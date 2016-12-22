But, we're not there yet. The options just aren't good enough. Look at the list of PV types for Kube [1]. You have technologies like Fibre Channel that are simply too expensive when compared with local storage on a Linux server. There's iSCSI, which is mostly the same story. Ceph is great for object storage but not performant enough for busy databases. GCE and AWS volumes are not applicable to our private cloud [2]. Cinder, to me, has the stench of OpenStack. Maybe it's better now? NFS? No way. Not performant.
I'm looking forward to seeing what shakes out in the next few months. It's just really hard to beat local storage right now.
[2] Beyond a certain size, it becomes more cost-effective to host your own Kubernetes cluster on managed or colocated hardware.
What I see is a lot of complex network filesystems, vendor-specific solutions and gateway protocols to expensive SAN solutions, which are already chalk and cheese in terms of features and performance.
Arguably one of the best features of unix-style systems is support for arbitrary mount points, filesystem drivers and (network or local) blockstores. Storage is, essentially, a well-solved problem at the OS level. The fact that this option is marked "single node testing only – local storage is not supported in any way and WILL NOT WORK in a multi-node cluster" raises eyebrows.
By choosing to expose individual remote storage model semantics as Kube-level PV drivers instead of just leaving this to the OS, what I would argue we essentially see here is the legacy of a cluster orchestration system that came out of Google... a system optimized for large, homogenous, dynamic workloads to provide organization-internal IaaS, and not reduced feature-set systems with simpler architectural properties (eg. no multi-client network-aware filesystem locking).
I would argue that, in fact, what many people actually want is simpler, and the current pressure to use 'one size fits all' cluster orchestration systems with a high minimum bar of functionality and nodecount (read: minimum hardware investment) is misplaced. At the very least, there's some legitimacy to this line of thinking.
Just to clarify this a bit: Persistent volumes as an API _resource_ in Kubernetes are independent of which node a container requesting them is scheduled on, which is why it makes little sense to have a host-independent host volume.
If you have your storage sorted out on the hosts you can use a "simple" volume to mount it correctly [1]. Scheduling can also be restricted to the correct nodes with that storage by using node selectors / labels.
Disclosure: I work at Google on Kubernetes
Since suggesting your company is not in the same class of the companies that see literally billions of unique users every day, and thus may not need such overcomplicated solutions, is sure to make your boss irate, it's a good idea to familiarize with whatever new hotness has Facebook or Google's name attached to it.
Your clueless colleagues will race each other to announce the latest Google/FB engineering blog post in Slack so they can look the smartest and then convince your boss that since your Google-dom will be upon you tomorrow, you must adopt HotNewStuff today. This impulse is behind the proliferation of Hadoop and "Big Data", containers and orchestration, and MongoDB and NoSQL. All of these are useful tools that are valuable and good as necessary, but widely abused because people who don't really know what they're doing think this will give them an out.
You'll be stuck maintaining something interesting but really not mature or production-ready like k8s for years, just about long enough for it to become smooth and stable, at which time something else will come along to repeat the cycle. :)
Personally, while there is undoubtedly a convenience factor with being pure EC2 and a cool factor with k8s, I think 80% of our stuff would be better off in the racks (which included a couple of hypervisors, so we still had some cloud-style flexibility and could do things like auto-scaling).
I really hope that storage for K8S happens this year in a form that is simpler than Gluster/Ceph/etc and preferably integrated. Right now we're using NFS and it's ok for the simple applications but I right now I wouldn't dare deploy my databases in K8S and feel good about it.
What gives me hope is the speed the K8S is moving forward and the superb experience we had thus far.
Really?
And those are nothing compared to modern systems.
We need something built on common PC chassis, either as distributed local storage or some type of high speed interconnect.
I don't mean to be negative but I'm having some trouble seeing how the ClearSky feature set justifies assuming what looks like an existential risk to business-critical data on the service. Interested in your thoughts on this.
Feel free to prove me wrong but I don't think that this is a reasonable solution for backing storage for a database.
Several members of our team were core developers of EqualLogic (pre-Dell buyout). We have significant investment from Akamai. I promise you I'm not pulling your leg.
I'd be curious to understand your storage requirements as a production Kubernetes user. What would you like to see for performance, cost and RPO/RTO?
The one thing I have found on Mesos that I really liked are persisted volume resources:
I was hoping K8 has something similar but it didn't the last time that I looked.
