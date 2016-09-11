Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Hedge Fund Is Building an Algorithmic Model From Its Employees’ Brains (wsj.com)
I think this....

> Mr. Dalio returned to run Bridgewater earlier this year after stepping back to a mentor role six years ago.

Is what's driving almost all of his new found desire for a unified AI to run everything.

Here you have a man who by any measure has been wildly successful, he tried stepping back and letting other take over but ended up finding that the team he left in charge didn't make the exact decisions he would have.

If the story ended there it wouldn't be in any way surprising, who hasn't left a team and second guessed the decisions that the new leaders have made.

It turns out that when you are worth 15 Billion one of the things you can do is hire a shit load of AI experts, like one of the heads of IBM's Watson team, to build an AI to make decisions based on WWRDD, "What would Ray Dalio Do"?

Since his first retirement failed, this is his new take on how to have his second retirement go smoother. Just build an AI that bases all decisions on the Bridge water principles that he wrote down years ago.

see: https://www.principles.com/

As an aside, he recently let Tony Robbins publish his ideal portfolio, the all weather portfolio. It's actually a pretty strong portfolio for the average person.

http://awealthofcommonsense.com/2014/11/back-testing-tony-ro...

http://www.moneysense.ca/invest/raining-on-the-all-seasons-p...

> see: https://www.principles.com/

This is a very, very good read. Thanks for sharing.

// DISCLAIMER: I work there.

For those who've built tech companies up from the 10 to 1000 people range, there's a lot in that link that's very easy to recognize.

If you interpret back from the more traditional business lingo, you will recognize key 'iterative development' ideas applied outside engineering.

This allows a sizable 30 year old enterprise to handle new ideas much more as a tech startup would.

On the main article topic, instead of the article's quote, “like trying to make Ray’s brain into a computer”, I'd say as an engineer imagine if you could "run a company under a debugger." Frame it that way, and I think you could imagine some neat possibilities.

If you're very good at software development / distributed systems engineering, and think self-driving management or a self-driving fund might be even more interesting than yet another self-driving car, we're always hiring. Hit me up via profile.

This is truly one of the best readings, one of the three books I recommend everyone read (and re-read) every now and then.

Would you care to share the other two?

"The Power of Now" by Eckhart Tolle and "Starting Strength" by Mark Rippetoe (applicable to men mostly) contain lifetime lessons on mind and body management. "Principles" is very useful for mental models and just critical thinking (or, rather, structured self-doubting).

Ray Dalio is a fascinating person. He purchased a one-word .com to share his personal and management principles, and now he is attempting to train a learning system to automate and preserve his decision-making.

There's a movie script somewhere in here. Exaggerate the narcissism, advance the science 50-100 years and we've got an eccentric billionaire that causes an artificial intelligence uprising. Like something between Transcendence and Westworld.

A few other thoughts from reading the article:

• Dalio seems like a classic case of someone pursuing immortality in whatever way he can. His coming out of retirement, his efforts to leave a legacy of "radical transparency" and to make his company an "altar of openness", etc. He is also 67 years old. He may feel as though he is "running out of time", and I've seen an uptick in media mentions surrounding him and Bridgewater. There's quite a few religious themes here.

• Bridgewater might be an excellent case study in radical changes that result in success, but it also might not. In particular, there are two challenges. First is the culture of Wall St, which lends itself more to a "show me the results" manifesto and can probably tolerate a culture of open criticism more than most other companies. The other is that Bridgewater is a single datapoint. We know almost nothing about the inner workings of e.g. RenTech, but they are just as impressive (albeit with lower AUM) and have a more "academic" culture. Does the culture matter that much, or is the success a result of a confluence of other factors? Someone who appears to pride himself on his contrarian decision making like Dalio might see his culture as the defining differentiator responsible for his success.

• I find it much more likely that Bridgewater's culture of open criticism (and elements of quantified self?) is like Zappos Holacracy and Valve's "no managers" manifestos, rather than a new set of principles to be brought down from on high. Each of these companies prides itself, and to some extent claims is the reason for its success, on a culture that was deliberately implemented instead of organically grown. After you see enough of these I feel you start to become "culture agnostic", and from my point of view I don't feel any of them has a causal relationship with profitability or productivity.

• A nitpick here - it seems hypocritical to reduce a culture of "radical transparency." If you decide to change the status quo from radical transparency for 100% of the staff to radical transparency for 10% of the staff, then what is so radical about it? Equally, what does it mean to only dole out radical transparency to those "responsible enough" to receive it? That sounds like...transparency.

It reminds of "managing the numbers". Not to say Dalio himself doesn't know what he's doing. But translating that to software, yeah...good luck.

It's challenging enough to translate simple trading systems into machine code, and have it reproduce human results. At least that's my experience.

To distill your knowledge and wisdom down to a set of algorithms, the complex interactions, discretion on when to use and ignore certain ones, being able to learn from results by adding in new "rules" and discarding old ones that no longer work such that you've identified the correct parameters/situations applicable?

