To Slow Global Warming, We Need Nuclear Power (nytimes.com)
My undergrad is in Physics and I took engineering classes in Rickover Hall. I was stationed on a nuclear ship. Even after deploying for the Fukushima disaster, I am a fan of nuclear power. But I have a hard time justifying new investment in an era where solar is competitively priced. The downside of solar is approximately 0 compared to the downside of a reactor accident.

I'll even allow for the high, high likelihood that more people will die installing roof-top solar than will ever die in the lifetime of all nuclear reactors combined. The political capital lost in a reactor accident isn't worth it. The lost of faith in technology, the loss of trust in science. The mass hysteria just isn't worth it.

Don't even bother talking about political capital. Nuclear is a worse option because it is overpriced, period. It's not just the downsides that are subsidized by the government, the actual running cost is hidden behind reams of bureaucracy, hidden program budgets, optimistic amortizations, and underestimated decommissioning costs. And even then the reactors still manage to go massively over budget with the initial construction.

People like to feel superior to others by citing fear as the reason nuclear is being avoided, but the real reason anyone should oppose it is straight up costs, without even any disasters factored in. Any other choice with the current and next-3-decades technology is just pissing money away, when it could be spent continuing renewables' rapid decline in cost.

First, there can be little doubt that a substantial fraction of the high cost of nuclear is down to almost the entire west being scared stiff of the stuff for thirty years. If we gave actual scientists and engineers a real mandate to come up with a pragmatic, realistic (ie accepting a small amount of risk as acceptable, perhaps something on the scale of a single Fukushima every 30 years, just like we accept a small amount of risk everywhere else - driving, living in hurricane country, even flying isn't perfectly safe) regulatory regime, costs would surely come back down.

Second, funny how costs suddenly matter when it's about nuclear. Barely a month goes by without some new unimaginable mind numbing (wholly impractical) 'solution' to climate change that we're being implored to consider, because it's about saving the planet for our children. Nuclear is a perfectly practical, much cheaper (if still very expensive), 80% solution to climate change that we can actually start implementing today, but somehow it's not on the table. Somehow it doesn't seem all that plausible that cost is really the issue.

In short, climate change is the biggest issue facing the world (except nuclear and fracking). I'm very excited that the NYT is being practical here.

It is interesting how you say that nuclear might be cheaper and at the same time accept an incident like fukushima every 30 years like you pay 1000 peanuts and that it alright again. Maybe you will allow a nuclear plant in your backyard but most people already have a problem with wind power. This has nothing to do with fear about the technology itself but about the decrease in property value in vicinity of the plant. So, may be your intention is good but not realistic as the Hinkley Point C plant for 30+ billion pound in england shows.

So if I have two solutions that are equally expensive but one leaves me with radioactive waste, why would you chose that one? And while I agree that we need some back up plan to stabilize the net load, that also wont be nuclear power as those plants are not fast in start up managment either.

Cheaper compared to every other suggested solution to climate change. If climate change wasn't a thing, sure, I'd probably be on board with writing off nuclear and waiting for some combination of solar and wind and storage to take over.

Also, regardless of who pays, a Fukushima-event every few decades is several orders of magnitude cheaper than flood-securing New York City alone (and there are a lot more places in the world that will need flood securing).

Any such decrease in property value is precisely because of the irrational fear of nuclear power.

> So, may be your intention is good but not realistic as the Hinkley Point C plant for 30+ billion pound in england shows.

Government should not fund or provide any guarantees to such projects; we should tax carbon and let people decide what to do (in which case, we wouldn't even need to argue which is cheaper and we can just let power companies figure it out).

> So if I have two solutions that are equally expensive but one leaves me with radioactive waste, why would you chose that one?

Isn't solar more expensive when you factor in the cost of batteries (which would be required if solar scales up; i.e. a diseconomy of scale)? Please correct me if I'm wrong.

It's completely rational to reduce property values when there is a risk you will be forced to move and lose all your possessions. If the risk is say 0.3% over the next hundred years paying every homeowner ~20,000$ within 40 miles when the plant is built to offset that risk is completely rational, but would make nuclear Even less viable.

In 30 years, solar will have taken over. Using safe existing nuclear power plants is OK for me, building new ones seems stupid. For some countries, replacing an old unsafe one with a good new one seems plausible, but more seems a bad choice.

Perhaps the train has indeed left the platform, but the inflection point for solar only happened this year. If the parties to Kyoto had gone home back then and created said regulatory environment for nuclear and gotten on with it, we'd be looking at a 80-90% carbon emissions free electrical grid across the entire western hemisphere today. Climate change would have been more or less solved, and yes, we knew that then, this is not benefit-of-hindsight stuff.

There's a lot of histrionics around putting oil companies in the dock for crimes against humanity, but anyone who's campaigned against nuclear in the last 30 years can go right up and sit next to them.

Existing nuclear power plants are old designs, much less safe than a new one would be.

reply


reply


Indeed. Production and use of solar and wind cause more deaths for GW/H than current nuclear fission (which is responsible for around 19.5% of the US' energy generation [0]). The problem is that deaths from nuclear generation are concentrated in very short, dramatic events. I mean, if you're looking for the biggest killer (by at least an order of magnitude), it's fossil fuels: boringly due to the reduction in air quality, leading to higher incidence of asthma/respiratory related deaths.

And although this guy is clearly keen on nuclear fission (MSRs specifically), he's actually gone to the trouble or running the numbers on cost, which you are free to critique (http://energyrealityproject.com/lets-run-the-numbers-nuclear...). Here are his four conclusions:

- It would cost over $29 Trillion to generate America’s baseload electric power with a 50 / 50 mix of wind and solar farms, on parcels of land totalling the area of Indiana.

- It would cost over $18 Trillion with Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) farms in the southwest deserts, on parcels of land totalling the area of West Virginia.

- We could do it for less than $3 Trillion with AP-1000 Light Water Reactors, on parcels totalling a few square miles.

- We could do it for $1 Trillion with liquid-fueled Molten Salt Reactors, on the same amount of land, but with no water cooling, no risk of meltdowns, and the ability to use our stockpiles of nuclear “waste” as a secondary fuel.

As for those arguing against nuclear power because of well publicised nuclear accidents, it's worth considering the facts:

- Three Mile Island: no direct fatalities, average exposure dose equivalent to a chest x-ray. Some academic dispute about whether it increased cancer-related deaths, in many cases because the numbers being argued over are incredibly small.[1]

- Fukushima: WHO 2013 report concluded health impacts likely to be below detectable levels, although slight increase in cancer probability if linear no-threshold hypothesis applied. More people were killed because of the (probably unnecessary) evacuation of the surrounding areas.[2]

- Chernobyl - UN estimates final total of premature deaths from disaster will be around 4000 (49 of these were immediate). Also made a sizeable area of land uninhabitable for some time.[3]

A 2012 estimate of 'deaths per trillion kWh' [4] from various energy sources has it at:

- Coal (global): 100,000

- Natural gas: 4,000

- Solar (rooftop only): 440

- Wind: 150

- Nuclear (global): 90

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electricity_sector_of_the_Unit...

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Three_Mile_Island_accident_hea...

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fukushima_Daiichi_nuclear_disa...

[3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deaths_due_to_the_Chernobyl_di...

[4] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energy_accidents#Fatalities

> parcels of land totalling the area of Indiana

This to me is one of the biggest issue with solar (and wind) is you need huge amounts of land if you want to really try to replace what is being generated by fossil fuels. Sunlight just doesn't provide all that much energy per square foot. When we stand in the sun on a clear day, we feel comfortable warmth not searing heat.

Do all the cost estimates showing Solar is competitive include the land acquisition costs?

reply


Apparently the "source" (a Forbes blogpost) of the number of deaths stretched quite far to find people who died from wind power:

http://mediamatters.org/blog/2013/03/27/forbes-reaches-to-fi...

reply


Except, he's missing quite a few facts.

Like, that there's still unsolved engineering problems with finding naterials that survive the corrosive environment within of molten salt reactors.

Like, that he didn't inckude waste storage at all.

Like, that he calculated prices for renewables based on buying the most expensive panels, but for nuclear, based on the lowest estimates.

In reality, the ROI level of renewables has already won against nuclear.

And then there's the problem that also plagued plants in Germany, massive corruption and bribing of investigators because it's cheaper than actually building safe plants. It's no coincidence that the only success story for nuclear is a country where all reactors are government-owned and don't have to turn a profit necessarily.

And this brings us to the last problem:

Most new CO2 will soon be produced in developing countries, with unstable governments and unreliable public systems.

And you want to give those governments nuclear reactors? Iran, Pakistan, Nigeria, etc?

Your point about the materials challenge for MSRs is very true: for the designs I've seen the 'solution' is super corrosive. However, I don't think it's an insurmountable challenge, and its more a question of durability over time (and then subsequent maintenance costs). Our water plumbing systems will eventually succumb to the rigours of time; it will just be a very long time...

On waste storage, MSRs product much much less waste. A solid fuel, light water reactor achieves maybe 3% fuel efficiency, whereas it's somewhere north of 90% for the thorium MSR. In addition, the byproducts it does produce are mostly useless for nuclear weapons. Dr Carlo Rubbia (former director of CERN and 2016 Nobel Laureate) has stated one of the reasons funding for MSRs was cut by the US in the 70s was precisely because it's difficult to use them to produce nuclear weapons. There are even proposals for MSRs that are fuelled specifically by nuclear waste transuranics (e.g. http://www.transatomicpower.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/04/N...).

Honestly, I'm not so sure the ROI for renewables is anywhere close to 'winning', unless you ignore stuff like renewable intermittancy (meaning you need to build a crapload more highly expensive transmission infrastructure, or attach highly cost-effective batteries to the grid i.e. lead-acid batteries atm).

As for German nuclear, I suppose that won't be a problem once they've completely shut down all their nuclear reactors. Pity that the government official estimated cost of this is 55 billion Euros over the next decade. Although the (frankly more credible) 'unofficial' estimate puts the cost at 250 billion euros over the next decade. Not to mention the fact it's resulted in their co2 emissions increasing in both 2015 and 2016 (https://www.cleanenergywire.org/factsheets/germanys-greenhou...). Their own environment ministry now predicts they will probably not make their 2020 co2 reductions targets.

So other than the enormous cost and increase in co2 emissions, good policy.

> It's no coincidence that the only success story for nuclear is a country where all reactors are government-owned and don't have to turn a profit necessarily.

I don't have the numbers, but I would also have to imagine that the government-owned reactors are the most expensive on paper because there will always be political powers that will want to make it appear more expensive than it is.

reply


I agree. Nuclear fission power seems to be associated with a negative learning curve [1][2]. This means that as the newly installed capacity goes up, price per unit actually increases. As solar is already becoming competitive and is experiencing a positive learning curve (costs going down rapidly as production expands) it would be pretty silly to invest in nuclear at this point.

[1] https://thinkprogress.org/does-nuclear-power-have-a-negative...

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Experience_curve_effects

Except people also forget that renewables' are also highly subsidized. You can't use a double standard here.

And cost should anyway be the least of concern as global warming costs will be higher no matter what if we fail to control it.

reply


"renewables' are also highly subsidized"

Only this not true any more. Over the last decade Solar has become price competitive sans subsidies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmyrbKBZ6SU

Even before that the subsidies for solar have been dwarfed by the subsidies that are in place for nuclear power. Recently in Germany the nuclear companies' lobbyists managed to get rif of the problem of end storage of nuclear waste by shifting that burden to the general public. Great job!

Thanks for the ressource I'll definitely have a look. However the fact that it's price competitive still don't imply that it's enough to counter climate change.

In a worst case scenario, if we go full solar, but are unable to slow a climat change that induce more cloudy weather (because more global evaporation) we are actually solving nothing.

Nuclear have a lots of cons, but the one of the pro is that we know them, while renewables are mostly untested at scale that approach current global electricity demand. (PS: Indeed lowering electric need is also a safe way to to reach the goal and should be the top priority)

> In a worst case scenario, if we go full solar, but are unable to slow a climat change that induce more cloudy weather (because more global evaporation) we are actually solving nothing.

Worst case scenario is that it gets more cloudy and our solar doesn't work as well. But lets not forget solar power still works on a cloudy day, just not as well

For some reason people are still scared of radiation even after seeing how harmless Chernobyl turned out to be compared to predictions.

except for the people that literally had to give up their lives in order to save the situation and not let it grow many times worse. knowing they were stepping into the radiation that would kill them in a few hours (if they were lucky).

Except that Clouds are the actual big unknown in climat change equation. You can found a lot of articles about that I'll quote this one but you should look and document by yourself.

http://m.nautil.us/issue/25/water/the-hidden-importance-of-c...

What might happen in disaster situations is the backup generators that power the cooling systems explode. But that wouldn't cause radioactive material to rain down either since these generators would be running off a petroleum (or similar) fuel.

> Over the last decade Solar has become price competitive sans subsidies (...)

// I haven't watched the video. Would love to see a text version thereof if it exists.

Does this include the cost (monetary (capital) and in additional energy that has to be generated due to storage losses) of storing the energy over periods of darkness and inclement weather?

This also means you need 5-6 times the amount of transmission infrastructure compared to if you have centralised power generation that can be rapidly scaled up and down. Burning coal is one such solution (obviously a terrible one given climate change). Gas is good for intermittent 'peaker' plants, but it's not exactly cheap nor co2 free.

Contrary to what's being said above, I think fission absolutely must be explored to avoid a climate catastrophe. Our current fission reactor tech is basically the same tech we had in the 50s and 60s, which manages about 3% fuel efficiency (mostly due to the use of solid fuels). Despite this, it's still at least 'in the ballpark' cost-wise, and also the second safest form of power generation, according to the IPCC, over its entire life-cycle (from mining to waste disposal and remediation). Incidentally, hydro is the first.

