The Phineas Gage effect (aeon.co)
The Phineas Gage effect (aeon.co)
30 points by Vigier 5 hours ago | 10 comments





Missing concept here -- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conatus conatus, a (very old) philosophical concept that entities seek their own improvement.

Selection bias suggests that most of the things we encounter have grown better over time (to stay competitive). Of course we're biased to view positive change as normal.

Also missing from the article is the case of aging. I've known some 80 year-olds who have stayed themselves and some who haven't. I've known parents who feel like teenagers are 'no longer themselves'.

Interesting to think of this in the context of psychoactive drugs. If someone gets hooked on heroin or crack, they're 'no longer themselves', but if they take anti-depressants or add medication, they're somehow becoming their truer selves.

Or in the case of insanity pleas in criminal trials.

There was an interesting science fiction story I read, once. A man had a bad case of schizophrenia, but the society he was in had a simple ongoing treatment - every morning, he simply had to administer the treatment. Untreated, he became paranoid, violent and murderous.

The story ended up asking the question - is he responsible for the actions he takes off medication? And the conclusion reached in the story is that in a society where such a mental illness is preventable, not medicating yourself is tantamount to murder, since it's effectively choosing to release Mr. Hyde onto the world.

Similarly, you're still liable for your actions if you get too drunk, or too high.

Reminds me of the murder-Gandhi thought experiment: http://lesswrong.com/lw/ase/schelling_fences_on_slippery_slo...

It seems that we associate identity with having what you had yesterday but allowing for growth, improvement, and basically adding information. However, if you remove information, then you no longer remember everything that you were before. Being kinder and more intelligence is sort of a proxy to this concept, since we assumed that knowing more information would make you kinder and more intelligent. That may be the key to our intuitions about identity and whether you are the same person who wakes up 10 years from now.

>since we assumed that knowing more information would make you kinder

Is that a common belief? I'd never considered the two to have much connection.

Yeah, empathy or seeing things from other people's positions is an increase in information.

So is reading Mein Kampf.

If you acquire actual knowledge, then yes reading Lolita or Mein Kampf can make you kinder, because you realize the subtlety and banality of horrifying individuals. Certainly, taking away such knowledge would make you less who you are.

I would say that more manipulative media and advertising are less that way, for the very reason that they are manipulative. If their goal was not to change who people are, why refer to them or use them in that way.

Maybe it's a statistical thing, because there are more people who will hate strangers than people who love strangers?

