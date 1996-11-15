Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Percentage of Young Americans Living with Parents Rises to 75-Year High (wsj.com)
157 points by prostoalex 11 hours ago | 185 comments





I have two girls, 24 and 18 years old. Both live at home right now. The 24 year old graduated from a selective private liberal arts college in 2015 and is working part time in a library. She does not qualify for health insurance or many other benefits. She does not make enough to live on her own.

She is also in graduate school online for a Master of Library Science (MLS). She wants to be a librarian and you pretty much need an MLS to become a librarian. Her part time income mostly goes just to pay for graduate school.

Her sister graduated high school 2016 and is taking a gap year as an AmeriCorp Vista employee working with center city schools on after school STEM programs from FIRST Robotics. She will go to college fall 2017 at Olin College of Engineering.

We suspect that the oldest will live with us for many years and her mom and I are fine with that. Expensive liberal arts degrees don't often pay well. I think that situation is going to catch up with liberal arts colleges very soon.

I like having her around. She does some chores and provides some company to us. But mostly she stays to herself studying or reading. If you had told me 10 years ago that she would be living with us after college and that we would be okay with that, I would have thought you crazy.

Her younger sister will get an engineering degree and we will only see here once and awhile after that. We are okay with that also, though we will miss her so much.

We mostly have younger friends so they are not yet at a place where their older children can be living at home.

Plus unlike most guys there is a backup life plan for her. You are lucky that it's not a librarian son!

What's the backup life plan that a librarian son would be ineligible for?

More unrealistic than ineligible: being a housewife.

I don't understand this situation with your daughter:

- Wanted to be a librarian

- Studied to be a librarian

- Graduated school to be a librarian

- Got a job as a librarian

- Doesn't make enough to live on her own and pay the cost of her education to be a librarian

And this isn't isolated to librarians, it's just a very instructive example. How is it we now have entire classes of jobs where the education they require for that job now puts you in such a degree of debt that you have to live off of your parents? We need librarians, no? We want to make sure we still have those? We have to be willing to pay for them.

I don't understand why a librarian needs a master's degree? Is it just due to competition for a limited number of positions? Or are there skills gained from post graduate study that are essential to being a librarian?

I had one library manager admit to me that it was a bit of a guild system: really, the only place you use the proprietary bits of a library science degree is in a library. If they hired anybody who showed proficiency in Dewey Decimal System, processing books and conservation, who would ever get a Master's Degree in it ever again? and of course, these are not a significant portion of the equation anymore.

I don't understand that either but for the purposes of the question it isn't really needed. The library has decided these are the requirements yet is paying a salary to a worker that doesn't sustain those requirements, and I'm wondering why this is allowed.

23 year old Indian developer here. The concept of 'moving out' of your parents home is baffling for most of us. I now live in a different city and I share a decent apartment with friends. I can afford to live alone in the apartment I now live in - the rent is 30% of my monthly income and the apartment is 15 minutes away from where I work - but living alone would be just awful. So I'm now paying 11% of my income for rent(electricity, water and a maid included) because I stay with friends. Eventually, most of us would want to move back to our hometowns if we can get a job with similar pay - and live with our parents. Not because it would be cheaper and mom would cook yummy food - but it is just the way it is. In our society, NOT living with your parents when you can is frowned upon. "These are people who raised you and know you well and care for you, why would you want to move out?" is how the society thinks. Also, in a way it is nice. You are NEVER alone. You ALWAYS have people waiting for you when you come back from work. 'Being alone' is seldom a reason for a depressed Indian - the family is always there.

However, compared to the west, we have little to no privacy. We are raised to not expect much privacy in the first place so we don't really miss it. Kids do NOT get a room of their own - never ever - they bunk with siblings. I was around 15 when I got a room of my 'own'. There's no pressure to move out once you grow up - parents would do their best to KEEP you home in fact. I would not have had to 'move out' if my college was not 200 km away. There's one big trade off with the whole set up though - no sex till you get married ;)

It's unreal how greatly the human experience can vary - I was born in the uk to itinerant parents (finance father), raised by a series of aupairs, and was sent to boarding school at six. Despite my parents being wealthy and having the space, I did not have a room at home from that point - when I went home for holidays, I would stay in the guest room, and when my brother was born, his room.

When I "left home" at 16 upon completing school and going to university, it couldn't have been less of an issue - as it was no different to going back to school.

I'm sure my family is an extreme example, but there's definitely a culture in the west, particularly among elites, where getting shot of your kids as soon as possible is highly desirable.

I have a perfectly ok relationship with each of them - see each once every few years, we're friendly and civil - but I've never really viewed them as parents - those would have been my aupairs and then the regimented institution of public school.

This comment makes me sad.

Children should be loved and cherished, not abandoned.

This seems like a huge cultural difference from the west. I personally can't imagine having lived with my parents into my 20s. The people I know who did are mostly far more dependent. I think this has a lot to do with our focus on individuality. I don't think I would have developed into the person I am today without having dealt with the hardships of making my own way in life as an independent person. I can absolutely see the financial and emotional benefits, but I would feel constantly stifled and unable to be my own person with that level of family intrusion in my life.

Well not "the West" - Italians live at their parents home as long as they can too.

Well I'm not from Italy but from Croatia which IIRC has the highest percentage of at-home young people in the EU.

Here it's very much not cultural. Youth unemployment is 50% and people are dirt poor.

I don't think it is merely cultural. It has to be a genetic difference between people of particular areas.

> Also, in a way it is nice. You are NEVER alone. You ALWAYS have people waiting for you when you come back from work.

Glad it works for you, but that has got to be the third circle of my personal hell.

> 'Being alone' is seldom a reason for a depressed Indian - the family is always there.

That's nice. Some European countries are exactly the opposite. It's my hypothesis that this is the cause for many suicides, despite otherwise stellar living standards.

> Glad it works for you, but that has got to be the third circle of my personal hell.

Here, here. Not only do I not live with parents, friends or anyone else. The slowly but steadily losing side of a current raging personal debate in my head is that one day I should share my life with a significant other and perhaps have a family of my own. That idea is on the ropes but I'm not quite ready to close that door completely, but I'm real close to calling the fight and declaring a winner.