Best of luck with that one. Not a place I'd ever want to work.

>It's challenging enough to translate simple trading systems into machine code

I can attest to this from my experience with a bot I'm trying to build to handle my personal finances. When I sat down to try and encode the seemingly simple decisions I make like whether to pay a bill now or wait until the next check, things got really complicated really quickly.

Vindicis, unless you're not working, you probably already work at a place like this.

All Dalio is doing is tying the pieces together and stating the obvious.

What if I am working, but not at a place like that? I know what you mean, but that's a very large and inaccurate assumption you're making there.

Stating the obvious, and implementing it, are two very different things.

If it were so easy to model and implement human behaviour and thought process, we'd already have strong AI. As we don't, perhaps it isn't quite so simple, regardless of how obvious it might seem?

The point I was trying to make is that when you're trying to model that sort of thing, it very quickly goes from "Seems easy enough." to "Great time to start a new career!"

The complexity of these systems ramps up exponentially.

I did a job on vWorker which was implementing a trading algorithm. The guy had a system, was using it to trade and had a paid service for people to buy it from him and had a paid subscription video channel of videos of him trading the previous day.

When I used what he thought were signals he was following (exponential smoothing, direction finding and spread detection iirc) it generated plenty of "false" trades.

It ended up he refused to pay because "obviously" my code was applying the rules wrong, not his rules didn't work.

I eventually got 50% of the fee and learned quite a lot in the process of why trading algos will struggle to work when faced with real random walks.

Not to mention the fact that there is incentive for the people you are trying to use to try to mess you up. There are so many little mistakes you could make that would result in significant errors when added up that it would make the end result worthless. And it's in their interest to do that... the employees.

not necessarily. some (maybe most?) black box quants own their algorithm even if they leave the Hedge Fund. And of course they make profits while the algos are used. So the architects of the system are incentivized for it to work well.

> some (maybe most?) black box quants own their algorithm even if they leave the Hedge Fund.

I've never observed this be the case at all.

this was the case at 2 funds I've worked at. So I assumed it was the norm

Since reading it maybe 6 or 7 years ago, I've thought Principles is a great handbook for personal reflection and self-improvement, especially in that it continually guides all discussion back to the lodestar of thinking for oneself and asking "is this true?".

However, I'd also say that Principles is a lousy "how to manage people" manual, because it tries to algorithmically describe how to deal with unpleasant interactions that require emotional intelligence, and harps really hard on the concept of "the truth will set you free and if you can't handle the truth you need to GTFO of our culture". Reading this article has reinforced that opinion.

Two other random observations here:

- These guys are a big Palantir client...I wonder if Palantir has any role in building this new system. They weren't mentioned in the article.

- Isn't "Overseer" is a really, really fucking bad formal job title for anyone at any organization?

I assume "overseer" is a bit tongue in cheek.

That has got to be the worst case of group think ever. What happens if you challenge one of the "principles"?

reply


Sounds like you lose upside down Christmas trees at the company party, get demoted from co-CEO, get fired, or get chewed out so hard you cry in the bathroom.

Honestly, I just read a few other articles about Bridgewater Associates, and even though it seems cult-like, I think the principles probably help prevent group-think. For instance, the second most important goal is no talking about people behind their back. If any of the companies I worked at had this rule, I'd think they were trying to make people toe the company line. However, this rule actually supports the first rule, encouraging transparency, really well.

For instance, have you ever been in a situation where you are doing something wrong, only to find out later that people noticed but nobody told you? The consequences aren't that bad if your tie is on backward, but I've made expensive mistakes because nobody spoke up, and I've been in organizations where there was such a negative stigma around "confrontation" that mistakes happened all the time and gossip was rampant.

Studies have shown that groups that are told they much come to a consensus make worse decisions than groups that are encouraged to disagree. The difference can be pretty marginal, but a marginal difference in return can result in huge gains or huge losses when you are dealing with markets.

It definitely reflects poorly on a company when stories come out about employees crying in the bathroom. One can only imagine the psychological horrors that must go on at such a company! However, in my experience, there is a certain kind of person whose entire self-worth is based on their success. They are typically very high achieving, but failure is an anathema to them. They try to avoid failure at all costs. They end up under incredible strain, because failure is inevitable.

I've known a lot of people like this. There was one person I knew who was so stressed when she didn't know a question on an exam that she ended up vomiting all over the test. Another time, I caused a woman to cry in Model U.N. by vetoing her Security Council resolution as the Russian Federation. If you know anything about Russia and the Security Council, a veto is not exactly an uncommon measure from them. However, it meant we ended 5 days of debate on an issue without passing a resolution. She took the veto as hard as if I had vetoed a judgement of her character. She was a grad student at a prestigious school, so I'd say she had to have been in her mid-20s, which is definitely old enough to be working at a high-powered investment firm.

