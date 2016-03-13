The ease of navigating an Elixir project is a huge benefit. If I want to know where a function is defined, it's very easy to find it. There's none of this class-reopening or meta programming malarkey that you get in Ruby (where is a Rails controller's render method defined exactly?)... it's all right there in the module.
Another thing that I love is that it's trivial to separate processing of several pieces of data into separate Elixir processes. To do something similar in Ruby, I would probably need to either use concurrent-ruby or spin them off into a background job with Sidekiq. In Elixir, it's baked right in.
Elixir is well-designed, the community is very friendly and it's just a pleasure to develop in.
reply
I would view Elixir as an improvement (iteration?) of Ruby built on Erlang. The article points out it was written by Jose Valim . It derives its structure from the documented shortcomings of both parent languages.
There's a lot of niceties you get out of the box (mix is pretty nice and the testing framework is included, the REPL is good, love that they improve the error messages and consider an unclear error message a bug). I'm already used to pattern matching from Prolog so that's a great plus (I wanted to use Erlang initially but Elixir has won me over). I also feel like I'm thinking in a functional way much clearer (I'm using the PragProg book and this video tutorial https://bigmachine.io/products/take-off-with-elixir/ which both stress it, both resources highly recommended).
Once I start dipping into OTP I'm sure I won't be looking back anytime soon. It's been a while since I was this excited about a language.
Phoenix (web framework) is also pretty awesome. The abstraction of chaining a request through a bunch of functions to generate a response is very fitting. Plugs make sense.
tl;dr: Try it!
https://github.com/elixir-lang/plug/issues/258
So, for a language that's primarely based around webserver, i find it really woorying that http2 support wasn't a primary concern, and depends on donation to a third party developper...
I guess it means the language is still young and so is the ecosystem.
Aside from that... Elixir feels really fun. Maybe it's a silly metric, but that's just my biased opinion.
The last feature that caught my attention was their deployment tools. I haven't used em yet, but based on a conference video I watched, it looks like they have pretty sweet setup. They claim to have very easy zero downtime upgrades / downgrades. And I think preparing a release automatically bundles dependencies, so everything is contained in a single compressed file.
When I started learning I didn't understand why I had to use a different operator for string concat vs numerical addition and the Dialyzer talk from ElixirConf explained it very well.
I'd argue that from a hacker's perspective, this is the most important metric. It's what keep you returning to the language, and what gives it vi(r|t)ality. Don't underestimate fun!
I am having a lot of fun as I find it to be a refreshing approach to web development.
Elixir's guide is quite exhaustive. You can easily start building a toy app over a weekend.
I have open sourced the source code for my blog/web-shop that I built using Elixir/Phoenix. I am not an Elixir expert and this is not the best written Elixir app, but if anyone wants to look at the code for a simple CMS and shop built with Elixir and Phoenix, here is the link - https://github.com/authentic-pixels/ex-shop.
Here is a link to the live website - https://www.authenticpixels.com/
I've yet to touch Elixir (or Erlang, for that matter). Does anyone have experience using both? Thoughts? Has anyone crossed from one language to the other over any strong preference?
1. My brain thinks in terms of editing lines, not s-expressions; I didn't get the hang of paredit, and editing without paredit required really tedious edit operations.
2. Elixir's understanding of types matches Erlang's and the host VM, while Clojure invents its own uni-typed IObj but runs on a typed VM. Interop with Java required adding type annotations. Elixir/Erlang interop seems to be almost entirely pain-free.
3. Elixir has a lot of syntax niceties like triple-quoted strings that automatically remove indents. And pattern matching everywhere.
4. I can feasibly (and in fact, have) audited and built all of my Elixir and Erlang dependencies from git repositories, while doing the same with the Maven dependencies needed for a typical Java project would be almost impossible. I wouldn't even know where to begin with bootstrapping all the necessary Maven plugins.
5. Elixir/Erlang has per-process garbage collection and memory limits, though I haven't taken advantage of these yet.
Yes, I've been doing Clojure for maybe four years, and picked up Elixir over the course of 2016. Frankly, I think I'll be preferring Elixir over Clojure for most tasks from now on.
The concurrency/parallelism story in Elixir/Erlang is just so much better than Clojure, or honestly anything else. (I'm talking about OTP and Supervisors here, but even the bare Process system is nicer than working with Clojure's CSP implementation)
Plus, because Erlang is also a functional language there isn't any Functional/OOP friction when interfacing with the native VM or with Erlang libraries. It's turtles all the way down, which I really appreciate after many times getting stuck in the mire of Java/OOP that lurks beneath the surface of Clojure.
