Designing for Accidental Disconnects: Our first attempt at an offline approach (getchop.io)
31 points by mmastrac 9 hours ago





Well, thank you for noticing. I really do appreciate that. This puts you in the very small group of companies/developers who understand that Internet is not electricity and you can't assume it's always available.

I wish more companies would embrace the two - one would think obvious - points:

- there is such thing as "cache"

- if a thing can be done off-line, it should be done off-line; stop pushing shit to cloud out of laziness

Signed,

A person who is constantly infuriated by the shitty, cloud-first state of mobile infrastructure.

The "generic splash page with a positive emotion" as an error message would infuriate me, I'm afraid. I don't know if it's due to cultural factors or age or something else, but I find the trend to anthropomorphise machine/user interaction with informal language very annoying. It's even worse when used in error conditions as it piles my annoyance at the attempt to make my inanimate computer sound cute on top of my instantaneous frustration at the error.

I think it's just lack of experience - specifically, experience dealing directly with users whose things aren't working right. It takes very little time in such a role to learn that, when someone is already annoyed because one of their tools is malfunctioning in a way that takes time away from things they actually care about, being cutesy about it helps nothing and nobody.

As cool as this is, I'd literally be handing out Unifi AP AC Pros to customers with their tablets (at least, I think that's how the article explained what's going on).

Murder all of the bad Wifi. It'd fix half the problem.

Nope! Consider the Bart problem, and then after that, consider the Wyoming problem. And then think about the India problem. Wifi just isn't available much of the time. It's important for apps to build out functionality for core user journeys in offline mode.

Of course, you can't offline the whole internet... But with reasonably good personalization, you can get some of the parts that matter most. For example, in the case of a food ordering system, the app can know the menus for restaurants used before, and have those ready to go offline. And then get the menus for restaurants that match the user profile, in the local area.

Ahh, the Google methodology of caching based on physical locality. That works well for the client side... I was suggesting Unifi AC AP Pros to fix the restaurant side if they need to fix their Wifi issues.

Also, Elon Musk now has the go ahead to put LTE-in-the-sky sats everywhere. Aren't in range of a tower? You probably have a wide open shot of the sky.

What is the Bart problem?

Im not from the states either but I assume it's the Bay Area Rapid Transit, or the subway. I'm assuming wifi is spotty because of the difficulty of connecting to a moving access point. No idea what the Wyoming problem is. Im assumign the India problem is access point overloading.

The Wyoming problem is miles and miles of empty land with no cell towers within reach.

Since everything else I've ever heard about BART is bad, I'm going to surmise that mobile connectivity while riding it is bad too.