Edit: I just looked at your 1st link. I see the PV docs, none of those fit my use case(local) unfortunately.
do you use hostpath right now ?
It's my #1 goal for 2017: figure out persistent volumes for Kube.
These are for cloud foundry nominally but (yay actually collaborating foundations) the open service broker API ( https://www.openservicebrokerapi.org/ ) allows you to hook these into Kube and (the best part) standardize how your CI/CD pipelines manage the lifecycle of these services independently of whether they're backed by Openstack today or Kubernetes tomorrow.
Persistent volumes for these sorts of services on Kube will require the new PetSet primitive to mature.
Same question I had for Nebula: you had no idea that a month ago you'd have to shutdown, right?
I've started to follow these ex-CEOs so we avoid their next companies. This kind of shutdown is just terrible.
They would have become full-death experiences if the CEO had said, "Hey everybody, we're near death, just FYI". So in the alternative world where company deaths are always announced well in advance, far more companies would die. Probably not a better world.
I don't know the story here, but in most cases there was some deal on the table that would have saved the company but fell through in the couple of days before the announcement.
Regardless, the right thing is to have enough payroll in reserve for an orderly shutdown and transition plan for customers. It's not clear whether that's happening here -- I hope so.
Companies everywhere are shutting down daily with proper warnings to customers, employees and users. It's not uncommon for companies to give several months (or even a year) of warning that they are winding down operations, won't be accepting new users, will honor contracts, etc. And they are doing the right thing.
Every time there's a post here about how people should keep at least 3 months of salary in case things go south, the general feeling is that whoever is living paycheck to paycheck must be stupid. However, when it's a CEO that couldn't do proper planning and screwed the lives of employees and users alike.. oh, sure, let's give the guy a break.
EDIT: Let me anticipate the argument here that if anyone's "lives" were screwed then it's their problem that they didn't understand the risks properly.
It would make no sense for every CEO whopse company is a month away from shutdown to be announcing "listen just to let you know, we are a month away from shutdown, but we are trying to find the money to keep going".
For many companies this is the default state of operation and undoubtedly many companies have gone from that state to great success.
What would employees and customers do in the face of such an announcement?
If you have ever been CEO of an ordinary company trying ot build a business then you'd understand.
Regardless, I think giving customers a large amount of time to migrate over, etc. should be a priority. I personally really like the way Runscope handled their change in fortunes. Screw VC trajectory and build a strong personal business.
Often they've got ideas that they might shut down because cash is running out but they generally have leads/prospects they're trying to pursue (or they fool themselves into thinking that anyway), until the cash actually runs out there's always a chance for a hail mary.
And revealing that the company is in pretty dire straight publicly would make any chance of breakthrough, investment or buyout nil, so why I dislike this kind of sudden shutdowns immensely the incentives really are against softly landing customers (and employees).
Also any information as to lessons learned, etc? Basically why it failed? Looking at the marketing material I didn't see anything really remarkable about it (nothing that stood out as a "oh this is why I would give them money") so I'm curious.
> I’ve been part of big successes as well as failures. While the former are more pleasurable, the latter must be relished as a valuable part of life, especially in Silicon Valley.
Relished? I never really understood the Silicon Valley "failing is awesome!" mentality. Failure is failure. It's not awesome. Why would you relish it? Take the lessoned learned for sure but you likely just lost several people's money and you lost your employees their jobs, what is there to take enjoyment from? Seems a little sadistic and a tad lacking in empathy for others involved.
But maybe that's just me.
You're beating on a straw man. Nobody (very few people?) thinks the failure itself is good in and of itself. The mentality is to observe that even if a business endeavour ends in financial failure, that outcome is just one effect of a long process that had many effects, and that many of the other effects of the process were highly beneficial.
Sure, some people are out of a job, and some investment money has been lost - these are bad things, and nobody is claiming otherwise. On the other hand, many people have been gainfully employed for some time, and have gained a great deal of professional experience. That value has not been lost. Open source software has been created, and continues to be useful. That value has not been lost. Investors have lost money on this bet, but if they distributed their risk over many bets, they are probably going to come out ahead of where they would be if they made no bets whatsoever. Many people have learned some lessons about why a business may fail to be financially successful, and can use that knowledge to build financially successful businesses in the future. In sum: much value has been created which would not exist if this business had not been attempted, even if it ended in financial failure.
