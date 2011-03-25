That sounds really cool. I wish I could install DEB packages just for my local user, without needing root access. I wanted this back at my university's computer lab, and I still want this on my own systems today.
These days a lot of people use personal single-user machines, so having it mandatory that packages be installed to the root file system is very restrictive. For example, I have a lot of DEB-packaged games from HumbleBundle, and it feels weird to need admin privileges to install them all across /usr/games, /usr/local/share and all that instead of just a place of my choosing under /home/me.
I'm the person who made the release announcement and I happen to be one of the two co-maintainers of GNU Guix. I'm using Guix in production at a bioinformatics institute.
If you have specific questions about Guix or functional package management feel free to ask me.
To try to answer one common question: we aren't on bad terms with the Nix people or compete with them. We are working towards very similar goals, and the underlying paradigm of functional package management (pioneered by Nix) is the same. Members of both projects are involved in efforts towards reproducibility. We have different sensibilities when it comes to the actual implementation and that leads to different design choices.
I tried NixPkgs for a while on a mac about a year ago, but it wasn't really functional (I submitted a half-dozen or so bug reports, several were fixed, but I could see there was a long way to go towards a usefully working system...)
I use NixOS as my main OS though and it works fine.
I'd say it is very much usable and in fact used in production.
Saddens me, because NixOS does all I want - except having s-expressions...
Replacing that with Scheme sounds like a long-term win to me; although in the short term I imagine it makes packaging the contents of a bash-dominated world more frustrating.
Then there's patching of sources (e.g. to replace shebangs to point to the actual location of the interpreter). Obviously, you want to have side effects there, so that's not purely functional. That's unrelated to Scheme as a language or the DSL we use to describe packages (Nix does something similar because without patching functional package management wouldn't quite work).
I'd say it's largely what you want, minus probably some GNU-isms in their packaging choices.
It sounds trivial, but unfortunately it was a deal-breaker for me. I really liked the centralised configuration and package management offered by NixOS.
The DSL is mostly declarative. Here's an example:
(define metal
(package
(name "metal")
(version "2011-03-25")
(source
(origin
(method url-fetch)
(uri (string-append "http://csg.sph.umich.edu/abecasis/Metal/"
"download/generic-metal-" version ".tar.gz"))
(sha256
(base32
"1bk00hc0xagmq0mabmbb8bykl75qd4kfyirba869h4x6hmn4a0f3"))))
(build-system gnu-build-system)
(arguments
`(#:tests? #f
#:make-flags
(list (string-append "INSTALLDIR="
(assoc-ref %outputs "out") "/bin")
"all")
#:phases
(modify-phases %standard-phases
(delete 'configure))))
(inputs
`(("zlib" ,zlib)))
(home-page "http://csg.sph.umich.edu/abecasis/Metal")
(synopsis "Facilitate meta-analysis of large datasets")
(description "METAL is a tool for meta-analysis genomewide
association scans. ...")
(license license:bsd-3)))
Note that the `,zlib` thing means that the value bound to the variable name "zlib" is injected as is. All package expressions are "live" values in Scheme and can be inspected in a REPL.
