Traffic Sign Recognition with TensorFlow (medium.com)
Funny that self-driving cars will become widespread years before self-driving trains will. Trains don't have steering wheels, can't swerve to miss pedestrians, don't have to obey roadside traffic officers' directions, don't have to see road markings... All they need to do is look at bright signals in a small set of known locations.

Meanwhile the rail industry wants to delay, spend hundreds of millions of dollars to move to state-of-the-art new signalling systems. Fine, sure, do that, but in the meantime you can save a truckload of cash (and improve safety, and reduce lateness) by replacing each driver with an iPhone and a suction cup.

In the UK at least, there is a lot of resistance to automation from the unions. They are well organised, and able to essentially hold the rail companies to randsom until they back down on automation plans.

First thing to do is sell it as driver-assistance technology. More drivers move to the "just open and close the doors" role (aka the "man and a dog" factory of the future model.)

Then you can let drivers just not be replaced when they retire. If the drivers union kicks up a fuss and they strike, well, great -- ask them to take the next day off too.

There is work on self driving trains. In our university we worked on a project called autoBahn which made a proof of concept self driving train and I know of a few other research projects that worked in the same direction.

However, in my opinion there are several aspects why this is developing much slower than self driving cars:

* There are incredibly many regulations for every single piece of hardware that can be used on a train. They have such strict regulations that computing hardware that is certified for use on trains is usually 2 generations behind current hardware.

* There are not that many test tracks and you can't just roll your own track without fronting huge sums to build a test track. A self driving car can at least be driven on a private land if you don't have access to a test track and in the minimal case it does not have much more requirements than basically a paved parking area.

* If you want to do the testing on a real track (we were lucky and had a partner company that enabled us to use a public track) you have to slot into the regular transit schedule. Which means a lot of planning to do a single test and then a very tight schedule to get the test system up and running. If you miss the allotted time you have to wait or scrap the test completely for that day.

* An obvious issue is passenger safety. Even in a small train you can have several dozens of passengers which is a huge regulatory hurdle.

* And the last and in my opinion very important thing is that you can get a testing vehicle for self driving cars up and running for a reasonable amount of money, sure they are more expensive than regular cars if you count all the sensors and hardware you need but it is nothing compared to a train car which is at least one order of magnitude more expensive.

Also a huge issue is weather. In good weather conditions, self-driving <cars/trains/...> can handle themselves rather well but as soon as the weather gets bad or during the night it gets quite tricky.

For example: We had situations where snow was completely covering the track for huge parts of the way. What should the algorithm that checks for obstacles on the track do if the whole track has vanished?

The human driver has to rely on his gut feeling to decide if he can continue or not. We also had situations where quite a bit of vegetation was covering the tracks. The question is: Does this count as an obstacle that requires breaking or can you drive over it. As far as I know this was also an issue in the DARPA driving challenge where a car was driving over some grass which popped up after the car passed over it causing the sensors in the back to report an obstacle and which prevented it from backing out of the situation.

I dunno, maybe? What would the security for that look like? If I found out trains had no drivers, and you could bring them to a stop just by disconnecting the iphone?

The "iPhone and suction cup" was tongue in cheek, but train drivers are already behind locked doors And anyone can already bring most trains to a stop by pulling the red "please stop this train" lever. Just install more cameras if you're worried, or get a security guard. Cheaper than a driver and takes less time to train (heh).

is this just a write up on the udacity class project?

Author here. No, it's not related to Udacity. It's my own side project.

I was wondering the same. He doesn't present it that way.

Is it actually allowed to use ML in an autonomous vehicle?

It would be completely impossible to build an autonomous vehicle without ML. The question is how you use it in a way that is reliable and fail safe.

I think there are likely lots of legality questions regarding standards and quality requirements. I bet the requirements will eventually be parity with human performance. We need to construct standardized test sets before we can even discuss legality questions.

Loved the article, but holy hell medium.com is a bastion of dishonest journalism! I'd move the tensorflow article somewhere else!

