Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Do Not Eat, Touch, or Even Inhale the Air Around the Manchineel Tree (atlasobscura.com)
196 points by kposehn 10 hours ago | hide | past | web | 81 comments | favorite





I thought the mention of water hemlock near the end was interesting. Actually, common poison hemlock (which is related) grows all over the U.S. midwest like a weed and it is very deadly. You will see it growing in fields and at the side of many highways if you drive through Ohio. It is commonly mistaken for wild carrots (aka queen anne's lace). It famously was used to poison Socrates, and it kills a lot of livestock accidentally in modern times.

https://www.ars.usda.gov/pacific-west-area/logan-ut/poisonou...

reply


I didn't realize that was hemlock. We have it growing in our back yard in a bad patch of weeds we need to clear out.

reply


This plant is all over California. I am actually surprised I have never heard of any fatalities.

reply


In my experience, modern Americans rarely go around eating weeds from the wilderness / side of highway. Lack of fatalities is not surprising.

reply


I recently picked a bunch of wild fennel seeds while out on a hike, then got home and realized that the plant is pretty hard to tell from poison hemlock when dried out, and that perhaps I might have managed to mix in a few hemlock seeds... :-/

reply


The article by the radiologist who ate the fruit of the manchineel came up here some weeks ago.

Can't believe anyone would consider eating random fruit let alone a radiologist. You must be pretty smart to become a radiologist right?

reply


The medical profession appears to reward skill in memorization over novel intelligence. The vast majority of doctors will never work with anything that hasn't been done thousands if not millions of times already. Often when they leave their field the dunning kruger effect takes hold and you have stuff like this happening. The uneducated farm boy won't eat the fruit because he doesn't know anything about it, the radiologist does because he thinks he knows.

reply


join us,

https://fallingfruit.org/

reply


there are 4 entries for my city.

these four entries are dumpsters.

what a fallen fruit, indeed.

reply


There are a lot of entries for my city ... one is a dumpster and upon closer investigation it's behind a grocery store.

reply


At the ER?

reply


If you live in central/north Europe, beware of Heracleum Mantegazzianum: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heracleum_mantegazzianum

reply


I have heard that this plant is very difficult and dangerous to destroy.

reply


We have to watch out for that in the US too, as well as wild parsnip.

reply


Every spring I google "poison ivy" so I can remember exactly what it looks like. And every summer, I get a poison ivy rash.

Now that I know this tree exists, I have little doubt I'd die after a hike in the Caribbean.

reply


> Now that I know this tree exists, I have little doubt I'd die after a hike in the Caribbean.

It's really not that big a deal. On most islands they are clearly marked with a red band. Don't touch them, don't eat strange fruit off the ground, and don't stand under them in the rain and you'll be fine. Even if not marked, just don't go groping trees. Don't worry about breathing the air, that part is sensationalist bullshit.

What's more dangerous, as tour guides will be happy to tell you, are coconut palms: Falling coconuts are responsible for more deaths per year than shark attacks. (Although that says more about the rarity of shark attacks, I guess...)

Oh well, atlasobscura seems to need the clicks.

reply


Correct. The Galapagos have many of these trees and all are marked on paths.

The article did not mention it, but the poison severity of the tree varies quite a bit with season. Once the fruit has all fallen, the milky irritant on the tree has dried or washed off. You should still avoid staying under them in the rain as mentioned above.

reply


Perhaps off-topic, but I stopped having problems with poison ivy once I started cleaning my skin with naptha soap after any suspected contact.

reply


After having a bad run-in with poison ivy as a kid, I can't unsee the plant wherever I go. It's practically neon in my mind. It's amazing how the brain works.

reply


Have you tried not googling "poison ivy" in the spring?

reply


Even better, try not being sensitive to urushiol.

reply


What you don't know, can't kill you! Or so they say :)

reply


The last time I said that I was told I will live a long life. I've never repeated this phrase since.

reply


Here's a handy video that can help you stay rash free next summer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oyoDRHpQK0

Basic idea is that you need to clean yourself with a washcloth or loofah. The oil from the plant is like automotive grease. You need to scrub it off.

reply


I wrote this in another branch, but I should repeat it here: I've had total success by cleaning with naphtha soap after contact with poison ivy.

reply


Yes soap will get rid of Urushiol and some mechanical action is required, HOWEVER the last thing you want to do is weaken the skin and break it down with too vigorous a scrubbing. That will just facilitate penetration of the oil into the skin, and make you more vulnerable until your skin has repaired.

