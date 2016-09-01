But I'm really happy Microsoft has chosen to create something similar - I had hoped they would. Their implementation seems quite solid, I wonder if it supports libraries like Three.js yet.
If anyone is wondering why you might use this, the reason is pretty simple. Before this, there was only two ways to build HoloLens apps: Unity, or C++/DirectX. DX is great but slow to develop, Unity is fast to develop but requires a ton of prerequisite knowledge, and it consumes a ton of RAM. Baseline for this project will probably be similar to mine (around 15MB) whereas Unity's baseline in my experience is around 10x that at 150MB. This is substantial on HoloLens, because the maximum amount of RAM allotted to any application is 1GB.
I'm looking forward to seeing this bring web developers into the new world of MR. I'll be interested to see if this can be coupled with React VR for rapid prototyping.
I guess I do not want to ship applications if I don't have to.
It would be better to include an extension to the WebVR API to provide the environment geometry. There is a lot of work going into WebVR applications and frameworks. It'd be a shame if that work couldn't be leveraged for AR.
Also, I feel pretty strongly that automatically applying the stereo rendering is a mistake. This prevents being able to do any sort of changes between eyes, as is necessary for displaying stereo photos, photoshperes, or cubemaps. They can be a huge visual fidelity cheat on limited systems.
They're provided at `window.getViewMatrix()` and `window.getCameraPositionVector()`. See here: https://github.com/Microsoft/HoloJS/blob/master/HoloJS/HoloJ...
> It would be better to include an extension to the WebVR API to provide the environment geometry.
This is on their radar by the looks of it: https://github.com/Microsoft/HoloJS/issues/4 I've also thought about this.. Could be a bit tricky. The meshes are quite large and getting them over the bridge could be a bottleneck.
> Also, I feel pretty strongly that automatically applying the stereo rendering is a mistake.
This happens to be a limitation that (I believe) is specific to their ANGLE fork, which may change at some point.
