Taobao said I needed to return the product to the seller in order to get a refund. I told them I would send it to Taobao corporate or the police, but under no other circumstances would I ship counterfeit materials through the mail, reinforcing the supplies of the scammer and perpetuating the fraud.
I sent them a disk space audit demonstrating that there was in fact only 32GB on the device, showed them articles showing that there was only one other 512GB USB drive on the market at the time and that it cost well over 10x the amount listed.
I invited them repeatedly to view the product itself, but I only ever got the same standard canned response to return the counterfeit products to the seller.
reply
Does it actually prevent purchases on world.taobao.com from US buyers?
Edit: Found the actual document "2016 Out of Cycle Review - Notorious Markets". Pretty much a curated list of where to buy counterfeit stuff, if you're so inclined: https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/2016-Out-of-Cycle-Revie...
This fashion-business blog describes it a little more [0]. Here's the real press release [1], and the actual list (pdf) [2]
[0] http://www.thefashionlaw.com/home/us-trade-representative-re...
[1] https://ustr.gov/about-us/policy-offices/press-office/press-...
[2] https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/2016-Out-of-Cycle-Revie...
Youtube obeys US law by responding to DCMA
So apparently nothing.
Because come on, it's blitheringly obvious to anyone who's casually browsed Alibaba for more than three minutes that some of the goods are counterfeit. It's like saying "you can find pictures of naked people on Google". That's not much of a blow to Google, is it?
To add to that, my understanding has been if if you explicitly WANT counterfeit stuff (since it's normally a lot cheaper) you can get it there. This is basically a feature for me.
> The GongChang platform specializes in industrial products
> Nanjing Imperiosus, based in China, is reported to disproportionately provide services to
illegal online pharmacies
Anyone know if buying things from these sites is illegal? I'm interested in Nanjing Imperiosus for the curiosity of what the hell they could even be selling and GongChang for buying some industrial equiptment eventually (I want to get into machining and so I need a heavy supply of shady Chinese garbadge to help build cool things)
Looks like they are not going to be around for much longer.
https://www.icann.org/uploads/compliance_notice/attachment/8...
To each their own, but I wouldn't be thinking about buying industrial equipment that doesn't have safety checks attached.
We recently expanded from being just a P2P auction service (competing with the likes of Alibaba & eBay) to offering our Authentication Tool as a service, which can compliment their sites: https://www.lollipuff.com/authentication-service/
Taobao listings are peer to peer (somewhat anyway; it's also partly like Amazon retailers). So it's other users that are intentionally duping buyers, not Taobao directly. It's possible (likely?) that Taobao is complicit and turning a blind eye. But it's also difficult for them to address in any meaningful way; how are they supposed to obtain the necessary expertise...?
We know for a fact that other P2P marketplaces (eg. eBay) do care and have spent an insane amount of resources to combat the problem (or been litigated by brands) -- and yet they haven't been able to crack authentication at scale. Our tool addresses that problem.
It is relevant... because it is part of the solution to this problem: How can you authenticate brand-name items in a resale market.
(Worth noting: The brands aren't motivated to help in the resale market. They want everyone to buy new and reap 1000% markup... which is why they crack down on counterfeits.)
(1) Require sellers to get their items authenticated, and provide a link to the authentication certificate in their listings. This would require sellers to take photographs of the actual items rather than using stock photos.
(2) Train buyers to request authentication certificates from sellers before proceeding with transactions.
(3) Setup a dispute process (like eBay) where buyers can get their post-purchase items authenticated and have financial recourse in the event of counterfeits.
I'd be happy to speak with people at Taobao about how to setup a partnership and/or implement ways to dissuade bad sellers. But it will require concerted effort and will on the part of Taobao.
It's like downloading something from thepiratebay and being surprised that it's not a legal means of download. It's more of a problem on Amazon or eBay, where prices are closer/equal to retail and things are falsely listed.
I'd encourage you to look at the frontpage of Lollipuff or in the eBay fashion sections -- you can absolutely find items that retail for $900 new for purchase in a resale market for $90 used. It's sort of like going to GoodWill.
