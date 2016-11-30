The infosec community baffles me, when it comes to politics. I'm no fan of Trump, but the unfounded and apoplectic reactions from the likes of Matt Blaze, Swift on Security, the grugq, Jon Zdziarski, halvarflake, netik, kragen, etc, are batshit crazy.
There is absolutely no evidence that a Trump administration poses any threat at all to infosec, and by many measures represents a better option than the alternative.
Trump's former opponent is on record clamoring for a "Manhattan Project style" effort to undermine crypto, and 2600's readership is concerned with the man whose worst security-related gaffe is a vague suggestion about "[calling] up Bill Gates".
I really don't understand these nominally rational people, when it comes to politics.
reply
Trump's said plenty of disturbing things. Both in his political run and in his 30+ years in the public eye. He's erratic, petty, prone to seeking revenge, and extremely thin-skinned. Americans should have never given this guy power, but they did.
The most responsible thing 2600 et al could do is warn people and be prepared for the worst. If the worst happens, people need to be prepared already and not taking panicked steps at the last minute. History is full of examples of people thinking the incoming leader didn't mean all the awful things he said. It's best to believe what the leader has said and take appropriate action.
There's a chance of looking crazy if Trump ends up not being as bad as his words indicate, but that's a chance worth taking considering the harsh and very possible alternatives.
I think it's batshit crazy. He's not sophisticated enough to understand how to manipulate currency (he delegates everything, not discusses or strategizes like Obama). Without strategy, there's nothing to hide from. Nobody has ever addressed stenography (although that was a big thing in the 90s), so what kind of headway from a noncommittal populist is there to be had? Fearing Trump is misunderstanding the situation. How hackers manage that, is a constant source of amusement.
My boss doesn't understand half the programming work I do, but I still have to work on the projects he gives me or he'll find another employee who will.
That was the intentional implication. Political power does not block technology, it just changes it. An honored publication, acting like a kid's magazine posting some hand waving about the scary times, is laughable. You know who is going to be set back? RMS, and he knows it. This administration has some knowledge about IP.
Flipping out about the nomination of Wilbur Ross, for example, as Secretary of Commerce detracts from the weight of legitimate arguments against many of Trump's other picks.
To many journalists' credit the reaction quickly quieted down once his record and character become more clear, but first impressions are sticky. Now journalists and pundits, especially liberal-leaning pundits, will find it that much more difficult to constructively criticize Ross or other officials in the future given that it's established that they wrongfully flipped out in at least one significant case.
You make fewer of those mistakes when you stick to concrete facts and concrete policy points. And it goes without saying your arguments will be all the more sound for it.
Yes, Trump's rhetoric is anxiety inducing, and there's plenty about his track record, including as president-elect, that evidences he's willing and capable to follow through on much of it. But there's also evidence he won't follow through on some of it. If he doesn't then he can claim people were crying wolf. He probably will do this strategically. Certainly his rhetoric is strategic.
Unfortunately we won't be able to get off this roller coaster for at least 4 years. But that doesn't give everybody carte blanche to start screaming their heads off right out the gate.
Look, plenty of other countries have had to deal with, and are dealing with, demagogues. We know how to do deal with it. Keep your heads on straight and stay vigilant.
Anyhow, if people are right about Trump, there'll be plenty of opportunity for [more] outrage. If there's not, then all the better.
I hope you're right, but I really don't understand this view. You look at the terrible leaders throughout history, and you'll find they more often than not advertised what they were going to do and who they were going to be.
I'd much rather be prepared than just assume Trump is a troll. I'd rather see an implacable opposition ready to go on day 1. If Trump ends up being a simply bad president, in the conventional way presidents are bad and not a Russian puppet or kleptocrat or autocrat, then people like me might look a little silly. But that's a small price for being prepared if things turn out very differently.
> "To think that Apple won't allow us to get into her cellphone? Who do they think they are? No, we have to open it," Trump said during an interview on "Fox & Friends."
> The Republican presidential front-runner called it a matter of common sense:
> I agree 100% with the courts. In that case, we should open it up. I think security overall — we have to open it up. And we have to use our heads. We have to use common sense. Somebody the other day called me a common-sense conservative. We have to use common sense. Our country has so many problems.
Feel free to call it "bias," for me it's "context" based on past behaviors. Trump is very reactionary, flagrantly ignores facts (at least when talking to the public), and seems unwilling to look at what was sacrificed to achieve what he advocates. If he treats emails that way I think he'll have as much luck as the last person did.