Further, I have been going longer between replies to messages from friends. If they need to find me, they will know where to go. We can only maintain X number of relationships. I would rather that list include people in my pro network and an inner circle of friends and family.

If you can handle being alone. I feel that's a superpower. Though there are many benefits to for sharing your life with an SO. I suppose it's a trade-off.

I can completely relate. Deciding to share a flat with my then girlfriend, now wife (and literally the first non-family member I shared a living space with outside of boarding school), was a much much bigger and more difficult decision for me than the decision to have kids or get married. And even 10+ years later I'd be lying if said that I don't sometime still miss living alone.

Indian here, I have experienced life in India and a Western country. I have noticed Western young adults are more confident and assertive compared to Indian young adults and I think the reason is because Western kids have to be independent after 18 while Indian parents still play a significant role even after their kids have become adults.

I feel the Western model is better.

Heh.. I moved out when I was 16 (went to a high school and then followed by University) and have now lived alone for 22 years.

I can't even entertain the idea of not having my own privacy and my own place to do exactly what I want, when I want how I want.

I'm already getting anxious about the holidays and spending a few days with family. It's so exhausting, all that useless meaningless chatter etc. Makes one so weary.

> There's one big trade off with the whole set up though - no sex till you get married ;)

To a spouse chosen by your parents, correct?

Wait, so when you get married, do you keep living at home with your parents?

It sounds very good to me. Miss my folks.

> The concept of 'moving out' of your parents home is baffling for most of us.

Yeah, it's almost like we have radically different cultures.

Cost of tuition continually grows, most graduates are not falling into extremely lucrative salaries and average salaries are not keeping up with inflation. This is far from surprising but is very concerning.

Another avenue to pursue this discussion from is the % of income allocated to retirement savings. I have a sneaky suspicious most of my peers are saving less for retirement than the same demographic 10, 20, 30 years ago.

What happens in a few decades when all these adults who lived with their parents and hardly saved for retirement due to lower salaries and student loans are too old to work? It seems our tax dollars will be supporting them and this looks like a big problem. Curious what others think or if I am looking at this problem from the wrong perspective.

Your sneaking suspicion is correct for baby boomers and gen X: http://www.pewtrusts.org/en/about/news-room/press-releases/2.... "Gen Xers have less wealth and six times more debt than their parents did at the same age," despite having higher salaries.

I think you're right to be concerned. Not being able to strike out on your own delays family formation, which leads to some attrition of people who never have children for financial reasons. This decreases the birthrate and then on top of the working generation supporting members within its own cohort, they also have to support an older generation of retirees with an ever rising dependency ratio. It's a negative feedback loop that countries like Japan, Germany, and Italy are stuck in.

Both the education and housing problems can be solved. Education can be automated and amateurized using technology, and more housing can be built. Both of these would do a lot to decrease youth debt loads. Medical price inflation is the tougher problem but is less pressing for young people. Eventually we will be old though and then it will hit like a ton of bricks for those unlucky enough to have not accumulated wealth.

This was surprising:

"Among Gen Xers who have exceeded their parents’ income, those with college degrees are less likely to surpass their parents’ wealth, mostly due to student loan debt."

Gen X here, just turned 40. If you compare how I'm doing with how my parents (who were solidly middle class) were doing, it's not even close. At 40, they had multiple homes, were secure in their savings and retirement through generous pensions, and practically debt free. This was on school teachers' salaries!

Me? Student loan debt set me back years, crippling housing costs, and a crappy 401(k) that is probably worth around what I put into it due to multiple deep recessions during my prime working years. I can't even begin to imagine how bad it is for you under-30s!

This is not sustainable. All the value captured through productivity increases is being captured by shareholders and asset owners now rather than the working class.

My father was an employee of a series of banks. Nothing hugely special - earning the equivalent of about £100k today at that point - but the lifestyle they had by my age is astounding.

By 34 they owned a huge house in the country, several large holiday homes abroad, three cars, private education for the kids, first class flights (for them - I always flew alone to school, economy), motorbikes, you name it.

At the same age, I've done very well for myself compared to my cohort - I own a basement flat and a one bedroom cottage with no roof up a mountain, and have savings - this was from being a director and founder of a 50-ish person business with £MM turnover. I am incredibly concerned for the rest of this generation - if I feel insecure - how does someone renting on a zero-hour contract feel?!?

Part of the myriad resasons I quit my business to wander the world is that I'm done paying for the lavish lifestyles our ancestors enjoyed. Bluntly, it isn't fair, and I'm fed up, and I'm not taking it any more.

Be careful about generalizing from your own experience. Only 0.4% of Brits own a second house, let several large holiday homes. While there were certainly some years of rapidly increasing consumer welfare, most of their gains were in stuff we take for granted today, not luxuries.

It is quite fair when you take into account the change in the wealth of people all around the world, not only first world countries.

That's the issue with this thread: it's only first world perspective, about the time when the difference in income between countries around the globe was completely radical. With globalisation, it jist evens out.

If you put your money into an S&P 500 index fund in 2006 and reinvested dividends every distribution, you would have 6.89% annual return even taking into account recent recessions. In other words, if you had $10,000 in your 401(k) in 2006 and stopped adding any payroll to it, it would be worth over $19,000 now. If your 401(k) isn't in an index fund, it might be worth switching it into one rather than keeping it in a managed fund that charges higher expense ratios, but has worse returns.

reply


reply


Just in time for people's 401k/retirement contributions. Where to invest that cash when markets are frothy?

1990 child here. To avoid a lengthy block of text I've deleted it all and decided on a short sum.

While I can only speak from my own experience, many of my friends and colleagues (EE) have left the country already. There are lots of good arguments on both sides and plenty of stories to each end. That said, it comes to this, the people in my generation with real skill are leaving. Not all of them, but enough that it's becoming noticeable. Maybe it's always been this way, maybe not, needless to say my sample size is low so draw conclusions at your own risk. That's just my two cents on it (in reference to what it is like for under-30's).

People I knew when I was younger later went on to get a good education and moved to the U.S.A. for work.

They still have student debt, but with practically no interest adjusted for inflation, and they didn't have to pay for university. They won't be spending their future worrying about their loans.

Grow up in a country with ~30% income tax and ~25% VAT, get universal healthcare and free education, then emigrate and take a job and pay (less) taxes in another country where working actually makes you money.

I'm going to leave my country too, it's full of people with opinions I cannot relate to.

Which country are they leaving and where are they going?

reply


reply


It's not that hard, you put 23k/yr total in the roth IRA & Roth 401k in VFIAX. I do not work in the tech industry anymore and am still doing this, just stop eating out, live cheap.

Compound this over 40-45 years and you and I are multimillionares.

The military is fine until you're sent to Afghanistan and you're assigned to missions where you end up killing people. They're dead, and you're messed up for a long, long time. Happened to a couple friends of mine. One of them is de facto permanently disabled (though refuses help from the system itself), bounces from one job to the next, spends every waking moment high, because of the things he did over there.

As for the rest, asking someone to live cheap until they're 65, as a way to compensate for systemic malfunction, ehh...nope, let's get political and fix the system.

Its called loan consolidation, take a set of loans that total say 70k and get talked into consolidation before you develop math skills and with deferments to deal with the regular boom bust cycle of layoffs over 20 years and that blows up into 400k easily, I've seen it first hand. Mine are paid off but if I had free education or skipped it, I'd be wealthy. Instead I'm broke but my loans are paid off. But it took an insane effort over 20 years to do it, that could have gone into starting a successful company instead of feeding the federal government for a service that costs $0 in other countries.

My dad didn't have my education or skills, but he got a job working for the federal government and was shielded from the up and down of the economy. His education was paid for, his home loan was 12k. But he had things too easy and now he has dementia lol.

The problem already goes beyond millennials.

Increasing automation is going to make unskilled labor a huge liability for countries. This is one reason I don't think some of the anti-immigrant position of many Americans (and Europeans) is unwarranted. Every country should want highly skilled labor to help improve their current account, but unskilled labor is huge future liability. There is already a huge surplus of domestic unskilled labor in developed countries. Allowing unskilled labor to increase through immigration is only going to exacerbate the problem.

That's only because of the welfare system. Otherwise there is no harm to others because a person with unskilled labour gets paid less over time (they're coming to America and Europe because the wages are better). And it is still probably better for that person than staying in their previous country.

Sorry, but I am not sure I understand. Automation is in things like factories, back offices.. Those things are not entirely unskilled. While you still have plenty of unskilled labour jobs in services/food/entertainment and they haven't yet invented robots to pick strawberries - which in the UK is something we use season immigrants for.

reply


These are indeed the kind of jobs that were lost to automation. Truly unskilled labor was replaced not by robots but by cheaper unskilled labor of other people.

If there's literally no work to do, you can meet the material demands of the problem by turning more machines on.

(meanwhile lots of the US runs on cheap labor)

There is work to do, though. Doctors, lawyers, engineering, etc. Lots of work for skilled labor. You can't just "turn on more machines" to placate unemployed unskilled labor.

What if the majority of people can't afford doctors or lawyers?

Then many of the doctors/lawyers burdened with extreme student debt and unable to find work will put pressure on the insurance companies and ultimately charge lower prices. That's likely decades out though.

The machines have owners. How do you make them give away whatever they produce?

reply


reply


Don't be naive. Governments and corporations will just devise laws that you HAVE TO buy these goods. How do you muster the money is, and always will be, your problem.

They'll find a way to make money, don't you worry about that at all. They'll sooner make you owe money by the mere fact you're born than to give up.

through legislation, i.e. the recent push toward universal basic income.

personally i think in today's world in which 0.1% owns pretty much everything or at least controls ownership of everything, it's an unavoidable eventuality, but it's not going to be an easy process of getting there.

This will become a global problem about as quickly as it becomes a national problem.

Immigrants, boomers and technology are convenient scapegoats for declining wealth. Technology is particularly favored in the media because it sounds vaguely plausible if you don't look too closely and being anti-technology makes you look ridiculous.

The 0.1% and their media naturally aren't going to blame themselves, or their trade agreements, or their lobbyists, or their wall street.

I wonder what the math is on the 0.1%'s money. If the 0.1% became significantly more generous with their money, how much would that actually benefit everyone else?

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/economic-inequali...

> What happens in a few decades when all these adults who lived with their parents and hardly saved for retirement due to lower salaries and student loans are too old to work?

Simple - they die early... barring a massive electoral shift in governance priorities.

I'm curious why anyone thinks it's a big problem.

SSI and SNAP have really high velocity. For one thing, velocity is a good thing on its own. For another, they're both composed of everybody's favorite convenient social fiction - money. The both run around 5% of GDP. So say that doubles.

People not working is only actually a problem if the overall economy experiences something akin to opportunity loss from them not doing anything. The map is not the territory and the books are not the company.

reply


reply


Speaking as a younger person, I have and will have no interest in living in a rural suburb with no jobs. I'll have to sell, and when that time comes it won't be for much. The reverse white flight into cities is going to wreak havoc on this country.

Out of curiosity — how would you feel about a rural suburb if you could work remotely from it and make the same money that you could make in a big city? What other things would you need the rural suburb to provide if employment wasn't an issue?

reply


For me, it would need to not be rural or a suburb to provide what I desire out of life. I want to be near things. There is a life to urban communities that does not exist in rural or suburban places (and I grew up in both) that I don't think I would want to live without. Being in places where it's a half-mile walk to things I want to do is an unmitigated good for me and there is nothing a suburb or rural area can do to replace that.

Remote work from home, where you are ensconced in your isolation box, is gross, too; as a consultant, I have a home office and I spend most of my time out of it.

(Mind, I have considered buying something in a rural area--but that's effectively a retreat, not a home. Homes are a by-and-large a pipe dream for people who are under 30 right now unless they want crushing commutes or nothingvilles.)

I have the opposite dream right now: I've spent almost my entire life in large cities and now that I'm in my thirties, finally have a career going, and am no longer obsessed with my sex life, I'm longing to move out of the city and somewhere a bit more suburban. I don't want kids or a wife — I just want space to be able to walk around half naked if I want to, sing at 4 in the morning if I feel like it, and indulge my own weird rhythms. I'm a software developer, and my company actually allows me to work remotely, so I'm seriously considering making the move. I seem to become more productive when I have more space, so even from a productivity standpoint the idea probably makes sense.

I actually love going on long walks, so the thought of walking a half hour to buy groceries if I don't buy a car seems ok.