If people want to buy "replicas", that's fine. In some jurisdictions it's even legally permissible to sell replicas without running afoul of laws, so long as they are marketed accordingly (though stamps & logos tend to be strongly protected).
But if Taobao / Alibaba would like to sell in the US, they must make the distinction between replicas and original brands clear -- and must enforce it. That's not an easy task.
Used, yeah of course. But you won't find them for that cheap new, which you definitely can on Alibaba (obviously not legitimate).
edit: Just checked out the site. Can't seem to find anything for Men?
A disagree that complaining about downvotes is relevant, and feel it detracts from the discussion.
So... Neither an up- nor down- vote from me ;-)
There's some clueless people on the internet who get knowingly defrauded, but a lot of this is just preventing the sale even from two parties who know all the details. E.g. like preventing someone from selling DVD movies copied to obvious blanks.
Remember when people didn't trust online shopping? Amazon (and to some extent, eBay/PayPal) was responsible for changing that perception. There are very few websites I would type my card number into.
Just check your balance every few days. If you see anything suspicious, do a chargeback and have the card cancelled.
Because it's a pain in the ass.
You have to spend time with the bank to dispute the charges and get the card replaced.
It's also extremely common to get a new card number when they issue you a new card. So all the companies that have your card saved, won't be able to charge your card anymore.
And you might say "well surely it isn't that many sites" but it's still an effort to change your card details everywhere.
Then there are the "important but infrequent" charges, like a domain name renewal. If your card is cancelled and you forget to change your saved card, you'd better be attentive to the renewal notice or you'll lose your domain name.
I don't get why more banks don't let you generate a unique card number per merchant so if it's compromised it affects at most one place.
A lot of them do. Here are some examples:
https://www.cardbenefits.citi.com/Products/Virtual-Account-N...
https://www.bankofamerica.com/privacy/accounts-cards/shopsaf...
The problem is that if you don't know to pay attention to the seller, you can end up buying from a third party while looking at a first party product page.
Another category I know of are Arduinos. It has often been noted that, since Amazon warehouses commingle stock of "identical" products from different vendors, the reputation of the marketplace vendor won't even protect you, since the vendors have no control whether you got a genuine item or a counterfeit off the pile (Not sure whether that is an ongoing practice, but it was widely reported a few years ago).
So much for the US trying to block other companies.
Even beyond that, plenty of sports fans I know buy jerseys from Alibaba because the official ones are way too expensive for young people in the Midwest. I also personally know a guy that makes money using a python bot to get shoes when they release and resell them with a markup when they're sold out.
It might be more difficult to use some of these sites, but for many the savings are worth the inconvenience of navigating foreign sites, and there's a big market for the goods it sells.
I was under the impression that they weren't exactly targeting the same consumers. I thought Alibaba was moreso for resellers, folks who buy in large quantities and such to sell it themselves later.
Would you recommend that I, an American, start looking at Alibaba as an Amazon alternative for everyday things?
I live in Romania and around these parts Aliexpress already has a big presence among your "everyday consumer". I visit the Postal office closest to my workplace every week and during the last or so year I've started seeing more and more young people (under 25, mostly women) who had come to collect the stuff they had ordered from China (most probably from Aliexpress). Around these parts Amazon is only known and partially used for purchasing books.
From what I can tell AliExpress is mostly popular as a cheap source of (low voltage) electrical components here in The Netherlands. People buy clothing from local web shops (or traditional brick and mortar shops) due to speed, quality, and friendly returns policies though.
1. All those ex-commie nations have high double digit VAT and import tarifs.
2. Western brands do not contest for that market
3. Those guys had no other choice other than buying Chinese goods since the fall of the Soviet bloc. What has changed now is that they can buy from China without middlemen
I don't think it's because of the lack of local web shop, at least not in Romania's case. I think it's only a question of costs, it seems that for certain items whatever comes from China is that much less expensive compared to what's available locally, even accounting for the long-ish waiting times and the customs duty.