If we could invest even just a little bit of money into furthering fission research, we could very well end up with an abundant, cheap and safe method of generating baseload power. Or we could yammer on about the cost of 'political capital' and accept a much higher probability of extinction because a section of the population are either misinformed or just flat out ignorant. Yeah, let's do that.

reply


Come to think of it, I've only ever looked at the per KW hour cost of batteries (lead-acid seems to be the clear winner). You wouldn't happen to have references for other energy storage methods?

reply


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grid_energy_storage

Me too. I recently read about these hybrid battery-capacitor thingies that sounded pretty promising. I'll see if I can dig up the link.

There is only so much pumped hydro storage you can make...

reply


But temperature differential storage, pressure differential storage, and creating hydrogen all seems to scale better to me.

I've read some things about pumped hydro. The losses reduce efficiency and the amount of water you need to pump is pretty unbelievably large.

The german term "Stromgestehungskosten" is a well defined standing term for the price you have to pay for power generation. This price has come down to 5ct/kWh and the estimation is that these costs will be undercut in the upcoming solar projects. So the "Stromgestehungskosten" for solar going to go down even more.

Regarding storage and distribution the video reports on a current project in Utrecht/Netherlands where they are combining the untapped storage capacity of electrical cars. As a Tesla owner you can set the amount of milage you will need the next day and the rest of the capacity can/will be used for storage and distribution.

Imagine that, if demand is high and your Tesla is charged you can take the bike and sell the electricity for profit. So the Tesla might pay for itself over time.

Regarding potential over capacity by solar generation I think the electric car revolition is just about to start. There will be huge demand for electricity in the near future.

On the contrary to the costs of storage and distribution, which are often cited and remarked upon in discussions about renewables, the cost of enviromental damage is also not included in the power generation costs. If you factor in the value of the land that became virtually unusable by fukushima, I guess the power generation costs will unlikely be as low as the are presented to be. I vaguely remember figures from someone who did the math for nuclear, this person also subtracted the nuclear industry subsidies, and I think it was 69$/kWh. Yes, sixty nine dollars per kilowatt hour. I wish I had saved that reference. I can not vouch or this value, it is only from the back of my head.

reply


I couldn't agree more with your point about electricity car take-up. I've made the same point in the past but it's always gotten a lukewarm reception. In my mind, it's probably our best chance of achieving sufficient scale grid energy storage. It's also kinda brilliant on Elon Musk's part: he's selling people these 'mobile grid batteries' while also being super long solar.

reply


reply


I don't even want to know what nuclear waste disposal projects like "Onkalo" cost us over their corresponding lifetimes...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Onkalo_spent_nuclear_fuel_re...

reply


Actual, real-life plants (like from the 60s) have much lower costs than recent estimates have claimed (adjusted for inflation).

There's one ongoing nuclear power plant construction project in Finland, and the current estimate is at around €8.5 billion.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Olkiluoto_Nuclear_Power_Plant#...

reply


reply


I wouldn't want a plant from the 60s, and I would wonder how costs were hidden back then, and how much subsequent safety overhauls cost.

> I wouldn't want a plant from the 60s

http://www.enr.com/articles/41134-turnaround-eludes-nuclear-...

Last spring, at the Plant Vogtle construction site near Waynesboro, Ga., executives representing Georgia Power, its lead contractors and trades groups gathered to commit publicly to turning around the $16-billion nuclear power plant expansion. At least three years behind schedule and billions of dollars over its original budget, the massive effort—the first U.S. project of its kind in decades—is a closely watched bellwether of the country’s nuclear plans, which could fizzle if this project fails to deliver, many believe.

Executives with Westinghouse and Fluor, which represent the contracting team that took over on Jan. 1, publicly vowed to do what they already had contractually agreed to do: deliver the project according to schedule by achieving the in-service target dates of June 2019 and June 2020 for Vogtle Units 3 and 4, respectively.

Now, nearly a year into Westinghouse and Fluor’s Vogtle project takeover from former contractor CB&I, the site’s workforce has swelled, but productivity and schedule have actually slipped, say state construction monitors. In joint testimony, PSC analyst Stephen Roetger and construction monitor William Jacobs noted, “The contractor has failed to achieve the project’s critical milestones in accordance with the January 2016 Integrated Project Schedule, which reconfirmed the June 2019 and June 2020 Commercial Operation Dates.” Jacobs, the state’s construction monitor, holds a doctorate in nuclear engineering and has more than 12 years of nuclear-plant construction and start-up experience.

AP1000s are also behind schedule in China. Whatever problems are causing the schedule/budget misses, they seem to be coming from inside the nuclear industry itself.

reply


Have we lost something? Have tradespeople lost the ability to deliver these massive projects on time and on budget? Their managers? Which layer(s) is/are dropping the ball.

The structural steel fabrication has become increasingly complex. Our workshop has become dependant on robots (a laser cutter and a 20 meter drill-line machine, and a small fleet of button clicking humans to do all the CAD modelling) that a breakdown can bring fabrication to a rapid grinding halt.

It makes me shudder a bit to imagine the technical complexity of the design and fabrication of a modern mega-project.

At least wind turbines are relatively simple in comparison.

I worked a few summers in a small, wood-burning power plant. A couple times a year, they would shut down for one or two weeks, and do some heavy maintenance on different systems. One of the times I was there, they replaced all of the tubes for making steam in the boiler. Every single weld joining together the panels of tubes had to be inspected, and xrayed to ensure that there were no gaps and sufficient penetration. Finding people that can weld to that standard is a more difficult task, because it's not easy, and takes skill, and training, and experience. Moreover, those people who have those skills can command higher rates.

1. It's a given that somehow, somewhere, a nuke is going to get away from humanity. I'm honestly optimistic that it'll just be a reactor problem, and that we -- humanity -- learn every time one happens. (Because engineers are a careful lot.) Then the environmental damage will be less than Fukushima.

2. Solar + A Storage Miracle (that much storage would be a certifiable wonder of the world) is competitive to nuclear on the following axes: risk, cost, and ability to regulate to match demand.

Because I don't think that's true. Happy to be proven wrong, but the problem appears to be political, only. Once a small reactor, or a country hungry enough (China) succeeds with nuclear, US politics will catch up. They always do.

tl;dr: I'm long on nuclear.

From 2012 to 2016 (5 years), China connected 20 GW (20863 MW to be exact) nuclear power capacity to grid. You can check yourself at IAEA Power Reactor Information System: https://www.iaea.org/PRIS/CountryStatistics/CountryDetails.a...

reply


Also, doesn't nuclear also still have a storage problem? Storing electricity is mostly a solved issue: batteries. We just need to do it cheaper and on a larger scale. And it doesn't even have to be centralized: a Tesla Powerwall in every home will also solve the problem.

I think it's a bad idea to take perfectly working nuclear power plants offline, but it's really only a temporary solution during the transition towards full solar.

I'd like to know why you think that is what Fukishima taught us?

A giant earthquake AND a tsunami hits the plant and not a single person is killed... For me it reinforced the fact that nuclear energy is one of the most tightly regulated industries in the world in terms of safety.

reply


This IS the worst problem with nuclear, a denial complex of the size of Jupiter.

Two workers Kazuhiko Kokubo and Yoshiki Terashima were killed directly by the tsunami, as other > 15.000 japanese. At least 20 of the thousand workers invloved where injured by radiation, some where severely burned. Other died by sudden leukemia of course quickly tagged as "non related with Fukushima". 230.000 people can't still return to their homes and live in temporary refuges and are vulnerable to depression. Stress-related illnesses and other maladies had killed about 1,656 people in Fukushima Prefecture. I bet that living in a refuge for years takes a toll to your health.

> For me it reinforced the fact that nuclear energy is one of the most tightly regulated industries in the world in terms of safety.

The one-damned-single-page safety plan of fukushima was all except a good example of "a tighly regulated industry"

And if you actually believe that "not a single person killed" bullshit, I got a bridge to sell you. Death from cancer is still death, even if it takes a year or two.

reply


Electricity storage is far from a "solved" problem. Long term storage losses are high, battery safety is concern, durability/life is still a concern, scarcity of the materials to make batteries is a concern, recycling the materials used is a concern.

We have batteries, but not very good ones, and not ones that are anywhere near close to solving the intermittent nature of solar and wind, nor the demand cycles of each working day.

reply


But the storage problem I was alluding to is the storage of nuclear waste. Some of it remains dangerous for an extremely long time, and storing it safely is far from trivial. There are several options, but they all have problems.

Similar to batteries for electricity storage, perhaps: there are millions of ways to store electrical energy. None of them are perfect, but on the other hand, they are improving rapidly.

> We just need to do it cheaper and on a larger scale

> Once a country hungry enough (China) succeeds with nuclear, US politics will catch up. They always do.

At least one journalist believes we are already trailing behind China, and have been for a while now[1]

1 - http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/comment/ambroseevans_prit...

China licensed almost evey nuclear reactor design out there and sent its finest nuclear scientists to study in the West. They are going to copy every design and build new ones. India already has a working research Thorium reactor based on their modified version of CANDU (the Canadians pulled out when India made its first nuke).

Well even if reactors are very safe, there is still a huge problem with maintenance costs.

Belgium for example has some old reactors. There are micro cracks appearing but because this is still not an issue they keep the oldest reactor open for another 10 years.

But what if there will be a point in time when Belgium doesn't have the funds to maintain this reactor?

> Once a small reactor, or a country hungry enough (China) succeeds with nuclear

France has been succeeding for quite some time. The majority of their power comes from nuclear.

reply


http://www.economist.com/news/business/21711087-electricit-d...

reply


reply


Imagine if 'TWAT' had been ignored, and the same money had been spent on obesity, or poverty. In fact, the US could have given all 45 million Americans, who live below the poverty line, 20k each.

Actually, put that way, it makes 'TWAT' pretty cheap, especially when compared to the GFC.

reply


If nuclear power plants have an accident like in Fukushima. then tens of thousands have lost their home for decades or forever and ten thousand workers will fight for three decades to clean up the mess under the worst possible circumstances with costs going into the hundred billion dollars.

In middle Europe easily a few million people can be affected.

> If nuclear power plants have an accident like in Fukushima. then tens of thousands have lost their home for decades or forever and ten thousand workers will fight for three decades to clean up the mess under the worst possible circumstances with costs going into the hundred billion dollars.

Sure. But again, compare the area of land rendered uninhabitable - and the homes and lives lost - per megawatt generated. If you consider "renewables" as a whole then the area rendered uninhabitable by hydroelectric dams - even assuming they function perfectly - is much larger than for nuclear disasters. If you consider solar plus actually existing battery technology then you need to talk about the area blighted by rare earth mining etc. (Yes uranium mining is also pretty harmful, but again we need to talk about impact per megawatt). If you're considering solar on its own then you're never going to be able to provide reliable baseline power.

> uninhabitable by hydroelectric dams

Nobody builds one where I live. But there are several nuclear power plants. But most of them are now history. They are not in some remote areas, but near populated areas with millions of people.

> If you're considering solar on its own then you're never going to be able to provide reliable baseline power.

Why would I 'consider solar on its own' as baseline power? These arguments were brought up twenty years ago and were boring then. Even though there are solar power plants which store heat.

The biggest achievement of the Energiewende is that it has broken up the big electricity monopolies of the nuclear- and fossil-based electricity companies. It has enabled two decades of exciting research into new technologies and enabled distributed energy production by much smaller players. It's a paradigm shift like it was from few Mainframe computers to the distributed nature of the modern Internet.

reply


(Hint: Tethering)

France has one of the cheapest electricity price in Europe thanks to nuclear plants. The reactors were checked if they respect to new regulations from the post-Fukushima era.

http://www.powermag.com/frances-nuclear-storm-many-power-pla...

> The discovery of widespread carbon segregation problems in critical nuclear plant components has crippled the French power industry—20 of the country’s 58 reactors are currently offline and under heavy scrutiny. France’s nuclear safety chairman said more anomalies “will likely be found,” as the extent of the contagion is still being uncovered.

Electricity price in France:

http://www.reuters.com/article/europe-electricity-idUSL5N1CD...

> EUROPE POWER-French spot power prices jump to four-year high on nuclear outage worries

Generally the prices in France are kept low, because the tax payer pays for the expensive nuclear industry monopoly.

This live map of CO2 emissions for electricity in Europe shows that France has some of the lowest emissions in Europe. Click each country to see the energy mix that produces their electricity:

https://electricitymap.tmrow.co/

reply


reply


actually you are wrong.

reply


http://phasenpruefer.info/deutschlands-stromexporte-bricht-r...

English title courtesy of Google Translate: "Germany's electricity exports are constantly growing (updated)".

Offcourse they are exporting - or more accurately, forcing the neighbours to deal with their green energy surpluses.

reply


But when France sends surplus nuclear electricity to its neighbors that's supposed to be a plus for nuclear technology. When Germany sends surplus renewable electricity to its neighbors that's supposed to be a minus for renewable technology. Both nuclear and renewable generation are rigid in their own ways; neither is as flexible as gas powered generation, but of course neither has the substantial fuel costs or emissions of gas powered generation either.

This is because in energy production timing matters. If you over-produce and dump your energy into our shared grid then I must throttle back my base load production, and then when the sun goes down and you do not have enough capacity to handle your needs and require me to increase my production so that you avoid brownouts then your energy production plan is flawed. If the only way you can make your energy production look acceptable is 'on an annual basis' then your plan is pushing the negative externalities onto your neighbors.

But it's a private market? the only people who should be suffering are those who own generation equipment which can't keep up with the higher rate of change of dispatch. E.g. Steam turbine operators.

Either way, the reality is that renewable technology is making the slow-ramping generators uneconomical. Even if you remove wind-farms from the supply side of the equation you still have roof-top solar eating into the demand side and creating a daily demand profile which requires gas/liquid fuel generators to match.

reply


Is the German army involved in this dastardly scheme? How else could one explain the atrocities of international power distribution that you describe?

reply


France exports energy when German solar cells and wind are in a dip.

