U.S. Blacklists Alibaba Unit Over Counterfeit Sales (nytimes.com)
I intentionally bought a 512GB usb drive from Taobao to see what would happen. It was something ridiculously cheap like $10, far cheaper than any other 512GB at the time.

Taobao said I needed to return the product to the seller in order to get a refund. I told them I would send it to Taobao corporate or the police, but under no other circumstances would I ship counterfeit materials through the mail, reinforcing the supplies of the scammer and perpetuating the fraud.

I sent them a disk space audit demonstrating that there was in fact only 32GB on the device, showed them articles showing that there was only one other 512GB USB drive on the market at the time and that it cost well over 10x the amount listed.

I invited them repeatedly to view the product itself, but I only ever got the same standard canned response to return the counterfeit products to the seller.

Thats not a counterfiet good. It's fraud, it's claiming something is more than it is, but it isnt counterfeit unless they are abusing trademarks. Which marks were at issue? You might consider contacting them as they are as much a victim as you.

It doesn't mention what the "blacklist" actually is, or does.

Does it actually prevent purchases on world.taobao.com from US buyers?

Edit: Found the actual document "2016 Out of Cycle Review - Notorious Markets". Pretty much a curated list of where to buy counterfeit stuff, if you're so inclined: https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/2016-Out-of-Cycle-Revie...

Nothing. Just "Rah, rah, we think this website is bad." Some other websites on the list include The Pirate Bay, 4Shared, Youtube-mp3.

This fashion-business blog describes it a little more [0]. Here's the real press release [1], and the actual list (pdf) [2]

[0] http://www.thefashionlaw.com/home/us-trade-representative-re...

[1] https://ustr.gov/about-us/policy-offices/press-office/press-...

[2] https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/2016-Out-of-Cycle-Revie...

I guess Youtube-mp3 and The Pirate Bay is bad and all the illegal stuff on Youtube is okay because...

This bothers me too. Sure one can claim there's a legal remedy, but Youtube was built on pirated content, and Google knows it. Even today I can go watch many, many pirated shows on youtube. It's been years that uploaders have evaded detection by simply mirroring (left to right, not hosting elsewhere as well) the video or slightly speeding up/slowing down the audio and/or video. Either google is willfully ignorant or they aren't as great at 'searching' for pirated content as they'd like us to believe. I think the former is much more likely.

I would say it's more so the case with Pinterest. However, YouTube does flag copyrighted content and in many cases the copyright holder is collecting video ad revenue even though somebody illegally uploaded it. This is almost always the case with music.

...there is a legal remedy for it.

> because...

Youtube obeys US law by responding to DCMA

The article says "Being blacklisted does not carry any penalties". I'm pretty sure it's just a reputation thing.

"Being blacklisted does not carry any penalties, but it is a blow to Alibaba, ..."

So apparently nothing.

If anyone thinks it's a blow to Alibaba that US government says "some things on Alibaba are counterfeit", I will add them to my personal ignore-what-these-people-are-saying list.

Because come on, it's blitheringly obvious to anyone who's casually browsed Alibaba for more than three minutes that some of the goods are counterfeit. It's like saying "you can find pictures of naked people on Google". That's not much of a blow to Google, is it?

>Because come on, it's blitheringly obvious to anyone who's casually browsed Alibaba for more than three minutes that some of the goods are counterfeit.

To add to that, my understanding has been if if you explicitly WANT counterfeit stuff (since it's normally a lot cheaper) you can get it there. This is basically a feature for me.

Actually it's nothing like that, but thanks for the comment.

I'll need to check out some of these places

> The GongChang platform specializes in industrial products

> Nanjing Imperiosus, based in China, is reported to disproportionately provide services to illegal online pharmacies

Anyone know if buying things from these sites is illegal? I'm interested in Nanjing Imperiosus for the curiosity of what the hell they could even be selling and GongChang for buying some industrial equiptment eventually (I want to get into machining and so I need a heavy supply of shady Chinese garbadge to help build cool things)

reply


Nanjing Imperiosus appears to be a registrar that many online pharmacies use. I guess they don't listen to domain takedown requests.

