I keep looking for excuses to focus on Python instead of Go and claims like this one make me happy. However, when I check the benchmarks I get confused:
http://www.techempower.com/benchmarks/#section=data-r13&hw=p...
Of course this looks amazing:
https://magic.io/blog/uvloop-blazing-fast-python-networking/
But, even if in the request/second area Python might be doing great now, won't there be problem down the line with the GIL? That is, isn't async/await an island of good performance?
If you want parallelism in pure Python code, you don't use multiple threads.
Yes, you'll probably have to move the really work down to a cluster based job queue.
I also heard that CPython is slower than assembler. I'm not sure why that is?
Am I the only one who finds the programming style of using async/await inferior to that of gevent?
It's pretty good.
[1] https://github.com/chartbeat-labs/textacy
Is that an issue for anyone else -- that you can't remember all these libraries exist when you need them?
I guess that what awesome-{python, PHP, golang, etc} are for, right?
I'm teaching a Python class in winter and put down all the libraries I could think of that I might need (on top of Anaconda 4.x)...probably will serialize this later: https://gist.github.com/dannguyen/9e5082ac6a80590bfe1541952f...
Planning to use AWS significantly this quarter, so awscli and boto3 are at the top of my list.
I wish someone would make an app that merged Github, Bitbucket, Gitlab, Pinboard and similar dev-oriented collections.
Yep. I just star them on github and hope that when I need one, I can remember that I starred something like that some time ago. It has worked a few times. But surely there must be better ways?
> I guess that what awesome-{python, PHP, golang, etc} are for, right?
Not sure. There are some cool ones but plenty of them are pretty crappy dump of links of very varying quality for the internet points (i.e. github stars) :/ (no offense to people who publish them!)
Anybody want to volunteer to start a resource page for python, kind of like this one for elasticsearch? https://github.com/dzharii/awesome-elasticsearch
Hug appears to be one of those things that is great when all you're doing is very simple but quickly turn into morass of fighting the opinions and magic of framework when doing anything "real".
Also (good) CLI is so different than HTTP that I see only sadness in mashing them into same interface. like having to repeat large amounts of boilerplate decorators to get it to do what you need. The chaining seems it would help with boilerplate at least.
Still, I hope I'm wrong. I want to have a hug. Falcon's lack of validation and documentation means it solves only about 10% of the problem.
Hug also exposes directives, formatters and middleware for you to dive into the nitty gritty - not much magic. Just standard simple decorators.