But thank you for proving my point. Although you tried to obfuscate away the context.

reply


French electricity trade with neighboring countries makes a exports make a jagged line. Fossils make a jagged line. Nuclear is the smoothest line of any of them: it does hardly anything on-demand. It does the same thing day after day. That is an advantage in certain ways (no worries about lost production on a windless night) but a disadvantage in others; you cannot save money/resources by stopping a reactor the way you can by stopping a gas turbine.

I am someone interested in post-fossil electricity. 15 years ago that meant I was primarily interested in nuclear power. Much to my surprise, the nuclear industry basically stalled and the renewable industry expanded scale and cut costs much faster than I thought possible. Following the change in the numbers, I am reading more about renewable technology than nuclear technology nowadays. That's where the most rapid improvements are coming from. I'll change my opinion again if the numbers change again and nuclear starts delivering aggressively on scale-up, costs-down. I'm interested only in numbers from real hardware, though. I've seen enough daydreams in the forms of PowerPoint and TED talks (from nuclear dreamers and renewable dreamers alike) to last me a lifetime.

reply


reply


Power demands fluctuate as do power generation capabilities. If your generation is inflexible, as nuclear and solar both are at this time (economically speaking right now in this year). You need quick reaction power (e.g. gas peakers) or e.g. pumped hydro.

The funny thing is a wholly nuclear grid needs storage as much as a full solar+wind grid does. Of course in a mixed grid both techs can play to their strengths.

But the solar, will have a lot less of regulatory and construction uncertainty! And a much smaller financial risk. As 3 years from project start to completion is normal. With most projects being set up in independent financial contracts of about 100mw nameplate to allow cancellation if performance or market do not materialize.

That's temporary. New powerlines to south Germany are being built, a new HVDC line to Norway is under construction.

Additionally we will see a lot of new ways to deal with surplus electricity. Surplus electricity in the North will grow over the next two decades. Power to gas, Power to Heat, etc. will be feasible then.

France has the same problem, but different. Demand varies + production varies. On many weekends they have surplus power from the nuclear plants. In summer and winter nuclear power may not be able to meet demand. In hot summer weeks, the nuclear power plants overheat the rivers. In cold winter weeks, the electrical heating of French consumers creates more demand than nuclear electricity is available. This problem may increase, since France has aging reactors, but new reactors are not coming online - maybe one EPR - but when? 2018? 2020? 2022?

reply


reply


Yes, let's lower the cost of disposing of waste - with whatever means necessary, dump it into lakes if needed.

reply


reply


reply


reply


I'm all for solar and improved storage solutions, but we have something we know works and works right now, without uncertainties regarding constant baseload.

Worst of all are green parties everywhere wanting to shut down nuclear, resulting in the building of gas, coal, or paying for importing either those or nuclear. In which universe is that the green solution?

Increases in atmospheric background radiation, on the other hand...

reply


reply


I think worrying about global warming is rather optimistic.

>in an era where solar is competitively priced

We're not in that era though. Solar is only competitive if you don't account for storage, which is required if it's going to replace any large percentage of generation.

reply


reply


reply


Once we actually need alternative energy, we'll figure out that out real quick.

Yeah. Because we didn't already have 60+ years of time with actual smart people trying to find a solution.

I am all in for nuclear and much more so for doing ground work and heavily investing in research on nuclear recyclability. But doing the math this will not get as anywhere.

We would non the less need to add 1GW of power to the grid nearly every day to fulfill projected demand over the next generation. So this would mean to add ~1 plant every day somewhere on this planet.

I am not sure on how much nuclear fuel would be needed to even do this. Then estimate the costs - and the amount of storage needed for the radwaste (not only the fuel, but also the material plants are build of and such.

So even being pro nuclear the math tells me, that this is at best a in between solution to buy us some more time until we figure out a better, longterm solution.

And no - I do not believe in the fusion singularity to come in my lifetime.

reply


I agree that it is a temporary solution, but it's the best we got until we figure out how to store energy efficiently, and generate truly renewable energy.

Solar is still dependend on a few rare earth minerals, but some promesing alternatives are actively being researched.

reply


My point is that it's an artificial problem, not a technical problem.

>plausible accident scenarios can go over $1trillion

reply


reply


reply


reply


reply


>Something like Chernobyl isn't even plausible with newer reactors

reply


reply


At the point they were built, Chernobyl, Fukushima etc were thought OK to be built in that way.

Except in the sense that "technology always progress". Which while generally true, is a moot point for first-generation new approaches.

reply


reply


For example, this happens on a continental scale in Europe where there are interconnectors between countries that form a Europe-wide grid.

The losses for transmission of electricity are about 3.5% per 1,000 km. The losses for storage are at least 15%.

reply


Every time an article about nuclear hits HN or Reddit, everyone chicken littles "Nuclear! Won't someone think of the atom!", while solar is on track to have ~80GW installed this year and next year in the US alone.

Its over. Nuclear lost. Its never coming back. (10+ years to build a new nuclear generator and billions of dollars? With solar and wind getting cheaper every 6 months? What patsy is going to pay for nuclear?) Now go get some solar panels on your roof and a Powerwall in your garage. Or buy some renewables from your utility if they have a program where you choose your supplier.

Even the Union of Concerned Scientists agrees: http://blog.ucsusa.org/steve-clemmer/renewable-energy-to-sur...

reply


Batteries are expensive, low-capacity, and absolutely horrendous from an environmental perspective.

"Nuclear lost. Its never coming back."

There are currently 55 new power reactors under construction and scheduled to be in operation by 2020. China alone has 20 in active construction, with many more planned.

http://www.world-nuclear.org/information-library/current-and...

reply


Flow batteries[1] aren't especially dense storage, but nor are they expensive or environmentally horrible.

They make a lot of sense in distributed power generation scenarios (ie, rooftop solar) .

reply


reply


not even close. To store energy melt potassium oxide using that energy - low melting temperature allows for low losses. To produce the energy back "burn" that potassium in a very simple metal-air fuel cell (organic electrolyte, carbon electrodes - nothing "horrendous from an environmental perspective"). Storage by melting isn't suitable for a car or a phone battery, yet there is no issues with it when we talking scale of even a small power plant.

reply


Energy storage is a problem, but a transient problem that can be addressed with a variety of storage techniques and backed up by natural gas.

reply


I would really like to see investment in other types of reactors such as pebblebed, molten salt etc. If we don't build the stations to create nuclear missiles, we can make them much more 'friendly'.

reply


Yes, those are the ones that have proliferation problems.

reply


reply


Compared to nuclear? That very few nations recycle or reprocesses? And where all the waste ends up in cooling pools forever? Don't be disingenuous.

> There are currently 55 new power reactors under construction and scheduled to be in operation by 2020. China alone has 20 in active construction, with many more planned.

I wish those generators luck. Even if wind and solar doesn't have the capacity factor, it being under 1 cent/kwh when generating will drive nuclear right of business (which is why Exelon is closing two generators this year in Illinois; the wind, its too damn cheap!)

EDIT:

https://www.wired.com/2015/07/plan-storing-us-nuclear-waste-...

"But radioactive waste doesn’t disappear if you ignore it. The US has 75,000 tons of high-level radioactive waste—spent reactor fuel and the byproducts of processing it—that now sit in pools or dry casks at nuclear power plants, facilities never intended for long-term storage. The risk of leaks is high. Because the stuff stays radioactive for millennia, the safest course of action is supposed to be entomb ingit in rock like at Yucca Mountain, where it can remain inaccessible to future humans."

"Now, Yucca Mountain plans have dragged on so long that all the high-level radioactive waste in the country exceeds its storage capacity. The Department of Energy hasn’t even built the repository yet, and the country already needs a second."

"Nobody wants radioactive waste to be their problem, and it ends up being, well, everyone’s problem. The federal government has paid $4.5 billion to keep high-level waste at nuclear power plants, and it’s on track to spend another $22.6 billion. At the same time, the plans for Yucca Mountain are all drawn up and and even its initial tunnels have been drilled. “The technical solutions are ready to be implemented when the political will reasserts itself,” says Lanthrum."

Sure sure, let's keep building nuclear reactors instead of renewables and batteries /s

reply


Yes. Compared to nuclear.

"That very few nations recycle or reprocesses?"

Way wrong.

I count ten countries on that list.

" And where all the waste ends up in cooling pools forever?"

No country keeps waste "in cooling pools forever".

reply


reply


It hasn't been in high demand because virgin uranium is still cheap. That won't be the case forever, and the used fuel pellets will be waiting when that occurs.

reply


Also, most of the big reprocessing plants out there were originally constructed as part of nuclear weapons programs, including the UK, US, French and Russian ones. They're just not economically viable otherwise.

The list has 6 active ones with > 100t/year capacity, more are being decommissioned than built.

Uranium is going to stay sufficiently cheap to our best current knowledge (we'll probably keep find new deposits, or it can be extracted from seawater for much cheaper than reprocessing spent fuel)

reply


"The technical solutions are ready to be implemented when the political will reasserts itself"

reply


reply


Renewables are going to be a huge part of future energy production, but you're deluding yourself if you think that they'll be able to manage 100% in most regions. As renewables displace fossil fuels, they place more and more pressure on storage demands. And just buying PowerWalls and millions of batteries isn't going to cut it without creating other problems elsewhere. The cost analyses that you're referring to do not include storage.

That's where nuclear energy is eventually going to come into play, ensuring that there's a consistent base load available that's not subject to weather conditions. Rolling blackouts are very much an undesirable side effect.

reply


reply


reply


reply


If cost-effectiveness is a factor, unless Tesla manage to reap some pretty massive economies of scale, realistically we should be talking about recycling lead-acid batteries (like the one in your car). They are, by a pretty large margin, the cheapest method of storing energy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Comparison_of_battery_types#Co...

reply


reply


https://www.researchgate.net/publication/265158823_Paper_No_...

> Further, the recycling of Li-ion battery materials potentially reduces the material production energy by as much as 50%. If battery active materials can be recycled in forms suitable for reuse with minimal processing, this percentage reduction could be even higher, as considerable energy is committed to making them from raw materials.

reply


And fires?

https://electrek.co/2016/12/19/tesla-fire-powerpack-test-saf...

reply


"Even at Tesla’s low wholesale price, a 500-cycle battery just doesn’t pencil out against the alternatives, especially once the inverter and other system costs are included. "

1. https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/Tesla-Discontin...

reply


reply


I don't necessarily disagree with your argument, it's just poorly constructed.

reply


reply


reply


Mainland China has 35 nuclear power reactors in operation, 20 under construction, and more about to start construction. Additional reactors are planned, including some of the world's most advanced, to give a doubling of nuclear capacity to at least 58 GWe by 2020-21, then up to 150 GWe by 2030, and much more by 2050.

China’s policy is to ‘go global’ with exporting nuclear technology including heavy components in the supply chain. - implying there will be a world market, and some 'patsy's' are going to be willing to buy.

We're going to end up with plenty of mass hysteria if we don't put the brakes on climate change as fast as we possibly can, by every means available.

reply


reply


reply


reply


reply


reply


Or maybe it's that they're very good rational decision makers on the individual level, leading to the tragedy of the commons? So we'd need mass hysteria to cause group rationality? Ooop, that's the bell, Pretzel Logic class dismissed!

reply


reply


> Human societies, en masse, are terrible rational decision makers.

reply


> If you want to see "societies" making decisions every single day, look at the market. Not so irrational at all, though.

reply


Currently the Amazon rainforest is being slashed and burned for a mere decade or so of beef production, before the fertility is washed out to sea, the vegetation dies, the continental transpiration cycle shuts down, and that land too is desertified. A similar process has already happened the Middle East, which was forested in accounts as recently as Napoleon's campaigns.

I liken it to the crew of your spaceship busily axing away at the life support generators... :-\

>Except for the stock market crashes of 1929 and 1987, the dot-com bubble, the housing bouble followed a crash, the tulip mania, ... Markets are not always rational.

reply


reply


Except the crash of 1929 taught the world that free economy knows no bottom. It can spiral down continuously and require a world war level stimulus for extra-market reasons to pull up.

reply


reply


reply


reply


reply


reply


Maybe gradual social change works that way, but you certainly can't force change without a little insanity.

I'll remind the court that irrationality merely means "not rational". I.e. "No identifiable rational is known". Often times decision makers appear to be acting without reason merely because they're responding to something the observer does not see/know about. The root reason is stil up for grabs. I'd bet that existential threats tend to motivate people only once they can comprehend the threat as a reality.

And the interesting thing is that no nuclear plant built starting today would have any of the issues that hit Fukishima, Chernobyl, or Three Mile Island. Both because the material safety is better today, and we better understand how to engineer these to passively fail safe rather than have safety systems that can themselves fail.

But the political will is hard to muster. And even though something like the traveling wave reactor design will burn its fuel almost completely up, leaving very easily containable waste products, the voices against it will be shrill and loud and full of emotion.

reply


"No matter how detailed your design, or solid your physics and mathematics, they cannot win an argument with someone who is simply afraid of the concept."

Yes, politics muddy the water rather badly for fission. Let me offer a much more rational drawback: Time.

Nuclear plants take a decade to build (on paper; in reality they miss deadlines constantly and you're lucky if it's done within 20 years). A PV solar farm takes more like 2 years to build. Per Swanson's law, you can expect the price to halve by the time a nuclear plant with today's technology is built. Nuclear plants of today's tech are competing with the solar plants of (today + 8years)'s tech.

More importantly, you don't get the return on investment until after the plant is built, So the same money that was dropped into a 10-year project needs to be a lot more profitable than a series of 2-year solar farm projects that bring in more money to be invested constantly.

Hell, by the time we build our nuclear plant, battery tech might well have matured enough to make PV a cheap baseload power source. That makes nuclear even more financially risky.

    > Nuclear plants take a decade to build
That very much depends on the country & regulatory environment. If you browse through the ones China has been building [1] it seems to be taking them around 5-7 years from breaking first ground [2] and 5 years or so to add additional reactors to an existing site [3].

