How Xerox Invented the Copier and Artists Pushed It to Its Limits (atlasobscura.com)
If you find this interesting you might find Risographs and their appropriation by artists interesting: http://www.woollypress.com/the-riso-museum/

I don't find a lot of people who know what a Risograph is. For jobs in the hundreds to 10,000 range it can be the most economical solution. The printing process is delightfully mechanical. The machines are, at the same time, very similar to network-attached laser printers, complete with Ethernet interfaces and printer drivers for common operating systems.

A friend of mine once came upon Helen Chadwick photocopying a sedated badger (as you do) in Birmingham Art Gallery for an installation. A brief conversation ensued, constrained somewhat by the need to return the animal to its keeper.

I was a bit surprised at the lack of work discussed in the OA as I remember it being all over in small galleries in the 70s and 80s.

http://quod.lib.umich.edu/p/plag/5240451.0001.003/--copy-thi...

Xerox has really fallen. Just a month ago I returned a $12,000 Xerox DocuMate scanner because it lacked the features a $500 Fujitsu scanner had. No joke, this is a fallen American company. They outsourced so much of their software development they don't have proper "auto-straightening" and have the most terrible "auto-crop to length and width" I've ever seen. I toyed with the $12,000 hunk of garbage for a week. Reading manuals, visiting forums. Turns out that's the way it ships. Twas returned and I learned a very valuable lesson.

This is why tech companies from Asia are winning, not only are they cheaper, they're better in nearly every way. This era of CEOs outsourcing and downsizing to temporarily increase profit and stock is going to have very long term consequences. Mainly the downfall of their own companies. This is what happens when you lack pride, lack loyalty, and lack long term vision.

The whole industry has been struggling with quality issues for years, printer software is atrocious.