I was actually surprised and disappointed to find how other government officials seem to disregard privacy. Knowing Trump's history, I'm not surprised and concerned how things would get pushed further. No matter who won I think we should be louder and be fighting back.
And I say this as a member of the info sec community who most certainly did not vote for Trump. There are very few politicians in the US that could be considered "good" for hackers, present administration included. Trump hasn't said or done anything that our current government hasn't already said or done.
but that conclusion is far away from "Trump is not bad for infosec, actually" especially when you look back further than the Obama administration and remember that the US government used to classify cryptography as literal munitions.
and yes, they did get a judge to side with them, but to side with such a ruling because "the government" is a disservice to justice.. as there is much more to the rule of law then blind obedience to a single ruling.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/FBI–Apple_encryption_dispute
I'm not sure what I'm missing here. The position of the government was pretty clear that "Apple should unlock the phone," until the FBI did it independently.
Personally, I agree with Apple's position. Security requires trust, and Apple showed good reason to trust them, enough that I went out and bought an iPhone.
But I have no idea how Trump agreeing with the courts and the FBI shows some kind of radical new threat.
[0] http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-37875695
Perhaps the lesson to draw is that, really, we're all authoritarians in some degree. Some of us want our uncle to stop saying the N-word at the Thanksgiving dinner table, some of us don't identify with our assigned gender and lash out at the opposition with responses of disproportional magnitude, and some of us want to classify people by religion and detain them. America truly is a melting pot.
This quote in isolation is still not great, what does "I think security overall — we have to open it up" mean? But looking at it in isolation is obviously not very useful. Combine it with his lack of a position on many other important issues, and his cabinet picks so far.
All politicians speak in vague generalities, but most have a record. When a president has no record and no position, I think it is reasonable to prepare for the worst, just in case.
Also, appointing a CIA director who wants to bring back the Patriot Act and supports the death penalty for Snowden.
Well, someone is clearly reacting incorrectly. Maybe it's Schneier, 2600, Matt Blaze, Swift on Security, the grugq, Jon Zdziarski, halvarflake, netik, kragen, etc. And maybe it's you.
Which side it is, is currently up to everyone to decide for themselves. But I know who I trust more.
Anyway I will admit I felt compelled to un-follow a couple people on Twitter, and muted some that I normally find very entertaining (swift on security being one of them) because they are channeling their political grief in ways that make them look very foolish to me. How can I trust their logic if they claim or suggest that Trump is going to lock up gay people or will preemptively fire nukes on day 1? There is a massive amount of lies and unfounded propaganda that was put out in the media against Trump that never was nor ever will be true.
While Clinton did call for a "Manhattan Project," it was not to "undermine crypto." In fact she said in a townhall that she opposed back doors, which puts her on the right side a line that Trump is on the wrong side of--he said that Apple should be compelled to build the backdoor that FBI asked for.
And now we have reporting that her advisors knew the reality of encryption and were working on education her.
The scariest things about Trump are 1) he shows no inclination to study or understand complex policy subjects, of which infosec is certainly one, 2) he has policy proposals that will require extremely invasive info technologies to work, like a Muslim registry and mass deportation of immigrants, and 3) he reacts aggressively and impulsively to any criticism or disagreement, which the infosec delivers in spades.
The only rational thing we can do is judge the man by his words, policies and actions. And those look absolutely dismal.
I have not subscribed in quite some many years. And I can't remember the last volume that I read. And yet. I was suddenly sad and ready support them financially.
I think 2600 has been a good influence. I hope they always stick around.
Note: the message has nothing to do with them going anywhere.
It's also one of the periodicals that I am absolutely amazed is still printed on dead trees. I would have expected them to be one of the first to go all digital.
Also I thought they'd shut down once Kevin Mitnick was free.
I've got 5 years of mags sitting on a shelf in my closet. The girlfriend goes browsing through every now and again and comes up with interesting sec/privacy/hacking related convo. That alone pays for their place in my life.
The day Emmanuel stops doing Off The Hook & Off The Wall will be a sad one though.
2600's hackers don't matter much any more. Hacking is now carried out by either intelligence agencies or ongoing criminal enterprises.
Weird. My level of concern: I buy every copy with a credit card at Barnes & Noble.