You can browse through other countries on that site & Wikipedia to see how long these things take to build. The only ones that take more than a decade are ones where the limiting factor is clearly not nuclear, but the regulatory environment.

1. https://www.iaea.org/PRIS/CountryStatistics/CountryDetails.a...

2. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Changjiang_Nuclear_Power_Plant

3. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fuqing_Nuclear_Power_Plant

Everything gets built faster and more cheaply in China than in e.g. USA. Nuclear plants aren't special in that sense. There are trade-offs involved, and probably we could build stuff a bit faster here, but let's figure out how to build highways cheap and fast before blithely assuming we have the answer for cheap and fast nuclear plants.

One example how the regulatory environment hinders faster construction: In olkiluoto some contractor used some cheap concrete instead of the special one that was supposed to be used for safety reasons. The concrete was pulled out again and the right one used afterwards. What of this would have happened differently in China do you think?

> And the interesting thing is that no nuclear plant built starting today would have any of the issues that hit Fukishima, Chernobyl, or Three Mile Island.

This might be true and is obviously a good thing but it does not make a good basis for your argument. That we have more faith in our designs now does not mean they are safe. There is still risk.

I think there is a real possibility that nuclear may be necessary (due to climate change concerns). I do not think though that it is helpful to dismiss concerns as being naive or simply emotional. Especially when the only actual proof we have for the safety of nuclear is negative (the historical accidents). What we need is honest cost-benefit assessment. That assessment should include climate change, waste storage, decommissioning costs, comparison with alternatives, and an acceptance that although nuclear accidents are highly unlikely, the consequences are great (loss of productive land is the big concern in my opinion - more so than potential loss of life).

reply


> Let me ask you, what are your concerns about nuclear power?

I am concerned that new (US) plant construction would happen in a different cultural mindset from that which constructed the old plants -- a culture more tilted toward profit than safety; a culture of deskilled labor, corner-cutting, NIMBY injustice, regulatory corruption, and general passing of blame.

reply


I don't dismiss an emotional argument, I recognize that one can't engage in it, there is no counter point to emotion. Its sometime hard to explain but if someone is afraid of the dark, no amount of explaining risks will change their emotional response. What you can do is ask someone what it is about something that makes them afraid and give them tools to be less afraid.

I don't have any major concerns with nuclear power at the moment. Minor concerns are weapons proliferation which is solvable with thorium cycle reactors. From an engineering perspective. Also I have minor concerns with lifetimes of reactors that have run for decades. Irradiation of metals does degrade them over time so in terms of maintenance I'd like to see more investment in building new capacity so that older capacity could be retired and then packed up for long term storage.

reply


For example, a number of people in this HN discussion have held up France as an example of successful nuclear power. Except that as others have pointed out, it turns out that for decades the French manufacturer of their reactors and components, Areva, has been shipping parts that don't meet spec and falsifying their documents to cover this up. In another universe where one of their defective parts failed and caused a major nuclear accident, they would be the isolated incident that shouldn't condemn nuclear power as a whole and another country would be the success story - maybe even Japan if the tsunami hadn't happened.

> The downside of solar is approximately 0 compared to the downside of a reactor accident. ... The political capital lost in a reactor accident isn't worth it. The lost of faith in technology, the loss of trust in science

That omits what is by far the largest risk and issue, climate change. The cost of climate change dwarfs the risks mentioned above.

If solar or other renewable sources can't prevent climate change, then nuclear is a small price to pay.

reply


Unless this 2008 article has been debunked or something, it doesn't sound like nuclear power is GHG free.

reply


reply


By contrast, you're stuck with the consequences of a 1-2 degree temperature increase. And they're guaranteed, and will be around for centuries before the carbon cycle could ever even hope to compensate. The loss of low-lying property and other problems tied to rising sea levels would be in the tens of trillions [1].

People tend to bake in all sorts of potential negative externalities for nuclear energy, and much of that's baked into current regulations. Unfortunately, the same isn't done for other energy sources. When you start to try and look at those externalities (and that's a very difficult task, as many are hard to precisely measure), it can drastically change the math involved. And many of those negative consequences aren't a matter of chance. They're 100% guaranteed byproducts, especially with coal for instance.

0. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Nuclear_Event_Sc...

1. http://www.un.org/climatechange/blog/2014/06/sea-level-rise-...

reply


Here are the costs of just a single nuclear disaster, one considered minor: http://www.greenpeace.org/international/en/getinvolved/They-...

Please bear in mind that this was the most conservative estimate I found when googling.

According to the below post, even a relatively nuclear heavy country like the US would need 5 times more nuclear power to cover the electricity need: https://www.quora.com/How-many-nuclear-reactors-would-be-req...

So, on a global scale that would be many new reactors, including many in countries with dubious safety records in other areas.

The effect of the Fukushima meltdown was that 156,000 people were displaced, although some people say that this was an over-reaction and the exclusion zone could be much smaller [1,2]. Climate change is expected to displace 150 - 200 million people by 2050 [3], so it corresponds to about a thousand meltdowns.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Radiation_effects_from_the_Fuk... [2] http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-35761136 [3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Environmental_migrant#Enumerat...

You may not fully appreciate the truly massive destructive effects of a global increase of 2 degrees.[1]

[1] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Effects_of_global_warming

Price is not the only factor if we seriously want to fight global warming.

1. What is the energy ROI? (ie how much energy does it cost to build a station) 2. At what speed can we transition out of fossil fuel?

Germany tried to phase out of nuclear. What happened? They raised their part of renewable sources a lot, but that still amounted to only about 15-20% of their national needs. They ended up reopening coal plants.

We know how to build a shit ton of nuclear power plant fast. It has been done in the past, the tech is proven, the grid is appropriate.

Even in France, where a lot of the electricity is nuclear (~70%) transitioning out of fossil fuel would require to double the nuclear capacity. Oh, and the plants are getting old so they need to be decommissioned/restored.

I agree that the politcal factor is important, but, damn! People should not say they are concerned about global warming if they refuse to consider the nuclear option. It is a shortcut to a post-fossil fuel future. (No, uranium is not a fossil resource) It would then allow a much more optimal and stressless path toward full renewables.

reply


> (No, uranium is not a fossil resource)

reply


reply


reply


>But I have a hard time justifying new investment in an era where solar is competitively priced.

Competitively priced is a misnomer. Different regions have vastly differing needs. Renewable power generation is largely solved, storage is the problem now, barring an actual breakthrough from the 1900's tech we essentially still use, the other option is a move to smart metering and the energy regulator in your country deciding when your fridge and airconditioner turns on.

Letting someone else turn your fridge on and off is invisible to most, but when an algorithm decides your AC must turn off in the middle of a heatwave, there's going to be serious political resistance.

To me for all the huge engineering challenges of a storage breakthrough, it still seems much easier than convincing the public to give up control over their household appliances.

reply


Modulating price so that demand = supply works very well. For example, when a frost wipes out the orange crop in Florida, the consumer price of oranges rises. People cut back their use of oranges to match automatically.

reply


In the USA, I recently met a random nuclear power plant worker at a bar. They claimed that many currently operational nuclear plants have trouble remaining competitive in today's market. Apparently expanding or refurbishing an operational plant to extend it's useful life also requires a cost prohibitive retrofit to make it comply with current nuclear codes. For example, a plant opened in 1972 might still be running on 45 year old building codes that mandate the ability to withstand a 5.2 magnitude earthquake, and current building codes mandate withstanding a 7.something quake (guessing what old and new regulation might be).

reply


Nuclear power has higher fixed O&M costs than any other large scale electricity source: http://www.power-technology.com/features/featurepower-plant-...

That's a major handicap when competitors have cheap fuel (natural gas) or don't buy fuel at all (renewables). It's partially offset by very high nuclear capacity factors, but not enough. I suspect that much of that high O&M cost is going to wages; a nuclear plant employs something like 4x the number of full time workers per MWh generated as a well-sited large solar plant, and I would expect equal-or-better wages for the nuclear workers.

> Even after deploying for the Fukushima disaster, I am a fan of nuclear power.

I'm quite the opposite, I'm really affraid of this technology where everything could go wrong if your are not paying 100% attention to every single details. This is quite the opposite of the way our era works where everything most be done as quickly and cheaply as possible.

> But I have a hard time justifying new investment in an era where solar is competitively priced. The downside of solar is approximately 0 compared to the downside of a reactor accident.

Price is a really bad metric in this case, as long as people use most of their electricity by night or during winter (which is the case in most of Europe, and in the US for everybody living nothern than DC) your can't rely on solar as your main power source.

Solar only makes sense for regions where the biggest power consumer is air conditionning. For countries like Morroco, Saudi Arabia and maybe California, but don't expect solar to be relevant to supply Beijing, New York or Paris.

Their is no silver bullet, especially when we talk about renewable ressources, and the best energy is the energy we don't consume !

reply


reply


reply


Solar can be deployed incrementally down to the level of individual watts, and it works better the closer you are to the equator. It doesn't need the same level of political stability or security as nuclear (although you do need to make sure nobody steals the panels). It's the obvious first choice for large areas of Africa and South America.

reply


>The downside of solar is approximately 0

Solar doesn't work at night, and suffers greatly on cloudy days.

How will baseline demand overnight be supplied with solar? How will people run their air conditioners and datacentres?

> How will baseline demand overnight be supplied with solar? How will people run their air conditioners and datacentres?

Coal, natural gas, and hydro, the way we've always done it.

Well, compared to solar energy, nuclear power plants produce energy at night and during cloudy weather. And their production is way more regular, you get the same amount during the whole day.

I just want to point out that it's not the number of people who die installing rooftop solar that matters. It's the delta between rooftop solar and regular roof install deaths, given that it will eventually come down to a choice in materials (see: solarcity). From that perspective solar has very little incremental harm while nuclear has vastly greater risk to public health, not just "political capital".

I'm still hoping for self securing small molten salt to reach the realm of feasibility. Is it crazy ?

"The downside of solar is approximately 0" Don't think only about electricity in your home, think about some steel mill which maybe located in places with no sun, consume huge ammount of energy and has to run 24/7.

They don't have a nuclear reactor next door though. The energy gets there somehow. That wouldn't change with either energy source.

That means the only countries that are going to invest and progress in nuclear technology are the ones not subjected to public accountability, such as China. Perhaps we need other coubtries to either outpace us or show what can be accomplished before the United States jumps in.

There's lots of creative accounting behind the recent headlines on the competitiveness of solar. Without an efficient means to store solar power, you can't run an electricity grid off solar alone, and you need a more reliable baseload. Not only that, but the base load stations need to be able to raise and lower their own power generation (gas is best for this) to accommodate the sudden spike in solar energy supply.

Two words: Baseload power... solar is cheap but batteries at scale are not yet.

Solar, afaik, requires a natural gas installation, too, for off hours.

Not with enough batteries or hydroelectric storage.

As I understand it, the batteries are dangerous also, being lithium or sodium. These are potentially city block-size Note 7s, right?

Not when engineered properly.

https://electrek.co/2016/12/19/tesla-fire-powerpack-test-saf...

EDIT:

Wide swaths of land aren't off limits to humans for decades when a lithium ion substation burns down.

Interesting. So, it's much less impressive than a substation transformer explosion; I had expected it to be similar.

A "transformer substation explosion" scenario is a good base for a comparison, since we have a lot of experience with them, and the scenario (within a city, near other buildings, with high-voltage wiring) is similar.

So are reactors, in fact everything is bulletproof if you only count the successes.

AFAIK the danger of Note 7s is mostly due to the small size of these batteries, i.e. how close anode/cathode are times the energy density times the amount of space it has for thermal expansion. In infrastructure sized batteries this isn't really a big issue.

How many greenhouse gasses are created from manufacturing batteries?

reply


Here you go [1]. You're looking for the blue part of the bars. Compared to operating and manufacturing the rest of the vehicle it seems rather negligible, i.e. switching to EVs (and plugin hybrids) and then switching the power grid to something Carbon neutral should be your first concern, only then should we think about how to optimise the footprint of batteries.

[1] https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-carbon-foot-print-of-manuf...

Edit: As a bonus, here's a map showing how much the grey part of the bar reduces depending on the country you live in:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16K4gNhy_AN8Eg4Ov3z7p...

>I'll even allow for the high, high likelihood that more people will die installing roof-top solar than will ever die in the lifetime of all nuclear reactors combined.

And this could be virtually zero with proper safety harnesses. (Amateurs almost always neglect them.)

Yeah it's kind of hilarious how people assume all sorts of pie-in-the-sky nuclear innovation will just magically occur, and then turn around and adopt this "the morons falling off roofs, we will always have with us" tragic posture about bolting stuff onto roofs. News flash: somebody built that roof in the first place!

Don't forget wind energy as being price competitive for large utility scale renewable energy. Innovation is slower than solar, but in the near future we will be able to build wind farms in lower wind speed areas and offshore.

Do people lose faith and trust because of the accidents, or does it just uncover existing perspectives?

From a rational perspective, people should lose faith in technology when it spactacularly fails, or rather, we should prefer sober risk assessment over "faith" in the first place. I'm just not sure about the political capital argument.

I feel like I prefer solar (musk style) because there isn't one point of failure. If the power plant fails tons of people lose power.

What about the problem that solar also needs batteries?

The problem is that these old plants are getting replaced with coal and natural gas.

Are they really replacing with coal, still? Natural gas contribution to energy is on the rise, but coal seems to be on the decline. (I'm not calling you wrong, I just can't find data to back numbers of plants - only coal as an energy production method.)

Unless there are dramatic changes to the EPA, there will never be another coal plant built in the US after the Kemper Plant is turned on in Mississippi next year.

Kemper was supposed to be an example of a modern 'clean coal' plant but is estimated to cost $4 billion over it's original $2.5 billion budget. It's going to cost over $11,000 per KW in CapEx, nearly twice what a nuclear plant costs on a per-KW basis and probably 8x - 10x what solar PV costs.