I get exposure to poison ivy on a regular basis but I know there's a 2h grace period in which I do all the yardwork around that stuff then jump in the shower. A normal shower takes care of it all.

reply


IDK about poison ivy, but for automotive grease, Dawn Ultra works wonders even without a scrub.

Like my dad says, "you haven't been proper dirty till you've had to use Dawn as shampoo".

Brake dust, OTOH, now there you need to scrub, preferrably with a stiff nail brush.

reply


Googled Poison Ivy - seems I'm in a different search bubble.

reply


You should visit this place: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tboW11dMeKs

:-D

reply


https://xkcd.com/795/

reply


Definitely thought this was going to be https://xkcd.com/443/

reply


> "The toxicity to humans, though, that’s a mystery. “There really isn’t an evolutionary answer to its being toxic, other than to just say it’s a biological mistake because it certainly doesn’t gain anything by being toxic to humans"

I am quite puzzled by this quote, in evolutionary terms, humans are very recent. I highly doubt that humans have been around for long enough for plants to evolve to suite humans specifically, rather than mammals in general.

reply


Humans mean probably "a member of primates" in this context. A lot of fruit plants coevolved with primates but following the other direction. We are big diseminators of seeds and an interesting target to atract and spoil.

Fruits designed for dinosaurs-birds and fruits designed for mammals are often very different in its chemical composition.

reply


Also, mistake implies that there is some agency and or design intent involved.

reply


Corn has.

reply


There is a big difference between evolution and selective breeding by humans.

reply


We gave it some help.

reply


I read somewhere that, if you get stranded somewhere and your last option is to eat some natural plants/fruits that you don't know, the rule was to take a small bite and wait for few hours. Most poisonous things would not kill you this way but will give you a hard time so you know it's not safe. Otherwise it's safe-ish to eat

reply


> Otherwise is safe-ish to eat

Not necessarily. Plants aren't so stupid and there are poisons designed to catch you at the middle and long term. Peas have those for example.

Better studying a little botany instead. Euphorbiaceae is a wery widespread family, relatively easy to recognize by its very specialized flowers. All are very poisonous and you can't eat it, but some of them can still be handy. Can provide you wit car tires, torches, fuel, killing your enemies and treatments for diarrhea, expelling worms and, as a nice special bonus, remedy for genital herpes. Yeah, they know what a real survivor needs.

reply


I remember a more incremental approach:

1. Mash it and hold in the pit of your elbow for an hour. If no irritation, go to step 2.

2. Hold it in your mouth for an hour. If no irritation, go to step 3.

3. Eat a bite and wait a few hours. If no irritation, go to step 4.

4. Eat a small amount and wait a few hours. If no irritation, it's probably safe to eat.

reply


Yep, that's a condensed version of the universal edibility test.

It's on page 103 in the FM 21-76 US ARMY SURVIVAL MANUAL: http://www.preppers.info/uploads/FM21-76_SurvivalManual.pdf

reply


Step 1 reminded me of an amusing problem: - 16 bottles of wine, one has been poisoned.

- poison takes 1 hour to kill you, party is in 1 hour.

- you have 4 prisoners you don't mind sacrificing to find out which bottle is poisonous but obviously you'll need to do all your sampling now because otherwise you won't know which bottle not to use in time for the party.

EDIT:16 not 17 bottles of wine.

reply


Only works if none of your prisoners are named Reed or Solomon.


I feel like this is solvable using binary to assign which bottles to which prisoners, but only if there were 16 bottles. For example, bottle 11 dec = 1011 bin. So bottle 11 would be tasted by prisoners 1, 3, and 4. Then if 1, 3, and 4 die, we know bottle 11 is poisoned. Every combination of prisoner deaths would point to a unique bottle.

Except 17. Fencepost error on my part maybe?

reply


No, you're correct I typo'd.

reply


That riddle is sometimes called "criminal cupbearers".

Common presentation uses 1000, gives it away to use a power of two.

A really fun extension to it is to suppose that you use the same criteria (a thousand bottles, consumption of the smallest amount will kill, but after a delay that means you must perform a one-pass test) but _two_ bottles are poisoned. What is the minimum number of prisoners you need for your test to find the two poisoned bottles precisely and what is the procedure?

(This is _substantially_ harder.)

reply


Whilst this is a permutations problem, what parties need wine that much that you'd risk fatally poisoning people?

reply


Not people, prisoners. The point is to not poison the actual people attending the party, yet still give them wine.

reply


"Not people, prisoners."

