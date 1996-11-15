She is also in graduate school online for a Master of Library Science (MLS). She wants to be a librarian and you pretty much need an MLS to become a librarian. Her part time income mostly goes just to pay for graduate school.
Her sister graduated high school 2016 and is taking a gap year as an AmeriCorp Vista employee working with center city schools on after school STEM programs from FIRST Robotics. She will go to college fall 2017 at Olin College of Engineering.
We suspect that the oldest will live with us for many years and her mom and I are fine with that. Expensive liberal arts degrees don't often pay well. I think that situation is going to catch up with liberal arts colleges very soon.
I like having her around. She does some chores and provides some company to us. But mostly she stays to herself studying or reading. If you had told me 10 years ago that she would be living with us after college and that we would be okay with that, I would have thought you crazy.
Her younger sister will get an engineering degree and we will only see here once and awhile after that. We are okay with that also, though we will miss her so much.
We mostly have younger friends so they are not yet at a place where their older children can be living at home.
- Wanted to be a librarian
- Studied to be a librarian
- Graduated school to be a librarian
- Got a job as a librarian
- Doesn't make enough to live on her own and pay the cost of her education to be a librarian
And this isn't isolated to librarians, it's just a very instructive example. How is it we now have entire classes of jobs where the education they require for that job now puts you in such a degree of debt that you have to live off of your parents? We need librarians, no? We want to make sure we still have those? We have to be willing to pay for them.
However, compared to the west, we have little to no privacy. We are raised to not expect much privacy in the first place so we don't really miss it. Kids do NOT get a room of their own - never ever - they bunk with siblings. I was around 15 when I got a room of my 'own'. There's no pressure to move out once you grow up - parents would do their best to KEEP you home in fact. I would not have had to 'move out' if my college was not 200 km away. There's one big trade off with the whole set up though - no sex till you get married ;)
When I "left home" at 16 upon completing school and going to university, it couldn't have been less of an issue - as it was no different to going back to school.
I'm sure my family is an extreme example, but there's definitely a culture in the west, particularly among elites, where getting shot of your kids as soon as possible is highly desirable.
I have a perfectly ok relationship with each of them - see each once every few years, we're friendly and civil - but I've never really viewed them as parents - those would have been my aupairs and then the regimented institution of public school.
Children should be loved and cherished, not abandoned.
Here it's very much not cultural. Youth unemployment is 50% and people are dirt poor.
Glad it works for you, but that has got to be the third circle of my personal hell.
> 'Being alone' is seldom a reason for a depressed Indian - the family is always there.
That's nice. Some European countries are exactly the opposite. It's my hypothesis that this is the cause for many suicides, despite otherwise stellar living standards.
Here, here. Not only do I not live with parents, friends or anyone else. The slowly but steadily losing side of a current raging personal debate in my head is that one day I should share my life with a significant other and perhaps have a family of my own. That idea is on the ropes but I'm not quite ready to close that door completely, but I'm real close to calling the fight and declaring a winner.
Further, I have been going longer between replies to messages from friends. If they need to find me, they will know where to go. We can only maintain X number of relationships. I would rather that list include people in my pro network and an inner circle of friends and family.
If you can handle being alone. I feel that's a superpower. Though there are many benefits to for sharing your life with an SO. I suppose it's a trade-off.
I feel the Western model is better.
I can't even entertain the idea of not having my own privacy and my own place to do exactly what I want, when I want how I want.
I'm already getting anxious about the holidays and spending a few days with family. It's so exhausting, all that useless meaningless chatter etc. Makes one so weary.
To a spouse chosen by your parents, correct?
Yeah, it's almost like we have radically different cultures.
Another avenue to pursue this discussion from is the % of income allocated to retirement savings. I have a sneaky suspicious most of my peers are saving less for retirement than the same demographic 10, 20, 30 years ago.
What happens in a few decades when all these adults who lived with their parents and hardly saved for retirement due to lower salaries and student loans are too old to work? It seems our tax dollars will be supporting them and this looks like a big problem. Curious what others think or if I am looking at this problem from the wrong perspective.