In addition to the insane amount of CapEx, Mississippi politicians have decided to further subsidize the plant by paying $35/ton for the CO2 that the plant captures instead of the contracted $10/ton that was initially promised.

This will be some of the most expensive, dirty power that's ever been produced.

Germany replaced their nuclear power with new coal. It boggles the mind.

https://cna.ca/news/germany-replaces-nuclear-coal-ghgs-skyro...

Except that it's not true at all: https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/c/c9/Energiem... (percentage)

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stromerzeugung#Bruttostromerze... (absolute)

Kohle = coal, Kernenergie = nuclear energy,

Except it isn't really true. The share of coal in the German energy mix is decreasing too. There was a hike in 2013 and 2014. And the construction of new coal plants in the last 10 years was big mistake but nevertheless, the switch to renewable sources is important and has to continue. In the end it will be cheaper than any new nuclear power plant which might or might not work.

Also renewable energy has a big plus vs nuclear power, while current nuclear plants are huge and build to last 60 years, renewable energy can be small and last for 20 to 30 years. So in 60 years we could have gone through three improved generations of solar panels or wind mills or something else. While the nuclear power plant build today will be the same inefficient one in 60 years.

The pro nuclear faction on HN baffles me every time. Nuclear power is a complex and big machine, the infrastructure and centralised systems you need is also expensive. For example, you need a also a huge grid. Renewable energy makes decentralised system possible, town and cities or even smaller community can produce their own electricity. Nationwide grids might be less important in a 100% renewable energy system than they are today. (At least I hope so)

For me that is an exciting future, which opens up much more possibilities for more people, to get creative, to create businesses, to build new things.

But well, I know what will happening.

Shutting down nuclear reactors as they age out and replacing them with renewables (even expensive renewables) is fine, but shutting down perfectly functioning nuclear reactors with years or decades of lifespan left to build new coal seems indefensible to me.

reply


Replacing them with coal plants is indeed stupid and indefensible. But shutting them down was the right choice. Some of them were in a bad shape. In one plant, Krümmel I think, they even had trouble getting replacement parts. Another one, it turned out had a flaw in the emergency power system and didn't even have an emergency control centre.

Of course, you could refit them but also that will costs money and it might be better invested in newer technologies than in those old reactors.

And we have enough issues with nuclear power already, no final repository, Asse II is still a problem. At one nuclear power plant it turned out, they store radio active waste in the basement and those barrel are complete eroded over the decades. AFAIK nobody knows what to do. The company didn't put CCTV in place because they wouldn't work well with the radiation.

> with years or decades of lifespan left

But that’s not what happened. Merkel arbitrarily increased the lifespan of reactors, without any technical viability tests, then, after fukushima, turned it down to exactly what the experts had suggested originally.

That article is false.

> 2013, Germany’s electrical production required a 44 percent rise in coal power.

That's total nonsense.

Actually coal is under a lot of pressure in Germany. It helps a lot that Nuclear power in France is in such a bad shape: Germany can export a lot of surplus electricity during a cold winter to France.

France is a net exporter of electricity in all months :

https://opendata.rte-france.com/chart/embed/?dataChart=eyJ0a...

http://af.reuters.com/article/commoditiesNews/idAFL5N1E24BU

> German power grid firms ready to help if French nuclear supply falls short

https://global.handelsblatt.com/companies-markets/germanys-e...

> Germany’s Energy Fix for France: France is at risk of blackouts this winter because a dozen nuclear reactors are off the grid. It’s going to need imports from countries including Germany, which has abundant supplies thanks to its heavy investment in green energy.

France is a net importer to Germany though.

reply


Thank you for the link. That is indeed mind-boggling.

It sounds like this is something that's important to you. There were reasons why this is happening, regardless of whether you agree with them or that they're rational. If this is an issue you would like to be more active about, rather than remaining boggled, I encourage you to dig in to determine what those reasons are so you can effectively counteract them.

I don't know if you consider this an effective rebuttal but I live in a place (Ontario, Canada) that made the opposite move at the same time as Germany. All coal plants have been shut down and replaced with additional Nuclear, Hydro, and Natural Gas generation.

We now have some of the cheapest electricity in the world (~$0.055 per kwh residential off peak vs. something crazy like $0.30 in Berlin) and haven't had a single smog day in Toronto for nearly two years.

reply


Canada does have the advantage of having huge, almost depopulated areas with rivers suitable for hydro power. HydroQuebec can build dams pretty much where ever they feel like in the northern part of the province, with little of the collateral damage that similar projects would have in most of the US or in Europe.


It wasn't intended as a rebuttal. I'd rather not see increased CO₂ emissions as a result of electricity production.

I was, however, pushing back a little at "It boggles the mind", which in this context carries with it snarky connotations of condescension, which does nothing to solve the problem, and doesn't admit to even the possibility of understanding the situation. As I mentioned in my initial comment, there are reasons why this decision was made, and the first step in changing the situation is understanding why it came about. And changing the situation is the goal, isn't it?

What caused your locale to make this decision while Germany made another?

Edit to add: Please note I'm not saying or even implying you don't know why Germany made the decision to build more coal plants. I don't know the situations in Germany or Ontario. I just think it's more constructive to discuss the situation than dismissing it as startling, confusing, or overwhelming.

The actual electricity is getting cheaper in Germany, what drives the prices are the grid usage costs and other elements. One thing which drives me nuts is a cost sharing scheme for renewable energy. Actually a good idea but it has a flaw.

Renewable energy actually decrease the price on the electricity exchange. So if more renewable energy is supplied the prices decreases even more. And the cost sharing scheme says, that the grid owners get the difference between the exchange price and the the fixed tariff for renewable energy. The result is: this part of the electricity price increases.

It is a flaw in the way the electricity market is designed and it should be fixed. But currently the political is missing to do so.

I see Ontario in the news frequently due to high and rising power costs. [1]

What am I missing?

1. ‪http://www.cbc.ca/1.3860314‬

I think that link may be session-based. I see "Sorry, we can't find the page you requested."

> The downside of solar is approximately 0 compared to the downside of a reactor accident.

The downside of solar is that it provides no electricity at night. We should be building enough nuclear to provide the nighttime load and enough solar to make up the difference between that and the daytime load.

> The political capital lost in a reactor accident isn't worth it.

The only use for political capital in favor of nuclear reactors is to have more nuclear reactors. It seems like you're arguing we shouldn't have more reactors because a reactor accident could make it politically more difficult to have more reactors.

Solar is not only photovoltaic. Thermal solar (heat stored in molten salt) provides electricity at night. See e.g. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ouarzazate_Solar_Power_Station

reply


My reading of the political argument is a bit different. Recent elections testify to a strengthening antipathy to expert authority. In an argument about nuclear power, the authoritarian experts are all going to be on one side. If the authoritarian experts happen to win, and then within a decade or two something awful happens as it inevitably will, that will just undermine those authoritarian experts even more. Then how will they convince the public to stop eating meat or whatever?

The initial estimates for the cost to repair the damage caused by Fukushima were as far as I remember, around 50 billion dollars. According to a recent news article [1], the costs are now estimated at 250 billion dollars. They just keep on increasing. And then there is also the human/environmental damage to consider.

I have been excited about nuclear since my school days, but at this point the downside if something goes wrong is imo just not financially worth it. I would much rather pay 2x for a safer solar plant with similar output than invest something this high-risk. It's like selling uncovered options, with no way to set a stop-loss or to recover if anything goes wrong.

I think it is likely that at some point the global community will also realize that the cost considering the risks is just not worth it and begin to move away from nuclear fission. Especially if any another incident like Fukushima happens in the next decade or so; that could have big implications on nuclear policy.

[1]:http://mobile.abc.net.au/news/2016-12-17/fukushima-nuclear-c...

The advantages of advancing technology and building smaller safer reactors would go a long way to avoiding such disasters. Because things can go wrong is not a reason to stop research into making them better and safer. The real way to keep ahead of this is not to extend the life span of existing reactors but to build aggressively in order to take older ones offline as newer smaller safer reactors are ready.

And keep doing that.

Iterating aggressively is great when the consequences aren't as dire as nuclear mistakes.

The last thing I'd want is more plants built aggressively when stupid mistakes happen at the non-aggressive rate, such as installing the reactor backwards.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/San_Onofre_Nuclear_Generating_...

> I would much rather pay 2x for a safer solar plant

That kind of cost increase would hurt a lot more people than the (very) occasional reactor malfunction.

Quality of life is strongly dependent on energy availability. We need an incredible amount of energy for modern food logistics, goods production, infrastructure, R&D, etc. Keeping society energy-impoverished is a sure way to harm as many people as possible.

> the costs are now estimated at 250 billion dollars

I call it a fat research grant for disaster recovery robotics that will pay off in future applications.

Nuclear is only part of the solution. It doesn't scale up or down very quickly. Solar, wind, and energy capture mechanisms are still very much part of the solution. If we're efficient enough in the last three, we don't need the first.

We will probably have no better production-ready, scalable, (minimally) carbon-free option for energy production to combat climate change in our lifetimes.

If you don't believe me and you haven't seen a real scientist explain the scale of the energy problem in a cogent way, you should watch Nathan Lewis:

2005: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUKqx2uk-Gs

2014: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=16IQhTiN6OI

If he cannot sell you, no one will ... and he's a solar guy.

Before new nuclar reactors are built, the long term storage problem needs to be solved. It's just unacceptable for future generations and makes cost estimates impossible. For all we know, it will never be a solved problem and the world will grow more unstable making highly radioactive nuclear waste something that has to be heavily guarded, making it even more expensive.

Per-capita energy usage is already falling across the developed world. And that's just with current trends. We could easily tax electricity far higher in most countries, mandate higher efficiency (the US still uses giant furnaces and hot water heaters) and tax carbon.

Why do people on Hacker News seem so drawn to Nuclear? Its insanely expensive, it takes forever for a plant to come online, and worst of all for an industry that likes to remain 'boring' -- it draws too much public attention.

Why fight all that? WHY?

Because when a super volcano eruption blocks out the sun for 6 months we could still have a stable baseline.

When will the mainstream consider it acceptable to talk about reducing consumption (without confusing it with lowering the standard of living) and reducing the population (without confusing it with eugenics)?

We waste incredible amounts and a lower population means more goods for everyone.

I'm not saying they solve everything. I'm just asking when we can talk about these issues that are a lot easier to implement than splitting atoms.

http://www.ted.com/talks/hans_rosling_and_the_magic_washing_...

Hans Rosling has a very good argument that we need a certain minimum amount of energy usage if we want both social and population stability. Wasted energy in the developed world is an interesting discussion, but if we want to address climate change the focus has to be on the much larger population of the world that is trying to rapidly increase their energy needs.

> without confusing it with lowering the standard of living

That's precisely the problem. Any proposal that significantly reduces energy usage almost certainly involves telling a large portion of the world "no, you don't get a washing machine" or similar restrictions on the basic benefits of industrialization.

It's easy to imagine many proposals that don't restrict access to washing machines. For example a per capita progressive CO2 tax would be one. We generally have the mechanisms to implement binding international agreements about these things, it's just a question of political will.

We generally have the mechanisms to implement binding international agreements about these things

Binding? Name one that doesn't involve nuclear weapon proliferation.

>For example a per capita progressive CO2 tax would be one

You can't Carbon tax people by income (because people don't pollute directly). You'll target polluters.

So you go to Apple and tell them that they emitted so many kg of CO2, pay ... tax,

Which will undoubtedly find its way to rising phone prices, which means (poor) people don't get nice things.

> Any proposal that significantly reduces energy usage almost certainly involves telling a large portion of the world "no, you don't get a washing machine" or similar restrictions on the basic benefits of industrialization.

Probably more like "No you don't get a dryer" though, as a washing machine can use less water ?

We've been splitting atoms for 70 years. France has run its electric grid on 80% nuclear power. What's our track record on reducing consumption and population?

Not saying we shouldn't do them all, but I don't think nuclear is the most difficult of these three.

France was able to run at 80% fission because they were selling excess production at low domestic demand times to adjacent territories. If you want to use nuclear for more than base load, you run into similar storage/transmission issues to solar/wind.

Either way, we need a larger and more capable grid, so that production and demand can be balanced over larger areas.

Modern nuclear plants are able to load follow [1]. The main reason we use them for base load is that nuclear's cost is mainly fixed, so it makes economic sense to run them at full capacity and follow demand with fossil, which has lower fixed costs and higher variable costs.

Molten salt reactors would be quite good at load following, because the reaction rate slows down so much as the fuel temperature increases. If you draw less power, you apply less cooling, so the fuel heats and the power output goes down. For example, the IMSR, likely the first MSR to be commercialized, is naturally a load-following reactor [2].

This doesn't mean it wouldn't make economic sense to, say, run nuclear for baseload, add solar for extra daytime demand, and use storage to smooth out the remaining demand mismatch. But that's a matter of economic optimization, not a technical limitation of nuclear.

[1] http://ansnuclearcafe.org/2013/02/14/responding-to-system-de...

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IMSR#Control

>Either way, we need a larger and more capable grid, so that production and demand can be balanced over larger areas.

Yup. Larger power markets benefits every kind of power: wind, solar, and nuclear. There is a lot of resistance to this though. Every state would prefer wind sites build in their own state, rather than buying power from the windier state farther away.

If you had a truly national sized grid then the power distribution between even just wind and solar is remarkably stable.

Yes we have to support nuclear over-production during summer and store it with dams. Yet this winter we'll be under-capacity, lots of reactors are currently shutdown because of maintenance.

My thoughts too. I would go further and say that at our current point in time, splitting atoms is easier than reducing population, and maybe easier than reducing consumption.

>What's our track record on reducing consumption and population?

As for the latter, it's great actually. Lifting people out of poverty and keeping their kids alive lowers their birth rate.

Globally we haven't reduced population, we've just reduced its rate of increase. Our success rate on actually reducing global population is zero.