I've spent the last decade or so in San Francisco, and none of the local scenes really attract me. There used to be some cool artists around, but a lot of them got priced out. Maybe some other city has a more thriving cultural life, but San Francisco's isn't doing anything for me. I just have to figure out where to move.

Well, I hope that we both manage to figure out a way of life that is good for us.

Three weeks ago I moved from a suburb-ish type neighborhood (not much walkable) to a urban-ish type neighborhood (nice grocery store 10 minutes walk away, bars 2, 5, 15 minutes away, pet store one block away).

I too work from home, and the difference is so stark, I can't imagine ever living in a less dense neighborhood again. I haven't gotten in my car in a week. Not going back.

Thanks to reverse mortgages, I doubt there will be a massive housing transfer when the boomers die out. Boomers in general will outlive their retirement savings and all that will be left is their home equity. We'll see tons of bank-owned homes but today's young adults still won't be able to afford them.

And I wonder if they will be sold by banks or merely rented out and packaged as collateralized investments.

They will probably be sold to rental management companies (of which there will be a whole bunch) or like liquid-property-investment startups like https://bricklane.com/

Perhaps for a single kid whose parents live in a reasonably sized city. Multiple siblings / rural house / rented city apartment? Not so much.

I'm not a millennial, but it makes a heck of a lot of financial sense to live with family. I'm glad that with these shifts, the stigma is falling away. My immediate family has lived through rough times, with lots of "creative" living arrangements.

Of course, we should still train general life autonomy, and not promote being able-but-incapable shut-ins, but being able to venture into housing (or back out of it if things go really pear-shaped) should be done flexibly. The family unit as a reciprocating life cushion is a very positive thing to maintain. If you're on the receiving end of this cushion, make sure you're doing your part for your parents and/or extended household, too.

I don't care that economists and real estate investors bemoan the shrinking population of those able to buy houses. When times are financially tough, people need to pool together, not overextend themselves. Overall statistics about economic recovery also don't evenly represent all families.

I've heard that in (at least some regions of) Spain, it's perfectly common and acceptable to continue living with their parents well into adulthood.

I remember reading that José María Olazábal (one of the best professional golfers in the 90's, with millions of dollars in earnings) was still living with his parents into his early 40's (though to be fair, he was traveling for half the year on tour).

I often think that the "move out from home" pressure is a ploy by the real estate industry.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jos%C3%A9_Mar%C3%ADa_Olaz%C3%A...

Culturally, many contemporary societies in Southern Europe -- including places like Italy's boot, Spain, and Greece -- place a strong emphasis on family and don't subscribe as much to the brand of fiercely self-reliant individualism manifested in America that evolved from the 'protestant work ethic'.

I'd say it's mostly because we're fucking poor. France isn't protestant either, yet they leave the home much earlier. Looking at the map, it seems to correlate pretty strongly with income: http://i.imgur.com/KIPcRbM.png

> Italy's boot

So are you referring to all of Italy or are you saying this doesn't apply to Sicily (or other islands)?

Socioeconomic analysis of Italy normally sees a distinction between the wealthier, more industrial Northern half (e.g. cities like Milan) and the poorer, more agricultural, mafia-troubled Southern half (e.g. Naples) normally including Sicily and Sardinia too. A rough line for the split could be about the latitude of Rome.

"Italy's boot" here corresponds to this Southern Italy.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Southern_Italy

http://www.nytimes.com/1996/11/15/world/north-south-divide-i...

Thanks, I wasn't familiar with the expression in that context

It is an artifact of the VA mortgage and Levittown. Sears would write you a note on a Crafstman house, but it wasn't for 30 years. Of course you had to own the land.

Look at how Harry Truman lived. My uncles all lived at home until they moved, either for military service or because they got married. Age range roughly 1915 to around 1945 or so.

People lived in boarding houses if they didn't have a family.

My sister has a "boomerang" Millenial; the house is probably 3-4000 sq feet and the "kids suite" upstairs is probably 1200 sq ft. or so.

In India this is pretty common as well. It makes meals etc. much easier, provides instant babysitters (the grandparents), and so makes it more flexible for a husband/wife pair to work and still have some free time in the evening.

Privacy of course suffers, but then again I with multiple kids like a lot of US households have, there isn't that much privacy anyway.

-----------------------------------------------------------

> I often think that the "move out from home" pressure is a ploy by the real estate industry.

I think it's any commercial entity, right? When you move out of your parents' house, now you collectively have to pay/buy

- Extra rent

- Extra money for furnishing

- Probably more money for transport (could have carpooled with family or neighbors)

- More money for groceries (living on your own you will likely waste more groceries)

- Extra money for insurance (since it isn't a family pool)

etc.

So you're right, but possibly underestimating it. There is a lot of vested interest in convincing young people that living with their parents somehow makes them "losers" etc.

In India, it is considered rather disrespectful to leave parents house once a person starts working. This is because, traditionally kids are supposed to take care of parents during their old age.

I think it's any commercial entity, right?

Clearly not. Any money you save by staying at your parent's home will be spent in other commercial entities. Even people who save eventually spend it. Conversely, all that cash going to landlords, grocers, insurance, etc is not being spent on something else.

> Privacy of course suffers

Sure, but I'd rather be in a house with extended family than with roommates.

It's actually pretty common in Hispanic countries since you build larger family homes (My home back there had 7 bedrooms, but three generations live there -> grandma, mother, daughters)

The biggest "move out from home" push in the USA was mid-1900s government cold war propaganda, to live as a trendy "Nuclear family" with just parents & their kids.

While this was anti-socialist material, given its greater focus on individualism, it was rumored to also be intended to break up powerful family clans, as well as prevent future rise of the same.

Before these times, it was a lot more common for extended family to live together.

>The family unit as a reciprocating life cushion

I'm not sure about that. Parents siphoning their children's (or children's spouses') "excess" income as a substitute for emergency and retirement savings seems pretty destructive. Rather than a self-perpetuating cycle of wealth transfer forward (i.e. paying for college), children start out less advantaged and, once they have earning power later in life, are expected to contribute it backwards. Of course, what you are expected to "reciprocate" here is not usually free housing as an adult, but your upbringing in general.