I think you're right to be concerned. Not being able to strike out on your own delays family formation, which leads to some attrition of people who never have children for financial reasons. This decreases the birthrate and then on top of the working generation supporting members within its own cohort, they also have to support an older generation of retirees with an ever rising dependency ratio. It's a negative feedback loop that countries like Japan, Germany, and Italy are stuck in.
Both the education and housing problems can be solved. Education can be automated and amateurized using technology, and more housing can be built. Both of these would do a lot to decrease youth debt loads. Medical price inflation is the tougher problem but is less pressing for young people. Eventually we will be old though and then it will hit like a ton of bricks for those unlucky enough to have not accumulated wealth.
"Among Gen Xers who have exceeded their parents’ income, those with college degrees are less likely to surpass their parents’ wealth, mostly due to student loan debt."
Me? Student loan debt set me back years, crippling housing costs, and a crappy 401(k) that is probably worth around what I put into it due to multiple deep recessions during my prime working years. I can't even begin to imagine how bad it is for you under-30s!
This is not sustainable. All the value captured through productivity increases is being captured by shareholders and asset owners now rather than the working class.
By 34 they owned a huge house in the country, several large holiday homes abroad, three cars, private education for the kids, first class flights (for them - I always flew alone to school, economy), motorbikes, you name it.
At the same age, I've done very well for myself compared to my cohort - I own a basement flat and a one bedroom cottage with no roof up a mountain, and have savings - this was from being a director and founder of a 50-ish person business with £MM turnover. I am incredibly concerned for the rest of this generation - if I feel insecure - how does someone renting on a zero-hour contract feel?!?
Part of the myriad resasons I quit my business to wander the world is that I'm done paying for the lavish lifestyles our ancestors enjoyed. Bluntly, it isn't fair, and I'm fed up, and I'm not taking it any more.
That's the issue with this thread: it's only first world perspective, about the time when the difference in income between countries around the globe was completely radical. With globalisation, it jist evens out.
While I can only speak from my own experience, many of my friends and colleagues (EE) have left the country already. There are lots of good arguments on both sides and plenty of stories to each end. That said, it comes to this, the people in my generation with real skill are leaving. Not all of them, but enough that it's becoming noticeable. Maybe it's always been this way, maybe not, needless to say my sample size is low so draw conclusions at your own risk. That's just my two cents on it (in reference to what it is like for under-30's).
They still have student debt, but with practically no interest adjusted for inflation, and they didn't have to pay for university. They won't be spending their future worrying about their loans.
Grow up in a country with ~30% income tax and ~25% VAT, get universal healthcare and free education, then emigrate and take a job and pay (less) taxes in another country where working actually makes you money.
It's not that hard, you put 23k/yr total in the roth IRA & Roth 401k in VFIAX. I do not work in the tech industry anymore and am still doing this, just stop eating out, live cheap.
Compound this over 40-45 years and you and I are multimillionares.
As for the rest, asking someone to live cheap until they're 65, as a way to compensate for systemic malfunction, ehh...nope, let's get political and fix the system.
My dad didn't have my education or skills, but he got a job working for the federal government and was shielded from the up and down of the economy. His education was paid for, his home loan was 12k. But he had things too easy and now he has dementia lol.
Increasing automation is going to make unskilled labor a huge liability for countries. This is one reason I don't think some of the anti-immigrant position of many Americans (and Europeans) is unwarranted. Every country should want highly skilled labor to help improve their current account, but unskilled labor is huge future liability. There is already a huge surplus of domestic unskilled labor in developed countries. Allowing unskilled labor to increase through immigration is only going to exacerbate the problem.
These are indeed the kind of jobs that were lost to automation. Truly unskilled labor was replaced not by robots but by cheaper unskilled labor of other people.
(meanwhile lots of the US runs on cheap labor)
They'll find a way to make money, don't you worry about that at all. They'll sooner make you owe money by the mere fact you're born than to give up.
personally i think in today's world in which 0.1% owns pretty much everything or at least controls ownership of everything, it's an unavoidable eventuality, but it's not going to be an easy process of getting there.
The 0.1% and their media naturally aren't going to blame themselves, or their trade agreements, or their lobbyists, or their wall street.
Simple - they die early... barring a massive electoral shift in governance priorities.
SSI and SNAP have really high velocity. For one thing, velocity is a good thing on its own. For another, they're both composed of everybody's favorite convenient social fiction - money. The both run around 5% of GDP. So say that doubles.
People not working is only actually a problem if the overall economy experiences something akin to opportunity loss from them not doing anything. The map is not the territory and the books are not the company.
Remote work from home, where you are ensconced in your isolation box, is gross, too; as a consultant, I have a home office and I spend most of my time out of it.
(Mind, I have considered buying something in a rural area--but that's effectively a retreat, not a home. Homes are a by-and-large a pipe dream for people who are under 30 right now unless they want crushing commutes or nothingvilles.)
I actually love going on long walks, so the thought of walking a half hour to buy groceries if I don't buy a car seems ok.
I've spent the last decade or so in San Francisco, and none of the local scenes really attract me. There used to be some cool artists around, but a lot of them got priced out. Maybe some other city has a more thriving cultural life, but San Francisco's isn't doing anything for me. I just have to figure out where to move.
Well, I hope that we both manage to figure out a way of life that is good for us.
I too work from home, and the difference is so stark, I can't imagine ever living in a less dense neighborhood again. I haven't gotten in my car in a week. Not going back.
Of course, we should still train general life autonomy, and not promote being able-but-incapable shut-ins, but being able to venture into housing (or back out of it if things go really pear-shaped) should be done flexibly. The family unit as a reciprocating life cushion is a very positive thing to maintain. If you're on the receiving end of this cushion, make sure you're doing your part for your parents and/or extended household, too.
I don't care that economists and real estate investors bemoan the shrinking population of those able to buy houses. When times are financially tough, people need to pool together, not overextend themselves. Overall statistics about economic recovery also don't evenly represent all families.
I remember reading that José María Olazábal (one of the best professional golfers in the 90's, with millions of dollars in earnings) was still living with his parents into his early 40's (though to be fair, he was traveling for half the year on tour).
I often think that the "move out from home" pressure is a ploy by the real estate industry.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jos%C3%A9_Mar%C3%ADa_Olaz%C3%A...
So are you referring to all of Italy or are you saying this doesn't apply to Sicily (or other islands)?
"Italy's boot" here corresponds to this Southern Italy.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Southern_Italy
http://www.nytimes.com/1996/11/15/world/north-south-divide-i...
Look at how Harry Truman lived. My uncles all lived at home until they moved, either for military service or because they got married. Age range roughly 1915 to around 1945 or so.
People lived in boarding houses if they didn't have a family.
My sister has a "boomerang" Millenial; the house is probably 3-4000 sq feet and the "kids suite" upstairs is probably 1200 sq ft. or so.
Privacy of course suffers, but then again I with multiple kids like a lot of US households have, there isn't that much privacy anyway.
> I often think that the "move out from home" pressure is a ploy by the real estate industry.
I think it's any commercial entity, right? When you move out of your parents' house, now you collectively have to pay/buy
- Extra rent
- Extra money for furnishing
- Probably more money for transport (could have carpooled with family or neighbors)
- More money for groceries (living on your own you will likely waste more groceries)
- Extra money for insurance (since it isn't a family pool)
So you're right, but possibly underestimating it. There is a lot of vested interest in convincing young people that living with their parents somehow makes them "losers" etc.
Clearly not. Any money you save by staying at your parent's home will be spent in other commercial entities. Even people who save eventually spend it. Conversely, all that cash going to landlords, grocers, insurance, etc is not being spent on something else.
Sure, but I'd rather be in a house with extended family than with roommates.
While this was anti-socialist material, given its greater focus on individualism, it was rumored to also be intended to break up powerful family clans, as well as prevent future rise of the same.
Before these times, it was a lot more common for extended family to live together.
