Achieving Scale in the Decentralized Web (pfrazee.github.io)
So all that's missing with the decentralized web is a centralized service to aggregate the decentralized streams?

I don't see what is being addressed here other than Twitter didn't make the client be your web server (push vs pull).

Sure the decentralized approach liberates the data. But without critical mass what good is that data?

Maybe the example is just not compelling enough to illustrate the real point here?

The decentralized approach removes a hard binding between the app provider and the user. When you post to Twitter, you add content to their site. When you post using the P2P web, you add content to a site you own. You retain ownership of the content; the content URL remains independent of any service; and the content remains local. You can move a P2P site to a new frontend application, and you can switch to a different aggregator for a global view. For that matter, you can skip the aggregator service, and use the pure P2P arch, and even crawl locally.

It's quite a bit more than "mak[ing] the client be your web server." It's about independent publishing.

> There’s no walled garden for Web crawlers. Their datasets can be freely replicated from the public Web.

The same can largely be said of the normal web when it comes to Google, but that doesn't alter the fact that they have a monopoly. Brand recognition, economies of scale and similar underpin their position. Can a decentralized web prevent monopoly?

I guess we could ask Google to stop outperforming all their competitors.

Two thoughts on this:

- Maybe someday we'll find a way to do fully distributed services reliably. None of the global blockchain solutions are good enough, by my standards. What we can do is remove the friction to creating competition, which the P2P stack and other techniques (like the old Web Intents spec) are for.

- I would like to see home servers become a thing. Put ten terrabytes in the corner, run a bunch of crawlers on it, include some non-public services. You can't beat google on searching the web as it exists right now, but google cant search private data.

google bundles ranking with crawling. if I just want meta data about a set of sites that's different. Also, if your talking real-time web post-date(time) is pretty useful data for a feed.

>The same can largely be said of the normal web when it comes to Google, but that doesn't alter the fact that they have a monopoly. Brand recognition, economies of scale and similar underpin their position.

Well that's like saying that GNU will never succeed because Windows and Mac have such huge market shares.

Obviously not true.

"If we put all economics aside, it's obvious the web should be organised this and this way..."

What I'd really like to see is decentralised web proponents (of which I'm no longer one) put out some ideas for how their model is going to support economic activity of any interesting kind. Yes, selling advertising by centralising eyeballs is shit, but show me something better.

The alternative is to either wait for capitalism to finally be over (spoiler alert: they're planning another season, starting January 20), or to get a second gig as a gardener to fund my web habit.

We shouldn't let unresolved economics stop us, but here's what I've written previously: https://www.reddit.com/r/Rad_Decentralization/comments/5j878...

NNTP? Wasn't that kind of a solution for this?