I personally think I'd like that environment. I do really well when I have a lot of autonomy, and I don't need much supervision to work. I hate it when people don't criticize my work. It just makes me paranoid; I know I'm not perfect, and I know there are flaws. I learn from every critique and failure. I know a lot of people that would have a mental breakdown in that environment though. It's hard to tell who those people are ahead of time though, because they are such high-achieving individuals, and their anxiety about failure is basically invisible.

So, to answer your question more seriously, I think their continued success is evidence that they must comfortable challenging their beliefs. However, I do think a holy book full of principles seems a little cult-like, especially in light of the fact that they are building an AI clone of their CEO.

seems to me like challenging peers is ok, but don't dare challenge management. So, yes you'll get day to day issues worked out, but things like ethics, general strategy, and other high level issues you run into problems. So, when they f* u* it will be huge...because the whole organization will be blinded to it.

reply


Bridgewater manages $160 billion, the most of any hedge-fund firm. It has earned clients twice as much total profit as any rival, says LCH Investments NV, a firm that puts client money into hedge funds. Mr. Dalio personally earned $1.4 billion last year, according to research firm Institutional Investor’s Alpha.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-09-11/bridgewat...

How could any quant models not be based on the brains of their inventors?

From the article, it doesn't appear this has anything to do with quant models - they're looking to optimize how their employees conduct the work and how they are managed as personnel. This does not seem to target their trading strategies at all.

The 1980s called, they want their expert systems back.

I had a good chuckle reading this article:

> At Bridgewater, most meetings are recorded, employees are expected to criticize one another continually, people are subject to frequent probes of their weaknesses, and personal performance is assessed on a host of data points, all under Mr. Dalio’s gaze.

I think this is a testament to the disconnect between people in this space and technology. The idea that some mythical holy grail technology will produce alpha is as illusive as relying on automated trades.

> Bridgewater says about one-fifth of new hires leave within the first year. The pressure is such that those who stay sometimes are seen crying in the bathrooms, said five current and former staff members. This article is based on interviews with them and more than a dozen other past and present Bridgewater employees and others close to the firm.

And it confirms my suspicions. I stopped reading here because it's another PR piece for Bridgewater.

I think we will see a small homage to Bridgewater in Mr. Taleb's upcoming books as an example of "techno-irrational exuberance" along with other hilarious empty suit moments described in the book Fooled By Randomness.

I have heard that Amazon tried to do this with hiring with really bad results.

Can you expand on this at all? An article anywhere with a detailed write up? It sounds fascinating.

Sounds like a horrible place to work! If things go as planned, "Horrible Place to Work(tm)" will have in install package for it.

Yeah, really.

"The pressure is such that those who stay sometimes are seen crying in the bathrooms, said five current and former staff members."

What's the upshot? Seven figure salaries or something?

there are people crying in the bathrooms at every big firm on the planet.

reply


Solution is to move the bathrooms into the open plan. No more slacking or being aa wimp in private.

Or even better give everyone nappies so they can clean themselves on their own dime. Once they get home.

"Hit a nerve - a prized attribute." It would be interesting to see how quickly the company as a whole (and the system, if possible) responds to the results of incentives. Does the culture quickly regress to fooling the algorithm or does a cat and mouse game result?

Either way not something I'd want to use to drive culture, but an interesting take on how to "institutionalize" a culture and cultural norms even long after one has left the business.

They already have a system that people game all the time. It doesn't work.

I'm gonna guess these employees have a work for hire contract of some sort, so that their ideas or potentially copyrightable or patentable methods, belong to their employer.

They have one of the most onerous non-competes of any asset manager, especially for people who touch any of their strategies.

So does every large technology company including Google, Apple, Twitter, Facebook, Netflix, etc.

You can't possibly get enough training data for this.

I don't think it is fair to say it is not possible. There is an AI system out there that has correctly predicted the superfecta for the Kentucky Derby based soley on user predictions.

http://www.newsweek.com/artificial-intelligence-turns-20-110...

reply


I work for a company that bets on the horses, and yet they use broadly similar techniques. But this doesn't replace humans at all.

Also as an aside, correctly predicting a superfecta happens quite a lot, and it is hard to tell from sample size of 1 if this was luck, skill or a combination of both. Probably a combination of both - their algo may have reduced the odds to 200-1 for example, and luck did the rest.

UNU is not AI, it's polling. Bridgewater would like to develop an AI that minimizes human input, not just a better method of combining different human opinions.

Not until you can (video)tape all meetings and interactions, analyse body language and spoken content.

Horrible, but I can sympathize.

Living alone now after 22 years of co-habiting. Tempted to encase myself in cameras and sensors and train a model of ... me.

What would Jaba do? If it's a dumb thing, then help him not do it...

I would assign a small chance to Bridgewater being a ponzi scheme. I am not the first person to be skeptical of the firm and there have constantly been rumors about them.

"Though outsiders expected Mr. Ferrucci would use his talents to help find hidden signals in the financial markets, his job has focused more narrowly on analyzing the torrent of data the firm gathers about its employees. The data include ratings employees give each other throughout the work day, called 'dots'"

This -- Isn't -- JEOPARDY!! This is shit.