I'm not sure about that. Parents siphoning their children's (or children's spouses') "excess" income as a substitute for emergency and retirement savings seems pretty destructive. Rather than a self-perpetuating cycle of wealth transfer forward (i.e. paying for college), children start out less advantaged and, once they have earning power later in life, are expected to contribute it backwards. Of course, what you are expected to "reciprocate" here is not usually free housing as an adult, but your upbringing in general.
I'm very grateful that my parents have been fiscally responsible, and have taught me to do the same. While I will of course take care of them as medical situations arise (as they're currently doing with their parents), I very much appreciate that we're not in a tradition of tithing to our elders like so many other families seem to be. I can only hope that my eventual spouse would feel the same way. I certainly would not expect it from my children. But if my parents demanded it, then I'd have no choice but to demand it.
Taking care of children and the elderly are of course one-sided cases, but when two generations are both adults (pre-elderly parents, adult children), and among siblings, a healthy relationship and taking care of each other goes a long way in times of struggle on otherwise equal footing.
The reciprocation comes later in life, when parents aren't able to be self sufficient anymore.
Therefore, you should stay where you are (if possible) and save until that down payment can make a worthwhile home affordable with only a single income. It is the only fiscally responsible choice.
P.S. I know the above probably is a bit of topic as even having the ability to choose somewhat implies that you aren't totally struggling financially.
Sadly I think he is right.
Just your rent and electric bill will be 75%
Young rich people are doing just fine.
[0] http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-07-20/five-facts-which-show-...
Either young people need to be okay not living in cities, or governments need to encourage more housing to be built in cities. But, instead, young people want urban living and municipalities are only increasing restrictions on building new units. Obviously in this senario prices will go up, it's basic supply and demand.
Note: I am a young person living in a city.
I think most young people are trying to go where the jobs are more than anything.
Houses have to go somewhere. Or should people just be stuck spending hours commuting?
But that, that's just a pipe dream.
Or would you not be able to go back once you left?
It's there primarily for people who need to move because of work, and usually the employer who is relocating them would reimburse it. So, you could probably ask something like, "what if I get transferred to a different office before 12 months is up?"
That will signal some risk that the landlord will have to find a new tenant. My landlord is a REIT, and I live in a large complex with 2 full-time leasing agents onsite, so finding new tenants is not a huge burden for them - they're fine with high turnover. A mom-and-pop landlord might be skittish about that possibility. But it is still better than "what if I can't pay rent because I am unemployed?" Definitely don't ask that :).
to a business owner/landlord, asking how much it costs to exit the lease does not mark you as high risk. it just means you know what you're talking about, and they are free to set that value to whatever they want in the contract.
Nobody in a software engineering job should have to live with parents for financial reasons. I appreciate OP's dedication, but they should be able to save up an emergency fund pretty quickly and move into their own (small) apartment.
If you're interested in saving for the longer term, I recommend checking out r/financialindependence.
That said, this is purely speculation. I have a 10 minute commute by subway+walking.
That being said, I also believe there is not quite the same urgency to leave home for current young adults. Just from personal observation they don't necessarily see increasing their expenses just to be more independent as worthwhile. Same goes with getting a driver license and a car.
I don't think it's necessarily being lazy, I think they might rightly see that building up all these expenses just to be independent is a bit overkill.
Mix this with people in general getting married later and I find it quite natural that more people are living at home.
People are not much different than they were 50 years ago. If it took just as much resources to live on your own 50 years ago as today, there would "not be the same urgency to leave home." Of course no one wants to leave home if it's going to cost them 40% of their take home pay, but if it only costs them 10-20% of their pay, I really doubt you will see a ton of millenials that don't care about living at home.
This shift in housing signals a dearth of resources available to the current generation. Do we think that's a good thing? A bad thing? Or is it completely neutral? Does it have implications elsewhere for our economy? These are the things that are actually important.
It might not be a "dearth of resources" but a return to the true long-term norm.