Looks like they are not going to be around for much longer.

https://www.icann.org/uploads/compliance_notice/attachment/8...

Items manufactured in China then officially sold in the US will have to pass safety tests. Fakes you buy online will not.

To each their own, but I wouldn't be thinking about buying industrial equipment that doesn't have safety checks attached.

Nanjing Imperiosus isn't very exciting, it's just a sketchy domain registration service http://www.domainerschoice.com/about

Lollipuff (YC W'13 - https://www.lollipuff.com) was started precisely to address this counterfeit issue -- focused on high-end women's fashion. We built out a backend that allows us to authenticate luxury goods using photos alone. It works through a combination of (1) very specific photos; (2) automated software; and (3) a trained (non-expert) authenticator.

We recently expanded from being just a P2P auction service (competing with the likes of Alibaba & eBay) to offering our Authentication Tool as a service, which can compliment their sites: https://www.lollipuff.com/authentication-service/

I didn't downvote you, but your comment is irrelevant. The claim is not that taobao has listings duping customers, who receive counterfeit items when expecting licensed ones. It's that customers are knowingly able to buy counterfeit items. In some cases, sellers of counterfeit goods in China even offer different quality options for the same product, which the original brands do not.

reply


(I removed the downvote kvetching; sorry.)

Taobao listings are peer to peer (somewhat anyway; it's also partly like Amazon retailers). So it's other users that are intentionally duping buyers, not Taobao directly. It's possible (likely?) that Taobao is complicit and turning a blind eye. But it's also difficult for them to address in any meaningful way; how are they supposed to obtain the necessary expertise...?

We know for a fact that other P2P marketplaces (eg. eBay) do care and have spent an insane amount of resources to combat the problem (or been litigated by brands) -- and yet they haven't been able to crack authentication at scale. Our tool addresses that problem.

It is relevant... because it is part of the solution to this problem: How can you authenticate brand-name items in a resale market.

(Worth noting: The brands aren't motivated to help in the resale market. They want everyone to buy new and reap 1000% markup... which is why they crack down on counterfeits.)

I don't see how Lollipuff's service, as you describe it above, is relevant to counterfeit items on taobao. If someone is selling, e.g. a copy of a particular dress, using stock photos from the original designer, for 5% of the regular price, how does your authentication service help taobao, the seller and/or potential buyers?

reply


Our tool could be part of a solution... For example, Taobao could work with us to:

(1) Require sellers to get their items authenticated, and provide a link to the authentication certificate in their listings. This would require sellers to take photographs of the actual items rather than using stock photos.

(2) Train buyers to request authentication certificates from sellers before proceeding with transactions.

(3) Setup a dispute process (like eBay) where buyers can get their post-purchase items authenticated and have financial recourse in the event of counterfeits.

I'd be happy to speak with people at Taobao about how to setup a partnership and/or implement ways to dissuade bad sellers. But it will require concerted effort and will on the part of Taobao.

Can you detect modified photos of authentication certificates?

Not a downvoter, but I also don't see Alibaba as a "problem" this fixes. I know a few people who buy luxury fashion goods on there entirely because it's fake/replicas. If you're buying $900 boots for $90, I hope you don't believe they're real.

It's like downloading something from thepiratebay and being surprised that it's not a legal means of download. It's more of a problem on Amazon or eBay, where prices are closer/equal to retail and things are falsely listed.

(I removed the downvote kvetching; sorry.)

I'd encourage you to look at the frontpage of Lollipuff or in the eBay fashion sections -- you can absolutely find items that retail for $900 new for purchase in a resale market for $90 used. It's sort of like going to GoodWill.

If people want to buy "replicas", that's fine. In some jurisdictions it's even legally permissible to sell replicas without running afoul of laws, so long as they are marketed accordingly (though stamps & logos tend to be strongly protected).