Businesses fail, and that's often sad. They even fail when you do everything right. It's just not shameful to have your business fail, nor in itself a mark on the character of those involved.
How so? If you're stating that you're going to greatly enjoy your failure, how is that not making failure seem good? Can you greatly enjoy something that you don't consider awesome (greatly being the keyword)?
Seems like we could split hairs over this in a variety of different ways. On the other hand the rest of your post discusses the value created out of a failed company which wasn't related to the context of my post.
I think we're going to be arguing in straw man circles :)
> if they distributed their risk over many bets, they are probably going to come out ahead of where they would be if they made no bets whatsoever
Not necessarily true, actually. The best investors come out ahead. The majority of them near break even or lose money on a fund. At least this is what I've always found unless you have a source I could take a look at?
"not relevant"? The entire point of my response was to point out that the fundamental flaw in your argument is that you are ignoring the wider effects of the business process, while the "failure is success" mentality is all about taking into consideration those same wider effects.
> If you're stating that you're going to greatly enjoy your failure, how is that not making failure seem good? Can you greatly enjoy something that you don't consider awesome.
You don't enjoy the failure, but you can still enjoy the process that happens to lead to the failure, and the net outcome can still be positive. Once again: the mentality you're attempting to criticise is all about accounting for the entire process and all of its outcomes, and not narrow-mindedly focusing on just the financial outcome for the business.
> I think we're going to be arguing in straw man circles
If you continue to insist on equivocating between financial failure of the business (an individual outcome) and the holistic outcome of the entire process, yes. Well, I won't bother to continue responding, but that's beside the point.
But like I said you're adding your own words / perspective to the post. None of this was said nor implied hence:
>> I think we're going to be arguing in straw man circles
'Relish' in this context doesn't mean 'greatly enjoy', as in entertainment. It means simply 'to significantly value', as in valuing the learning opportunity, but not necessarily the event itself.
Er, not trying to be pedantic but I can't find this definition anywhere. Is that an informal use? I only see references to the condiment or similar to 'greatly enjoy'.
Might be one of those cases where using more specific wording would have helped the blog entry.
https://www.brainpickings.org/2014/05/02/creativity-inc-ed-c...
Essentially, we're going to fail. It happens. Might as well get it out of the way.
Secondly, failure averse cultures don't actually prevent failures, and they have a tendency to squash innovation.
Celebrating failure and being failure averse have nothing to do with each other other than celebrating failure means you're probably not failure averse (but I would argue you lack empathy for the people you just lost money for and for the people you just lost jobs for).
That's a very interesting philosophy ... I wonder how that idea, in general, relates to clusters ?
I've seen organizations pour lots of time and resources and brain power into chasing nines on their uptime and they all have outages. And those outages are particularly painful due to the complexity that had to be added - complexity that sometimes grows non-linear in relation to the "nines gained".
I've always leaned towards building dumb things that failed simply. They're going to fail anyway ...
While the root principle that failure is a mile marker, not a road block, on the path to innovation can be extracted, Catmull's book itself is not really about that topic. Rather, it's about how Pixar came to be (recounting major events in company history up to publication, including the spinoff from LucasArts and the death of Steve Jobs), the principles that power Pixar's culture, and how Pixar seeks to instill those principles in its employees.
In context, I feel that Catmull is specifically addressing two points when he discusses failure. First, dealing with failure within the ranks of your workforce and second, imbuing upon the workforce a confidence that allows them to be mutually critical without getting hostile.
Catmull is a engineer first and foremost, that's what needs to be understood going in. He is taking an engineering approach and applying it to management. IMO, Pixar is an excellent example of what happens when one does that.
The first point about not firing people over mistakes or bugs is something that engineers know well, but non-technical people may not understand. A bug, a hole, a mistake, a vulnerability, a typo (like the one that almost deleted Toy Story 2 and could've destroyed Pixar if not for an accidental backup on the home computer of a telecommuting employee) is not a valid firing offense. You need to hire smart people and give them room. That includes acknowledging their humanity, and that the best of us are still going to make simple mistakes sometimes, just because we're human. Even elite runners trip and fall sometimes; practice doesn't make perfect but it makes very good.
Dismissing good talent based on the types of simple mistakes that are essentially random events is first, very wasteful of both monetary and talent resources, and second, antithetical to a culture that teaches that mistakes, experimentation, learning, and exploration are not only OK, but necessary parts of doing things that are worthwhile.