AliExpress offers a smattering of stuff you didn't know you needed until you see it, and it melds several businesses into one: the Newegg-knockoff website you've used before, the phone case stall at the mall, the Chinese clothing market that sets up at the fairgrounds, the random home goods from that downtown department store you haven't been to in five years.
Then on Aliexpress, the consumer level one, you might find the same thing for $15 for each one shipped.
Source: Christmas shopping. Ended up having to go with Amazon because of shipping times and waiting too late, but its worth the wait for some things.
Consumer items I've bought that have turned out to be nearly identical to what I would have bought in the US: bike tools and parts (wire ferrules, valve wrenches, chain whips, cassette tools, wear indicators) inexpensive power bricks, earphones, small hand tools (bit sets, secure screwdrivers, pin vices, wire strippers and diagonal cutters), zip ties, etc.
I've also bought a load of electronics (components, microcontrollers, and assembled items). This is a little difficult, because they are generally cut corners. This is terrible for batteries, not great for power supplies, and generally is imperceptible for LEDs. If you need a weird adapter or jack, this is definitely the place to find it. Looking for stuff can be hard though, because chinese names for things aren't always the same as English ones.
I don't bother with anything that is less than 25% cheaper from China, unless it is a better product or comes directly from the manufacturer (there are some company stores on Aliexpress). I basically assume I'm self-insuring for defective products. I have never been screwed on a claim, but I have received a lot of products that are just poor quality.
It is pretty much the perfect place to buy white elephant gifts though. I ordered a ton of 2x2 rubik's cubes last year (and a few larger ones) and gave them to all my friends. I'd say probably a quarter arrived totally destroyed, since most were just mailed in cheap padded envelopes and they are pretty fragile, but they were so cheap I didn't care. The entertainment value was definitely worth it, a 2x2 cube is much harder to solve than it looks, and I'm pretty sure some of my friends still haven't forgiven me for that gift.
Anyways, you can buy most of this stuff on Amazon or Ebay with a modest mark-up. It will be listed as "fulfilled from China" or something similar. It's a good option if you are worried about fraud, since you'll be dealing with eBay/Amazon customer service, rather than Aliexpress. I would recommend buying something cheap off AE just to give it a shot though.
taobao is only targeting China.
aliexpress.com is an international and consumer facing.
Expect considerably cheaper prices, and delivery times from 2-6 weeks.
Shipping from China is already subsidized by postal rates from the rest of the developed world[0]. Shipping in a container on a boat isn't free, and probably costs more than you pay now when buying something from China:
"As part of this reform process, China will be transitioned in 2016 into a category for more developed nations, who generally pay higher terminal dues."
[0] http://fortune.com/2015/03/11/united-nations-subsidy-chinese...
I also recently learned that we have no cheap generic paracetamol over here, because the pharma guys did a consumer study and found people preferred the $8/packet ones to the $1/packet ones, even though they contain the exact same ingredients, as the latter were perceived as low quality/dodgy.
Well I can dream.
For example, there is a device called the "Split-Ender" which is only sold directly. The items is not sold on Amazon yet there are tons of fakes on Amazon [1]. The manufacture seems unable to get Amazon to remove them. Amazon doesn't even have to distinguish if the items is real or not in this case. The device should not be on Amazon, period.
[1] https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias%3...
There are many items sold on Amazon that the manufacturer doesn't sell direct nor sell to sellers to sell direct, but somehow people still manage to get stock.
Amazon isn't going to take down a listing unless the manufacturer can prove that it's infringing. They will block specific sellers if you can show they're selling fakes, and it's not that hard to do (place a test order, then report).
Here is another example: Crestron, they specifically do not permit sales on Amazon, ebay etc. The only way to acquire their hardware is to go via a Crestron authorized dealer or becoming one yourself. Yet there is crestron hardware on Amazon...
The reason being is that their hardware requires programming and unless you are familiar with how it works you will have a very bad experience.