I'm very grateful that my parents have been fiscally responsible, and have taught me to do the same. While I will of course take care of them as medical situations arise (as they're currently doing with their parents), I very much appreciate that we're not in a tradition of tithing to our elders like so many other families seem to be. I can only hope that my eventual spouse would feel the same way. I certainly would not expect it from my children. But if my parents demanded it, then I'd have no choice but to demand it.

I consider reciprocation in a healthy relationship to be a voluntary give/give situation based on judgment, need, and care for one another; not a take/take parasitic one. s/family unit/family relationship/ in my prior post

Taking care of children and the elderly are of course one-sided cases, but when two generations are both adults (pre-elderly parents, adult children), and among siblings, a healthy relationship and taking care of each other goes a long way in times of struggle on otherwise equal footing.

reply


The reciprocation comes later in life, when parents aren't able to be self sufficient anymore.

I'm highlighting the word "reciprocating" which seems to suggest both directions.

Well if your staying in their home longer than normal and using their resources why shouldn't you 'reciprocate' financially?

In many situations, it does make financial sense to live with family — however, sometimes one is simply happier and more productive when one has sufficient space that one more or less controls. Living in close proximity with others can be wonderful, but it can also take a toll. Even when those around you are nice people, it can take some energy to interact with them. I wonder how much productivity society loses when people who long to live alone are forced by circumstance to live together with others.

Completely agree. Now you make me wonder if the stigma around this kind of life style is being purposefully pushed by moneyed interest like home sellers etc...

It's not a stigma, it's societal expectations that ones offspring do better than their parents. Those expectations are being dashed, and heartedly. The millenials know we're being screwed, but the wall of people with massive equity/net worth tied up in their homes isn't budging. This will be a huge crisis going forward as we approach Australia levels of housing costs. Mark my words, in the next 20 years I believe will see a huge asset inflationary bubble that will be worse than the Great Recession.

First of all, housing in America is a dual income trap. So unless you are comfortable with roommates, have a significant other, or can attain a lucrative salary, you have limited options. Second, renting is for chumps; as you will simply throw money away to the tune of a monthly mortgage payment.

Therefore, you should stay where you are (if possible) and save until that down payment can make a worthwhile home affordable with only a single income. It is the only fiscally responsible choice.

Renting also equals freedom. YES you may throw away money in the light of the ability to sell a property at equal or higher price than you payed. BUT you may also end up losing a lot of money or being bound to a property if market changes and prices drop. Renting is a transparent way of knowing the cost of living where you do. In a liquid somewhat stable housing market you probably are better off buying - but just to say that saying renting is for chumps is bit of a simplification in my opinion.

P.S. I know the above probably is a bit of topic as even having the ability to choose somewhat implies that you aren't totally struggling financially.

Not sure if Australia's current housing situation is analogous to America's one, but one of the primary motivators on our side of the pond is financial. Rents within 60km/35mi of the main Sydney CBD have crossed well over 50% of the average persons wage, at around $700/week. I currently live 45km from Sydney and pay $800/wk for a detached house primarily because I don't want to live in a 1 bedroom box in the city. Unfortunately, for that $800, I get next to no public transport and a local government that doesn't actually do anything useful. If I had the option I would gladly have stayed at home for a few years to start saving for a deposit on a house, which is no easy feat since the national average price is creeping closer to the $1m mark, and the average around major cities is already well over that mark.

reply


Sadly I think he is right.

reply


reply


You still have money for food and transport.

reply


Wow is rental really that bad nowadays? I left OZ around 2001, and at the time lived in the hills district, and vaguely remember paying AU$200+/week for a 2 br townhouse. It was an hour+ drive to the CBD, but thankfully my employer was also in the hills district, so I rarely had to make that drive.

It's certainly got a bit out of control. I live further out in Rouse Hill, and my 4 bed with garage house is $800/wk not including utilities. Townhouses are more reasonable, but compared to a house still insane. 2 bed apartment thing in a new complex down the road starts at $650/wk.

I don't understand how politicians don't consider that a crisis. Too many fat happy landlords I suppose.

It disproportionately affects young people, and they don't really care about young people. So I'm not surprised.

It's more that it only affects poor people, regardless of age, and they really don't care about poor people.

Young rich people are doing just fine.

I'd certainly like to believe I'm above the 50th percentile of incomes for my age, and I'm struggling to bring the costs of living to under 75-80% of my take home income. Given many young people aren't as fortunate as even I am I feel like there's a very large portion of the coming generation for whom owning a home will never be a reality.

Correct. I can't find the exact news article I read it, though this one shows the trend [0]. The most recent HILDA report shows that over 50% of < 30s in Aus will never own a home

[0] http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-07-20/five-facts-which-show-...

Even if you artificially lower apartment rent, there would still be a lack of housing in cities. It would actually make the problem worse because more people could afford to live in cities, and less people would want to build new units.

Either young people need to be okay not living in cities, or governments need to encourage more housing to be built in cities. But, instead, young people want urban living and municipalities are only increasing restrictions on building new units. Obviously in this senario prices will go up, it's basic supply and demand.

Note: I am a young person living in a city.

> But, instead, young people want urban living

I think most young people are trying to go where the jobs are more than anything.

This entirely. If you want competitive wages and non-backwards social groups you go to cities. I suspect there will be enclaves out in the suburbs soon as people make their money and switch mid life to more rural living where it's slower and more sustainable

Yep. Many of the people I went to school with are now back living in the town we grew up in because there are jobs available. Given th choice most of them would stay where they are rather than move to a city.

The suburbs are as expensive, or even more expensive than the city. I've honestly considered moving closer to my job in the suburbs, but for the same rent I get a far less desirable neighborhood (i.e. no close by bars, bad transit, nosey neighbors, mostly generic chain stores etc).

Houses have to go somewhere. Or should people just be stuck spending hours commuting?

Artificially lowered apartment rent seems obviously flawed but how about just not artificially lowering supply? Surely these high prices should have a lot of developers chomping at the bit to turn low density accommodation in to high density accommodation.

Indeed, and I feel like not living near a city is the only realistic option. My hope is the eventual completion of the western metro line to Windsor might allow my commute to drop below an hour each way. At the moment the M2 motorway costs me about 15 hours of my life every week, which I'd really love to spend sleeping in when I'm exhausted, or writing, or playing with some new code, or really anything that doesn't involve sitting on a bus. Sadly even out of the city it's almost unaffordable, which is a shame.