The second point is more about the employees and developing a culture where they can be comfortable that their image and reputation is not impugned when a colleague expresses his or her honest beliefs about their work product, and vice versa. This is another thing that engineers really value and understand well, but which causes a lot of non-technical people to worry endlessly.
Catmull recounts how many people need time to adjust to a culture of free, open, and fair criticism (which makes sense, as many corporate ranks are terrorized by glancing, unstable egomaniacs scattered throughout the ladder) and how Pixar assists them in developing the mutual understanding, trust, and respect that allows them to provide true and honest feedback to one another without becoming bitter. That is, "failure" in one task is a lesson to be learned from, not a fault to be feared, and such "failures" are welcome at Pixar because they understand it is an intrinsic element of exploration and development. Pixar's task is to help its employees internalize these values, so that such open criticism can refine their output into the exceptional pieces of art that they're known for producing.
Pixar, via Catmull, is a wonderful example of what happens when a smart, fair, and directly involved leader is allowed to control something he knows well. That's something that happens all too rarely. We'd have many more Pixars if we could get more Catmull-esque people in positions where they could override the drones who go around flashing their MBAs.
> Make New Mistakes. Make glorious, amazing mistakes. Make mistakes nobody’s ever made before.
> Mistakes aren’t a necessary evil. They aren’t evil at all. They are an inevitable consequence of doing something new (and, as such, should be seen as valuable; without them, we’d have no originality).
So, was this mistake glorious, amazing, or new?
The pressure to make them into promises instead of estimates is, I think, a form of failure aversion, one that Almost everyone deals with and one that causes a lot of unnecessary drama.
I don't remember whose quote this is, but the old line about how if you aren't failing from time to time it means you aren't trying hard enough. Your reach can't exceed your grasp if you don't reach at all.
However its easy to fail from sheer stupidity as well. Failure is a trapping of success, not an indicator.
1) It means you tried. Most people don't even get that far because they're too busy being terrified of failure
2) It means a hypotheses has been vetted and deemed not correct/successful, so something was learned.
3) I'm sure some of it is just trying to put a brave face on a shitty situation. If you try something, fail and then jump off a bridge because you're so donwn on yourself over it I'd say that's the wrong approach. No one likes failure, but having a more positive mindset about it is healthier than the alternative.
There is a difference between having a positive mindset and looking at something that negatively affected a lot of people as a positive. I don't think those two have to be the same at all.
I would love to hear some feedback from the employees there, however :)
Those doodles-gone-wrong can be shrugged off. We can count rapid-cycle launch goofs in that category, because there's an easy chance to come to market a couple months later with something better. We can even include small-scale corporate wipe-outs, too, as long as it's mostly VC money that got squandered and the investors expect some duds in their portfolio. ("Deal me another hand, mister!")
If it's five years of your life that collapses into dust, that's not fun at all. If it's a colossal product failure that damns your reputation (or your customers' lives) for keeps, that's pretty grim, too. I don't mean to get morose about it, but the key to longevity in any field involves making sure that your supposed failures actually are pretty transient and superficial.
That is not always possible.
Not saying "failure is awesome! this is my favorite!" but saying "Ive learned something from this failure and walked away a better person from it." Also, you need low points to make high points better. if high points are your baseline, you never feel higher than average, and low points become abyssmally low. Knowing that "hey, sometimes shit happens" makes happy moments happier.
And I guarantee you that SpaceX wants to learn failure points on early Falcon 9 landings rather than when their interplanetary ships land on mars with people on them.
Science heavily leans towards proving what we think is right, while little goes towards proving something is wrong. Which means you need every point of failure to help prove the bounds of a model.
If failure is used as a learning aid, then failure is great. If you don't learn from your failures and just keep repeating the exact same mistake, then yes, it is nothing to celebrate.
I'll be the first to admit I don't know anything about this company, but that's an interesting change of heart.
Do you foresee Flocker living on in opensource form?
And it's a terrible time to be job hunting.
Why not hold on a few more weeks, let employees enjoy the holidays and announce in mid-January when employees can actually talk to hiring managers and get some good job prospects instead of being met with out of office messages?
So, the bright side of this is that:
A) employees can spend the entire holiday week or two with their families, and
B) employees can start out their new year unencumbered by the stress of working for a failing company
Personally, I'd rather have it this way than come back from whatever fun holiday adventure I'm on to find out a week later that I'm losing my job... that's a terrible way to start the year's momentum.
