance, GitLab.com is still slower than it should be but it's a lot better now than it was in January. Self-hosted instances that meet the recommended specs are already fairly performant, though we're always working to improve things regardless.

As mentioned in the blog post, this release we decreased page size a lot (from 1800kb to 718kb for a given Merge Request).

We're also working on moving to our own infrastructure, the reasoning behind that move is described here: https://about.gitlab.com/2016/11/10/why-choose-bare-metal/

EDIT: Strike that, we've decided against moving to bare metal for now due to the complexity. I somehow missed that decision.

reply


Don't know exactly why you decided against moving to bare metal, but IMO you definitely should. We've got tremendous improvements moving to metal. I also can't recommend OVH enough. Best price on market plus great hardware and uptime. Technical support isn't the best but you shouldn't need it anyway.

reply


I love how easy the integration with Openshift is. Does anyone have any resources to get a Openshift Kubernetes cluster setup?

reply


Actually, it's incredibly easy, especially in tandem with CentOS Atomic Host. Here's my setup at work I just deployed last month:

osm01-03 - OpenShift masters, don't run anything other than OpenShift services (Atomic host)

osn01-03 - OpenShift nodes, actually run the aps (Atomic host)

osnlb - Load balancer for the master (CentOS 7)

oss - NFS server providing storage for OpenShift docker images (CentOS 7)

On your storage node make sure /exports is on a separate filesystem with adequate storage to store your container images, it will be set up automatically from there.

Once you have these couple servers spun up (You can skip the multiple masters + load balancer if you don't care about HA, though I recommend it) from a CentOS box you want to deploy from make sure you push an SSH key out to all the servers for root access then run the following.

    yum install centos-release-openshift-origin 
    yum --enablerepo=centos-openshift-origin-testing install atomic-openshift-utils 
    atomic-openshift-installer install
Walk through the installer, making sure you pick "OpenShift Origin" to install the upstream (non-commercial) build, say "container-based" for every atomic system you have, and tell it which are your HAProxy (load balancer) and Storage servers, plus what your default domain will be (I recommend using either a subdomain of your existing corporate domain, or buying a new one for openshift use). After you're done specifying your configuration it will generate an ansible playbook and stash it in ~/.config/openshift and start building your cluster out. Once it's done you just need to set up your DNS entries (whatever your master hostname is should point at your load balancer, then I recommend you add a wildcard DNS entry for whatever domain you chose and point it at all of your nodes). The last thing you'll need to do is configure authentication [1] as by default it will take any username/password combo, and setup the default builder images [2]

[1]: https://docs.openshift.com/enterprise/3.0/install_config/ins...

[2]: https://docs.openshift.com/enterprise/3.0/install_config/ins...

Sorry for the wall of text, I spent two days figuring this out myself - but after a month in production my team is loving OpenShift and we've already deployed three greenfield apps on it. It's getting a lot more love than I ever expected, and I'm already looking at needing to give my node VM's more resources. Feel free to email me at the address in my profile if you have any questions.

reply


Great! Thanks for the write-up.

reply


Great stuff! One thing that's been broken for me for a while now: Raw links. I just get an empty response. It's kind of an important feature for me (and I'm sure others) so would love to see it fixed.

reply


I don't understand what you mean by that. Can you create an issue about it [0] so we can discuss it and fix the problem (if applicable)? Thanks!

[0]: https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/gitlab-ce/issues

reply


When you're viewing a source code file, there are links to Raw, Blame, History, Permalink... The Raw link is broken (for me). I can create an issue.

reply


Yes, please do file an issue with what you encounter, because I can't reproduce it.

reply


can you please create an issue and/or paste the issue here?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: