https://www.ars.usda.gov/pacific-west-area/logan-ut/poisonou...
reply
Can't believe anyone would consider eating random fruit let alone a radiologist. You must be pretty smart to become a radiologist right?
https://fallingfruit.org/
these four entries are dumpsters.
what a fallen fruit, indeed.
Now that I know this tree exists, I have little doubt I'd die after a hike in the Caribbean.
It's really not that big a deal. On most islands they are clearly marked with a red band. Don't touch them, don't eat strange fruit off the ground, and don't stand under them in the rain and you'll be fine. Even if not marked, just don't go groping trees. Don't worry about breathing the air, that part is sensationalist bullshit.
What's more dangerous, as tour guides will be happy to tell you, are coconut palms: Falling coconuts are responsible for more deaths per year than shark attacks. (Although that says more about the rarity of shark attacks, I guess...)
Oh well, atlasobscura seems to need the clicks.
The article did not mention it, but the poison severity of the tree varies quite a bit with season. Once the fruit has all fallen, the milky irritant on the tree has dried or washed off. You should still avoid staying under them in the rain as mentioned above.
Basic idea is that you need to clean yourself with a washcloth or loofah. The oil from the plant is like automotive grease. You need to scrub it off.
I get exposure to poison ivy on a regular basis but I know there's a 2h grace period in which I do all the yardwork around that stuff then jump in the shower. A normal shower takes care of it all.
Like my dad says, "you haven't been proper dirty till you've had to use Dawn as shampoo".
Brake dust, OTOH, now there you need to scrub, preferrably with a stiff nail brush.
:-D
I am quite puzzled by this quote, in evolutionary terms, humans are very recent. I highly doubt that humans have been around for long enough for plants to evolve to suite humans specifically, rather than mammals in general.
Fruits designed for dinosaurs-birds and fruits designed for mammals are often very different in its chemical composition.
Not necessarily. Plants aren't so stupid and there are poisons designed to catch you at the middle and long term. Peas have those for example.
Better studying a little botany instead. Euphorbiaceae is a wery widespread family, relatively easy to recognize by its very specialized flowers. All are very poisonous and you can't eat it, but some of them can still be handy. Can provide you wit car tires, torches, fuel, killing your enemies and treatments for diarrhea, expelling worms and, as a nice special bonus, remedy for genital herpes. Yeah, they know what a real survivor needs.
1. Mash it and hold in the pit of your elbow for an hour. If no irritation, go to step 2.
2. Hold it in your mouth for an hour. If no irritation, go to step 3.
3. Eat a bite and wait a few hours. If no irritation, go to step 4.
4. Eat a small amount and wait a few hours. If no irritation, it's probably safe to eat.
It's on page 103 in the FM 21-76 US ARMY SURVIVAL MANUAL: http://www.preppers.info/uploads/FM21-76_SurvivalManual.pdf
- poison takes 1 hour to kill you, party is in 1 hour.
- you have 4 prisoners you don't mind sacrificing to find out which bottle is poisonous but obviously you'll need to do all your sampling now because otherwise you won't know which bottle not to use in time for the party.
EDIT:16 not 17 bottles of wine.
Except 17. Fencepost error on my part maybe?
Common presentation uses 1000, gives it away to use a power of two.
A really fun extension to it is to suppose that you use the same criteria (a thousand bottles, consumption of the smallest amount will kill, but after a delay that means you must perform a one-pass test) but _two_ bottles are poisoned. What is the minimum number of prisoners you need for your test to find the two poisoned bottles precisely and what is the procedure?
(This is _substantially_ harder.)
I get that it's a game, but can't let this slip into the memesphere unchecked.
People are a superset of prisoners. Some of our largest problems as a society are a result of our not acting as such.
This is the kind of problems that AI machines would try to solve, wrongly. Humans still score better understanding that some theoretical problems must not be solved.
It will pass all your tests without causing any irritation but still kills you in the end:
"There are no negative symptoms from eating this fungus until 6–24 hours after ingestion"
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amanita_verna
Urushiol (Poison Ivy et al.) usually takes about 4-6 hours to start showing symptoms.
"But how is that possible? He's surrounded by fruit!"
Learned about this fascinating tree in the equally fascinating book "1491" by Charles Mann[2].
[1]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Triplaris_americana
[2]http://amzn.to/2hKn6Ly
> Yeah I was thrashing around in pain, until I cracked a joke and felt emotionally better. That's why I picked up my camera and decided to chronicle my adventure. The thing about unbelievable pain is that sometimes it's so unbelievable that you can't believe it and there is some humor in that. For people like me anyway.
Takes it pretty well, but it sure does look painful.
Compare the fruit, leaves, and bark.
Not that we don't have issues with walnuts, either..
Lack of range overlap makes misidentification by someone from outside the range more likely.
https://cdn.ampproject.org/ii/w1200/s/img.rt.com/files/2016....
Pretty harmless, but they've been known to drag away mice.
"Do Not Eat, or Touch, or Even Inhale the Air Around the Manchineel Tree"
https://www.ars.usda.gov/pacific-west-area/logan-ut/poisonou...
reply