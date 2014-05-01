I'm exploring ways to share media with family and good friends (legal per fair use), I'm currently looking at easy-to-understand caching models, where you have a Spotify-like player functionality with a meta-library composed of your own library and those of your friends, and a way to manage which media to store/cache where.
I also think the problem of P2P voting/curation/moderation is very interesting. I'm looking for ways to combine something like a web of trust with extra user-provided metadata, as a way to have a P2P library of content (which can be anything, forum posts, recipes, rich media) with P2P meta-library to store votes and signatures, where the moderation is tweakable by and transparent to all participants, because it's a function of the meta-library.
Stay off my loan, DRM. I unchecked this box myself when installing Firefox on Windows as well (Where it seems enabled by default).
Seriously, I have no words to describe the hoops content providers want us to get trough, so that we can play our "legally owned" (well, it technically is closer to a lease nowadays) content.
Moreover, if it works on Firefox/Linux, how can they prevent someone grabbing the video from X and the audio from Alsa? What is the usefulness of DRM in the first place, in this case?
Well, that's exactly what they want to remove. HDMI for example forces all companies that use it to "respect intellectual property" removing the option of copying without errors.
If the companies don't do it, the permission to use HDMI gets voided, so everybody has to do it.
With Linux and Firefox they want to add firmware and special hardware so Linux could "manage the video" but not see it.
For example an nvidia graphic card uses a firmware that is closed source, even with noveaou project. In their perfect world a Linux program could give orders like "draw this frame on the screen" without actually being able to access the frame. Of course the screen also has DRM.
With new CPU processors DRM and secret firmwares even OSes are being installed in the chip. This DRM has total control of your machine including all memory peripherals and so on.
They are actually making this DRM mandatory so they can spy on users and report "illegal practices" automatically. Microsoft is already sending home all your watching media metadata.
Most video is also compressed so if you take single frames or audio buffers and compress it again you lose a lot of quality. That is because for example DCT blocks positions will change.
This is such an important flaw in all DRM. At some point all this digital wonderment has to be turned in to light and noise. This is the weakest point in the chain and it only takes one person with a decent re-recording setup to create a copy and then distribute it for any DRM to be bypassed. A £50 mic setup in a home studio will allow a good enough copy of most pop music to be made. Even if the hardware was in on the DRM game (looking at you Apple), my ears and eyes are not.
DRM is not there to make it impossible, but to make it inconvenient, to copy the things, so as long as it is "harder" with DRM than without it will persist.
This means that DRM is, by all accounts, completely and utterly useless for the given media. Meanwhile people who desires to legitimately consume the content are hit by the side-effects of draconian DRM due to no fault of their own. It becomes easier to consume the pirated rather than the actual content, making the pirated content a superior product. Money doesn't even factor into this equation.
This cuts both ways. It's more convenient to watch a movie from a file on a NAS than it is to watch a DVD, especially if the DVD has unskipable ads or is coded for the wrong region.
Absolutely. One of the reasons for Netflix success is that it is so simple to use compared to alternatives. Open, click, watch.
I think that what DRM provides is the illusion of control. This illusion is good enough to allow Netflix and similar companies to gain access to other peoples content upon which they build a very convenient system for media consumption by anybody who can use a TV.
I disagree. It merely requires one clever person to crack it and then it's available to anyone over BitTorrent within hours. Any functioning DRM scheme must make it practically impossible for everyone.
Once you look at drm from this perspective, it suddenly makes a lot more sense. A good counter example to the incompetence-over-malice rule of thumb.
Edit: this, btw, is also why you can't meaningfully "opt out" of DRM. It isn't about you.
(Edit 2: I now realise that without proof this is nothing more than a conspiracy theory, and being plausible just makes it more susceptible to confirmation bias.. if someone has the actual essay that might shed some light on this :p )
You just reminded me of this classic. Hope the younger readers enjoy...
"DRM Helmets: An idea whose time has come"
http://archive.oreilly.com/1540.html
Now DRM on BluRay, DVD, Digital Downloads, Games, etc that do have an assumption of ownership because I pay a onetime fee with the expectation of accessing that content in a non-time limited way. Those types of things should never have DRM
Still all DRM in the end is futile and can be reduced to a cat -and-mouse game.
Despite all this, nobody seems to claim that cryptography is 'futile'. Sometimes mere infeasibility is enough.