It's possible that there are ways for the manufacturer to maintain control in case of an authorized seller's bankruptcy (e.g. not actually selling it to them until it's transferred to customer should work), but if they actually transfer it to them they only can demand contractual damages from them, not stop a buyer from doing anything with the product.
I know of people manually removing serial numbers so the items can't be traced back to them. I know of people setting up multiple companies, selling from one to another and providing documentation that it wasn't "them" when caught. I've seen stories of people buying undelivered shipments from carriers and selling products found.
Point is, you can't assume everything is counterfeit just because the manufacturer doesn't sell to amazon sellers.
I've been threatened in the past by a manufacturer for selling their items: in that case, I had bought some from Amazon directly when the price was lower, and some from another authorized dealer. There are a lot of manufacturers that think their rights go a lot further than they actually do.
They may not allow it, but they can almost never stop it without making a deal with Amazon.
I wonder if this is legal or possible.
I grasp that there are special cases, i.e. complex gear ...
But if you own a piece of gear outright - I don't think there is anything anyone can do to stop you from selling it to someone else.
Unless someone cares to comment ...
This is what it looks like when a trademark is in the process of becoming genericized. People search "kleenex" but what they actually want is "facial tissue", so you give fuzzy search results for it and people put it in their titles and so on.
Why should Amazon be the front line of protecting this company's trademark? Isn't their job to sell products, and the company's job to protect their trademark? If they think Amazon themselves are unfairly demeaning their trademark then go ahead and sue. Easy as that.
http://www.cnbc.com/2016/07/20/birkenstock-quits-amazon-in-u...
To my surprise, it is far easier to get our counterfeits removed from Alibaba than Amazon. You get a checkbox on the product list where you can simply check the box, then "report selected".
However, Amazon selling counterfeit Apple chargers that can burn your house down and probably kill someone is ok.
Those were two of the best things about Amazon. Now, from my perspective as a consumer, all they've got going for them is fast shipping.
I guess I'm lucky to live in a city near a couple of their warehouses, the 2-day shipping has always been reliable for us. And we often have the option of free same-day or 1-day shipping. If that wasn't the case, I would've given up on Amazon long ago.
I ordered a weightlifting belt from them earlier this year, an "Inzer" which is an expensive brand, like advertising a laptop as "Apple".
Turns out it wasn't an Inzer, but I was actually overall happy with it for the price. Contacted the seller, they gave me BS about "Inzer is just what this type of belt is called", which is 100% untrue. It's like saying thin grey laptops are called "Apple".
So I contacted Amazon customer support about it. The guy kept trying to send me a return receipt, I said I didn't want to return it, the product was fine for my use for the price, but they should fix the listing.
It's still up in unchanged form today, although they're currently out of stock: https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B018N7POAM/
If the physical quality isn't utter crap, like I've gotten from Amazon UK the last couple of times, I'll stop buying physical things from Amazon.
I don't see the point of making a fake but refraining from forging the barcode.
[1] http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-38402696
If you still have problems, try using an incognito window.
I read the article because I'm a U.S. citizen and have ordered things from ali express (I'm not in the u.s. tho'). It says only "Being blacklisted does not carry any penalties, but it is a blow to Alibaba."
As an individual, or if I were in the u.s., can I continue to order non-namebrand things from Ali express?
What exactly is the "blacklist"?
Like everyone else, I'm careful not to do stuff like trade with embargod country's etc.
Question: What does this mean for individuals? (Like me.) Or small businesses for that case.
Actually the things I order aren't name-brand anyway but I'm curious if this has any other meaning other than "buyer be ware"....
Taobao said I needed to return the product to the seller in order to get a refund. I told them I would send it to Taobao corporate or the police, but under no other circumstances would I ship counterfeit materials through the mail, reinforcing the supplies of the scammer and perpetuating the fraud.
I sent them a disk space audit demonstrating that there was in fact only 32GB on the device, showed them articles showing that there was only one other 512GB USB drive on the market at the time and that it cost well over 10x the amount listed.
I invited them repeatedly to view the product itself, but I only ever got the same standard canned response to return the counterfeit products to the seller.
reply