Remember, right before the mid century prosperity, we were in a massive depression caused by the "Roaring 20s" which was fueled by another smoldering Europe.
The time period before WWI; the late 1800s and early 1900s were pretty bleak. Before that, the North was fairly prosperous but the South was under reconstruction, so that region was pretty bleak as well.
Of course, there is plenty of wealth to go around today, it's just concentrated due to a war on the middle class by industry, aided by goverment, dating back to at least Reagan.
The Roaring 20s was not the cause of the Great Depression. The Great Depression was caused by a variety of factors, primarily unsustainable debt issuance and overproduction in the agricultural sector. Other important factors include crushing wartime debts owed by European nations to American creditors (vastly harming exports), a liquidity crunch and massive deflation due to adherence to the gold standard, and uncertainty by Capital resulting in a lack of expansion.[2]
1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Economic_history_of_the_United...
2. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Causes_of_the_Great_Depression
Perhaps we should rethink our nationwide policies of raising housing costs.
Consequently, is the implication that the rest of the country isn't recovering nearly as well as the average is reporting? Housing might not be shooting up in the rest of the country, but wages and job opportunities are not great, either.
I'm doing it because it's free, and it's a chance to find a job. If I had a steady job, I'd be out in no time. But goings are tough.
I'm saying job a lot. Live in rural Canada and you'll find that job is the magic word. Lots of people do contracting work up here, for welding and scaffolding and that sort of thing. Lots of people have known the experience of working for a month and never seeing the paycheck as the company goes under.
There's a lot of fuss about the Cite C dam in British Columbia. I think it will be built, no matter the problems, because it means work for the people building it, and those people are people I know. Jobs jobs jobs.
I know this isn't about Canada, and I didn't even read the paywalled article, but I think we're staying home because the economy sucks and there are no jobs.
I remember talking to my mom and dad about this. When they left the nest, their parents held very strict conservative view, and were often very opinionated in how their sons and daughters should conduct their lives.
Nowadays there's not much to rebel against, especially among the educated class.
1) Parents have been having kids later in life. How many of these are because the child (read: adult offspring) is home to help care of an ill or older parent?
2) As the divorce rate increases homes that were was the right size for a traditional family are now too big for one parent or the other on their own. The kids move back because it's practical for all.
3) Related to 2, the housing market has sucked. Selling for many hasn't been an option. This "enables" yas to stay home longer.
The point is, this isn't a YA issue per se. There are plenty of broader social changes that a helping to redefine the American family unit.
Not everyone who lives at home with their parents are the same and in some cases it does make sense,
but from my observations of people who live at home:
- No skills on managing self: relies on parents to manage
- No financial management skills: using all your money for play money and not contributing to the household.
- Can't take a date home: unless you want to introduce your parents right away
- ManChild Syndrome: grown kids playing video games and watching tv.
- No drive: as long as you have parents, why try. Everything is already provided for you.
As opposed to playing golf and watching football games?
> No skills on managing self:
This was the worst part for me, I wanted and had been self reliant before, but it's hard to do in a shared house.
>No financial management skills: using all your money for play money and not contributing to the household.
I was paying minimal board (when I was able) and saving for a deposit on a house (which are insanely expensive here), is that irresponsible?
>Can't take a date home: unless you want to introduce your parents right away
It's not the 1950's anymore. Meeting someones parents is not a big deal.
>ManChild Syndrome: grown kids playing video games and watching tv.
Problem being?
>No drive: as long as you have parents, why try. Everything is already provided for you.
Another expense to try and minimize.
This is a norm that I think we should do away with. And by that, I mean we should stop making turning that age the time that we flip the switch and the kids move out.
What I would suggest in its place... encourage them to go when they're ready. This places more responsibility on the parents in assisting with all the types of preparation that make one ready for leaving home.
There's a LOT more to this conversation, but I figure this is a good starter. :)
Eastern European (Bulgarian) 36-year old programmer here, still living in Sofia (the capital).
We don't miss communism and socialism. At all. A good chunk of us around here are competitive and want to demonstrate skills for better money. There are frauds and freeloaders but hell, is there a community where there isn't?