I get that it's a game, but can't let this slip into the memesphere unchecked.

People are a superset of prisoners. Some of our largest problems as a society are a result of our not acting as such.

reply


... and as second goal, becoming a prisoner in jail some time later, for the cheap prize of some bottles of wine.

This is the kind of problems that AI machines would try to solve, wrongly. Humans still score better understanding that some theoretical problems must not be solved.

reply


Apparently you failed the scum detector. Good luck in your future encounters.

reply


One exception to these rules.

It will pass all your tests without causing any irritation but still kills you in the end:

"There are no negative symptoms from eating this fungus until 6–24 hours after ingestion"

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amanita_verna

reply


Unknown mushrooms though, should really be your very last recourse, only if there's really, really nothing else to eat at all where you are.

reply


Many mushrooms are toxic when raw (even the ones used for food), so you should better stay with fruit and berries.

reply


It might be good to wait a few hours to a day between each step.

Urushiol (Poison Ivy et al.) usually takes about 4-6 hours to start showing symptoms.

reply


"This man died of starvation"

"But how is that possible? He's surrounded by fruit!"

reply


And apples at that!

reply


Ooohhhkeeey, "manzanilla de la muerte" slept under one during a hot afternoon in a nature reserve in ecuador. Great shadow at that point, had some red dots on my arm and back later... And yes, there were huge signs not to touch the tree and eat the fruites, but it was the only shadow around.

reply


Reminds me of the Devil Tree (Triplaris americana) found in South America[1]. Anything that touches its bark (bird, insect, human) is ferociously attacked by colonies of venom squirting red ants.

Learned about this fascinating tree in the equally fascinating book "1491" by Charles Mann[2].

[1]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Triplaris_americana

[2]http://amzn.to/2hKn6Ly

reply


Gympie Gympie plant is also not nice. http://www.australiangeographic.com.au/topics/science-enviro...

reply


I have been stung by stinging trees and it is not pleasant (Australian understatement).

reply


Someone with minor poisoning: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=364GFrNa3wA

> Yeah I was thrashing around in pain, until I cracked a joke and felt emotionally better. That's why I picked up my camera and decided to chronicle my adventure. The thing about unbelievable pain is that sometimes it's so unbelievable that you can't believe it and there is some humor in that. For people like me anyway. ﻿

Takes it pretty well, but it sure does look painful.

reply


So apparently the wood from its similarly-toxic relative https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metopium_brownei, "black poisonwood", is in use in things like musical instruments? http://www.bonedrymusic.com/Chechem-Rhythm-Bones-s/283.htm

reply


The quoted article by the radiologist was discussed recently: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12257523

reply


https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1127797/ is a recent report of tourists eating manchineel fruit.

reply


It was linked to and directly quoted from in the article.

reply


Ironically, ‘Manchi neellu’ in Telugu language means, ‘fresh water’

reply


Chemical data is missing though.

reply


And this is a walnut tree: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juglans_regia

Compare the fruit, leaves, and bark.

reply


Even if one couldn't tell the leaves apart, the bark of the trees is completely different. One is smooth, the other reddish. And of course there's no way you would mistake the brown-green husk of the walnut for manchineel fruit - they are smaller in size, the husk is often cracked near maturity.

Not that we don't have issues with walnuts, either..

reply


Woof!

reply


One has simple leaves, the other has compound leaves. And do the ranges even have much overlap?

reply


There are differences if you know what to look for. I've often collected walnuts from trees in England and thought they looked similar. I don't need to check if the leaves are pinnate - they always are. If I hadn't been forewarned, I might have got as far as cutting the manchineel fruit open before discarding it, thinking it was a related species.

Lack of range overlap makes misidentification by someone from outside the range more likely.

reply


I wonder if the fruit was eaten by an extinct (or locally extinct) animal. Any plausible candidates?

reply


[flagged]


I did RTFA; it said iguanas are not native to the area. If they used to be, that'd be a good answer.

reply


I'll make sure not to eat the air around this tree

reply


Add this to the "Nature is Terrifying" list...

reply


Sometimes nature fakes it.

https://cdn.ampproject.org/ii/w1200/s/img.rt.com/files/2016....

Pretty harmless, but they've been known to drag away mice.

reply


IMO this title would be better if it were broken not to be so parallel:

"Do Not Eat, or Touch, or Even Inhale the Air Around the Manchineel Tree"

reply


Up next on Brave Wilderness...

reply


Ironically, ‘Manchi neellu’ in Telugu language means, ‘fresh water

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: