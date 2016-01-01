Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
OpenWrt and LEDE to re-merge (infradead.org)
130 points by samcrawford 4 hours ago





This is awesome! So this is some of the important stuff:

1. Use the LEDE codebase, rather than OpenWrt's (undecided but likely). They'll first push any new changes in OpenWrt since the fork into LEDE, and then rebrand move completely to LEDE's codebase.

2.Will be using OpenWrt's name, not the name 'LEDE' anymore.

3. The workflow is still being discussed. The workflow of both LEDE and Openwrt will be learnt from to come up with the new one. Github will be used for issues, not PRs.

The forked from OpenWRT in May 2016 and are now already going back. I guess there's not much to gain from the code merge for end users except for a few bug fixes (https://lede-project.org/faq#were_there_any_technical_reason...).

Well, technically you might be right, but I would like to point out that two groups joining their efforts, while picking the best of both (organizational) worlds (processes, infrastructure, etc.) is always a good thing in the open-source world and means progress could be accelerated for the new, unified project.

Politically this could mean that either OpenWRT has moved and intends to improve regarding the issues that lead to the fork, or that the fork wants to return home either way.

I suppose at least both groups think their time is better spent together instead of separate, and I personally like these news way more than those of yet another fork...

Avoiding an ongoing fork shows a great deal of maturity. Way better than merging a fork that's 5 years out.

The submission title "OpenWrt and LEDE to re-merge" doesn't match the post which is titled "Talks between OpenWrt and LEDE" and specifically says:

> It is still not decided that both project will finally merge

It's the record of more than one meeting. Check out the part under 'OpenWrt / LEDE follow up meeting'.

My bad, I thought the first section was a summary and skipped the rest.

I did exactly the same thing.

> 1. Results from meeting at prpl OpenWrt summit

Agreed upon:

- merging back together - using OpenWrt as the merged back project name

