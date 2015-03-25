Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Long-Term Jobs Killer Is Not China, It’s Automation (nytimes.com)
202 points by petilon 16 hours ago | hide | past | web | 160 comments | favorite





This is exactly wrong. Automation happened already, 200 years ago. It upended society. It was called the Industrial Revolution. Things changed dramatically, and nothing remotely of that scale is occurring now.

We are suffering today not because of technological progress, but rather the contrary: the rapid technological progress of the 20th century that brought tremendous economic prosperity to humanity has finally come to a grinding halt. Let's stop denying this. The stream of lifechanging breakthrough inventions of the 20th century, from A (antibiotics) to Z (zippers), have ended. As a result, we now suffer from secular stagnation. [1]

This is why people can't get jobs. The answer is Keynesian spending, and the most fair kind of Keynesian spending is basic income. Call it a "Keynesian dividend".

[1] http://larrysummers.com/2016/02/17/the-age-of-secular-stagna...

reply


I think we are destined for a future of political and social instability in the world if we continue to define labor and its compensation as we do now.

We currently don't have a social understanding for navigating a world where little human labor is required. The resentment of the winners (capital owners) by the losers (jobless masses) may lead to great upheaval, to be harnessed by willing politicians of short-sighted vision.

What will it mean to work and contribute to society in the future of machines?

reply


Are you familiar with potlatch society in the old Pacific Northwest? With wealth readily available, the "big men" of a tribe (roughly chiefs, but not hereditary) competed to see how much they could give away to their neighbors and rivals; all you had to do to eat well, or make it through a bad winter, was to admit that your neighbors were led by a great and glorious chief.

This system didn't work very well at the time (it bred slavery and warlordism, and produced a lot of waste, especially towards the end, when trade goods were abundant and population was running out); but it'll become increasingly more doable as capital becomes more productive. Magnanimity is a human instinct, and people already compete on status and prestige; just persuade holders of capital that supporting the unemployed/unemployable is a good thing, make sure they get personal feel-good-ness out of it, and persuade the unemployed/unemployable not to run up the red flag, and you've probably got a stable system.

Probably. I don't think we need to worry about slavery much, but warlordism could become a serious issue. Where potlatch-like culture exists, aggressive bids for the throne (or equivalent) tend to follow; the Earl of Warwick in the War of the Roses comes to mind. Still, even warlordism has potential to be less bad than Communism (more room for ambition, better management of capital) or Fascism (you can be a minority and not die) -- the Wars of the Roses had roughly zero impact on the common people of England. (See A Farewell to Alms for a detailed discussion of how England's wars, starting from a pretty early date, avoided messing up England's people.)

This is all hypothetical, though; I'm not saying that a potlatch orientation is the only possible solution, nor even that it's necessarily a working solution at all...

reply


Everyone could have his own small farm, fab and robots. No need to rely on "big men" competing for karma points from the peasants.

reply


Everything old is new again.

It's going to be some damn thing when everyone in the South takes your idea and they build up their civilization around free robotic labor, and then when we hit AI sentience and start ensuring the civil rights of robots the entire South has to be burned to the ground again to free the sentient robots from their owners.

reply


You don't have to make machines sentient, you know. Some people seem to think the goal of AI and robotics should be to make more humans, but we already have plenty of humans. We should make machines that do our work more efficiently so we don't have to do it anymore.

We can still do the fun stuff of course, like writing and art, and get famous and all that.

reply


It used to be a stupid question to me since how could rules have consciousness.

But most modern AI is learnt from data, not programmed, how will we know if our AI in conscious?

We're not there yet and may never be, but since we do not know what consciousness is or what leads to it, we may stumble into it...

reply


I agree, I'm just not sure we'll be able to convince everyone with the capability of making sentient robots that they shouldn't make sentient robots before they make sentient robots.

Human labor has solved a lot of problems. The obvious shortcut to solving lots of problems is mimicking human labor. Given the opportunity to take a shortcut to solve a problem (especially at a profit) some manager in some business will do it.

reply


But the land is all owned already, and not by the people who's jobs are being replaced? And so far automation in farming is focused on large-scale operation, with much less good solutions for family -scale.

reply


Economies of scale have been the bread and butter of progress in the last 100 years, but we're entering the age of customization now. Adaptive technologies can work on small scale as well as on large scale. And large scale can still be achieved by coops that provide services for many people at once. People do have capital and resources, it's just spread and divided. What we need is to organize.

