I wish more companies would embrace the two - one would think obvious - points:
- there is such thing as "cache"
- if a thing can be done off-line, it should be done off-line; stop pushing shit to cloud out of laziness
Signed,
A person who is constantly infuriated by the shitty, cloud-first state of mobile infrastructure.
Murder all of the bad Wifi. It'd fix half the problem.
Of course, you can't offline the whole internet... But with reasonably good personalization, you can get some of the parts that matter most. For example, in the case of a food ordering system, the app can know the menus for restaurants used before, and have those ready to go offline. And then get the menus for restaurants that match the user profile, in the local area.
Also, Elon Musk now has the go ahead to put LTE-in-the-sky sats everywhere. Aren't in range of a tower? You probably have a wide open shot of the sky.