And generally, lifting people out of poverty has meant increasing their carbon emissions.

I don't understand what you mean. What consumption shall we reduce? Less oil? Working on it (see: solar). Less food? Working on it (see: /r/progresspics, and all the science and journalism on this, soda bans, etc). Less cars? Working on it (see: Waze, Uber, Lyft, public transit, et al). Do you suggest that China didn't try population control at scale for generations? (1)

What, exactly, do you mean?

(1) https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/asia_pacific/china-lift...

> Less oil? Working on it (see: solar).

And failing at it, oil use is still going up

> Less food? Working on it (see: /r/progresspics, and all the science and journalism on this, soda bans, etc).

And failing at it, see worldwide obesity statistics

> Less cars? Working on it (see: Waze, Uber, Lyft, public transit, et al).

And failing at it, see the meteoric rise of motorization in developing countries

> Do you suggest that China didn't try population control at scale for generations?

Are you suggesting it was a success, and didn't cause a huge gender imbalance which is threatening to cause social strife?

>And failing at it, see the meteoric rise of motorization in developing countries

In contrast to popular opinion, cars are one of the greatest equalizers on the planet.

Before cars, who gets to enjoy a nice Sunday morning at the beach?

The rich with beachside estates. There aren't too many busses going there at random hours of the day.

Without cars, how would the poor get to a national park?

Practically, public transportation only works when you want to go where the crowds are.

If you want to stand out, you've got to take a car.

>And failing at it, see worldwide obesity statistics

This is more of a food quality issue than a food quantity issue. The strict hypercaloremic hypothesis is one that really is ready for retirement (and more or less has been retired in research circles).

Why did nobody notify me that the law of thermodynamics changed?

It is not physicially possible to gain weight when you have a caloric deficit. Where would it even come from?

The laws of thermodynamics have not changed, but try examining a really-really-really-really-really high dimensional phase without getting tendrils/'tubes' that appear essentially random w.r.t. prior conditions. How would you know the direction of a volume of phase space with fairly significant perturbation across all the variables that can change?

A flippant counter-example: eat only carbohydrates with a 1000 calorie deficit, drink 5 liters of water daily- 0 additional calories. How would you not gain water weight? Doesn't that count also?

I don't think the obesity problem is due to lean body mass (which water weight is)...

Soda bans are not the way to go. If you're referencing the large soda ban proposed in NYC, I'm glad that atrocity was ultimately rejected. There are better ways to combat health problems than going down the road of telling people what portions of food they are and aren't allowed to buy. That legislation was especially hamfisted in that it attempted to target movie theaters - the law potentially being that if you want soda throughout your movie, either hope you can take up two cupholders, put it on the floor where it could easily get knocked over, or miss part of the movie to go back to the concession stand for a refill.

I don't want to eventually live in a world where I'm only allowed to order 8oz steaks (with the fat helpfully removed by law in case I got funny ideas about eating some of it) and small fries. It's a serious issue that people take that soda initiative as some kind of good thing.

Less transportation, less devices (instead of upgrading every year, how about using the same phone 5 years in a row?), don't eat meat, generally just reduce consumption.

It does not count as less consumption if you replace oil with solar. Replace it with a void. Whatever activities you were doing that required energy, just don't do those things.

We could do a lot better if we just lived like the 1600s.

"We could do a lot better if we just lived like the 1600s"

Sure, nothing like a bit of plague and disease to thin out the population a bit.

We're actually all over that, and it will only continue to get better.

The US energy productivity (GDP per unit of energy) has gone up 58% in the last 25 years, and most other regions of the world have seen large gains as well: http://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=27032

Our energy use per capita also continues to decline.

Population is a self-correcting system. As people (especially women) get broader education, success, and opportunity, reproductive rates decline. When life is tough, people pop out more children.

Reducing consumption is a strange one. We keep making our devices more power efficient, but we pile on more of them. We have more efficient cars, but we seem to be driving them longer and more often. Busy-ness fills whatever space it's given, and that's a huge driver of consumption.

Of course, the very notion of "start ups" as promoted by sites like this are all about increasing consumption, often with new and frankly superfluous service-based conveniences. Money flows when consumption increases, so it'd have to be a truly cultural shift of simplicity, not a legislative or business shift.

While I do think energy consumption per capita in first world countries is probably decreasing, we haven't yet hit "peak population", and lots of people are moving up in poorer nations to be able to consume more.

For me, reduced consumption is about promoting different habits.

In most of western countries, the society is set in a way that happiness is directly tied to consumption. Marketing and the society in general, makes people feel that the only way to fill their lives is by buying things.

In some other countries, people may be able to achieve similar levels of happiness with lower consumption levels; for instance, by doing things instead of buying things.

Proposals that are contrary to basic human nature rarely gain much traction.

'Basic human nature'is a phrase that assumes a lot of things. How would you characterise this phrase in more detail, as it pertains to this topic? And how would you justify such claims?

You're basically proposing to make consumables more expensive and to make reproduction more difficult and/or costly.

Countries that experience high costs for food and essential consumables see significantly higher rates of social unrest, riots, and revolution [1].

Not to mention that being able to reproduce is a fundamental goal of all sexual reproducing organisms because of evolutionary selection.

[1] https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/climate-change-an...

Basic human nature is to further the species through population growth. It's literally the only thing that everyone can agree on as being "why we're here". Every instinct ingrained in every living creature is to produce offspring.

Telling people to stop producing offspring goes against basic human nature, and requires a pretty educated populace in order to understand why they have to stop this instinctual process.

Europe and Russia have low birth rates. Population decline is not generally prevented by reproduction instincts.

How about eating?

It's the 20th century version of "let them eat cake".

reply


The human drive to reproduce.

First-world countries with ready access to contraception are facing a birth deficit, which is being eased by immigration.

Sex-drive is hard to stamp out. Actual reproduction, not so much.

The desire to breed is pretty hard wired, species die without it. Sex is only fun because it rewards our desire to breed.

Sex is fun irrespective of it causing breeding. They are evolutionarily linked, but the have no moral relationship within the human brain. The desire to have sex and the desire to have children are for most people, completely independent desires.

And for what it's worth, humans have no obligations to our evolutionary past. "How we evolved" has no direct bearing on what we want (or 'are meant') to do with our lives. It only determines what we are circumstantially capable of.

EDIT: Here's a nerdy analogy for you. There is a relationship between the "programmer's intent" and the "binary program". But that relation has no bearing whatsoever on the relationship between the "binary program" and the "runtime behavior" of that program. These are independent relationships analgous to the relationship between "evolution" to "individual" and "individual" to "individual desires." (The feed-back which would link these -- from "runtime behavior" to "programmer's intent" -- only happens when the programmer is working, long before you end up with the binary you have when you run the program. In fact, this feedback is only ever employed to generate a completely new binary, never to modify the prior one. Thus ensuring that they cannot be co-dependent relationships, and thus evolution has no ability to determine individual behavior past the point of your DNA being fixed at conception.)

Yes, but many people have instinctual desires to produce children as well. Ever heard of the phrase "my biological clock is ticking"?

I said the desire was independent, not non-existent. Did anybody here even read what I wrote?

>Sex is fun irrespective of it causing breeding.

I think you're missing the connection. Sex is fun because evolution selects for things that improve reproduction. People that have fun having sex are going to reproduce a lot more than people who don't have fun having sex.

I'm not missing the connection, I am saying explicitly that is is unimportant. The only reason it wouldn't be is a lack of suitable birth control access.

The desire to have sex is because it's enjoyable, it's enjoyable as a result of evolution.

Yet if you don't want to have sex, you don't have to, despite any evolutionary pressure to do so. So evolution is not a consideration when trying to determine whether you want to have sex.

Evolution certainly is relevant if you explicitly think about your own evolutionary origins and what strategies worked out for your ancestors, when deciding what to do yourself.

Induced demand sir

https://www.wired.com/2014/06/wuwt-traffic-induced-demand/

Without large scale energy usage (eg. heating/cooling), large parts of the world (anything outside say +/-10 to 30 degrees of latitude) are practically unliveable for most parts of the year in modern standards of comfortable living. So you practically cannot reduce energy consumption without depopulating.

In terms of population reduction, history suggests any culture that does not propogate will be pushed aside by one that does. It will be interesting to see if there will still be a Japan in 3 generations.

  reducing consumption (and) population
Those goals don't conflict with a shift to nuclear.

They don't, but if we met those goals we may be able to get away with not using nuclear. Nuclear produces a lot of power with relatively low side effects, but solar and wind produce a smaller amount of power with no side effects. If we can globally bring our power consumption down to that smaller amount that can be met by solar and wind, we could get rid of the economic and political arguments that keep nuclear from taking off.

Nuclear has such a bad name in so many countries that it'd be nice if we could consider it a dead technology. To do that, it would really help if we could cut consumption to not need the massive glob of power than nuclear is designed to provide.

  solar and wind produce a smaller amount of power with no side effects
Actually, manufacture, transportation, and installation consume mostly fossil fuels, and manufacture has environmental impacts (including waste products). I'd consider that a "side effect".

But that's true of nuclear as well. Building a power plant and disposing of waste (not to mention disposing of waste water, which is often an environmental challenge) have huge costs that are fed by fossil fuels as well.

What's implied by "produce power with no side effects" is it does not take fossil fuels to keep them running, nor do they put out any harmful by-products. Even hot water discharged into a lake and steam discharged into the air is more of a harmful by-product than the literally nothing that solar and wind generators produce.

> solar and wind produce a smaller amount of power with no side effects

Without side effects? wind?

Have you by any chance seen what wind plants do to birds? Or have you had the opportunity to live in a house near a wind plant? The noise is very annoying.

Water plants looks much better than wind plants.

Waste is a value judgment. A more constructive rephrasing is to ask when are we going to factor in the cost of externalities (emissions, toxins, etc) into the price of energy.

The best way to reduce consumption, especially for a fungible product like electricity, is by increasing the price. The higher the price someone pays, the less they're going to "waste".

The dilemma is gauging and factoring into the price of a product the cost of externalities, especially externalities that are remote from the consumption. Guaging the cost is difficult (we normally use free markets to do that for us), but factoring the cost into the price is easy.

You can remove subsidies, e.g. for things like coal.

You can tax generation, like a carbon tax.

You can tax consumption, and even get fancy, like using progressive taxation (i.e. low base rate so people can operate their refrigerator, with an increasing rate as consumption grows).

Another alternative is energy saving measures. California has very aggressive energy efficiency requirements for all kinds of products, not just cars. They lead by far every other U.S. state, the U.S. federal government, and even Europe. Most people are unaware of it. Conservative economists argue that it just shifts consumption to other uses. But in _reality_ it's been highly effective; it's a significant reason why California has the lowest per capita energy consumption in the country. The fact of that matter is that changes in consumption patterns are relatively inelastic (as are, notably, responses to energy pricing). So as long as California continues to impose and amend efficiency regulations, it can continue hastening more optimal, more economically efficient energy consumption compared to the "free market" laggards. The trick is that the energy efficiency standards very closely track the state of industrial manufacturing techniques, maximize efficiency gains while minimize manufacturing costs. It's a small example of "central planning" by technocrats gone right. It works because it's practical to quantify the costs (changes in technology and manufacturing methods) and benefits (fewer watts) with a high degree of accuracy; and because if there's a miscalculation and the burden imposed is too high, people simply won't buy new products and will continue using the older, more inefficient ones, so there's a strong signaling loop back to the technocrats.

BTW, it's worth pointing out that we do _all_ of these things. At least, California does. So to answer the question of when we'll begin doing it, we already are, and have been for decades. The real question is, can we do better....

People = economic power. Consumption = economic power.

It's very likely that China and/or India will eventually be the most powerful countries in the world. Why? The simple fact that they have the most people and will have the biggest markets.

And anyhow, if we can sustainably support double or triple the current population, then why not?

Very large populations will increasingly be a liability in the age of robotics + AI. China and India will suffer immensely because they're simultaneously extremely poor, extremely under-educated and overpopulated at exactly the wrong time. Their over-population will be a persistent drag on raising the standard of living for all of their people, leading to stagnation once their easy fill-in growth is done (China's ended years ago). There is no scenario under which either nation can substantially boost the economic output of their bottom ~800 million, the global economy will never grow fast enough to allow for it. For example, India's path forward on easy GDP growth is already blocked by the end of the manufacturing boom that China was riding for decades (and that regional competitors in east Asia are already deep into taking from China). India coming from extraordinary poverty, will find it very easy to maintain 5% & 6% type growth for years to come, the economic wall will show up as they try to leap toward the middle of nations economically.

It's very likely that neither China nor India will ever become the most powerful countries.

A. Who exactly are you suggesting do something?

B. What exactly are you suggesting they do?

We can't even agree if there is global warming or not.

What makes you say they'd be easier to implement?

Sure. You first.

I think you're right that what the terminology conjures in the mind is important. And, it can be tricky to communicate some of these ideas positively. For instance, the phrase "reducing the population" is probably as unpalatable as "eugenics" for some. It does sound a bit callous; as if we are saying that we want/need people (i.e. members of the existing population) to die.

Even phrases like "population control" and "population management" carry this negative connotation. There probably needs to be a new, friendlier term. Something positive-sounding like "right-sizing" or "harmonizing".

In short, these ideas need better PR.

If you want to plug every car into the grid - and get rid of the combustion engines - in the next 20 years, then yes, we need a substantial increase in energy production and grid capacity. Want everyone to use autonomous Uber-type services instead of owning? They might; that's not happening in the next 20 years however.

Population would be declining in us w/o migrants entering the country. So the US is doing its part on population reduction.

https://www.census.gov/popclock/

I don't think you read that right. The growth rate is still (net) 1 person every 24 seconds without migrants.

reply


Oops your right. My bad.

Immigrants and their children do account for most of the population growth in the US though.

