Why time management is ruining our lives
theguardian.com
17 points
by
eoin_murphy
1 hour ago
ZeroFries
0 minutes ago
Lifestyle design and time management tend to make people less happy because they then tend to focus on the past and future, priming the desire/fear based systems which make you feel like the present moment is not good enough. The key to improving happiness is learning to guide the attentional system to the present moment as much as possible. The present moment is full of rich sensory data, usually inherently pleasant.
codeulike
19 minutes ago
This is a much more intelligent essay than you might expect based on the title. The stuff about Inbox Zero and it's author is very interesting.
