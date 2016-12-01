Value type semantics enable some neat things, for example, you can zero all the members of a struct by assigning a compound literal to it. You can also make simple structs, like three uint8_ts for an RGB colour, and use them just like they were primitive types. In comparison, it seems almost archaic that you have to break out memset() and memcpy() to zero and move arrays.
int[] arr = new int[5]; // C#
int arr[5]; // C
int[5] arr;
int *arr;
In summary, I believe that the syntax to fiddling with pointers in C is very misleading, and this I fully agree with the article, but as many people are accustomed to this notation, I will now duck and get far away from the internet, in fear of all the hateful comments explaining to me how I am wrong, and apparently just don't understand the superior beauty of complicated C syntax. I will now go and check my garbage collected privilege.
I am going to be that person :-)
One phrase – "declarations mirror use". In a declaration, you use the same set of operators around the declared object that you would use in a normal expression. All of these operators (asterisk, `[]` and `()`) have the exact same precedence and associativity as in the rest of the language. The type specifier(s) on the left is the final type of the expression that you get after applying all of the operators in the correct order as per the precedence/associativity rules.
So when you see:
char *arr[X]
*some_index[arr]
char *5[arr];
If you have written some assembler, you will see where C is coming from. It just occurred to me that most early C programmers were probably proficient In assembly.
int[7] arr2;
On the other hand I agree that:
int* arr;
int* a, b, c, d;
> (to be of type pointer, rather than int)
No,the array typeis not a pointer, although implicit casts to pointer occur e.g. for passing arrays as function arguments. The practical difference is ... well, I don't know.
`static` means different things at file scope and at block scope, `extern` is redundant most of the time (except when linking to an object from another unit), `auto` is 100% redundant and is a leftover from the days when `int` was implied for every declaration.
most high-level languages seem to have all disregarded in
favor of extremely eager GC or refcounting, with the
exception of Rust.
Sure you have ML type checking, pointer safety rules, multiple returns. But if you can see past the syntax sugar you realize it is just C (with guardrails).
If those are your fond memories, I'd hate to hear your traumatic ones. :P
> Of course, if you’ve read this far you’ll (hopefully) realise that this post should have been taken in jest. Arrays aren’t really a lie (any more than any of C’s constructs are). Despite all the ‘trickery’ C’s arrays work well for many, many programming tasks. They are – as the title of this article suggests – a very convenient set of untruths.
Having said that, the article was well written.
The truth is that array names decay to pointers except when the array is an operand to the `sizeof` or `&` operator.
Maybe in C++ these facts become inconvinient, because of C++ pretending to be higher level language than crossplatform assembler. But if it is a problem, it is not problem of C, it is problem of C++.
No, C (and C++) is used as much as ever. HN echo chamber aside, Rust and/or Go haven't made much of a dent.
No, we had such articles for decades.
No, it's just an article that points some issues with C, like exist for every language and environment (e.g. tons of articles on JS shortcomings). No correlation whatsoever with such an article and the language falling out of mainstream use.
No, this is a bizarro question. It's an article by single person, not some general trend.
Is this really true, especially for C? Lots of things that used to be done in C is today done in C++ and lots of things that used to be done in C++ is today done in Java or C#.
Only in HN world is C considered legacy. For the rest of the world, its the well-known workhorse of the software world.
But it's a workhorse that's continually being replaced. I'm not talking about Rust&Go. I'm talking about C++/Java/C#. Thinking about C projects I saw 15-20 years ago, hardly any of them would be written in C if they where started today. And even in the embedded world C++ is becoming more and more of a thing.
Is C used, of course. Is C going away, of course not. Is C "used as much as ever", I just don't see it.
Basically, if you're not working in an add-on to a framework library written in javascript running in a web browser, you might as well be using punch cards.
I made the part about Reagent up, but you know you believed it.
We're so far from the metal we might as well be sending a telegram with our requirements.
In the five seconds it takes this crap to load and show you a still loading page, your CPU cores have done 40,000,000,000 sixty-four bit operations.
char *x = "abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz"
printf("%s", x)
for (int x = 'a'; x <= 'z'; x++) {
putc(x);
}
Sounds like a good DRM scheme actually.
And who says pointers are to RAM addresses? Maybe the compiler statically notices that the pointer's target stays strictly between 'a' and 'z', and decides to use a simple 26-value counter. Depending on how you debug a program compiled by a sufficiently smart compiler, pointers could point to RAM addresses only when you're looking at them.
That for loop you thought you wrote? Well, your program accesses different parts of the result at different times, so it scattered it all over your program so it's lazily computed. The loop counter or pointer never actually exists or takes on any value.
You can't be sure any of it exists unless you add logging or inspection. The whole program could be a lie, cleverly calculated to mimic the one you really intended.
The standard has a similarly convoluted way of saying that, in a nutshell, C compilers are permitted all optimizations under the as-if rule. (§ 5.1.2.3)
The language was designed with these things in mind, no matter how much more sophisticated compilers and hardware have become, and no matter how much language lawyer fetishists frown on you for saying "this is on the stack" instead of "this has automatic storage duration".
Does a program that has no side effects even exist?? ooOOOoh, spooky....
BTW, yes I know what you're getting at... optimisers are allowed to perform any transformation as long as they're semantically equivalent. This applies to all languages.
Sure, but it's common for C programmers to think C is a low-level language with concepts that map straightforwardly to the target machine. You can't simultaneously think that C is a low-level language "close to the machine" and that your program can be freely rewritten into an eldritch horror. That's the only reason it would be a good "lie".
Contrast that with something like Perl, where people accept that an array is whatever Larry Wall wants it to be.