Oh, and Phoenix blows any of the Clojure web systems out of water. It's awesome.
Are you referring to performance, or api design? In clojure there is almost no http apis by design, you're supposed to hook a library that follows the ring spec so it's not a nice comparison imho.
Then you realize that much of the code in the Luminus scaffold is managing state with mount (used to be with Component), and that's just a poor imitation of OTP from the Erlang world.
I dunno, I've been there, done that, and wasn't so fond of it. Phoenix, by contrast, strikes me as the right balance of lightness and pragmatism, with first-class support for managing stateful resources in a sane way (OTP mofos), and all the right defaults so I can be productive from day-zero on a new project.
[EDIT: to clarify, the Clojure way isn't _wrong_, and I do see the merit, but in my experience I prefer how things work out with Elixir and Erlang]
Still you need to understand the whole process and OTP deal.
You still have to bend your thinking, yet, you feel that you become productive much faster.
Subjectively speaking, I really like the terse yet expressive syntax. It's also nice to have a smaller codebase.
There's an awesome package that creates HTML docs out of your comments. It's really useful for creating documentation on the fly. Elixir's official docs are made this way.
I'm about halfway through a course I think is very good for beginner-level programmers (https://www.udemy.com/the-complete-elixir-and-phoenix-bootca...).
Elixir School is also a good resource.
Phoenix shows a lot of promise too, I haven't taken to JS so it would be good not to have to use it as much as possible.
I signed up for the digest there and it's one of the few "bulk" emails I get that I actually read.
Especially around using macros, but also other lexing errors like missing closing delimiters, ...
Line numbers are often non-existant or wrong, and the terminal output is hard to read.
Devs should take some inspiration from Rust. Wonderful error messages, and mostly accurate line numbers even in expanded macros.
Otherwise, Elixir is definitely interesting though.
Our websocket endpoints, our app servers, and other services all run on Elixir, and pretty much without any incidents.
Erlang/OTP is battle-tested and it's really the first time I could comfortably sleep at night without worrying about stuff going down. Personally I think Elixir past the point of just having "potential" and is my default go-to language to solve any problem as long as it makes sense to solve it with Elixir.
Just curious, what other languages/frameworks have you tried in backend? Are you running Phoenix?
The thing that constantly gets me about Elixir and Phoenix is the default tends to be the correct way of doing it. Let me explain.
For example, the other day, I was looking at filtering a next parameter to remove the domain (for security- you could redirect someone to fake login box on your host after they log in)... however it's unnecessary as redirect/2 in phoenix if passed a URL rather than a path will throw an error by default. As an aside different exceptions will return different HTTP error codes - for example a database not found exception from Ecto will cause a 404. There are hundreds or thousands of these little decisions that are the correct/simpler decision.
Elixir and Phoenix, for want of a better way of saying it, show great programming taste. So to say it's a coat of paint is a bit harsh; it's the right coat of paint, in my opinion.
The Ruby-inspired syntax have helped the language to gain traction amongst Rails developers but for somebody like me who only exposure to Ruby is Capistrano it doesn't do much.
Elixir was just released 5 years ago, and despite some success, has not taken off as much as the absolute top programming languages released around that
time. For example, Go, released just 2 years earlier, is by far the most successful of new languages from the last 10 years.
Given my skeptical mindset towards neomania, it might surprise you to hear that I'm a huge proponent of Elixir!
Here are my reasons for studying Elixir and using it exclusively for my non-work projects, despite there being
countless other recent, appealing languages:
- Although the language is young, it's built on Erlang, which is 30 years old. Even if Elixir fails, there is a lot
of knowledge transfer between the two languages (probably 90% of what I learn from using Elixir transfers directly over
even if I switch to exclusively Erlang).
- Web applications are a fantastic use case for the Erlang VM (BEAM). Take a look at this article (https://joearms.github.io/2016/03/13/Managing-two-million-we...) by Joe Armstrong,
one of the creators of Erlang, written earlier this year.
- Elixir is quite a bit different from other languages I'm familiar with. It's compiled and functional, has powerful
pattern matching, uses lightweight processes and the actor model, and comes with OTP, a complete set of tools that I can use for free.
This means even if/when the language dies, I've added a lot of new skills to my programming toolbelt.