This. Do we really need more stuff? I think the HN crowd is certainly beyond this sort of simplistic understanding. But what about non-physical things? Do we need more entertainment? We are without a doubt the most entertained people in the history of the world. Do we need better connectedness? (I think we do, but it's not the kind on offer by Facebook). I think writing letters and using snail mail is about the bandwidth limit for humans having deep conversations. Do we need more and better sensual experiences? I love amazing food, but I'm not sure I could build a fulfilling life through my belly.

Maybe the best thing that global warming could do is force us to confront our choices. What is truly important? We probably don't need the consumption we currently maintain to have the really important things.

While I like the sentiment, I think global warming won't make us consumption minimalists. New materials and automation will make production cheaper. Automation will also make earth cleaner and self-cleaning. We're not just on the cusp of AI, but also of nanotechnology (where we manufacture with DNA and proteins), nuclear fusion (see the amazing new REBCO tape superconductors), 3d-printing and probably a dozen other emerging tech trends.

We don't, as a society, go the way of minimalism. Technology progress happens as if it has a will of its own, not dependent on individuals, governments and even wars going on. We're witnessing the birth of a new bootstrapped entity - we had the virus, the cell, the organism and now the machine. The moment we make a self replicating factory that only uses cheap local materials, we've seen the birth of this new life form. It will be the new cell, the bootstrapped, self-replicating, self-repairing, adaptive source of everything we need and capable of improving itself by continuous optimization.

We can't stop the birth of technological life.

You need a combination of solar, wind, geothermal, hydroelectric, and yes nuclear. What some forget is base load power. One of the main reasons natural gas is used as an alternative for coal despite still producing carbon emissions is because it also can be used as a base load electric grid fuel. Nuclear can provide clean base load power.

I understand many are concerned, especially after the terrible tragedy at Fukushima; however there are ways we can prevent that tragedy from ever reoccurring. By transitioning to nuclear technologies utilizing fuel cycles that consume nuclear waste or use fuels capable of reducing risk of meltdown accidents, we can get closer to both clean energy and safety. We don't primarily need nuclear but it should be considered in the mix at least for baseload considerations.

Nuclear power also leaves behind waste that is hazardous for between 10.000 and 1.000.000 years ( https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Radioactive_waste ), i.e. has t be stored safely for that amount of time. Most countries using nuclear power haven't even found a site to store waste permanently (e. g. Germany), let alone figured out how to tell future generations to stay away.

For those of you suggesting solar as a better solution read this article [1] about the toxic waste (silicon tetrachloride) produced in solar panel manufacturing. Add to that the storage problems [2] [3] and impact of land use of massive solar installations [4] and it's no longer a home run even if the price is coming down.

[1] http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2008/03...

[2] http://www.npr.org/2015/08/04/427734398/when-relying-on-the-...

[3] http://www.businessinsider.com/renewable-energy-storage-prob...

[4] https://carnegiescience.edu/news/solar-energy%E2%80%99s-land...

Just to remind the nuclear fans here: cost of Chernobyl: estimated around 201b euros, cost of lives: between 4000 and several hundred thousands indirectly, the area is a radioactive wasteland for centuries to come, the reactor still needs additional protection. The effects are still measurable all over Europe, resettlement of thousands of people.

That is ONE reactor gone wrong.

Why anyone would build another one when solar is down to .21 per watts is beyond me.

reply


Just to remind the hydroelectric fans here: the cost of Banqiao Reservoir Dam is 170,000 people dead and resettlement of 11 million.

That is ONE dam gone wrong. Why anyone would build another one is beyond me.

Banqiao Reservoir Dam was also intended to control flooding downstream, and was eventually rebuilt for this reason. The choice wasn't between 170,000 people dead and resettlement of 11 million and nuclear power (which didn't exist at the time it was built - probably a good thing given the construction standard used in the dam). The alternative was that all those people died anyway, but you didn't get to use their deaths to attack hydroelectric power because China used something like coal power generation instead and threw away all the potential power of the water behind the dam.

> That is ONE reactor gone wrong.

That is ONE reactor that was of a design many years out of date at the time of the failure, a failure where the people at the controls turned off the safety controls, then turned off the back up safety controls, then intentionally put the reactor in an unsafe state.

France gets 76% of its power from nuclear energy and has never gone above 4 on the INES scale, with an average clean up cost of 24.7 million USD[1].

There needs to be a Godwin's law for the Chernobyl. There are so many caveats and "yes buts" and weird political contexts to everything about that accident that it really isn't helpful when talking about nuclear reactors (unless you're talking about how politics and human intervention can screw up the best laid plans of mice and men).

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_nuclear_power_accident...

Areva, the french nuclear corporation, is in a state of constant near-bankruptcy [1] and under investigation for a massive coverup of safety and reliability issues [2]. Our nuclear infrastructure is, well, kind of a sorry mess [3] (in french, paywalled).

[1] https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2015-04-16/france-s-...

[2] http://www.wsj.com/articles/problems-at-nuclear-components-s...

[3] http://www.lemonde.fr/idees/article/2016/11/24/le-parc-nucle...

> That is ONE reactor that was of a design many years out of date at the time of the failure, a failure where the people at the controls turned off the safety controls, then turned off the back up safety controls, then intentionally put the reactor in an unsafe state.

Yes, reality exists. The existence of reality and all the flaws that come with it is another argument of many against nuclear fission.

The RMBK reactors at Chernobyl are of an irresponsible design, with no containment, graphite moderator and a highly positive void coefficient. Combined that with human error and zealotry and you have a recipe for disaster. Russian VVER PWRs on the other hand have excellent track record with no accidents whatsoever. Your country has at least two gen IV reactor designs with pasive cooling and negative void coefficient.

Solar is not base load. To make solar base load you need solar thermal with molten salts or a gas pipe nearby to run the turbines on gas during the night. Solar PV is good for distributed power generation, as they do it in Germany where almost every building has solar PV on their roof.

Your other bet for base load power of a comparable scale to nuclear is geothermal power, but it's highly location dependent.

>The RMBK reactors at Chernobyl are of an irresponsible design, with no containment, graphite moderator and a highly positive void coefficient. Combined that with human error and zealotry and you have a recipe for disaster. Russian VVER PWRs on the other hand have excellent track record with no accidents whatsoever. Your country has at least two gen IV reactor designs with pasive cooling and negative void coefficient.

It's much easier not building a reactor than trying to shut it down when it's discovered that they don't keep standards.

France is mostly powered by nuclear. How many french have died from it?

Yes it's possible to make a nuclear wasteland. But it's also possible to not make it.

By wasteland, you mean humans no longer live there, but I've seen video, and it looks like plants and animals are doing okay. You wouldn't be able to tell there had been a meltdown. Maybe some of the animals have a higher cancer rate than normal, or other health issues? Would be curious to know. Looked to me like nature had taken over after humans left.

Because for example France peek electricity consumption is between January 20 to February 10 at 19h, and there is no sun at that time.

One of the best retorts to the anti-nuclear position comes from Richard Rhodes, author of "The Making of the Atomic Bomb" on an episode of "Book TV" on C-Span in response to a caller asking/warning about nuclear waste.[0] In this 3 minute clip he lays out a very compelling argument for nuclear power.

Here's the article in Foreign Affairs he references in the clip (registration (free) required).[1]

[0]https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4639510/richard-rhodes-nuclea...

[1] https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/2000-01-01/need-nucl...

Dr. Leslie Dewan has developed a Nuclear Reactor that can run on the Nuclear Waste we currently have all around the world. Learn More: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UXXwWOImm8

Isn't the problem with these the extremely corrosive salt liquid that needs to be contained and there isn't any reasonable solutions to do that at this time?

The thing I worry about nuclear power is that, with the latest events in 2015 and 2016, once again we saw that, we are still pretty bad at preventing terrorist attacks and I cannot think about how a terrorist attack to a nuclear plant end up? I am even surprised that no big attack has been made to such a dangerous facility.

I think you might be overestimating the risk here.

A nuclear power plant is essentially a massive concrete bunker. It's designed to contain a nuclear reaction, so I suspect you'd need a phenomenal amount of explosives to cause any damage, and if you have those, there are likely much more effective ways to use them for terrorism.

If instead you attack the facility to attempt to gain control and cause a meltdown, you'd need to gain access to all the various safety overrides, and then hold that position for as long as it takes the reactor to meltdown. And that's assuming there are no absolute fail-safes that can't be disabled.

And all this is assuming that the failure mode of the reactor is even bad enough to cause significant damage, which is less the case with newer reactors.

Agreed. The security budget for a modern day nuclear power plant would be astronomical and forever growing.

Its quite fun to imagine, how ultimately the urge to share your life with other ( all trillion $ semiconductor industry for what, sharing your cat pic ? ), has propagated whole era of advance semi conductor technology, which in turn have been primary cause of reduction in solar power price.

the future is Molten salt reactors - not because of this article, because it is the only abundant fuel for the two of the largest energy consumers for the next two decades: India and China.

India+China have the world's largest thorium resources. China is also investing more than a billion dollars in molten salt reactor research (led by the son of Jiang Zemin) [1]

Peter Thiel, who is pretty much the think tank for the new government, has a personal investment in Transatomic Power that is doing very interesting work here. I see no reason that this project will not receive a shot in the arm after January.

TLDR : India + China + Peter Thiel = Molten Salt Reactors

[1] http://fortune.com/2015/02/02/doe-china-molten-salt-nuclear-...

For nuclear power to be feasible, we need different kinds of designs than the historically common ones.

1. Passive safety features are a must, period -- especially in a world full of hackers and terrorists (or at least terrorist wannabes). Obviously, they don't protect against all human error, accidental or deliberate as the case may be. But they sure could lower the risks.

2. We also need truly standardized manufacturing. It seems that the buzzword there is "SMR" -- Small Modular Reactor. This is for multiple reasons. Cost and general safety are the most obvious. Further, site-specific safety analyses would actually have a chance of being correct.

Third generation reactor designs like the AP1000 and EPR were, prior to actual construction, promoted as increasing safety and reducing construction costs/time via standardization and simpler passive safety features, compared to older Generation II/II+ reactors that currently make up most of the world's operating reactors. Now that they're actually under construction these reactor designs too are terribly over-budget and over-schedule, just like the 1980s reactor projects that burned US utilities bad enough to scare them away for a generation.

AFAICT "late and over budget" usually happens with megaprojects of all kinds, and unfortunately commercial power reactors are only available in "mega" sizes. The AP1000 and EPR especially were designed larger than median Gen II units, for economies of scale, but seem to be reaping anti-economies of scale. Small modular reactors with a faster learning curve and more units to learn across might finally tame schedule and cost problems... but it's hard to find investors optimistic and deep-pocketed enough to spend a decade iterating on the concept with real hardware. Most "nuclear startups" are stuck at nothing but simulations and PowerPoint.

Shouldn't government be making these sorts of high-risk, high-reward, long term investments? They should, but unfortunately political opposition to nuclear power is much more concentrated, if not more broad, than support.

The UK government just made a big commitment to a new nuclear power station at Hinkley Point C, largely funded by a high guaranteed cost per unit of electricity.

I'm doubtful it will ever go live though.

Is it technically possible to have a global power grid, where solar generated on the sunny side of the earth can be used on the dark side, eliminating the need for energy storage?

Massive infrastructure costs, the need for political coordination, and transmission losses [1] make this scenario unlikely.

[1] http://insideenergy.org/2015/11/06/lost-in-transmission-how-...

Transmission losses aren't the restriction that many people imply. Modern HVDC lines have less than half the losses as compared to a similar-length AC line.

There's a cable under construction from Scotland to England that will have a 2,200MW capacity, will run over 400km, and will have losses under 3%.[1]

Brazil finished a 7,700MW line that runs 2,400km from a series of hydroelectric dams to major population centers with something like 8% losses. Sure, 8% of 7,700MW is a ton of energy lost, but 8% for moving power from the equivalent distance of Denver to NYC is pretty damn good.

It's not out of the realm of possibilities to build a HVDC line from England to the US within the next decade or two. If you figure 6,000km and 1.5% losses per 1,000km, you might be able to keep the total loss below 10%. Run an 800KV line (or a pair of 800KV lines) and you could probably install a 15+ GW of transmission capacity.

[1] - http://www.eaem.co.uk/news/world-beating-%E2%82%AC11bn-under...

Possible maybe, there was a project called Desertec, but it is pointless. The advantage of renewable energy is the possibility of a decentralised energy supply.

Not all nuclear energy is the same. I encourage people to check out Thorium.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thorium

http://energyfromthorium.com/

Thorium still has some major technical issues such as corrosion from molten salts though.

One advantage of nuclear power relative to other renewable sources is that it that unlike wind/solar, it can provide consistent energy 24/7. Our energy storage solutions are simply not good enough to provide sufficient power in downtimes.

If your concern is safety, then nuclear power seems to be the best choice: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energy_accidents

There's interest in small and medium nuclear reactors, including interest from Trump's transition team. The IAEA has a brochure on the 40 or so competing designs.[1] A few are under construction. None seem to be operating yet.

Russia is building more nuclear powered icebreakers. Those are close to completion. One with a new reactor design was launched in 2016 but is not yet operating.

2017 may be a good year for nuclear power. A few plants are scheduled to come on line.

[1] https://www.iaea.org/NuclearPower/Downloadable/SMR/files/IAE...

It's kind of unfortunate that the label "nuclear power" seems to inevitably bundle both nuclear fission and nuclear fusion into the same public policy debate. Their respective safety profiles couldn't be further apart.

While the economic risks for a failed nuclear fusion strategy can be argued, given even a modest chance for eventually producing large amounts of clean and safe energy output 24/7, should we not be pursuing fusion more aggressively?

Last year I met a doctor that work at the experimental ITER fusion plant. He was pretty optimistic about the technology but totally desperate about budget.

It's an international initiative and US are actually one of the country that pay the least compared to its Income per capita...