I give self-replicating factories a higher probability than AGI. We'll probably have a 100% automated stack that can replicate and repair itself, as well as produce everything we need, all based on locally sourced and plentiful materials, before we have human level AI. It will be a manufacturing singularity. We should bootstrap automation in itself, like we bootstrap compilers. Object production would become similar to compilation, from source code to material object. We'd have optimized material compilers.

When we have a replicator, anyone can have one. Industry would become like agriculture, if you have the initial seeds, you can plant and then you bootstrap your crop.

If you think about self replication, on the whole, industry is a self replicator right now. But we need to make it fully automated, reduce its minimal footprint and make it less reliant on rare materials. There is a need for sustainable, smart materials and open source automation and AI in order to save the population from disenfranchisement. Capital and the means of production should belong to all of us, not just the 1%.

reply


Even if everyone has their own replicator, the competition shifts to who controls raw materials, and who controls energy.

Fresh water, for example, is a scarce (and becoming scarcer) resource, and it's impossible to farm or live without it.

reply


Yes, although I'm not convinced that fresh water is going to be such a scarce resource in the future. There are a few "outs" on the horizon—besides changing our diet, the possibilities for desalinization, or things like lab-grown meats, may change our relationship with water. Just as long as population growth slows enough…

Agree with the comment about ownership. As technology has improved, more and more power has been going to whoever owns the capital.

reply


I agree. That's why capitalists owning automation should pay UBI - because they get to use raw materials.

reply


What is the advantage of this over universal basic income funded by taxes?

reply


People think taxes are evil but for dome reason will accept warlords?

reply


The thing about warlords is you get to skip the 'acceptance' bit.

reply


A gun in your face shortcuts a lot of inconvenient thinking.

reply


Cutting a check sounds a lot less problematic than warlordism/etc

reply


Why are gifts preferable to taxes? This seems fairly self-evident to me; gifts aren't given at (metaphorical) gunpoint.

reply


How do you think the warlords—warlords—get those 'gifts' in the first place?

Taxes are at least predictable.

reply


Interesting that your example of warlordism in a "potlach-like" culture is from a feudal society.

The rest you've said is a gross misrepresentation of the giveaway culture shared amongst many more tribes than just the Northwest ones. And of course, white academia will just refuse and say "our written documentation written by genocidal outsiders is way more accurate than what the cultures themselves say about themselves through their own oral traditions".

This must be an interesting book that somehow argues that wars that killed huge numbers of civilians somehow had zero impact. Looking at the criticism of the book it seems to also argue that there were no negative effects of colonialism.

Funny, I wonder if the millions of people killed in North America between 1500 and 1900 would agree with that.

reply


It obviously means no negative effects for the colonizers.

Which, come to think of it, it's true.

Except some guilt maybe.

reply


Exactly. The problem is that automation is the problem. Automation should be the solution. The goal of automation should not be to save labor costs for corporations and make people unemployed, it should be to increase productivity and make people have to work less, so they get more time to enjoy life.

Best way to accomplish this, I think, is to have a Basic Income. Give everybody enough to live, and increase that the more machines take over our work.

reply


Is job displacement really different from large productivity gain? Both of them result in you needing fewer employees for the same amount of output, and in the end automated systems still need supervision, and someone has to make them.

reply


The only difference is in what you do with it. Does it mean more profits for the owners and no money for the unemployed workers? Or does it mean workers get the same money for less work, now that machines can do it for them.

In our current economic system, we get the former. We need to change the system so it turns into the latter.

reply


> The resentment of the winners (capital owners) by the losers (jobless masses) may lead to great upheaval,

That's why we need to place the means of production in the hands of the people, not just of capitalists.

> What will it mean to work and contribute to society in the future of machines?

Self-supporting human society, a mix of small companies, skilled people and experts, using automation as well, that works to solve the daily necessities for itself. So it would have its own farms, fabs, schools and such, totally self supporting and self bootstrapped. People wouldn't need UBI if they had the means to directly make what they need. We're going that way - everything becoming cheaper, until it lifts itself by self replication.

reply


Marx speaking...

reply


Maybe, but I'm not sure Marx understood that capitalism would have such a potential for wealth distribution. Today, you can buy a 3D printer for 1/20th of the median US salary. You can buy a super computer that fits in your pocket for 1/50th of it. You can call your broker and buy an ownership stake in Apple, Exxon Mobil, or General Electric for smaller fractions than that.