To anyone that has decided, like I have, that Elixir is worth putting some time into learning, I'd like to recommend the book Elixir in Action (https://www.manning.com/books/elixir-in-action)
and the blog of the author of that book, which has infrequent but outstanding posts (http://theerlangelist.com/).
What I'm finding is that every justifiable reason for using go outside of portable binaries...is that Elixir is the option I would have preferred or is simply a better fit. So much Go adoption came from concurrency needs of Ruby, Python and PHP Devs at a time when Elixir just wasn't ready yet.
The staying power of Elixir despite not being backed by Google or first to market here gives me great confidence. If nothing else, Elixir is educating a lot of people about what makes Erlang so good...and once you understand Erlang/BEAM you see everything that's missing everywhere else. Without learning it, you've got an ignorance is bliss situation.
This is a really valuable point. My personal rule of thumb has been that every hardware or software technology takes 5 years to mature: it will useful long before then, but it take years for all the issues to be found and fixed and the ecosystem to fill out, so if you invest before the 5 years, expect less than perfection. Equally, if a technology does not seem to be maturing after 5 years in the field, it's probably not going to happen.
My personal long-term bet is Rust. It is an incredibly well-run project with a superb community, it has use cases that few other languages can fill, and I think that it has potential beyond it's currently defined position as a "systems language" (if you can write business applications in Swift, why not Rust?). Even if I'm wrong, it fills the criteria of being a programming language that is changing how I think about programming, so it will be a valuable experience.
Actually the adoption is quite good considering there is no industry giant backing it. There are plenty of companies using it in production and there is a job market for it.
Comparing the adoption with Go/Swift is a bit unfair.
I'm interested to hear though, can anyone care to comment on their experiences with Elixir's package ecosystem? How much developed is it and/or how much more to go to be suitable for most major projects?
If you can't find a package then you could try looking it up at https://github.com/h4cc/awesome-elixir or asking on the elixir slack (https://elixir-slackin.herokuapp.com/) or on the #elixir-lang channel on Freenode.
After all that if you can't find a package that suits your needs then it's very easy to create one. "mix new (your project)" and away you go.
That's what I did with my elastic package (https://github.com/radar/elastic) when I couldn't quite find something that suited my exact needs. There's Elastix and Tirexs out there (those are the ones I know of) but neither really suited what I needed, so I just built my own.
I don't know how it could be a deal breaker if a package didn't exist already. I'd encourage you to build whatever you don't find already existing and contribute back to the community.
We are using Elixir for more than a year now at work and in almost all cases where we couldn't find a Elixir lib we found an Erlang one.
Regarding learning Elixir, I thought LearnElixir.tv was great, but wasn't nearly as impressed by LearnPhoenix.tv. The latter is good, and definitely worth the money, but it didn't feel like it went into nearly the depth and breadth that LearnElixir.tv did. I also recommend the books "The Little Elixir & OTP Guidebook," by Benjamin Tan Wei Han, and "Programming Elixir," by Dave Thomas. Elixir School (http://elixirschool.com) is great online resource, and the Hex docs (https://hexdocs.pm) are clear and well organized. Finally, "Take Off with Elixir" (https://bigmachine.io/products/take-off-with-elixir/) is a great video/book offering.
We just released our software into two markets on the 1st of this month, and plan to release into markets nationwide beginning early 2017. I'm compelled to secrecy until then, but yes, I do plan on doing a thorough write-up of our product and our experiences with Elixir.
Is the app public? (If you don't want to mention its homepage, I'll understand since it's your employer.)
Read more here https://www.bignerdranch.com/blog/elixir-and-io-lists-part-1... and in part 2.
The trade off there is prescheduling, where the VM caps execution time of processes in the scheduler guaranteeing that a heavy process isn't allowed to take over the machine VS cooperative scheduling where the code has to periodically check in with the scheduler to relinquish control.
Prescheduling won't be faster in a benchmark, but if you have millions of small requests their response time will remain consistent in the face of bad actors or infinite loops trying to takeover the machine.
The ease of navigating an Elixir project is a huge benefit. If I want to know where a function is defined, it's very easy to find it. There's none of this class-reopening or meta programming malarkey that you get in Ruby (where is a Rails controller's render method defined exactly?)... it's all right there in the module.
Another thing that I love is that it's trivial to separate processing of several pieces of data into separate Elixir processes. To do something similar in Ruby, I would probably need to either use concurrent-ruby or spin them off into a background job with Sidekiq. In Elixir, it's baked right in.
Elixir is well-designed, the community is very friendly and it's just a pleasure to develop in.
reply