But if Taobao / Alibaba would like to sell in the US, they must make the distinction between replicas and original brands clear -- and must enforce it. That's not an easy task.

> I'd encourage you to look at the frontpage of Lollipuff or in the eBay fashion sections -- you can absolutely find items that retail for $900 new for purchase in a resale market for $90 used. It's sort of like going to GoodWill.

Used, yeah of course. But you won't find them for that cheap new, which you definitely can on Alibaba (obviously not legitimate).

edit: Just checked out the site. Can't seem to find anything for Men?

reply


My wife has gotten genuine goods for a fraction of their initial price by purchasing old designs at less prestigious stores. While a lot of things are obviously counterfeit, it's not always easy to tell whether you've just stumbled on a great fire sale. When you're shopping globally, it's even less clear-cut, because things don't always cost the same in every country.

reply


Sometimes the 90$ boots come from the same factory, the same line, as the 'real' ones. An off-licensed, over-production, product can be physically identical yet still be counterfeit.

I agree that your comment is relevant and contributes to the discussion.

A disagree that complaining about downvotes is relevant, and feel it detracts from the discussion.

So... Neither an up- nor down- vote from me ;-)

Apologies for the kvetching; I just removed the downvote complaint. I was just peeved to see my solution-centric comment downvoted into the negatives while mere complaints were being pushed to the top.

Is there much of a market for high-end authentica luxury goods where the buyers don't have an in-person experience? I was under the impression that part of the reason for luxury goods, beyond signaling after the purchase, was the shopping experience itself.

reply


My wife is Chinese and has intentionally bought replicas (knowingly ahead of time and even choosing the quality level) online before for shoes and jackets. If she sees a nice Chloe jacket for thousands and wants something that looks like it, she knows she can go buy a replica and wear something that looks just like it.

There's some clueless people on the internet who get knowingly defrauded, but a lot of this is just preventing the sale even from two parties who know all the details. E.g. like preventing someone from selling DVD movies copied to obvious blanks.

reply


For used stuff there is. You can save a ton of money buying lightly used goods. This would probably be great on a site like Grailed.

I can buy a lot of counterfeit stuff on eBay and Amazon. Blacklisting Alibaba sounds to me is like that U.S gov is trying to block other companies to compete with U.S companies, like eBay and Amazon.

reply


Very possible. A tit for tat measure. China does the same thing to US companies. Not that I'm advocating the behavior of either side.

I think we should return this tit for tat measure and stop using these product aggregation sites altogether. I think at this point any idiot with money can fill a warehouse with product and some sql tables and pass PCI. There's really no technical reason any longer we have to trust single retailers. It's simply momentum and finance and it really doesn't scale beyond obfuscated-pyramid scheme technology here, there's no value or service being provided by these companies, they're simply middle men.

As a consumer, there is a massive benefit to me of shopping online with a single retailer: if my card gets compromised, I know exactly who did it. I don't have a million accounts on a million sites with my credit card sitting in a million databases. I have an account at Amazon, Amazon has my card, and if that card gets popped, it's Amazon's fault.

Remember when people didn't trust online shopping? Amazon (and to some extent, eBay/PayPal) was responsible for changing that perception. There are very few websites I would type my card number into.

reply


Except of course that Amazon now sells tons of counterfeit goods, some of which are downright dangerous. The majority of Apple chargers on Amazon are fake according to Apple itself. I bought a USB adapter from Aukey on Amazon and later found out its UL tag was fake and it had a habit of burning itself up. Turns out Aukey has quite a few of these on Amazon. Amazon ignores reports about it.

reply


Why's it such a huge deal if your credit card gets compromised?

Just check your balance every few days. If you see anything suspicious, do a chargeback and have the card cancelled.

> Why's it such a huge deal if your credit card gets compromised?

Because it's a pain in the ass.

You have to spend time with the bank to dispute the charges and get the card replaced.

It's also extremely common to get a new card number when they issue you a new card. So all the companies that have your card saved, won't be able to charge your card anymore.

