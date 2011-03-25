Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
GNU Guix and GuixSD 0.12.0 released (gnu.org)
> In addition to standard package management features, Guix supports ... unprivileged package management, per-user profiles, ...

That sounds really cool. I wish I could install DEB packages just for my local user, without needing root access. I wanted this back at my university's computer lab, and I still want this on my own systems today.

These days a lot of people use personal single-user machines, so having it mandatory that packages be installed to the root file system is very restrictive. For example, I have a lot of DEB-packaged games from HumbleBundle, and it feels weird to need admin privileges to install them all across /usr/games, /usr/local/share and all that instead of just a place of my choosing under /home/me.

You can use Guix as a standalone package manager on pretty much any GNU+Linux distribution. It only affects /gnu, /var/guix, and /etc/guix/acl. It won't touch any global state (e.g. libraries in /usr, or binaries in /bin) and won't use any global state when building packages.

Can't say for Guix, but nix can be installed standalone IIRC.

Hi there,

I'm the person who made the release announcement and I happen to be one of the two co-maintainers of GNU Guix. I'm using Guix in production at a bioinformatics institute.

If you have specific questions about Guix or functional package management feel free to ask me.

To try to answer one common question: we aren't on bad terms with the Nix people or compete with them. We are working towards very similar goals, and the underlying paradigm of functional package management (pioneered by Nix) is the same. Members of both projects are involved in efforts towards reproducibility. We have different sensibilities when it comes to the actual implementation and that leads to different design choices.

What's the current position of Nix vs Guix?

I tried NixPkgs for a while on a mac about a year ago, but it wasn't really functional (I submitted a half-dozen or so bug reports, several were fixed, but I could see there was a long way to go towards a usefully working system...)

NixOS and nixpkgs is very functional, we use it in production at the company I work for and I also use it as my full-time laptop OS (it's great as a laptop OS).

Nixpkgs on a mac actually has a really bad reputation as being undersupported.

I use NixOS as my main OS though and it works fine.

Nix is used / usable in production. Guix is still pretty far away.

This is not correct. There are at least three big bioinformatics clusters where Guix is used quite successfully (I know of large-scale deployments in Germany, the Netherlands, Australia). One of the deployments with 250 cluster nodes and uncounted GNU+Linux workstations is managed by me.

I'd say it is very much usable and in fact used in production.

So scheme is not a purely functional language - I take that to mean Guix will not be as well? It will be more like "Unix as emacs"?

Saddens me, because NixOS does all I want - except having s-expressions...

To be fair, a huge part of the functionality in nixpkgs and NixOS is provided by a ton of bash code, both standalone files and big strings in .nix files.

Replacing that with Scheme sounds like a long-term win to me; although in the short term I imagine it makes packaging the contents of a bash-dominated world more frustrating.

The subset of Scheme that we use in Guix is mostly functional. (It's quite unlikely to find things like `set!` in the code for package expressions, for example.)

Then there's patching of sources (e.g. to replace shebangs to point to the actual location of the interpreter). Obviously, you want to have side effects there, so that's not purely functional. That's unrelated to Scheme as a language or the DSL we use to describe packages (Nix does something similar because without patching functional package management wouldn't quite work).

The packaging is functional, the scripting is not. Guix still uses a fork of the nix-daemon, and thus derivations. The "functional packages, no side effects" part is still guaranteed in the build & install part.

I'd say it's largely what you want, minus probably some GNU-isms in their packaging choices.

NixOS is missing some things for me personally, such as multilib support (I play a game that's only available using 32-bit libraries). Unfortunately I didn't read the documentation and arrived at a situation where I couldn't install my game. I ended up re-installing Debian.

It sounds trivial, but unfortunately it was a deal-breaker for me. I really liked the centralised configuration and package management offered by NixOS.

It is most definitely possible to plan 32-bit games (at least via Steam) on NixOS. The only things not to forget is to enable "hardware.opengl.driSupport32Bit" and "hardware.pulseaudio.support32Bit". Other than that, just installing the Steam package usually should work.

I thought Guix reimplemented nix the purely functional language in scheme.

No, Guix uses a DSL for packages that's embedded in Guile. Pretty much everything else is also written in Guile with the current exception of the Nix daemon (C++).

The DSL is mostly declarative. Here's an example:

    (define metal
      (package
        (name "metal")
        (version "2011-03-25")
        (source
         (origin
           (method url-fetch)
           (uri (string-append "http://csg.sph.umich.edu/abecasis/Metal/"
                               "download/generic-metal-" version ".tar.gz"))
           (sha256
            (base32
             "1bk00hc0xagmq0mabmbb8bykl75qd4kfyirba869h4x6hmn4a0f3"))))
        (build-system gnu-build-system)
        (arguments
         `(#:tests? #f
           #:make-flags
           (list (string-append "INSTALLDIR="
                                (assoc-ref %outputs "out") "/bin")
                 "all")
           #:phases
           (modify-phases %standard-phases
             (delete 'configure))))
        (inputs
         `(("zlib" ,zlib)))
        (home-page "http://csg.sph.umich.edu/abecasis/Metal")
        (synopsis "Facilitate meta-analysis of large datasets")
        (description "METAL is a tool for meta-analysis genomewide
    association scans.  ...")
        (license license:bsd-3)))
The stuff that's in the "arguments" field is a quoted expression, which is evaluated on the builder's side, at build time. We make use of code staging in several places, which seems like a perfect fit for Scheme.

Note that the `,zlib` thing means that the value bound to the variable name "zlib" is injected as is. All package expressions are "live" values in Scheme and can be inspected in a REPL.

