Even with uneven amounts of electricity, I saw Gazan entrepreneurs come in and work hard. They're an amazing group of people and would love any kind of help we can send.
$13000 worth of fuel is probably 20K liters in their prices. That is about 700GJ - something you can produce in that climate, given 20% genset efficiency, with about 21KWp of solar panels which will not cost a lot and will fit on their roof. At least it will provide reliable power for laptops throught the day, and for air conditioning except morning and evening times. Maybe worth moving panel orientation so that face more westward so to increase production during evenings when you need more air conditioning than mornings.
Here's the FAQ from the campaign page:
Why aren't you fundraising for solar panels?
We care deeply about the environment and wish we could use solar panels! We hope solar energy is in Gaza Sky Geeks’ future. In the short term, a generator and fuel are the best option for us because:
Import restrictions make solar an unreliable option: Items brought in and out of Gaza are subject to restrictions. As a result, panels and maintenance parts may not always be available. Also, solar panels only recently became available in Gaza, which means that maintenance/expertise in solar technology is still nascent.
The building we rent cannot accommodate solar: We rent our space and do not have rights to the roof of our building. Even if we did, our building’s roof is covered in water heaters and does not have enough space for the number of solar panels we would need to power a space of our size. Power consistency and ability to meet peak demand is critical when we are running a professional space and charging other companies rent. Due to import restrictions and lack of roof space, we cannot yet guarantee uptime with solar the way we can with a generator.
Solar would cost much more: Through an agreement we have with the United Nations, we receive fuel at a 65% discount to market prices, making it significantly cheaper than solar. In addition, solar is a high up-front investment ($20-30k at a minimum).
NOTE: I'm the co-founder of Gaza Sky Geeks and lived there for 2 years.
If you are familiar with low cost setups and want to give some guidance I am pretty sure the team at GSG would look into it.
This is a great cause that has a direct impact on those living in a place where it is difficult to get what most of us give for granted.
Seeing similar stories like this makes me want to change all that and I hope I can help somehow.
These people are entrepeneurs trying to create something in a very difficult environment. Your comment is pure defamation and uncalled for unless you have any shred of evidence that they personally contribute to terrorist attacks. The idea that all people living in Gaza are involved in the war is ludicrous.
Unfortunately it is. There are many posts on social and political issues.