And you might say "well surely it isn't that many sites" but it's still an effort to change your card details everywhere.

Then there are the "important but infrequent" charges, like a domain name renewal. If your card is cancelled and you forget to change your saved card, you'd better be attentive to the renewal notice or you'll lose your domain name.

I don't get why more banks don't let you generate a unique card number per merchant so if it's compromised it affects at most one place.

> I don't get why more banks don't let you generate a unique card number per merchant so if it's compromised it affects at most one place.

A lot of them do. Here are some examples:

https://www.cardbenefits.citi.com/Products/Virtual-Account-N...

https://www.bankofamerica.com/privacy/accounts-cards/shopsaf...

I couldn't disagree more. A consistent user experience is great, if I order a product from Amazon (Amazon proper, not 3rd party) I know it will get here fast, there won't be any crazy shipping fees, that I can return it easily if I don't like it, etc etc.

reply


reply


I think that is a little misleading. They may intermingle, but only in the sense that products share a product page. But you always explicitly see who the seller is, and if you buy from Amazon (seller), you will never get a product from a third party.

The problem is that if you don't know to pay attention to the seller, you can end up buying from a third party while looking at a first party product page.

What products are you finding that are counterfeit on Amazon? You should report them to Amazon.

Apple products have already been mentioned, and one of the risks there is that counterfeit chargers tend to cut corners in their design and thus can be much less safe.

Another category I know of are Arduinos. It has often been noted that, since Amazon warehouses commingle stock of "identical" products from different vendors, the reputation of the marketplace vendor won't even protect you, since the vendors have no control whether you got a genuine item or a counterfeit off the pile (Not sure whether that is an ongoing practice, but it was widely reported a few years ago).

It depends on the product type that you're getting. But there are a ton of "real fake" items on there.

reply


reply


reply


"Being blacklisted does not carry any penalties"

reply


Interesting, it seems like they're trying to protect Amazon. I can understand people moving from Amazon to Aliexpress though. When I'm looking for stuff on Amazon, it is often difficult to find out whether they ship to my country and if so, how much the delivery costs. Often, great deals from the US don't ship to Europe. On Aliexpress, everything ships everywhere. You type in you country and currency and have full information.

reply


As someone younger on HN, I see a lot of people my age buying stuff from Taobao even though it is specifically for Chinese people. There's a lot of hype around counterfeit luxury clothing and shoes ('reps' of nike, adidas, supreme, etc.) because they are extremely cheap on Chinese sites but look close (and sometimes '1:1') to the real thing. They use agents that speak Chinese and live in China that can order what the consumer wants on Taobao and then ship it to them in the west independently. You can see some examples and discussion on /r/fashionreps.

Even beyond that, plenty of sports fans I know buy jerseys from Alibaba because the official ones are way too expensive for young people in the Midwest. I also personally know a guy that makes money using a python bot to get shoes when they release and resell them with a markup when they're sold out.

It might be more difficult to use some of these sites, but for many the savings are worth the inconvenience of navigating foreign sites, and there's a big market for the goods it sells.

Thanks for that info I am going to look into this, very interesting!

Huh, is Alibaba really very comparable to Amazon for the everyday consumer?

I was under the impression that they weren't exactly targeting the same consumers. I thought Alibaba was moreso for resellers, folks who buy in large quantities and such to sell it themselves later.

Would you recommend that I, an American, start looking at Alibaba as an Amazon alternative for everyday things?

> Huh, is Alibaba really very comparable to Amazon for the everyday consumer

I live in Romania and around these parts Aliexpress already has a big presence among your "everyday consumer". I visit the Postal office closest to my workplace every week and during the last or so year I've started seeing more and more young people (under 25, mostly women) who had come to collect the stuff they had ordered from China (most probably from Aliexpress). Around these parts Amazon is only known and partially used for purchasing books.

reply


I've noticed that a lot of the feedback on AliExpress comes from Russia, Eastern European countries, and the assorted former Soviet Union satellite states. Do you know why it is so popular there? Is it a lack of local web shops?