I feel like a lot of independent hackers (as well as government officials) don't realize that hacking and info sec in general can be (and currently is) a completely acceptable enterprise occupation. If hackers were being rounded up and sent to jail, I can count at least 4,000 people at my company who would be missing Monday morning. And that's just the number of people connected to my Slack team, which is not mandatory to join.
> On more than one occasion, all hacker-related clothing was also thrown in the trash.
Watch out! Don't wear that 1337 hackerz t-shirt! That sounds like a case of paranoia that someone ought to see a professional about.
"Since November, we have witnessed a variety of reactions to the surprising political developments in our country. We expect nothing less and welcome the thoughts, opinions, ideas, and schemes that our readers and writers put forth. There is one disturbing perspective, though, that we need to address.
A number of people in our community feel that hackers in particular will be under increased scrutiny and will be facing significant threats under a Trump administration. We've received requests from both readers and writers to erase all evidence of their existence in our correspondence and to cancel their subscriptions and remove their names from our database. On more than one occasion, all hacker-related clothing was also thrown in the trash.
It's this reaction that we find more disturbing than any of the many potential threats we're facing. Why? Because bad things happen when people let them. As long as we stand united and are willing to fight back against anything that would threaten us as individuals or as a community, we have what it takes to prevent such threats from taking hold. If we yield, it's handing out a blank check.
Yes, there is much to be concerned about and even to fear. Hackers, as always, seem to be right in the middle of the controversial news stories bombarding us every day. But we need to embrace this, not push it away. We have always protected the confidentiality of both our subscribers and those sources who contribute material to our publication. We will never stop doing this.
There is great strength in numbers and in intelligence. We need both in order to survive what may be hugely challenging times. We cannot let the specter of oppression slow us down because if such a scenario were to come true, that is when we would be needed the most. We should have more articles than ever, edgy and controversial material that we embrace, and a ton of people who aren't afraid to read and collect what we're putting out. After all, it's in the darkest hours when a bright light makes the most difference.
We are changing the terms for writers of printed pieces, beginning with the Winter 2016-2017 issue due out in early January. Instead of a choice between a year of our magazine or one of our t-shirts, we are now offering both of these items for every article printed. And as for what articles we're looking for, as always we want pieces that embrace the hacker spirit, that examine and dissect technology in ways others haven't, and/or that reveal inconvenient truths about services and products that those in charge really don't want people to know about. Bombshells and leaks of all types are great and, as mentioned, we always protect our sources. And, being a printed magazine, it's a lot harder to block or filter us from any part of the globe.
You can send your article contributions to articles@2600.com or by surface or air mail to 2600 Editorial Department, PO Box 99, Middle Island, NY 11953 USA.
We are but one window into a world of amazing voices. Please support others as well as us. If our speech and communication are to be seen as a threat to any regime, it's far better that there be a huge number of us than a tiny number. There will be some tests ahead and probably some hard times. We can't think of a better group to face that with."
wish they were more active...
[0] http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:PL_BKoM...
I have a LOT of friends who went through all the government growing pains when they were trying to enact laws to try and curb hacking. The feds were putting people away for 20+ years and weren't screwing around when they went after hackers. And what happened? We all banded together, formed underground communities, shared ideas on how to evade the government, and created tools to do so, some of which are still in use to this very day.
The fact that people seem overtly paranoid about a Trump presidency is so overblown. I mean, some of the toughest sentences that have been handed down to hackers were done under both a republican president and a democratic president (Clinton and Bush) and to a large degree the FBI is (or should be) a non political entity.
I can't believe this people have also forgotten about the fight for proper encryption, how we are rallying to get the CFAA laws changed as well as the progress that Snowden has brought this country in terms of the governments overreach with regards to spying on its citizens.
I see and hear a lot of this and just shake my head. Hackers have always been at war with the government in some shape or form. Just because we have a new president should not deter people from continuing the fight.
Depressing to hear this. . . .
Few on the left are being rational about Trump's election. These kinds of irrational reactions to a Clinton win would have been openly mocked and criticized by the same media that celebrates them on the left.
[1] http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/donna-brazile-democratic...
[2] http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/16/politics/michelle-obama-home-o...
[3] http://www.geektime.com/2016/11/30/chris-sacca-levels-into-t...
[4] http://www.mercurynews.com/2016/12/13/santa-clara-county-res...
We detached this subthread from https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13239754 and marked it off-topic.
Generic 'electoral college vs. popular vote' arguments, let alone 'no the Clinton staffer didn't say he would die of climate change yes he did', exemplify what we don't want here.