Capitalism has actually provided far more avenues for laborers to own the means of production than any communist revolution has.

As automation gets better and cheaper, there will still be jobs for everyone - they'll just be performed by the robots they purchased for 1/10th, 1/20th or 1/50th of the median wage.

reply


> According to distributists, property ownership is a fundamental right, and the means of production should be spread as widely as possible, rather than being centralized under the control of the state (state socialism), a few individuals (plutocracy), or corporations (corporatocracy). Distributism, therefore, advocates a society marked by widespread property ownership.

> Distributism has often been described in opposition to both socialism and capitalism, which distributists see as equally flawed and exploitive.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Distributism

reply


We need to have an AI tax that redistributes wealth back to the "ordinaries" so they can have the resources to be creative. Even if machines can generate writing and music there's no real point of view to fully machine generated material. You can do the thing they said don't quit your day job to do.

reply


What are the things that need to be invented when robots do everything for you?

reply


When you refer to capital owners, it has a historic context related to land and farms and large amounts of money. Robots, on the other hand, aren't necessarily going to cost lots of money. If everybody can own a robot, nobody has to worry about being employed.

The real issues won't change though. Those people who are considered rich will be rich because they own land in nice areas, or have a military-backed monopoly on natural resources.

The first issue is due to population size, and the second issue is an eternal issue of war that can't be avoided.

reply


I have done a lot of thinking about this. There are 2 things that keep sticking out to me:

First, history. History does not make our future look good. Humanity has gone through a few disruptive changes in the way society viewed work and societal contribution. The most recent was with the spread of factories and assembly-line production. The result of the adoption of those structures/technologies was not good. Society saw factory workers as 'not deserving' reasonable wages because 'the machines are doing all the work.' Factory owners were more than willing to pay their workers as little as they could get away with. And it turned out, that was very little. Entire families (including children) working 16 hour days 6 days a week and barely being able to feed themselves was commonplace. Society had to adopt many radical (in comparison to previous history and other societies, they don't seem radical now because we've kept them around long past any practical utility) changes to function like this. Everything from anti-sex attitudes, the creation of 'adolescent' as a distinct category of person, even changes in the architecture of lower class homes to give separate sleeping quarters for children and adults.

And that didn't get adjusted for until the New Deal in the 1930s. Back when someone couldn't simply say 'socialism' and completely shut down all discussion, the New Deal was actually possible. People today don't realize how 'insane' the New Deal really was. Think of it from the perspective of the factory owner. Previously, you would get an entire family, say 4 workers, 16 hours a day, 6 days a week, and you'd pay them just enough to eat and pay rent. After the New Deal, you were expected to pay 1 worker for 8 hours of work 5 days a week such a (comparatively) titanic amount of money that they could raise an entire family on it comfortably. Let that sink in. From 96 hours of work from each of 4 workers each week, 384 hours total, down to 40. That increases your labor cost by nearly an order of magnitude. Society re-configured their notion of what work was worth to address the idea that regardless of what tools are being used, the value the worker creates should play SOME role in compensation. And the world did not implode. But could anything proportionally similar ever be imagined to be acceptable to our modern society? I would argue absolutely not.

But there is good news. Maybe. See, this isn't our future. It's our present. Between 1950 and 1980, the median wage rose by 75%. Between 1980 and 2010, it rose by only 1%. Computers and automation technology caused average productivity to skyrocket since 1980. But wages were frozen. Not because of any economic reason, the median income of the top 10% rose by 475% during that 1980-2010 period. Profits grew and grew with greater acceleration, but all the benefit went to the owners, executives, etc. Society once again started feeling that workers did not deserve compensation where the value of the work being done played a role. The machine was doing the work. It just seemed too easy. You write some software and make the company $10 million, why should you get a "lottery winning payday"? Apple, Google, Microsoft, and similar employers that set the standards saw this coming and rigged wages in the computer market early on. This isn't a conspiracy theory, the FTC prosecuted them for it. They ended up settling for hundreds of millions of dollars in a huge class-action lawsuit a decade ago. But, really, you could argue it was inevitable. Society didn't see workers using computers as deserving of pay which increased alongside their productivity, so employers obliged society.