From what I can tell AliExpress is mostly popular as a cheap source of (low voltage) electrical components here in The Netherlands. People buy clothing from local web shops (or traditional brick and mortar shops) due to speed, quality, and friendly returns policies though.

reply


>I've noticed that a lot of the feedback on AliExpress comes from Russia, Eastern European countries, and the assorted former Soviet Union satellite states. Do you know why it is so popular there? Is it a lack of local web shops?

1. All those ex-commie nations have high double digit VAT and import tarifs.

2. Western brands do not contest for that market

3. Those guys had no other choice other than buying Chinese goods since the fall of the Soviet bloc. What has changed now is that they can buy from China without middlemen

reply


> Do you know why it is so popular there? Is it a lack of local web shops?

I don't think it's because of the lack of local web shop, at least not in Romania's case. I think it's only a question of costs, it seems that for certain items whatever comes from China is that much less expensive compared to what's available locally, even accounting for the long-ish waiting times and the customs duty.

reply


There are local web shops, but most I've seen are specialized around electronics vs. generic home goods. There are also online portals for brick-and-mortar stores, but the experience is clearly not the same.

AliExpress offers a smattering of stuff you didn't know you needed until you see it, and it melds several businesses into one: the Newegg-knockoff website you've used before, the phone case stall at the mall, the Chinese clothing market that sets up at the fairgrounds, the random home goods from that downtown department store you haven't been to in five years.

reply


If you are willing to wait for the shipping they are great. If something sells for $25 on amazon you might find it for $6 on Alibaba but with minimum quantities which are not consumer friendly, plus bulk shipping.

Then on Aliexpress, the consumer level one, you might find the same thing for $15 for each one shipped.

Source: Christmas shopping. Ended up having to go with Amazon because of shipping times and waiting too late, but its worth the wait for some things.

reply


One thing to point out: the more commoditized something is, the better it is to buy on Aliexpress. If you've ever seen the same thing sold by two different manufacturers, that's a sure sign you can buy it on aliexpress for a fraction of the price. The simpler the item, the better.

Consumer items I've bought that have turned out to be nearly identical to what I would have bought in the US: bike tools and parts (wire ferrules, valve wrenches, chain whips, cassette tools, wear indicators) inexpensive power bricks, earphones, small hand tools (bit sets, secure screwdrivers, pin vices, wire strippers and diagonal cutters), zip ties, etc.

I've also bought a load of electronics (components, microcontrollers, and assembled items). This is a little difficult, because they are generally cut corners. This is terrible for batteries, not great for power supplies, and generally is imperceptible for LEDs. If you need a weird adapter or jack, this is definitely the place to find it. Looking for stuff can be hard though, because chinese names for things aren't always the same as English ones.

I don't bother with anything that is less than 25% cheaper from China, unless it is a better product or comes directly from the manufacturer (there are some company stores on Aliexpress). I basically assume I'm self-insuring for defective products. I have never been screwed on a claim, but I have received a lot of products that are just poor quality.

It is pretty much the perfect place to buy white elephant gifts though. I ordered a ton of 2x2 rubik's cubes last year (and a few larger ones) and gave them to all my friends. I'd say probably a quarter arrived totally destroyed, since most were just mailed in cheap padded envelopes and they are pretty fragile, but they were so cheap I didn't care. The entertainment value was definitely worth it, a 2x2 cube is much harder to solve than it looks, and I'm pretty sure some of my friends still haven't forgiven me for that gift.

Anyways, you can buy most of this stuff on Amazon or Ebay with a modest mark-up. It will be listed as "fulfilled from China" or something similar. It's a good option if you are worried about fraud, since you'll be dealing with eBay/Amazon customer service, rather than Aliexpress. I would recommend buying something cheap off AE just to give it a shot though.

Alibaba.com is for retailers.

taobao is only targeting China.

aliexpress.com is an international and consumer facing.

Expect considerably cheaper prices, and delivery times from 2-6 weeks.

