Was not a great place to find data science jobs during my last job hunt, but that might just be personal experience.
Beyond that, wouldn't there be some bias - in that the jobs that don't get good candidates are going to have to be re-posted more often to maintain their visibility, leading to an over representation of undesirable roles in the data?
My response is always use-the-most-appropriate-tool-for-the-job-dammit and don't pigeon-hole yourself into one language, since each language has their pros and cons. I am very tempted to write an HN autocomment bot at this point. (in Python instead of R, of course, since that's the most appropriate tool for this job)
The other advantage of Python is that as a scripting language it's very powerful for data wrangling and pre-processing, without needing all the boilerplate that e.g. C++ would require.
I built a recommendation system in Spark earlier this year that used terabytes of input and would run it on a 40 node EMR cluster so it took less than half an hour. It wasn't trivial to make it run in a clustered environment, but it wasn't very hard either.
Obviously not, according to the linked article. However, many people like Python and/or R. Perhaps you should find out why before dismissing their choices.
You generally want an interactive language, though, because there is an iterative cycle in prototyping models.
R and Python are probably the two with the most support/community materials around them - lots of tutorials, libraries, guides etc.
Since the hard part about ML is more about manipulating the data into something manageable, this makes python well suited for the task.
If Tensorflow for .NET had come out sooner, I might have jumped on that as C# is a nice balance of performance vs ease of manipulating data, but now all my code snippets are python so I'd need a large probject before the benefits of changing over push me that way...
For machine learning it was: Python, Java, R, C++, C. I have to wonder if that difference in ordering is actually real.
http://www.kdnuggets.com/2016/06/r-python-top-analytics-data...
I don't really like the idea of looking at search correlations to infer popularity in a given field. People who use R might have a higher level of education, resulting in search results that are are narrower and more focused than Python users, or simply be more likely to call it "AI" or "statistical learning" or something of that nature. Or it may be that people learn a language or tool because it is useful in a field, whereas people who use a more popular tool might tangentially search for a given combination, even though they're not really in that field or doing any real kind of ML work.
Although KDNuggets survey is self-selected, which is inherently an unsound method, but it's not like the google search results are really a random sample, either.
Before clicking on the link, I thought it would be Python, R, or Octave.
From my understanding, most ML work isn't really done at the algorithm level but at the data level, as in manipulating data and experimenting with a variety of existing implementations. Since we have so much experience already available in optimizing C and there's not that much actual low level code to write, it makes sense to stick to C.
IMHO, ML people are pretty pragmatic, possible due to the fact ML itself a mixed paradigm with people from different background, so they don't hold religious belief towards programming languages comparing to some pure CS background folks.
For the person who downvoted me, I wasn't saying R is better than Python. I was just saying that if you have just R, you're probably not doing data wrangling..
What this post is completely failing to capture is the exceedingly high value work in machine learning versus the typical work any skilled undergrad can do.
I also dont understand what you mean by "exceedingly high value work". For both production as well as research (ICML/NIPS/CVPR) the languages used are in most cases Python/C++/Lua.
Also Stats PhD (who I believe are the sole users of R) aren't typically hired into Machine Learning roles.
R is okay for wrangling tabular data, applying statical model for hypothesis testing and generating pretty charts for papers. But not suitable for state of art Audio, NLP, Vision or Reinforcement Learning.
FWIW, I used R for my undergrad, and still use R for personal projects afterwards. (with modern R, dplyr/ggplot2 are an order of magnitude easier to use, in my opinion, than the Python equivalents)
If the author or an editor of the article reads this: It would help a lot if you could move the graph legends to the left.
