I don't see what is being addressed here other than Twitter didn't make the client be your web server (push vs pull).
Sure the decentralized approach liberates the data. But without critical mass what good is that data?
Maybe the example is just not compelling enough to illustrate the real point here?
It's quite a bit more than "mak[ing] the client be your web server." It's about independent publishing.
The same can largely be said of the normal web when it comes to Google, but that doesn't alter the fact that they have a monopoly. Brand recognition, economies of scale and similar underpin their position. Can a decentralized web prevent monopoly?
Two thoughts on this:
- Maybe someday we'll find a way to do fully distributed services reliably. None of the global blockchain solutions are good enough, by my standards. What we can do is remove the friction to creating competition, which the P2P stack and other techniques (like the old Web Intents spec) are for.
- I would like to see home servers become a thing. Put ten terrabytes in the corner, run a bunch of crawlers on it, include some non-public services. You can't beat google on searching the web as it exists right now, but google cant search private data.
Well that's like saying that GNU will never succeed because Windows and Mac have such huge market shares.
Obviously not true.
What I'd really like to see is decentralised web proponents (of which I'm no longer one) put out some ideas for how their model is going to support economic activity of any interesting kind. Yes, selling advertising by centralising eyeballs is shit, but show me something better.
The alternative is to either wait for capitalism to finally be over (spoiler alert: they're planning another season, starting January 20), or to get a second gig as a gardener to fund my web habit.