But something is different this time. Factories and assembly lines are expensive. And computers are cheap. And distribution, the whole reason we MADE factories and big companies in the first place, is effectively a solved problem. While companies have been getting rid of pensions, doing away with annual raises that exceed cost of living increases, cutting vacation time, expanding the work week, reflexively laying off workers to meet quarterly projections, etc... workers have become more than able to out-compete them. The drawbacks of centralization, which for a century were papered over with the invaluable ability to solve the problem of distribution, are now showing through more and more every day.

Employment is a two-way street. Employers pay workers because they create the value that is profit, and workers seek employment for things like a reliable income stream, the ability to settle down and make plans for the future, the ability to provide for their family. Except employers have welched on every single thing they ever offered to workers. They provide zero insulation from market fluctuations. They adopt practices that make it necessary for workers to jump jobs every 4-5 years just to keep up with the increases in cost of living. Etc. And it actually might have worked... if not for the fact that their ace in the hole, their one golden ticket, solving the problem of distribution (both of products and of work needing to be done, one to customers the other to workers) became worthless thanks to computers and the Internet.

Society changes slowly, and it certainly doesn't abandon century-long traditions overnight. But we're barrelling right for some proper Big changes. We're going to end up with the 'tools of production' (as Marx, who I've never read, would I think call it) in the hands of everyone, with a global market on our desk with commoditized distribution. Eventually enough people will be out of work as automation enables corporations to "reduce their primary cost center" and just trying offering their services online out of desperation that someone will build an excellent marketplace that actually works. And once it takes off, it will hopefully happen so fast that large companies don't even have a chance to react.

And I'm serious about that part. If they do have a chance to react... it could be uglier than you could possibly imagine. Wars have been fought over much, much less wealth. And things like the Internet are still primarily controlled at the last mile by large companies which will be directly and existentially threatened by this kind of thing. The government handed over a trillion dollars to make sure that the banking system didn't have to bear the consequences of their actions, what might they do if 50% of the Fortune 500 were facing insolvency?

reply


How was the New Deal sold in to owners of capital who presumably controlled the press and political system? Would a similar approach work today?

reply


Since 1980 this globalization happened, which literally added billions of low paid people to the work force. Many of them educated.

So of course there will be a global pressure on salaries. It is just market economics. (You can't coordinate a "New Deal" all over the world at the same time.)

My point about that is -- it isn't all bad. Literally billions of people have left the utmost poverty. It just sucks for the ones of the old "middle privileged" level, like us.

If it was just that, I would cautiously be positive, but I agree -- this new level of automation implies "Big changes", which are scary. Most revolutions seems to end up with a large part of the population dead or in slavery.

reply


The 25 hour day might we well around

https://myprivate42.wordpress.com/2016/12/19/lets-shift-to-2...

as well as the obligation to consume, otherwise savings will be invalidated. Dystopia ahead.

reply


I really hope we end up with something much closer to socialism than we do either the future from "The Time Machine" or perpetual cycles of Viva-La-Revolution.

reply


Up until global trade took off, cities, villages and even individual farms were almost self sufficient. Why couldn't people be self sufficient with automation?

reply


Because self-sufficiency provides a much lower standard of living than what you can get with trade and specialization.

reply


True when dealing with a human workforce. Not convinced it's equally true when dealing with an automated workforce. That being said, I don't see why self-sufficient villages is something to strive after even it could be done efficiently.

reply


Agree, I sometimes wonder how much of this is just a manifestation of our fear of the unknown.

Consider, the world before the internet when the postal services was doing all the heavy lifting for communication. Once we got internet, a huge chunk communication was replaced by email etc. But, it also gave rise to eCommerce, on demand delivery services etc. And, the same postal services companies are doing better than ever before.

reply


Because the population density was much lower back then.

reply


How will we get our iPhone 17s?

reply


"We currently don't have a social understanding for navigating a world where little human labor is required"

Yes we do.

The industrial revolution had far greater impact on labour than any of this mysterious AI will ever have.

The first 'machines' powered by coal etc. instantly 'unemployed' hundreds of people per unit.

Go ahead and look at the productivity/capita charts for the early 19th century - UK citizens were multiple times more productive than citizens of any other nation. It was an astonishing explosion.

Imagine how many people a single train unemployed?

Or the weaving machines that did the work of hundreds.

The impact on labour was definite, direct and measurable - unlike a lot of the 'soft' impact that today's technology has (did MS Word really unemploy 'secretaries' - or was it a host of factors?)

But what happened during the industrial revolution?

