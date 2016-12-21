reply
I distrust people voting according to their opinions rather than "ones borrowed from books". In many cases younger voters vote "better" (at least according to my views). The Brexit vote, or US presidential election, for example, where older voters appeared to win the vote whilst trusting to their emotional experiences rather than the evidence. They certainly seemed less well informed for the most part.
As you pointed out, we all have our biases. If I were raised racist, I'd try to confirm those biases in my personal experiences. Or perhaps some kind of personal experience would shatter my biases. I could be on the lookout for things I hear on talk radio, or I could make unexpected friends. Equally, I could get my sense of morals from reading Ayn Rand, Nietzsche, St. Augustine, or the Dhammapada. I've known people who have learned atrocious or wonderful things from books, and I've known people who have invented fantastic or horrifying personal philosophies. I don't think I've uncovered any kind of pattern as to why some people think one way and others another.
The funny thing here is that in this discussion, we're using our personal experiences (anecdotes and armchair speculation) to try and analyze it.
My personal contribution is that older people have more property, and that whatever material they use for their political views (be it books or experiences) will mostly be used to support their own goals for enjoying that property. The young folks want to get property, so they vote for that instead. That doesn't explain much, but it does partly explain why younger citizens tend to be more liberal.
I think it's very rare for people who do read a lot, and read varied to not be "better" off than not reading.
Like most I was an idealist in youth, and while I have become more pragmatic, I still try to stoke that fire. I however learned in my 20s to never fear the opposition/unknown, and reading more and challenging views is never dangerous. Sometimes it challenges you to rethink your stance, sometimes it's exposed as ridiculous.
My point is that I think it's really hard to "learn garbage" from reading a lot.
My personal experience—I've met people who are well read but don't read well, if you know what I mean. People who read Nietzcshe and think that they can get by with less sleep because they're übermensch. Yes, I've actually met two people who have come to that particular conclusion. I imagine that they eventually grew out of it, but was it reading, specifically that caused this, or just the general experience of life (of which reading is one part)?
If your attitude is that you are reading to challenge yourself with views that you disagree with, then you are going to find it easier to expand your mind. But that's not why everyone reads, not everything you read will expand your mind, and that kind of attitude will allow you to expand your mind in many other ways as well (besides reading).
I'm also not sold on the idea that youth are idealists in some kind of ideological sense. I feel that it comes across that way, but only because as I get older, I am a better judge of how I can actually change the world, and I might as well devote my resources to where I can make the biggest difference. In other words, we may become more or less idealist as we get older, but being pragmatic is literally a skill that requires experience to develop.
And if you doubt that you are still idealistic, remember that you are the one arguing that it's hard to "learn garbage" from reading—perhaps an ideological standpoint, from my perspective ;-)
Ayn Rand has some great ideas, but they make certain assumptions about human nature that are quite simply not true (which is the same problem with capitalism).
I always make a point to reply whenever I see her mentioned on HN, because her philosophy helped me out of a very messy series of life crises, and I hope someone else struggling to figure things out sees my comment and is inspired to take a look.
My views on life the universe and everything stem both from direct experience and books - lots and lots of books.
At 15 I was apolitical, and a default conservative, but while I would merrily assign myself these labels my actions spoke very differently. At 22 I was a libertarian/objectivist zealot, and still an authoritarian, just a different source of authority. By 26 I had moved to classical liberalism with leftist leanings - and had become vehemently and vocally antiauthoritarian in a political rather than "fuck you, dad" manner. At this point I just sit on the sidelines and laugh at the insane symbol manipulation that seems to be the primary occupation of humans.
The thing is, while my views and degrees of misanthropy and cynicism have ebbed and flowed over the years, a constant thread can be traced back throughout - a nascent distrust of authority which grew into a rejection of all authority - and a pattern of thinking that makes people look at me cock-eyed, as I think and say things which others consider irregular. Always have.
The only thing that has changed is that I've continued to load more and more information into the system, which has given me more to work with, more precise identifiers, a more nuanced understanding of ape-men and their activities.
So - the crux is that while I rebrand myself every seven years or so, the only thing that's actually changing is the labels, the assignation - I still identify strongly with eleven year old me - although I do now prefer Trek to Wars.
So in your opinion, there was a "right" choice to make, and a wrong choice? Why let people vote, then? The fact that a group I'll name "L." thinks they're plain right and the others are plain wrong worries me at the highest point.
> trusting the evidence
Can't you just absorb that older people voted rationally, based on evidence and distinct life choices that aren't necessarily stupid? In another world where their vote would match your vision of "right", you'd praise the elderly for having more 70 more years of experience, saluting their knowledge, etc. In the present situation, the "L." group presents older people as too senile to make "the right choice". You belong to this L. group.