It sucked.
Spending the holidays with family can be even more stress inducing when you've just learned that you lost your job. No ability to go out with local friends or former coworkers to commiserate about being fired and talk about job prospects. I was too distracted with job searching to really relax and enjoy time with family.
Rumor was that the investors pulled the plug before the end of the year for tax reasons, but I'm skeptical since it took months to sell off assets (physical and virtual) and wind down the business.
I made out pretty well though, got a lucrative contract with the company that bought the core software to keep it running for them until they could merge it into their systems.
There's arguments to be made for stretching things out if it means funds get spent as salary rather than paying things back to investors, but this is an allocational waste (employees do work for no real benefit) for a distributive gain (employees get money rather than investors).
If the company is out of money then you shut it down regardless of anything at all.
Running for a single day longer only makes the problem worse and presumably spends money that does not exist - someone needs to pay the money the employees earn.
Keeping people feeling nice isn't how to run a business that is at the endpoint of its lifecycle.
Or maybe they're giving everyone 3 months severance in which case, it might not be so bad to get a Christmas gift of pay without work.
Great efforts guys, the tech is cool, but technology will continue to evolve and if you bought into something completely that doesn't fit nicely with the movement, you will get left behind.
Edit: not sure why the downvotes, I was not being sarcastic. The comments about why "pioneers get arrows" in the post made it seem like they had a perfect product, the world was just not ready for it.
What we really need is better business models for supporting Open-Source.
Besides, using a PaaS is not free and I don't mean in terms of money.
This why I include a weekly back up of our data from any of the PaaS/SaaS providers we use. Make sure you know exactly what is in the data you are backing up as well. You might find that data you really need isn't included in the backup/export files. There are a few sites where I have to take screen shots of configurations or rules to make sure I have all the data I need to switch over to a new process with minimal disruption.
I trust other people, but I don't want to endanger my organization by inextricably tying it's survival to that of another organization.
Disclaimer: Work for Pivotal who donate the majority of the engineering effort to Cloud Foundry.
As with everything else, there's a risk calculation involved. If the PaaS/SaaS company delivers a substantial improvement over the existing solutions, the risk may very well be worth it. Conversely, if you're replacing a tried-and-true solution with something shiny just because it happens to have a lot of buzz around it, well that can be a risk miscalculation. (Of course, the shiny new thing may be worthwhile because it attracts a certain class of talent, but shiny for the sake of shiny is not going to yield much good.)
That's why larger clients sometimes invest in a startup, to help ensure some stability by having better access to the internals. (Yet, I've seen that fail too: some startups outright lie to their investors, and that ends just the same way as you'd expect.)
Though as someone who would like to found a SaaS one day, I wonder what I can do to prevent potential customers seeing me as unreliable. Stories like this do not help.
That was from a clusterHQ recruiter's email that I received just a week ago. I thought it was weird to sell a position in that way.
I don't find it unreasonable that a recruiter was hiring people while the company is closing down (what do they know?) I'm reminded it's always important to ask for specific financial information when hopping on to a startup. What's your revenue? Expenses? How long is your runway?
My condolences to anyone who had hope, time, and effort invested in clusterHQ stock options.
What are best options now for bare-metal? Ceph? NFS?
Sure, but would 'apologies' have been out of order too?
The word "sorry" does not appear in this post. Instead of apologizing to investors, users, and employees for letting all of them down the CEO writes a contentless self-aggrandizing post.
The CEO also doesn't bother to thank anyone despite being literally and metaphorically indebted to investors, users, and employees for getting as far as they did. [Update: there was "gratitude" - my mistake; sorry]
Besides the self-aggrandizing "we did it first" tone of the whole post, here are a few more parts I'd love to see future farewell posts skip:
> it’s often the pioneers who end up with arrows in their backs
Unless your point is that you were a company who tried to take what wasn't yours and was punished for it... this phrase is awkward-at-best.
> I called these “Friends of ClusterHQ” by the sobriquet “FoCkers”
The use of "sobriquet" doesn't make your adolescent play on words classy.
> The big successes are literally impossible without the many failures. Take a moment to think about that.
What a ridiculous thing to tell your audience that includes employees looking for jobs, investors out of money, and users without a service they may have depended on. Out of those 3 groups only investors care about such things. The other 2 groups are collateral damage to your hubris.