Or, as I call it, AliEventually.

Well yeah, the stuff is probably being sent over on a container ship. Have you ever tried shipping something by airmail from a faraway country to the US? It would cost way more than the value of the actual product.

reply


> It would cost way more than the value of the actual product.

Shipping from China is already subsidized by postal rates from the rest of the developed world[0]. Shipping in a container on a boat isn't free, and probably costs more than you pay now when buying something from China:

"As part of this reform process, China will be transitioned in 2016 into a category for more developed nations, who generally pay higher terminal dues."

[0] http://fortune.com/2015/03/11/united-nations-subsidy-chinese...

My last AliExpress purchase (a pack of socks) took a week and a half to get to me in Canada. That's the same time an Amazon package takes if i don't pay for express shipping. Is a container ship really that fast?

reply


Their aliexpress.com site is targeted at end consumers, lower quantities, etc.

I do. My wife buys fabric there literally 1/5 to 1/10 the price at the local store. Its only practical for some things, though.

reply


A friend of mine has started buying cotton swabs (Q-tips) from AliExpress, because it's 1/10th the price at local grocery stores.

I also recently learned that we have no cheap generic paracetamol over here, because the pharma guys did a consumer study and found people preferred the $8/packet ones to the $1/packet ones, even though they contain the exact same ingredients, as the latter were perceived as low quality/dodgy.

reply


reply


The article says it's only the Taobao site.

Hmmm I've received so much counterfeit stuff from amazon. I wonder if we'll also block the American company of a politically well connected billionaire?

Well I can dream.

Amazon does an extremely poor job. There are items that are clearly counterfeit, review after review states it, yet the item is still available.

For example, there is a device called the "Split-Ender" which is only sold directly. The items is not sold on Amazon yet there are tons of fakes on Amazon [1]. The manufacture seems unable to get Amazon to remove them. Amazon doesn't even have to distinguish if the items is real or not in this case. The device should not be on Amazon, period.

[1] https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias%3...

reply


How do you know people aren't buying from the manufacturer or indirect sources (other countries, liquidation/clearance from stores, any number of other grey market sources) and reselling?

There are many items sold on Amazon that the manufacturer doesn't sell direct nor sell to sellers to sell direct, but somehow people still manage to get stock.

Amazon isn't going to take down a listing unless the manufacturer can prove that it's infringing. They will block specific sellers if you can show they're selling fakes, and it's not that hard to do (place a test order, then report).

The manufacturer has no right to control the resale of their products.

reply


But if you only sell direct, and the product appears on Amazon at a lower price, it is blindingly obvious that the product on Amazon must either be counterfeit or stolen.

reply


Or, someone got the item as a gift and never wanted it. I've gotten tons of stuff for far cheaper than buying direct that way.

reply


That doesn't apply when someone has a large quantity, though. Many of those sellers have thousands of feedback, unless they have a large number of friends, it's not from gifts.

reply


reply


reply


The manufacturer does not permit it.

Here is another example: Crestron, they specifically do not permit sales on Amazon, ebay etc. The only way to acquire their hardware is to go via a Crestron authorized dealer or becoming one yourself. Yet there is crestron hardware on Amazon...

The reason being is that their hardware requires programming and unless you are familiar with how it works you will have a very bad experience.

reply


If the store closes shop and goes bankrupt, and the court orders the goods auctioned off, whoever buys them buys them. Heck, when you go to the store, you own the thing you buy and can do whatever the heck you want with it, including selling it.

Counterfeit products are destroyed, they are never auctioned. A court cannot order the auction of known counterfeit items, thats just crazy talk. And one cannot resell a counterfeit product, that's illegal.

reply


It's possible that there are ways for the manufacturer to maintain control in case of an authorized seller's bankruptcy (e.g. not actually selling it to them until it's transferred to customer should work), but if they actually transfer it to them they only can demand contractual damages from them, not stop a buyer from doing anything with the product.

reply


reply


reply


And how do you know authorized dealers aren't selling some on the side?

reply


reply


I've heard plenty of stories of people buying merchandise with restrictions and selling it anyway. Sometimes they get caught, sometimes not.