By today funding it's clear that real solutions won't be ready until 2050, hence fission is still required in the mix until then. I don't get how people can blinding defend that renewable alone is the answer, because once you do the math it just don't work.

reply


[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aneutronic_fusion#Current_rese...

There's many ways to slow global warming. Is replacing power production with nuclear really humanity's best first to-go in slowing global warming? I would have thought not.

Unfortunately, we still need nuclear power: 1) Wind and solar are intermittent. Even if you produce more than what you consume, you still have to deal with the huge consumption peak of the evening. This is huge. No solution for now about it. 2) Energy storage is not scalable. It is available for smart homes, but there is just not enough lithium-ion on Earth to deal with the evening peak. Flywheels have too small performances. 3) Germany consumes more coals now that it has stopped its nuclear plants. 4) With respect to coal and gas, nuclear power is better: less dependance to Middle East, no CO2, very good EROEI, and actually, it is responsable for much less deaths than other energy sources.

The real issues about nuclear powers are: 1) It provides less jobs than renewable energies (mainly when people will produce their own energy). 2) It will cost more than solar panels. But not yet.'

So. The solution is to continue the current nuclear plants for 20 years, not to invest in new ones; and expecting in the meantime that storage is becoming scalable.

I'm not a nuclear engineer so I hesitate to shit up the thread with my armchair opinion, but I'm a big fan of small, low maintenance reactor designs like the Toshiba 4S. I feel like that's the way it ought to go: Away from large stationary reactor installations that require a huge amount of skilled labor on site for construction and maintenance, and toward modular banks of reactors that can be taken offline and refurbished off-site.

With a smaller, one size fits all design, one might expect to find economies of scale that don't currently exist. In much the same way, SpaceX seeks to make Falcon launches routine and push down costs of their incredibly complex machine through rapid iteration and refinement -- although reactor failures in the field must not be of the "energetic" variety of course.

Are there limitations of physics that will keep nuclear power stuck in the mainframe era, or might we see a commodity revolution?

Assuming nuclear can slow it, we needed it 20 years ago, not now.

Yes, yes, the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, the second best is today. Is nuclear any different? I am unaware of anything about nuclear energy that would have worked 20 years ago but is a bad idea to do today.

unlike 20 years ago, we're producing cheap solar panels faster than we can install them

We're not building grid-scale storage at that rate yet though

Nuclear was the correct answer 15 years ago. It is no longer 15 years ago.

> It is no longer 15 years ago.

It never is.

Isn't nuclear still really expensive? I read that Entergy was shutting down some nuclear plants they recently acquired because they had not-good track records and it cost more to produce energy than what they could sell it for [0].

In networking terms, nuclear energy always felt like Infinband or ATM to me. In theory, superior in many ways but in reality a pain in the ass that never really quite worked well. What the world needs is Ethernet and nothing more. I'm not sure what the energy equivalent of Ethernet is, but I know it aint nuclear.

[0] http://www.nbcchicago.com/investigations/Nuclear-Plant-on-La...

The expense comes from unwise regulation and lack of development i.e. pork.

It works perfectly fine in france which is 80% powered by nuclear.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuclear_power_in_France#/media...

"We? No, we are not French. We're American, because you're in America, okay? Greatest country on the planet." (movie quote before anyone gets too upset)

If managed correctly, it's far far cleaner than coal and oil.

For the uninitiated, I found this a good introduction

http://www.phyast.pitt.edu/~blc/book/

(It seems to have a pro nuclear bias, the author claims neutrality)

Do I need nuclear power if it's cheaper? Yes! Would I like to stay near a nuclear plant? Hell no.

Again, these articles lack a specific plan. I would have thought that there would have been enough time to come up with numbers: how many reactors, over which period of time, costs, hiw to finance it, how to build-up the industry, what is the actual contribution in CO2 reduction, who would build them, ...

Always been curious about this - wont nuclear plants increase thermal input of earth ? True for fossil fuels too which were never burnt in such vast quantity

These energy sources are outside of solar energy so how much more can they warm up the earth ?

All energy produced in any type of power plant eventually becomes heat. Fossil fuels have the additional property of making Earth retain more of it.

Solar could also increase the temperature if it traps energy that would otherwise be immediately reflected back to space. I'm not sure if the difference is significant, though, compared to the effect of greenhouse gases.

Why aren't these designs more widespread? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Integral_fast_reactor

What (if any) progress is being made on producing nuclear power via groups of much smaller reactors, instead of larger reactors that are more failure prone?

What are the latest trends in the nuclear power industry?

I'd recommend anyone interested in this question to watch "Into Eternity" (available on YouTube), a documentary about the facility Finland is building to house all of their country's nuclear waste.

You only need nuclear power to get grasp upon unlimited solar energy from the orbital plants. Russia is building nuclear powered large spaceship engine right now.

Space is one of the big ones for me, we need nuclear for space exploration, I'm fine with solar for earth as long as we keep nuclear science up.

Modesty and determination to tackle change seems more needed than economic expansion.

The article is one big fallacy. It is absolutely correct that today nuclear is the main source of carbon-free power generation. But that does not say much about what the best technology for new installations is. If built to good safety standards, nuclear is not cheap. Solar and wind should be much cheaper, and of course completely safe alternatives. Unfortunately, the article does not discuss any of these alternatives.

To slow global warming, we needed more nuclear power in the 70s, and continuing investments in it along the way, rather than slowly decommissioning the plants we did have.

I'm not really a utilitarian, but people freaking out over three relatively minor incidents with nuclear plants is a terrible justification for avoiding nuke power and accepting coal, with all of the side effects that mining, transporting, and burning that stuff entails.

What do the folks here think of investing in uranium mining stock cameco?

reply


With environmentalists pushing for nuclear station closures, power stations going out of service due to exceeding their lifetime and MOX fuel available, cheap solar, offshore wind, I'd rather not.

One thing that needs to be stressed is that realistically there is a rather limited amount of Uranium than can be extracted from the earth for nuclear power. That if we could magically convert to 100% nuclear power - it wouldn't last that long.

from wikipedia

"Still, the world's present measured resources of uranium, economically recoverable at the arbitrary price ceiling of 130 USD/kg, are enough to last for between 70 and 100 years"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuclear_power#Conventional_fue...

reactors have a life of around 60 years I think. So maybe you could double the amount of nuclear power? But it's not like the world can magically go to 100% nuclear indefinitely.

That "arbitrary price ceiling" is exceedingly arbitrary. You get a lot more than $130 worth of electricity from fissioning a kilogram of uranium even with present technology. In current U.S. power reactor designs (no breeding) you can get about a million kwH of heat from one kg of uranium. If you figure 30% efficiency and 12 cents per kWH, that's about $40,000 worth of electricity.

It should be clear that even with present technology uranium is economic to recover at prices dramatically higher than $130/kg.

If breeder reactors are used the recoverable energy from a kg of uranium goes up by a factor of 100 or so, making that kg of uranium worth about $4 million in terms of electricity.

With that technology it would be economically feasible to recover uranium from sea water, and there's enough of it in the ocean to last for billions of years.

Reprocessing can massively increase utilization. All that U 238 can also be burned once it is Pu 239.

Plutonium and Thorium are other options.

my natural cynicism prompts me to note that nuclear war would also slow Global Warming.

Duh.

This is one of the reasons I think Greenpeace is doing counterproductive work over the last few decades, at least in the energy space.

What happened to pebble bed reactors?

The article was written by politicians

The article appears to be written in a biased manner and lacks Rational and logic , till now no body has ever been able to come up with a solution on how to deal with nuclear waste in a safe way or how to deal with a accident in a nuclear plant

Your comment inadvertently shows why we should be supporting fusion energy research (the problems you speak of are problems with fission).

Here's a Ted Talk that says the same thing:

https://www.ted.com/talks/michael_shellenberger_how_fear_of_...

I used to think that global warming was a slam dunk.

But then I looked at the data... the carbon makeup of the atmosphere hasn't changed much at all, and we have already reached peak oil. If the carbon sinks (oceans etc.) can hold 2x the current amount they absorbed without much trouble then we are in the clear.

Perhaps CFCs and Ozone Depleting Substances present a danger but we have largely reduced their use since the 90s.

So I am not sure anymore than people will mess up the ATMOSPHERE globally. Locally - yes. And that doesn't let people off the hook when it comes to overfishing, logging forests, destroying ecosystems such as rainforests, wild bees and monarch butterflies, introducing new predators into oceans, non-biodegradable plastic, turning the world into farms etc etc.

Having said that, where is the data showing humans having a huge effect on the atmosphere composition??

Were these the graphs you were looking at?

global temperature anomaly since 1880 -- http://data.giss.nasa.gov/gistemp/graphs_v3/ carbon dioxide for last 400k years -- http://climate.nasa.gov/vital-signs/carbon-dioxide/

One person I met seemed to think that CO2 would be balanced by algae blooms in the oceans, but he wasn't a climate scientist. Nonetheless, if the ice caps melt enough before CO2 is compensated for, they'll release tons of methane which is an order of magnitude more potent than CO2.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arctic_methane_emissions

Here's NASA's site on the evidence for global warming: http://climate.nasa.gov/evidence/

Here's a site that discusses the evidence that humans are at fault: http://www.ucsusa.org/global_warming/science_and_impacts/sci...

See my reply to a sister comment for the data I am speaking of.

I agree that currently we have some correlation of global warming and CO2 increase, but this doesn't prove causation esp considering the 70s experienced global cooling.

https://skepticalscience.com/empirical-evidence-for-co2-enha...

AND the main point is that there is a limit on how much more Co2 can be released: roughly the same amount that already has, if we reached peak fossil fuels. To put things in perspective, that's going from 0.03% to max 0.06% concentration. CO2's effect as a greenhouse gas should be measured as a function of its concentration relative to the TOTAL atmosphere. Maybe it rises exponentially, but maybe not. Like putting layers of paint on a window. We'd need hard numbers.

Meanwhile... no matter what you do, carbon credits or not, eventually ALL the fossil fuels WILL be burned up so it's only a matter of time. Better to learn to build artificial carbon sinks and methane sinks to capture the CO2 back underground. It's called forests and algae. Want to save the world? Plant forests!

http://www.americanforests.org/magazine/article/north-americ...

On the other hand we CAN reduce the amount of methane by reducing the amount of cows we raise for hamburgers etc.

I presume you're trolling, but I still think it worth pointing out that no science proves causation. The scientific method, for example, only rejects null hypotheses--that is, alternative explanations. Scientists and society writ large come to tentative, qualified conclusions about causation by assessing, among other things,

  1) consistency with observed phenomena, especially
     consistent, multi-dimensional correlations
  2) predictive strength, including accurate and
     precise predictions (direct or indirect) coming to pass
     that demonstrate the explanatory power of a theory
  3) lack of alternative, more persuasive theories
None are necessary and none are always sufficient to cause us to tentatively adopt a theory of causation. But the stronger the evidence the better. Note that all three are, strictly speaking, categories of correlation; all are circumstantial. Therefore all science is fundamentally based on correlation. There's always the possibility of some kind of hidden structure or alternative explanation; you cannot rule out all such possibilities, only a subset. You select a working theory, if at all, from among the remaining, proposed explanations by heuristic and probabilistic methodologies.

If you reject climate change because it doesn't prove causation, then you're literally rejecting all of science. There is no scientific theory nor any kind of empirical "fact" that you cannot cast doubt upon in such a manner.

I won't even touch your other points.

I don't think I understand what you mean about the composition of the atmosphere not having changed very much.

Well CO2's concentration went from 0.03% to 0.04% . In absolute terms that is very negligible. If we burned all our fossil fuels AND the solubility pumps of the oceans kept working, that means a maximum of 0.06% or so concentration in the atmosphere of CO2. Its effect as a greenhouse gas should be measured relative to THAT, not its rise in relative numbers.

[flagged]


Quality contribution to the discussion right here.

Do you mind elaborating what do you think is the problem with the article ?

[flagged]


This comment is uncivil and your previous one was unsubstantive. Posting this way is an abuse of HN, so please don't do that. We're looking for civil and substantive comments, and would appreciate it if you'd read and follow the site rules:

https://news.ycombinator.com/newsguidelines.html

https://news.ycombinator.com/newswelcome.html

I haven't met anyone intelligent who suggests we should go Solar.

Silicon tetrachloride pollution is the worst.

Please, HN: read more about fukushima.

This could be the end of it all. All of human history could go out in the blink of an eye.

What resources have you found particularly useful? I've seen more than one comment on HN cite how few human lives have been lost as a result of Fukushima, which is one metric that can be used to quantify the effects of a nuclear reactor disaster. I'm not arguing that it's a useful metric, so recommending concise references available that support your position would be very helpful.

Fukushima was badly built, badly protected, and badly operated.

First few decades airplanes were deadly. Now not so much. All tech can be tamed if you put in the effort.

But what if someone doesn't. A chain is as strong as its weakest link.

Fukushima was also befell by a strongest tsunami in decades.

And even then, the greatest damage was by the tidal wave.

yes. Modern large airplanes are more complex than reactors and have more uncertainty, and have more places on the chain they can go wrong. But they don't, at least not in the US in last 15 years. Why?

True or false: a nuclear reactor can create a nuclear explosion? (the answer may surprise you!)

I would expect a significant percentage of people know that nuclear explosion is not a risk of nuclear power.

I would be surprised, to be honest, if more than half the american population knew that a nuclear power plant literally cannot blow up like an atomic bomb. However, I can't find any information to support either of our gut feelings. All of the polling information is of the form "how much do you like nuclear" or "what is the best non-fossil fuel power source". I'd love to see answers to "why do you think nuclear energy is a bad idea" or something.

While it isn't proper poll, Veritasium's interviews[1] with the general public support the supposition that most people lack basic information about anything nuclear.

[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQmnztyXwVA

True or false: a reactor accident costs more in political capital than all the capital of building it to begin with...

>(the answer may surprise you!)

Is the answer "yes"? "Yes" is the only answer that would surprise me. Because the answer is no. It can't.