One point which tips the votes is the "L." group is so dictatorial about their vision of right, and that makes a huge group tip for the alternative, the Trump/Brexit vote. The L group generally uses the "right-vs-wrong" attitude, like you just did, but also weighs the supposedly "correct" vote with plenty of dubious things: If you vote Remain in the brexit, you also vote for a huge increase in London's size which is against countryside's interest – Maybe people don't want that? Maybe a huge London also increases inequalities? If you vote Democrats you also vote for plenty of leftish/liberal laws which aren't right at all (including bribes and murders at the highest level of the government, including plain war and suffering of kids in the Middle-East using blind drones and pure horror, including the militarization of US police). Neither the Democrats nor the Remain planned to do things that convinced most of the population.
Definitely, there wasn't a right and wrong choice in Brexit and Trump. There's just a democratic choice, and people like you, at the end of the year, who still are in denial that their opponent might have a rational reasoning. Which is exactly the lack of listening that is killing our democracies. The ball is on your side.
Of course in my opinion there was a right and a wrong choice. If I didn't think that, I wouldn't have an opinion, would I? The "better" was in quotes because I appreciate that it is subjective. I can't say with absolute certainty that one option is better than another because I don't have perfect information.
We prefer democracy because in general it leads to far better outcomes in general than the alternatives that have been tried. That doesn't mean I don't think we often vote badly in individual votes.
> Can't you just absorb that older people voted rationally, based on evidence and distinct life choices that aren't necessarily stupid?
No, I cannot. No one votes entirely rationally, and I certainly include myself. People tend to vote according to their emotions, and because of a range of cognitive biases. A case in point:
> One point which tips the votes is the "L." group is so dictatorial about their vision of right, and that makes a huge group tip for the alternative, the Trump/Brexit vote.
Casting a vote because you are annoyed at your political opponents being confident about their views makes no sense logically. This is an emotional reaction rather than a sober assessment of what is best for yourself, your country and the world. Surely the questions of jobs, climate change, scientific research, health and so on are vastly more important than punishing a certain group's mindset?
I feel that the Trump/Brexit campaigns won because they were far better at manipulating these kind of reactions than because they presented better arguments. I think any objective assessment of the respective campaigns would conclude they or their supporters spread more misinformation. That doesn't mean they were with certainty the wrong choice, just that I don't like how we got there.
> Which is exactly the lack of listening that is killing our democracies.
I have the opposite opinion. The increasing emphasis on making decisions by emotion as in "our opponents aren't listening to us enough" is doing more harm to democracy. Less reliance on personal experience and more reliance on logical argument and facts please.
"Why can't both be right?"
Because if there is a right and a wrong, it is a binary.
What I never hear is an actual argument or fact based reasoning as to why that group (which I'll call R. or A.R.) is right. It's always "My opinion is worth just as much as your facts".
Like.. no one votes for something they don't think is right. The whole point is a difference of opinion about what right is.
Sample size = 1? Almost sounds like younger you was better off
Personal experience is a pretty terrible way to form political opinions, it leads to stuff like overestimating the rate of crime, the cost of terror etc.
..and the very belief that personal experience is worth more than theory and data. In normal human beings personal experience is related to the amygdala which is related to emotions.
We study a great deal in our youth. Sure, we don't all go to uni or college. Do we stop learning after that? Not completely, but we peak at age 35. After that we still get more experienced. Smarter? Generally, not so much.
The senior adults and elder are voting based on their experience, and this clouds their judgement. While it is partly by choice (look at how intelligent Noam Chomsky for example still is), it is also inevitable.
What we see now is what I suspect the onset of the babyboom generation. Once they've passed away we will see more balance between the two camps.
Also, if everyone voted personal opinion, shouldn't the voting process average everything out, rather than the kind of wild media-driven opinion surges/swings we observe today? (Not being rhetorical, I'm actually asking if that's a possibility)
Isn't it the other way around? Few have significant personal experiences with crime or terrorism so it is only when they read about it that they start thinking that it is a big issues.
In contrast to, say, looking at the actual data and crunch the numbers yourself to try and get an educated view
This is obviously not very practical but at least then you could hold your opinions with good conscience
This is why I think direct democracy isn't a good idea. I suspect it would be far better to work on reducing corruption and increasing accountability of our representatives than to have people vote on policy directly.
It goes into detail on aspects of crowd wisdom, accountability, and a feeling of loyalty from the elected to the electorate.
But if you're going to vote for representatives and Presidents, at least use the Approval vote. The system used in every state except Maine suffers from spoiler effects, and devolves into a self perpetuating two party system that polarizes the population into two camps that hate each other for things that no one person can really change by voting, and deride third parties as a "waste of a vote". Sound familiar?
That's why I don't want to participate in this voting system.
I'd almost go so far as to say that polls are garbage and shouldn't even exist, let alone replace voting, but that may be going too far.