I know of people manually removing serial numbers so the items can't be traced back to them. I know of people setting up multiple companies, selling from one to another and providing documentation that it wasn't "them" when caught. I've seen stories of people buying undelivered shipments from carriers and selling products found.

Point is, you can't assume everything is counterfeit just because the manufacturer doesn't sell to amazon sellers.

I've been threatened in the past by a manufacturer for selling their items: in that case, I had bought some from Amazon directly when the price was lower, and some from another authorized dealer. There are a lot of manufacturers that think their rights go a lot further than they actually do.

They should not be called sales. That should be considered fraud or deception. You are renting it at their pleasure. You do not own any products by this company, they do. If the company uses the word "sale" anywhere consider them to be liars.

reply


They may not allow it, but they can almost never stop it without making a deal with Amazon.

"The manufacturer does not permit it."

I wonder if this is legal or possible.

I grasp that there are special cases, i.e. complex gear ...

But if you own a piece of gear outright - I don't think there is anything anyone can do to stop you from selling it to someone else.

Unless someone cares to comment ...

Of the first page of items, I see exactly three items that include the phrase "split ender". What you are seeing could be attributed equally well to either a "fuzzy search" (people search "split ender", the search is converted to "split end remover" because that produces more relevant results) or Amazon's search being terrible (because there's a lot of things that are just generic beauty products there). Three items is not exactly a strong argument - but let's move on,

This is what it looks like when a trademark is in the process of becoming genericized. People search "kleenex" but what they actually want is "facial tissue", so you give fuzzy search results for it and people put it in their titles and so on.

Why should Amazon be the front line of protecting this company's trademark? Isn't their job to sell products, and the company's job to protect their trademark? If they think Amazon themselves are unfairly demeaning their trademark then go ahead and sue. Easy as that.

Amazon must be aware of that stuff and deliberately allow it. I'd question whether it benefits them though - I've kind of been put off buying there as it's hard to know what you'll get.

reply


It seems deliberate, as they seem to have a handle on not allowing counterfeits for big name designer goods (rolex, handbags, perfume, and so on). The counterfeits there seems to be mostly around electronics, household goods, and so on.

reply


I don't know if Birkenstock sandals qualify as "big name designer goods," but they definitely didn't have a handle on that.

http://www.cnbc.com/2016/07/20/birkenstock-quits-amazon-in-u...

I wonder if people could form a "brigade" and buy all these products en-masse and simultaneously file for refunds, or request chargebacks (and show the CC co proof the product is counterfeit - which should solidify our case ) ?

As a rights owner, it's infuriating how difficult it is to get Amazon to remove counterfeit products. They are asking us to buy the counterfeit products first to ensure they aren't authorized, despite us telling them we only have one authorized manufacturer / distributor. The only way to communicate to them is through a generic form where you also have to copy / paste ASIN and click boxes for every single item.

To my surprise, it is far easier to get our counterfeits removed from Alibaba than Amazon. You get a checkbox on the product list where you can simply check the box, then "report selected".

Just because you only have one authorized distributor does not in any way mean that stock being sold by another party is counterfeit. After your product is sold there's nothing preventing the buyer from reselling it themselves. Clearly a lot of products are most likely counterfeit but assuming they are with no proof is the same draconian logic used by all of those copyright protection firms that send out automated DMCA takedowns without a human ever reviewing the takedown first.

reply


That would be the case if they were actually reselling our items, but they're all taking our logo and putting it on print-on-demand t-shirts, hats, mousepads etc. I've not found a single listing that's even remotely close to a resold product.

reply


I think the correct way to contact them in this case is to have your lawyer send them a nastygram.

Seems like this is for luxury goods which when purchased, might make you seem less fashionable to someone with a sharp eye at a NYC fashion party.