Modern DRM is typically in the class where you can either spend at most a few days with a debugger and a code editor, or buy a $20 knockoff device to break it.
These are not really comparable.
It is not a question of theory, but practice, DRM gets systematically broken all the time because of this.
Crypto OTOH can be completely impractical to break. Plenty of codes around that would take even the NSA millions of years to crack, baring new mathematical or computing (e.g. quantum) breakthroughs.
With DRM it's usually the other way around. The attacker always has the encrypted data, the key and decryption routine. Otherwise playback wouldn't work. The only defenses are obfuscation and anti-debugging, which are basically security by obscurity. As soon as someone understands your scheme it's broken for good and you have to come up with something new.
Just like with cryptography you're trying to make it as hard as possible for attackers, but with DRM it will always be around the same magnitude of difficulty as for yourself.
Usually it is the content owner not the provider putting in terms that requires DRM schemes for playing their content on the internet. And once you have the requirement for some content you usually require it for everything so you won't confuse users if they only could play some content.
But at the end it's the customer who decides. As long as there are people who still subscribe to watching un-movies (DRMed streams), the studios can say to Netflix "see, our requirements for DRM don't hinder customer adaption". If on the other hand people would cancel their Netflix account becuase of DRM (and state the reason) and even began to cancel friendships to people who still subscribe to DRMed services, the whole situation would be quite different: As a first step probably Netflix would probably introduce a Netflex-NoDRM subscription, which only gives access to few, but DRM-free movies and would try to regain the customers who canceled their subscription because of DRM. Now it's a market decision: If lots of people switch to Netflix-NoDRM (despite less movies), Netflix will get very convincing arguments for negotiations with the rights holders (since this will probbaly not happen spontaneously, I suggested to cancel friendships to people as long as they still subscribe to the DRMed subscription to increase the social pressure for NoDRM a lot).
Humans don't coordinate like this. It's our weak spot. To fight DRM, we need to make DRM-free solutions better than DRMed ones, in the same way piracy is better than copy protection - more convenient, faster, hassle-free.
EDIT:
To clarify apparent misunderstanding: what I mean is that people don't suddenly, spontaneously coordinate in large groups. It always requires an external influence that will align the default, short-term human thinking with the goals of the group at large. That influence can either push people into coordination (e.g. governments enforcing laws), or pull them (charismatic leaders). But without that influence, coordination generally doesn't happen - it doesn't work "by itself".
I don't think this statement is true. Rather state: "Humans don't coordinate like this by itself". If there is an external event/charismatic leader this can easily happen: For example when Steve Jobs presented a new iGadget, there was a lot coordination between humans. Or when BitKeeper suddently decided to withdraw free use, suddenly there was a mass migration of programmers to develop DVCSs and to move from central ones (in particular SVN) to distributed ones. What is missing in the war against DRM is an external event and/or charismatic leader.
Except, they do. That's what Unions do in job negotiations, what consumer associations do to fight companies, and why government-enforced consumer protection laws exist.
The only place I've ever found it was via the ftp (or http to the ftp site):
Example for the latest version as of this post: https://ftp.mozilla.org/pub/firefox/releases/50.1.0/ just look for the EME free folders.
Also the 'learn more page': https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/enable-drm
edit: more about the subject - https://hacks.mozilla.org/2014/05/reconciling-mozillas-missi...
Now with the price increase I'm really wondering why I keep my subscription.
Could it be related to the connection cable? I've been connecting to external monitors with HDMI and display-port, which both support HDCP. Is it possible that playback get disabled if it detects a non-HDCP-compliant connection?
Do you want to bankrupt the movie industry? Because that's how you bankrupt the movie industry.
/s
Shame that it still requires spoofing the user agent. I would rather not fiddle around with that whenever I log in or out of Netflix, but would also like to send actual information to show that Firefox is being used..
Several Firefox extensions allow you to easily switch the User-Agent, and even set a per-site User-Agent string, so that you always use a given User-Agent for a given site.
> but would also like to send actual information to show that Firefox is being used..
If you really care, you could experiment with the accepted User-Agent strings, and see if you can add a "really Firefox" comment or similar without losing access.
It seems similar to Encrypted Media Extensions, which I thought wasn't a web standard yet.
In the case of EME-exposed plug-ins, Firefox handles the plug-in download for you. In the case of NPAPI, the download is up to the user.
