1. Use the LEDE codebase, rather than OpenWrt's (undecided but likely). They'll first push any new changes in OpenWrt since the fork into LEDE, and then rebrand move completely to LEDE's codebase.
2.Will be using OpenWrt's name, not the name 'LEDE' anymore.
3. The workflow is still being discussed. The workflow of both LEDE and Openwrt will be learnt from to come up with the new one. Github will be used for issues, not PRs.
Politically this could mean that either OpenWRT has moved and intends to improve regarding the issues that lead to the fork, or that the fork wants to return home either way.
I suppose at least both groups think their time is better spent together instead of separate, and I personally like these news way more than those of yet another fork...
> It is still not decided that both project will finally merge
Agreed upon:
- merging back together
- using OpenWrt as the merged back project name