However, Amazon selling counterfeit Apple chargers that can burn your house down and probably kill someone is ok.

reply


True, I'm sure third-party sellers have been extremely profitable for Amazon, but they've also destroyed its reputation by selling inferior (or fake) products with fake 5-star reviews. They basically rendered the review system worthless and undermined everyone's trust in Amazon.

Those were two of the best things about Amazon. Now, from my perspective as a consumer, all they've got going for them is fast shipping.

reply


reply


Are you in a somewhat remote area and/or far from the nearest Amazon fulfillment center?

I guess I'm lucky to live in a city near a couple of their warehouses, the 2-day shipping has always been reliable for us. And we often have the option of free same-day or 1-day shipping. If that wasn't the case, I would've given up on Amazon long ago.

reply


I ordered a weightlifting belt from them earlier this year, an "Inzer" which is an expensive brand, like advertising a laptop as "Apple".

Turns out it wasn't an Inzer, but I was actually overall happy with it for the price. Contacted the seller, they gave me BS about "Inzer is just what this type of belt is called", which is 100% untrue. It's like saying thin grey laptops are called "Apple".

So I contacted Amazon customer support about it. The guy kept trying to send me a return receipt, I said I didn't want to return it, the product was fine for my use for the price, but they should fix the listing.

It's still up in unchanged form today, although they're currently out of stock: https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B018N7POAM/

reply


reply


I'll order Koss Porta Pro from the manufacturer next time.

If the physical quality isn't utter crap, like I've gotten from Amazon UK the last couple of times, I'll stop buying physical things from Amazon.

reply


It may help to check who is the actual seller, as Amazon these days is as much a distribution center for third parties as a first first party retailer.

I've heard conflicting reports on whether Amazon co-mingles its own stuff with third party sellers, but some people have certainly claimed so. What co-mingling (it's opt-in for sellers) means is that Amazon doesn't distinguish which FBA seller gave them a particular item and will ship out the one that is cheapest to ship to that particular customer. Think of it as a giant distributed pile, where every seller's Koss Porta Pro end up. Now if I order one and the warehouse closest to me has units that a different seller handed to Amazon, I might get one of those, because co-mingling means that they're treated as identical. Remember that this is opt-in on the seller's part, and it's not entirely clear to me whether (or under which circumstances) Amazon co-mingles its own stock.

reply


reply


That means the item is faked down to the barcode.

Yes, I'm pretty sure that that's the case with the fake Koss Porta Pros (headphones). If you're going to make and sell a forgery, why would the barcode be a problem? Barcode or no, passing off the forgery as the real deal isn't exactly legal.

I don't see the point of making a fake but refraining from forging the barcode.

After watching/reading [1], I did a search for "fake rice" on Alibaba and got back almost 500 results.

[1] http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-38402696

reply


So does this mean there are good deals on alibaba?

Hmm...I don't think it's not about counterfeit sales. It's more on politics.

reply


reply


OT: does NTY have a voting ring? Seeing lots of posts from them these days.

Also OT: but how do I view the article? I get subscription advertisements and the link won't show the article. How are you all reading the article?

reply


If you ever have any problems viewing an article, click on 'web' up at the top and then open the link from google.

If you still have problems, try using an incognito window.

In this context "IP rights" are a protectionist policy, just one that happens to benefit America, which exports heaps of IP. If it's the same handbags made in the same factory but cheaper...

wowie......... this obviously goes too for ali express?

I read the article because I'm a U.S. citizen and have ordered things from ali express (I'm not in the u.s. tho'). It says only "Being blacklisted does not carry any penalties, but it is a blow to Alibaba."

As an individual, or if I were in the u.s., can I continue to order non-namebrand things from Ali express?

What exactly is the "blacklist"?

Like everyone else, I'm careful not to do stuff like trade with embargod country's etc.

Question: What does this mean for individuals? (Like me.) Or small businesses for that case.

Actually the things I order aren't name-brand anyway but I'm curious if this has any other meaning other than "buyer be ware"....