I remember parking at e.g. Epping and catching the train to town. Is that not an option for you? You'd be able to catch some ZZZs on the train for part of that journey, rather than having to drive all the way.

I've tried it a few times. The closest station to here is Quakers Hill, which is roughly the same time on the train as I spend on the bus, with the added drive before hand. The comfort is much better but actually leaving my car there is a scary prospect.

Get a cheaper car...

How many homes are investment rental homes or apartments with nobody that lives there? I'll bet a huge amount.

I think you could solve the problem by rightous forbidding cars and non public transport in and around the city and replace them all with taxis,trains and underground trains,busses and shared cars. So you can travel within 30 to 45 minutes to the city even when you live 150 km away.

But that, that's just a pipe dream.

Everything with housing is a pipe dream, until the right person comes along for people to get behind and solve the problems for real

Too many landlords would lead to lower rents, not higher. The problem is caused more by the overly centralized structure of our cities (meaning a large proportion of jobs require you to commute to the CBD every day) combined with a cultural resistance to high-density living (meaning an undersupply of housing near to the CBD).

reply


reply


reply


I think you're doing the right thing. The first step towards financial independence is building a reasonable emergency fund. The peace of mind is liberating.

No judgment either way but >50% of the people I know cannot afford a full year's lease out of their savings.

That's fine. I just think it's a good idea to have that fund in case I get fired, company closes (startup, series B), etc.

If your parents are willing to let you live with them, why not just save the cost of exiting your lease (mine is 1 month's rent) and U-Hauling your stuff back home?

Or would you not be able to go back once you left?

My parents tell me I can stay at home forever. I'm not sure about this type of contract. Is it common to have a clause that allows you to "exit the lease"? If so, how would I go forward with asking the people about this without seeming high risk?

The lease should specify a fee, large enough to deter you from walking away for a slightly better deal, but (generally) smaller than paying rent for the remaining months. Giving the required notice (mine is 30 days) and paying the fee lets you terminate the lease early while still fulfilling your legal obligations.

It's there primarily for people who need to move because of work, and usually the employer who is relocating them would reimburse it. So, you could probably ask something like, "what if I get transferred to a different office before 12 months is up?"

That will signal some risk that the landlord will have to find a new tenant. My landlord is a REIT, and I live in a large complex with 2 full-time leasing agents onsite, so finding new tenants is not a huge burden for them - they're fine with high turnover. A mom-and-pop landlord might be skittish about that possibility. But it is still better than "what if I can't pay rent because I am unemployed?" Definitely don't ask that :).

> If so, how would I go forward with asking the people about this without seeming high risk?

to a business owner/landlord, asking how much it costs to exit the lease does not mark you as high risk. it just means you know what you're talking about, and they are free to set that value to whatever they want in the contract.

Keep this up as long as you can if it does not affect your social life (girlfriend/boyfriend). There is nothing like money in the bank.

3 hours a day is a huge amount of time and commute time is one of the biggest, easily changeable factors of happiness.

Nobody in a software engineering job should have to live with parents for financial reasons. I appreciate OP's dedication, but they should be able to save up an emergency fund pretty quickly and move into their own (small) apartment.

3 hours per day is going to kill me. I did it over the summer for an internship, and just plan to save for 3 months until I have a solid base to add to my savings account. I'm targeting a solid 9-10 months of emergency fund. If I moved out right now, I could afford the first and last month of rent, but would not have that much left in my bank account. And for the record, a reason I want to move out is so I can start to build my own life with a woman in my life. I can't do this at my parents place. I love my parents, but at 26 it is time for me to be on my own.

reply


If you're interested in saving for the longer term, I recommend checking out r/financialindependence.

reply


reply


At 4 hours a day it's time to look at what else you can cut, like house/apartment size.

I feel like it's maybe doable if you use that 4 hours for your "entertainment" time-budget for the day. Listen to audiobooks or podcasts. Then don't watch TV or Netflix or whatever when you actually are home.

That said, this is purely speculation. I have a 10 minute commute by subway+walking.

+1 if you move in with this woman and keep saving.

Depends on the mode of transport too. At my last job I had a 1 hour commute but it was via public transport. I sat down and worked on my personal projects during that time, now my commute is a lot shorter and I'm getting a lot less done.

Rising rents and harder to get home loans do sound like the primary cause.

That being said, I also believe there is not quite the same urgency to leave home for current young adults. Just from personal observation they don't necessarily see increasing their expenses just to be more independent as worthwhile. Same goes with getting a driver license and a car.

I don't think it's necessarily being lazy, I think they might rightly see that building up all these expenses just to be independent is a bit overkill.

Mix this with people in general getting married later and I find it quite natural that more people are living at home.

I sort of agree with you, but I don't think you completely understand the problem. Yes, it doesn't really "matter" if people are living with their parents or on their own. The problem is what this shift signals.

People are not much different than they were 50 years ago. If it took just as much resources to live on your own 50 years ago as today, there would "not be the same urgency to leave home." Of course no one wants to leave home if it's going to cost them 40% of their take home pay, but if it only costs them 10-20% of their pay, I really doubt you will see a ton of millenials that don't care about living at home.

This shift in housing signals a dearth of resources available to the current generation. Do we think that's a good thing? A bad thing? Or is it completely neutral? Does it have implications elsewhere for our economy? These are the things that are actually important.

Or is this a signal that the broad and rapid American growth in the middle of the 20th century was anomalous, not a baseline?

It might not be a "dearth of resources" but a return to the true long-term norm.

The broad, rapid American growth has a lot to do with the fact that Europe and the Far East was in complete ruins after WWII and the US was in the immediate position to rebuild Europe.

Remember, right before the mid century prosperity, we were in a massive depression caused by the "Roaring 20s" which was fueled by another smoldering Europe.

The time period before WWI; the late 1800s and early 1900s were pretty bleak. Before that, the North was fairly prosperous but the South was under reconstruction, so that region was pretty bleak as well.

Of course, there is plenty of wealth to go around today, it's just concentrated due to a war on the middle class by industry, aided by goverment, dating back to at least Reagan.