"To all the employees, customers, users, investors, advisors, partners, competitors, consultants, analysts, and vendors who helped us – there are thousands of you, and you know who you are – please accept our enduring, deeply felt gratitude."
So at least there's one line of "thanks"
Investors don't take on risk for the sake of the company they invest in. They take on risk because they think they will make money for themselves, and they would screw over the CEO and all of the employees, and other investors, in a heartbeat if they could get a good exit.
The investors got an ownership stake in an early-stage company with a high risk of failure and a corresponding high potential reward. The company got money to fund operations. Both parties got what they signed up for, and there is no imbalance in gratitude owed.
The relationship is wrong if you feel indebted to your investors and like they deserve thanks. They are partners in the business.
Presumably the CEO did all they could to succeed and behaved in an ethical and honorable manner. If they did so, then investors have been well served.
I will agree however that anyone who ever chooses to do business with you in any context deserves thanks. On that basis, thanks is deserved.
Plus, they knew the risks. There is no reason to feel sorry for early-stage investors who lose money unless some kind of fraud was perpetrated on them.
Do you feel sorry for wife of a stuntman who dies in an accident?
Do you feel sorry for those with a gambling addiction?
I can understand why you wouldn't at all feel sorry for an investor to the same extent as my examples above; presumably the investor hasn't ruined their life. However, my point is knowing the risks doesn't preclude someone from receiving empathy/sympathy.
I was not writing about a general case of risktaking: I was writing specifically about investors.
If I had been writing about athletes, stuntmen, gamblers, or any other kind of people, I would have written something that took into account the different contexts in which such people take risks.
I really don't see what you are trying to accomplish by changing the focus from a specific case to a general case.
Firstly, to say there's no debt, monetary or otherwise, to someone who believed in your company enough to hand over their own money (or money in their control) to back you is just pure arrogance.
Secondly, there absolutely is debt. When a company goes into administration the assets are sold to pay out those who hold equity in the company. They're literally owed debt.
EDIT: To clarify for those responding saying that equity does not constitute debt...
Creditors and investors are different, absolutely. It is also correct that investors are typically paid last during administration (although investors may form agreements to come before other investors). Nonetheless, during administration, the administrator determines how much money the investors are "owed", which is literally the definition of debt.
From a practical perspective the difference is that with equity you accept a lower floor (you might get nothing) in exchange for a higher ceiling (your invest might 100x if the company goes public). That's the deal these investors signed up for and unfortunately for them they got option number 1. They're not owed anything because that's the deal they agreed to.
Additionally, my first point was one of metaphorical (social) debt.
Given the context and the fact I'm typing in English it ought to have been clear I was referring to the definition of debt in English. If that wasn't clear, I apologise for the confusion.
This is incorrect. Please see the differences between equity and debt. [1]
To me this just sounds like a shot at irony by combining crudity with eloquence, fully agree with your sentiment though.
Mark Davis is pretty tone-deaf, it reads like "hahaha good times, didn't we have a good run, FoCkers?" while the message is "here's a bunch of problems and you probably need to work overtime".
I don't know what ClusterHQ did, but presumably they may have some users for whom the abrupt shutdown is inconvenient at best, especially if their company depended on whatever this is in production and now they have to try to fix it 3 days before Xmas with 40% of the company's staff on leave and the remaining 60% mentally checked out. I think that's the only group that this post disrespects. It would've been nice if he could have at least offered some alternatives, announced the shutdown ahead of time, or given some sort of migration path.
If not, then it's a really bad way to shut up shop. OK the source is out there but given the holiday season people might have appreciated a little warning.
But, we're not there yet. The options just aren't good enough. Look at the list of PV types for Kube [1]. You have technologies like Fibre Channel that are simply too expensive when compared with local storage on a Linux server. There's iSCSI, which is mostly the same story. Ceph is great for object storage but not performant enough for busy databases. GCE and AWS volumes are not applicable to our private cloud [2]. Cinder, to me, has the stench of OpenStack. Maybe it's better now? NFS? No way. Not performant.
I'm looking forward to seeing what shakes out in the next few months. It's just really hard to beat local storage right now.
[1] http://kubernetes.io/docs/user-guide/persistent-volumes/#typ...
[2] Beyond a certain size, it becomes more cost-effective to host your own Kubernetes cluster on managed or colocated hardware.