Unemployment went down, wages went up. In fact the cost of human labour rose dramatically.

The surpluses from the machines went into the economy, basically providing the foundation for the modern consumer economy.

95% of folks back then worked on farms, mines - or did manual labour/service.

The industrial revolution created the middle class: lawyers, entertainers, restaurants, mass market clothing, design etc.. Electricity created massive new industries (think of what you could not do without electricity!).

The economy has been diversifying rapidly since the start of the 19th century in the UK, and everywhere else about 50 years later.

We will continue to do this.

In 1960 there were 3 channels. In the 1990's 50. Now it's 100's + online offerings.

There were no 'pro athletes' in 1930. Now we have massive industries around pro sports.

Working/middle class people did not travel much back in the day. Now they can travel around the world.

There were no consumer electronics past the radio in 1940. Now the are zillions of devices.

In the 1920's cars were made by people - now automated assembly lines.

And FYI - for the last 25 years and for at least the next little while - China (or rather, Mexico, China, India and other low-cost places) are by far and away bigger job killers than automation.

'Automation' as we understand it is not as fast a process as we think it is and the days of 'robot replaces x people' are long gone, it's a more complex and nuanced equation.

Try this one: tell me which people you know, in which industries, have outright 'lost their jobs' due to some AI or machine? Not so many. Customer service? Possibly. Some banker analysts? Possibly. But even in the later, there are other things for them to do, and the bulk of the staff on both sides have more to fear form India than Microsoft. In fact, this is happening right now all over North America: people training dudes in India to do their jobs, after they've been told they've been outsourced ... (train your replacement if you want your severance!) ...

Also - since 1900 - the size of government has expanded dramatically. I'm not 'against government' or anything, but many gov. agencies are abhorrently inefficient. I have a distant family member who's friend, a low-level thug dealer who was recently arrested. The RCMP (Can. police) spent zillions tracking, investigating this guy. Two years of surveillance, bureaucratic justice issues, lawyers - yada yada. So it's not so nice, but we find ways to 'distribute the surpluses' of the new economy in ways, even if they are not very efficient.

The trick is to 'find things for people to do' in a manner that is reasonably efficient and fair.

Check out GDP/capita during 19th century:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Divergence#/media/File:B...

Were there was more automation, wealth exploded. (This chart does not address wages, but there are others that do :) )

reply


> tell me which people you know, in which industries, have outright 'lost their jobs' due to some AI or machine?

As software developers, it's literally our jobs to put people out of work. My software is specifically designed reduce the need for increased labor as the company crows. In my industry, legal, entire departments (like night word processing) no longer exist.

The fact is you cannot extrapolate from 100 years of human history and say everything will continue on. People just a few hundred years before that could not have predicted anything about modern employment.

reply


> The fact is you cannot extrapolate from 100 years of human history and say everything will continue on

It's a lot more than 100 years. The invention of the scientific process, the printing press, the popularization of steel and before that, bronze, heck even the invention of agriculture radically changed human societies by increasing individual productivity and enabling specialization.

> People just a few hundred years before that could not have predicted anything about modern employment.

Right, which is why it's silly for us to look at the technology we have today and say "welp, that's the end of human employment."

reply


>Right, which is why it's silly for us to look at the technology we have today and say "welp, that's the end of human employment."

And why it's also silly to look at the past and say "meh it worked out last time, everything will be fine".

reply


It is your work to increase productivity. As tedious tasks are automated, you can deploy people doing new things. As you lower the cost of the product you manufacture or service you provide, you enable more people to afford it. That's how new industries are created. I am not to worried about the amount of work available as a whole. I am more worried about the nature of the work available, which will be increasingly skilled.

reply


Even better, as you have automated tools available, no one needs you any more. 'You' being the company, that is. As factories replaced craftsmen, and distribution chains replaced individual travelling merchants, I think there is a very good chance that the very structure of centralized companies with offices and on-staff employees will dissolve. You were replying to someone working in the legal field, for example. Why does the person putting together my will or litigating a suit for me need to be backed by an organization with an office building, expensive executives, etc? An individual with the right knowledge and tools, that's all that's actually NEEDED. Much of economics centers around assuming that the market will eventually pare away inefficiencies and competition will strip away all but what is actually needed.

reply


"I am not to worried about the amount of work available as a whole. I am more worried about the nature of the work available, which will be increasingly skilled."