The time period from 1890 to 1929 experienced steady growth in the U.S. [1]

The Roaring 20s was not the cause of the Great Depression. The Great Depression was caused by a variety of factors, primarily unsustainable debt issuance and overproduction in the agricultural sector. Other important factors include crushing wartime debts owed by European nations to American creditors (vastly harming exports), a liquidity crunch and massive deflation due to adherence to the gold standard, and uncertainty by Capital resulting in a lack of expansion.[2]

1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Economic_history_of_the_United...

2. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Causes_of_the_Great_Depression

I always thought that the 'Roaring 20s' were caused by 'unsustainable debt issuance'. You seem to not connect the two... can you elaborate?

Given a large enough time horizon, the only "baseline" lifestyle is subsistence agriculture.

I think it's probably sensible to start after the industrial revolution.

It wasnt anomalous, we were pretty much the only country not bombed to pieces and had an infrastructure to build upon while most countries were simply rebuilding.

And the cause of rising rents and harder to get loans is a rise in home prices. Yet when we hear news reports about rising housing costs, we say that the housing market is "recovering" as though it's somehow a good thing.

Perhaps we should rethink our nationwide policies of raising housing costs.

We have policies that favor home owners because, 1) older people are more likely to own homes and they vote at higher rates, and 2) politicians love property tax revenue. If you don't vote and you don't fill their coffers, you're invisible to politicians.

And there is a generation of people ready with hammers to knock down that wall of equity so they can afford to live. Right now we're in the negotiating phase. Wait for the right politician.

The occupy movement should have occupied all vacant buildings, a lot of which were effectively owned by banks, and demanded the return of squatters rights.

Next time, get it right

In the video, they mention that the job growth isn't evenly distributed; it's really only happening on the coastal business hot spots, where real estate was already insane, so that portion of the recovery doesn't help at all with housing.

Consequently, is the implication that the rest of the country isn't recovering nearly as well as the average is reporting? Housing might not be shooting up in the rest of the country, but wages and job opportunities are not great, either.

Young Canadian here. Personally, it's just hard to find work, and there's no cheaper place than mom's house. My girlfriend lives with her parents. She has a job, but her family is having a hard time finding work themselves.

I'm doing it because it's free, and it's a chance to find a job. If I had a steady job, I'd be out in no time. But goings are tough.

I'm saying job a lot. Live in rural Canada and you'll find that job is the magic word. Lots of people do contracting work up here, for welding and scaffolding and that sort of thing. Lots of people have known the experience of working for a month and never seeing the paycheck as the company goes under.

There's a lot of fuss about the Cite C dam in British Columbia. I think it will be built, no matter the problems, because it means work for the people building it, and those people are people I know. Jobs jobs jobs.

I know this isn't about Canada, and I didn't even read the paywalled article, but I think we're staying home because the economy sucks and there are no jobs.

I've lived at home and I've lived on my own and I'd rather live at home even if the cost was the same. Going home to an empty apartment or roommates that don't care about you is lonely af.

I think one of the other reasons is that parents this day and age are more liberal minded than previous generations.

I remember talking to my mom and dad about this. When they left the nest, their parents held very strict conservative view, and were often very opinionated in how their sons and daughters should conduct their lives.

Nowadays there's not much to rebel against, especially among the educated class.

This seems like a pretty big deal, parents and kids listening to a lot of the same music, watching the same kind of television/series. Its interesting, many parents actually expect their kids to rebel nowadays, because they themselves did, but this expectation is of course counter to the whole idea of rebelling.

I'm going to say a simple X Y plot probably oversimplifies the picture.

1) Parents have been having kids later in life. How many of these are because the child (read: adult offspring) is home to help care of an ill or older parent?

2) As the divorce rate increases homes that were was the right size for a traditional family are now too big for one parent or the other on their own. The kids move back because it's practical for all.

3) Related to 2, the housing market has sucked. Selling for many hasn't been an option. This "enables" yas to stay home longer.

The point is, this isn't a YA issue per se. There are plenty of broader social changes that a helping to redefine the American family unit.

Moved out to college after highschool, never lived home since.

Not everyone who lives at home with their parents are the same and in some cases it does make sense,

but from my observations of people who live at home:

- No skills on managing self: relies on parents to manage

- No financial management skills: using all your money for play money and not contributing to the household.

- Can't take a date home: unless you want to introduce your parents right away

- ManChild Syndrome: grown kids playing video games and watching tv.

- No drive: as long as you have parents, why try. Everything is already provided for you.

>- ManChild Syndrome: grown kids playing video games and watching tv.

As opposed to playing golf and watching football games?

I lived at home until my late 20's and your way off on most of those.

> No skills on managing self:

This was the worst part for me, I wanted and had been self reliant before, but it's hard to do in a shared house.

>No financial management skills: using all your money for play money and not contributing to the household.

I was paying minimal board (when I was able) and saving for a deposit on a house (which are insanely expensive here), is that irresponsible?

>Can't take a date home: unless you want to introduce your parents right away

It's not the 1950's anymore. Meeting someones parents is not a big deal.

>ManChild Syndrome: grown kids playing video games and watching tv.

Problem being?

>No drive: as long as you have parents, why try. Everything is already provided for you.

Another expense to try and minimize.

I've got two kids in high school. Among all of the ways to support them after college if necessary, having them live at home may be the most economical. Fortunately, they're pleasant to hang around with.

I'm curious... why is this such a bad thing? As a society (an American society, as this isn't true in many other places) we place a rather negative stigma on a person who doesn't leave home at the age of majority (usually 18).

This is a norm that I think we should do away with. And by that, I mean we should stop making turning that age the time that we flip the switch and the kids move out.

What I would suggest in its place... encourage them to go when they're ready. This places more responsibility on the parents in assisting with all the types of preparation that make one ready for leaving home.

There's a LOT more to this conversation, but I figure this is a good starter. :)

From a corporate economic standpoint there is a lot to be gained by keeping that stigma. Moving out and starting your own household means buying a lot of stuff. You can't really target the opposite in any meaningful way that gives revenue. And a whole lot of our norms and stigmas are somehow rooted in popular culture and the institutions that benefit from set values.

Well it is an economic thing. It means that jobs and wages don't support independent living. It means that young people don't (or can't) migrate for jobs. It may mean that there aren't enough jobs or they are otherwise unqualified.