I've witnessed the fall of our regime (1989) when I was 9. Later on the fall of the USSR followed. I didn't quite appreciate these events back then but the effect on the standard of living on the other hand was VERY visible.
It has been a very gradual process, but our country is bleeding brains, skills and money -- badly, and all the time. Quite frankly I don't think that the EU countries are so much better; what good is a triple salary if your rent and bills are triple the amount as well? The only real benefit I guess is to get a citizenship several years down the line and not be afraid that yet another shady government will appropriate all retirement funds and you'll be left with peanuts when you eventually grow old.
My mother lives with me and my girlfriend. Her pension is 60 euros. You read that correctly, it's not a typo. If it wasn't for me, she'd be yet another old woman with eyes full of tears, struggling not to die of cold on the street, and to have a few mouthfuls of bread a day. (Father died a long time ago, back in 2002)
We at Eastern Europe are diverse people. We don't frown upon at either situation -- living with or without parents, but for many people living in a bigger flat/house with the family is simply more convenient (my mother's cooking is absolutely fantastic and is easily worth €30 a meal, I am pretty sure of it!) and makes much more sense financially. It is what it is, we can't do much about it.
Long story short: I am now in ~ €20,000 debt and the thought of getting a mortgage is making me grind my teeth. As other posters said, we're not even close! My mother and father were working governmental jobs and they had an apartment fully paid for when they were at their ages of 40-42. Had two cars. And that was a backwater communistic/socialistic country, a mere satelite of the USSR. I can't imagine how much better many others had it really.
(The fact that I should probably look for a higher paid job since I am in demand is an irony that doesn't escape me, but that's a personal struggle interwoven with many other factors which I won't touch upon here.)
The article has struck many nerves in me. It's true not only in the USA.
They should Plot it by race.
Honestly though, video games and vr. Who needs your own place
Keep it nice and cozy and you'll be able to invite women to your house. Seems like a solid game plan.
What? How is that related? I (and most of readers here, I presume) also work in the same field, but I've never dated a girl who I've had any business with or who could write a single line of code. Just go out more often, get some hobbies, travel -- work is not your whole life. Unless you work in China sweatshop 16h/d, 6d/w work-life balance is achievable, it's mostly a mindset.
Why were so many people living with their parents in 1940 and why did it stop? Does the article explain that?
Admittedly, this might very well be because I have lived in multiple cultures, most of which don't have this antagonistic "kick them out of the house" relationship between parents and adult kids.
The other side of that story is that, yes, if an adult kid has opportunities that might take the kid away from the family home it could make total sense to move out. One example is getting into a really good university on the other side of the country.
I personally believe that the family connection is crucially important and it must remain as intact as possible until the adult children are ready to form their own families. There is no better incubator for future good people than a good family life.
americans of generations X and Y got raped out of their money by the looter economy comprised of high-interest big-sum debt, decreasing wages, increasing rent, increasing cost of living, and few jobs. this story gets rehashed every few months (starting from around 2010) as though it's new. it's not new that capitalism has scarred the young.
it took me a while to leave my parents after college-- and it was a miserable period that couldn't have elapsed quickly enough. suffice it to say that young americans stay at home due to not being able to afford any alternatives. even living with roommates is expensive if you're in an area that has jobs-- and most areas do not have any jobs, or any well paying jobs.
we can't save money to move out, nor buy a house, nor save for retirement, etc, etc. it's been this way for nearly ten years. things have actually gotten worse economically, and we're now overdue for another recession. the "main street" economy is completely divorced from any successes of the "wall st" or finance center economy, yet it suffers their failures even more violently.
millenials can't afford to take care of their dying boomer parents... it seems as though they'll grow even poorer while trying, however. millenials can also expect no real return from their investment, as their parents have themselves been hollowed out of wealth by the process of aging.
here is a radical statement: seizing the means of production or forcing the downward redistribution of capital is now justified and overdue... the time wasted waiting for a handout from the business owners or the government would be better spent organizing the young to eat the rich.