Yes because Clinton is a responsible, experienced politician.
Your comment only makes sense if one believes that there is no difference between Trump and Clinton, which truly is irrational. That is, to hold that belief, one must ignore a gigantic mountain of objectively verifiable evidence to the contrary.
If you think this is a partisan thing, you're wrong. I know a lot of life-long Republicans who are upset at Trump's victory, and fearful for what it means for the nation.
I have to take issue with your definition of "responsible". Regardless, many people feared Obama's presidency, but the rhetoric never got as absurd as it is with Trump. I cannot imagine Mrs. Bush publicly stoking fears of Obama before he took office, despite extreme differences in political views - what Mrs. Obama said was horribly disrespectful of the office of President and of the will of the American people. This kind of condescending dismissal of the opinions of a wide swath of the population is precisely why Trump won, and it's painfully obvious from their statements that the even most visible and influential Democrats have learned nothing from this election.
Trump has many issues. So did Clinton. They were both terrible candidates. And yet, the US that we all know and love will still be here when he leaves office - despite radical assertions to the contrary by otherwise rational people.
I also was not a Hillary supporter, but again the rules are basically set out in a way that means that no matter what this election a large segment of the population's views would be ignored. Turns out this time we went with the minority opinion and ignored the majority.
It is plainly false to claim that he is going to die during the 4 years of Trump being in office. Please don't lie.
It's quite likely that with the RCP 8.5 climate change model, which could be feasible under a Trump administration since he has stated many times that he wants to increase the use of climate change inducing energy sources, someone who is 25 years old right now could die from climate change's apocalyptic effects when they are a senior. As for 40 years off his life expectancy, that's possible, depending on what life expectancy could be by the time he reaches that age.
Please tell me how. Excluding wars, I don't see how climate change will kill many healthy people in the US or Europe in the next century. It will affect our lives, surely. But kill?
Re: "depending on what life expectancy could be by the time he reaches that age"
This is quite easy to estimate, since increases in life expectancy have been constant for the past 80 years. The Dept. of Social Security even has an online calculator for it, which says a 25 year old male today has a life expectancy of 82.3 years.
Do you really think he'll be dead in 15 years from now due to climate change?
If all three melt entirely, we are looking at about 70m of sea level rise bringing the oceans to the heartland of America.
Those numbers don't take into account other glaciers or thermal expansion of water as the base line temperature rises.
As sea levels rise, hundreds of millions of people will be displaced and die trying to relocate. See: any time in history people have tried to move en masse.
Surely, human kind will survive. Life will surely survive. I think you're nuts if you think anything remotely related to the status quo will survive the next century.
We are looking at about a meter of sea level rise in the next 80 years based on current data sets: http://kaares.ulapland.fi/home/hkunta/jmoore/pdfs/jev_moore_...
I in no way "lied," I merely did the math based upon his statement and likely age given his station in life.
He said Trump was going to cut 40 years off of his life expectancy, and specifically said that his cause of death would be climate change that will occur as a direct result of Trump winning the election. Assuming he is in his 30's (it would be rare for someone to be senior enough to have been in that meeting if he weren't), he will be at least 34 when Trump leaves office. The life expectancy of an American male (pre-Trump death rays) is 76.3 years [1]. 76.3-40=36.3. Assuming he was at least 32, he is claiming that he will indeed die during Trump's initial term. If he is slightly younger, you are correct that he might survive a couple of years into the next Presidential term according to his version of science.
[1] http://www.worldlifeexpectancy.com/usa/life-expectancy-male
For a 30 year old male, life expectancy is +52.2 years, so Trump taking 40 years off of that would leave about 8 years after the end of the first Trump term.
Except it's on a whole rather sizable country. People who consume mainstream media have been worked into nervous wrecks with no plausible reason.
The infosec community baffles me, when it comes to politics. I'm no fan of Trump, but the unfounded and apoplectic reactions from the likes of Matt Blaze, Swift on Security, the grugq, Jon Zdziarski, halvarflake, netik, kragen, etc, are batshit crazy.
There is absolutely no evidence that a Trump administration poses any threat at all to infosec, and by many measures represents a better option than the alternative.
Trump's former opponent is on record clamoring for a "Manhattan Project style" effort to undermine crypto, and 2600's readership is concerned with the man whose worst security-related gaffe is a vague suggestion about "[calling] up Bill Gates".
I really don't understand these nominally rational people, when it comes to politics.
reply