This article is part of a broader spotlight casted upon declining economic opportunities. Raj Chetty and company released a great deal of research about this, which journalists have been slowly summarizing for the public: http://www.equality-of-opportunity.org/

It might surprise people but there is no stigma around adults living with their parents in other places. As if giving a stranger $1.5k+ every month is an indicator of adulthood. Save that money and put it into a retirement or savings account. Unless your job or life situation truly demands having your own space I see no reason to move out.

If there aren't enough houses for everyone, then the people who can't afford to pay as much will be the ones pushed out of the market.

Disclaimer: this is a somewhat personal-nuanced and anecdotal essay, so skip it if you prefer colder facts. You've been warned. ;)

Eastern European (Bulgarian) 36-year old programmer here, still living in Sofia (the capital).

We don't miss communism and socialism. At all. A good chunk of us around here are competitive and want to demonstrate skills for better money. There are frauds and freeloaders but hell, is there a community where there isn't?

I've witnessed the fall of our regime (1989) when I was 9. Later on the fall of the USSR followed. I didn't quite appreciate these events back then but the effect on the standard of living on the other hand was VERY visible.

It has been a very gradual process, but our country is bleeding brains, skills and money -- badly, and all the time. Quite frankly I don't think that the EU countries are so much better; what good is a triple salary if your rent and bills are triple the amount as well? The only real benefit I guess is to get a citizenship several years down the line and not be afraid that yet another shady government will appropriate all retirement funds and you'll be left with peanuts when you eventually grow old.

My mother lives with me and my girlfriend. Her pension is 60 euros. You read that correctly, it's not a typo. If it wasn't for me, she'd be yet another old woman with eyes full of tears, struggling not to die of cold on the street, and to have a few mouthfuls of bread a day. (Father died a long time ago, back in 2002)

We at Eastern Europe are diverse people. We don't frown upon at either situation -- living with or without parents, but for many people living in a bigger flat/house with the family is simply more convenient (my mother's cooking is absolutely fantastic and is easily worth €30 a meal, I am pretty sure of it!) and makes much more sense financially. It is what it is, we can't do much about it.

Long story short: I am now in ~ €20,000 debt and the thought of getting a mortgage is making me grind my teeth. As other posters said, we're not even close! My mother and father were working governmental jobs and they had an apartment fully paid for when they were at their ages of 40-42. Had two cars. And that was a backwater communistic/socialistic country, a mere satelite of the USSR. I can't imagine how much better many others had it really.

(The fact that I should probably look for a higher paid job since I am in demand is an irony that doesn't escape me, but that's a personal struggle interwoven with many other factors which I won't touch upon here.)

The article has struck many nerves in me. It's true not only in the USA.

Could be a demographic thing. Increasing Asian and Mexican population have stronger cultural ties to family and saving habits?

They should Plot it by race.

Honestly though, video games and vr. Who needs your own place

For me, the main reason I don't have a house is because I wouldn't have anyone to share it with; finding a partner outside of college while being employed in a field comprised of 97% men is impossible.

reply


reply


Then this might be a great chance to choose one that you like, with the features you prefer, before have to make a compromise with a partner!

Keep it nice and cozy and you'll be able to invite women to your house. Seems like a solid game plan.

"finding a partner outside of college while being employed in a field comprised of 97% men is impossible."

What? How is that related? I (and most of readers here, I presume) also work in the same field, but I've never dated a girl who I've had any business with or who could write a single line of code. Just go out more often, get some hobbies, travel -- work is not your whole life. Unless you work in China sweatshop 16h/d, 6d/w work-life balance is achievable, it's mostly a mindset.

I'm a millennial - Living with my parents after college allowed me to save a boat load of money which I then invested and now I'm in a comfortable place finally - even looking at early retirement.

Any way to read the article without signing in? Can someone paste useful paragraphs from the article here?

The "web" link beneath the submission title will bring you to a search page with a link to the actual article, which should get you around the paywall.

Great. Now let us push it even more.

ZIRP is the reason. Once we get away from ZIRP, interest rate sensitive assets will go down in price, and people will be able to afford housing. They may not be able to afford bread (inflation), but housing will be cheaper.

Cant read the article since im not subscribed.

Why were so many people living with their parents in 1940 and why did it stop? Does the article explain that?

reply


Click on "web" under the article title (in HN). Then you can click on the link in google. It's a built in HN hack...

heh good to know. thanks

Probably the great depression and then war.

Now thanks to the other guy I can read the article. The graph makes it look like were only slightly higher then that the early 1900s where it was consistently higher then the last 70 years and also steady.

The most natural state is to remain with your family until you form your own family. I have never understood the stigma attached to adult children living at home.

Admittedly, this might very well be because I have lived in multiple cultures, most of which don't have this antagonistic "kick them out of the house" relationship between parents and adult kids.

The other side of that story is that, yes, if an adult kid has opportunities that might take the kid away from the family home it could make total sense to move out. One example is getting into a really good university on the other side of the country.

I personally believe that the family connection is crucially important and it must remain as intact as possible until the adult children are ready to form their own families. There is no better incubator for future good people than a good family life.

Sounds like https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hikikomori

it's the economy, stupid.

americans of generations X and Y got raped out of their money by the looter economy comprised of high-interest big-sum debt, decreasing wages, increasing rent, increasing cost of living, and few jobs. this story gets rehashed every few months (starting from around 2010) as though it's new. it's not new that capitalism has scarred the young.

it took me a while to leave my parents after college-- and it was a miserable period that couldn't have elapsed quickly enough. suffice it to say that young americans stay at home due to not being able to afford any alternatives. even living with roommates is expensive if you're in an area that has jobs-- and most areas do not have any jobs, or any well paying jobs.

we can't save money to move out, nor buy a house, nor save for retirement, etc, etc. it's been this way for nearly ten years. things have actually gotten worse economically, and we're now overdue for another recession. the "main street" economy is completely divorced from any successes of the "wall st" or finance center economy, yet it suffers their failures even more violently.

millenials can't afford to take care of their dying boomer parents... it seems as though they'll grow even poorer while trying, however. millenials can also expect no real return from their investment, as their parents have themselves been hollowed out of wealth by the process of aging.

here is a radical statement: seizing the means of production or forcing the downward redistribution of capital is now justified and overdue... the time wasted waiting for a handout from the business owners or the government would be better spent organizing the young to eat the rich.