> It is the when you no longer take your dreams for reality, and instead take reality for your dreams.
Perhaps you crossed that line a few years ago?
Which of your opinion changed so radically?
Socialism and associated social justice criteria vs capitalism and profit criteria.
My first job was at a company with socialist background and the same management criteria lingering on (company was privatized by workers who were majority owners after the communist system). It's just like politics on a smaller scale - you see people abuse the system all over the place and the social criteria discourages actual productivity - it's very off putting if you actually want to achieve something and eventually it spiraled down to shit and got sold off.
These days I think as much as money incentives can be perverted at least they have a scenario in which they work (measuring value as close to objective as you can get) - the alternative (determining value trough politics) is much worse.
I would argue that the unsaid assumption of this article, that 30 year olds have superior judgement to 20 year olds, is debatable. Most people over 30 are risk-averse in the extreme, and will for example remain in a lousy career for their lives rather than take the risk of switching to a new track or moving to a new city.
Edit: I dunno about your "people over 30 are risk averse" comment, though. My 30s started off with me quitting my well-paid job to burn all my savings starting a company.
Is the data invalid? Is it wrong to gather data that may not be useful?
Aren't we allowed to make any assumptions as to why that might be or if it is even true at all?
As if logical reasoning were sufficient.
Your typical 16-year-old doesn't know a thing about history yet, or the real-world practical effects of political choices over time, or just how confounding crowd effects and herd instinct can be, or any of the other weird shit about human behavior and governance that defies the kind of logical reasoning that many 40-year-olds are capable of, let alone 16-year-olds.
A 500 GHz CPU with no data to work with is just an impressive lump of silicon.
Your average 40 year old doesn't know shit about history or politics either. They just feel like 20-25 years of adult life makes their opinions hard-earned and valid, even if they're just long-held beliefs.
When I was 16, and dinner table debate with my adult family members got heated, it always ended with the ad hominem "you'll understand when you're older and have worked for 25 years like me". Now I have (ish), and I still largely hold the same opinions. There's just not enough in that 20-25 year period that makes your average joe a special insightful snowflake.
It's just like every fucking parent who believes having a child, and muddling through parenthood, somehow makes their beliefs on internet censorship more rational.
There's nothing special about parenthood in this regard - most people need some justification for their positions, personal experience is weak evidence, but it's better than no evidence at all
To be fair neither do the majority of adult voters. Politics is not quantum physics. There are plenty of intelligent 16 year olds out there who can understand the subtleties of political rhetoric and what's at stake.
Again, it's not like 16 year olds are compelled to vote. But for teens who are politically active and passionate about changing the world- I feel they need to have as much right to vote as some conspiracy-theory believing, infowar reading 60 year old.
After all, the effects of climate change are going to hit the youngest people the hardest and the baby boomers the least.
I'd wager that at least 90% of voters do not do any research no matter their age and just vote for what the media or the people around them say.
Also.. I don't vote.
This sounds quite interesting, actually.
I wonder what the consequences would be if e.g. only grandparents have the right to vote.
How that works is pretty simple. Here is the short version:
Instead of one party (like democrats or republicans) winning each state, we have 3 elections each election. 1 election for each municipality, one for each county and one nation wide. The percentage of each is seperate and decides how much deciding power (seats) you will get in each instance. Since Sweden is pretty much ruled by each municipality governed by the country laws (essentially made by Riksdagen) you can retain some power in a municipality or county even if you don't get that many seats in Riksdagen.
This creates some interesting scenarios, since I can vote for a tax-lowering party in my municipality but vote on a completely different party in the nation wide election. For example, I may want to reduce Swedens immigration and can thus vote for such party to Riksdagen that maybe have more socially goals for the society.
But in a sense, yes, as long as direct democracy isn't a thing your specific voice won't be heard.
i also think there should be different classes of driving licenses with different speed limits, but now we're just indulging in crazytalk.
I agree. There is also empathy, which is entirely orthogonal to logical reasoning. And there is evidence that 16-year-olds often don't have the same level of empathy as 25-year-olds.
So, for example, an average 10-year-old will have the same fluid intelligence as an average 80-year-old. (Not the same knowledge, of course, but the NYT is talking pure brain mechanics here.) However, in our society, children have low social status, and the elderly have high status. Hence, in a 10-year-old (or, per this article, even a 22-year-old just a few years from their lifetime peak), lower average intelligence is a sign of being "immature", "undeveloped", or "not an adult" (= a person competent to make their own life decisions). Meanwhile, no one would ever dream of (say) revoking the voting rights of anyone over 80, because their "brains don't work anymore". It's acceptable to take power away from the low status, but never the high status, so the scientific data is "interpreted" through that lens.
I am a click and drag reader, and the last few articles where I have tried to double click text has annoyed me greatly.
