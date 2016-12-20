Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Top Python libraries of 2016 (tryolabs.com)
"According to the Sanic author’s benchmark, uvloop could power this beast to handle more than 33k requests/s which is just insane (and faster than node.js)."

I keep looking for excuses to focus on Python instead of Go and claims like this one make me happy. However, when I check the benchmarks I get confused:

http://www.techempower.com/benchmarks/#section=data-r13&hw=p...

Of course this looks amazing:

https://magic.io/blog/uvloop-blazing-fast-python-networking/

But, even if in the request/second area Python might be doing great now, won't there be problem down the line with the GIL? That is, isn't async/await an island of good performance?

> won't there be problem down the line with the GIL?

If you want parallelism in pure Python code, you don't use multiple threads.

> But, even if in the request/second area Python might be doing great now, won't there be problem down the line with the GIL?

Yes, you'll probably have to move the really work down to a cluster based job queue.

It will be a problem with ~every library since python is slow by default (compared to go,java,etc)

Big surprise that a hashtable-interpreter is slower than a compiled or heavily JITed runtime.

I also heard that CPython is slower than assembler. I'm not sure why that is?

I am wondering why python community focus seems to be shifting away from gevent and towards the asyncio framework.

Am I the only one who finds the programming style of using async/await inferior to that of gevent?

You're not the only one. I too am fond of the implicit context switching that we can have with gevent.

spaCy going from AGPL to MIT was exciting to me but I see that actually happened in late 2015 https://github.com/explosion/spaCy

I love Spacy, and recently discovered Textacy: "higher-level NLP built on Spacy"[1].

It's pretty good.

[1] https://github.com/chartbeat-labs/textacy

I didn't know that either. I would have definitely used spaCy for a project I was doing last year, but didn't because of the licensing.

Nice list! I did not know about hug. Here's hoping I can remember it next time I need a basic API.

Is that an issue for anyone else -- that you can't remember all these libraries exist when you need them?

I guess that what awesome-{python, PHP, golang, etc} are for, right?

I don't get a lot out of those awesome lists. Not enough is done to filter them...what would greatly help is to arrange the list as a table, with Github stars, number of issues, committers, and weeks since last update.

I'm teaching a Python class in winter and put down all the libraries I could think of that I might need (on top of Anaconda 4.x)...probably will serialize this later: https://gist.github.com/dannguyen/9e5082ac6a80590bfe1541952f...

Planning to use AWS significantly this quarter, so awscli and boto3 are at the top of my list.

There are a bunch of apps who can manage your github stars (i can't remember which one i use, something like "night sky" maybe? Am on mobile). I periodically review and tag them so they're easy to find when i start a new project. Then I check my Pinboard.

I wish someone would make an app that merged Github, Bitbucket, Gitlab, Pinboard and similar dev-oriented collections.

> Is that an issue for anyone else -- that you can't remember all these libraries exist when you need them?

Yep. I just star them on github and hope that when I need one, I can remember that I starred something like that some time ago. It has worked a few times. But surely there must be better ways?

> I guess that what awesome-{python, PHP, golang, etc} are for, right?

Not sure. There are some cool ones but plenty of them are pretty crappy dump of links of very varying quality for the internet points (i.e. github stars) :/ (no offense to people who publish them!)

I use my GitHub stars as my search engine for these sorts of projects.

Thanks, quite a lot of libraries I wasn't aware of (probably coz I haven't needed them yet! I still prefer perl for quite-n-dirty scripts, but one of these days I should try to do the same with python instead).

Anybody want to volunteer to start a resource page for python, kind of like this one for elasticsearch? https://github.com/dzharii/awesome-elasticsearch

Like this? https://github.com/vinta/awesome-python

Bokeh and Sanic+uvloop is pretty interesting.

hug is great fun to work with, and with just a little abuse works great for a normal website frontend too - but provides you with a canonical endpoint list, and decent typing.

hug (like Falcon) has way lot of "magic". It seems to be a trend (at least in python webdev world). I have mixed feelings about this.

Hug appears to be one of those things that is great when all you're doing is very simple but quickly turn into morass of fighting the opinions and magic of framework when doing anything "real".

Also (good) CLI is so different than HTTP that I see only sadness in mashing them into same interface. like having to repeat large amounts of boilerplate decorators to get it to do what you need. The chaining seems it would help with boilerplate at least.

Still, I hope I'm wrong. I want to have a hug. Falcon's lack of validation and documentation means it solves only about 10% of the problem.

I don't use hug's CLI. It exposes a WSGI component that you can send any which way that you feel like, and plug into whatever else you use.

Hug also exposes directives, formatters and middleware for you to dive into the nitty gritty - not much magic. Just standard simple decorators.

Is that really a trend? I remember web2py getting a lot of flack because of the amount of magic it used.