This is the same thing, FWIW. Opportunities to use skilled labour rely on the existence of skilled labour capable to fulfil it. The reason is that skilled labour shortages push up the price of labour, and that reduces the viability of businesses that use it as an input, and thus reduces the number of opportunities advertised.

reply


> My software is specifically designed reduce the need for increased labor as the company crows.

That is either a very amusing typo or your employers are not nice people.

reply


Same here. I work on conversational systems and our explicit goal is to enable our customers to replace humans with our systems.

reply


I don't think the issue is whether automation and globalization are able to create more wealth in absolute, but whether the resulting wealth is distributed fairly (or effciently).

If a company is able to automate its facilities to achieve 2X profits with half the workers, you'll have an higher overall GPD, but the created wealth will be shared by a reduced number of people.

People struggling to make a living won't give a damn whether TV has 3 channels or 300, they can travel cheaply around the world and there is a new smartphone model every year.

This has been sustainable up until technological advancement still allowed for enough decently paid unskilled jobs, but it's clear we are past this point.

We are running out of, as you say, "things for people to do".

I don't think these trends can or should be reversed (because they have undeniable benefits), but how to deal with the consequences is a real challenge.

reply


Of course wealth will be distributed unevenly if it is created unevenly. Anything else is both unfair and unwise.

Poor people in the United States, today, have a significantly higher standard of living than my grandparents, who were neither uneducated or poor for the time.

Poverty has moved way up Maslow's hierarchy.

reply


I agree with your main point (that this is a small increment to the industrial revolution), but two objections:

> tell me which people you know, in which industries, have outright 'lost their jobs' due to some AI or machine

Right now AI is still a future technology. The current AI algorithms are the equivalent of the early GSM phones, which looked like car batteries, very far from modern smartphones. But it is reasonable to expect that they will get better, and it is reasonable to expect that we will be able to emulate the brain with transistors and on a much bigger scale some days.

The second objection is that the demand for unskilled workers keeps shrinking. Our society has adapted to the industrial revolution by having a much larger skilled worker base, pretty much everyone can now read and write, college degrees have become the norm, etc. But there are brick walls to how skilled a society can be. A not insignificant share of the population just cannot become skilled. And even among skilled workers, only a fraction will always be capable to satisfy the demand for the "hotest" skills (engineering, software development, etc).

So I think that as that imbalance develops, we are bound to live with a structurally unequal society. And it doesn't have much to do with capitalism, it has more to do with the evolution of the technology outpacing the biological evolution of our species.

reply


A not insignificant share of the population just cannot become skilled.

Can you justify that statement?

reply


The IQ distribution is what it is. For instance you won't teach to code or to do something abstract to everyone in a generation.

reply


" But it is reasonable to expect that they will get better, and it is reasonable to expect that we will be able to emulate the brain with transistors and on a much bigger scale some days."

No, it's not reasonable to assume they will emulate brains.

Not even the experts are saying that.

They're not trying to emulate brains at all.

reply


Uhm... yes, they most definitely are. There are many efforts underway right now building 'neuromorphic' architectures with memristors (which function very similarly to neurons). I don't think there is any promise in the approach personally (our 'mind' is a property of the feedback loop between our body and the world, and can not exist without the body, dualism is just wrong) but there are many who disagree.

Also, even going back to von Neumann it has always been expected that the brain will be able to be built in hardware, simply because neurons exhibit binary behavior. They fire or not, and all the rest is massive interconnectedness and adaptive changes to their activation potential. There's lots of argument about whether reproducing the behavior of neurons will result in a 'mind' or be useful, but no one would argue that we simply won't be able to build a brain workalike.

reply


I was under the impression that neural networks are inspired by the brain. And as we understand how the brain works better, it is obvious that we will be replicating it mechanically.

reply


Only superficially. Deep learning has little to do with biology, and even if a future AGI was running on a NN, it's structure would be very different from our brains.

reply


The global market was still expanding so all efficiency gains from industrial revolution and the internet revolution were absorbed. Where as today the global economy is stagnating. The efficiency gains in the next decade are expected to be a few times the rate of market growth which would put many people out of work making the global market contract further. This cycle could accelerate very quickly. reply

reply


"Where as today the global economy is stagnating."

The global economy is in good shape.

Western economies are stagnating - but there are 5 billion people who were not even on the economic radar just 50 years ago. They were earning basically 'nothing'.

But now they are earning 'something' and it's growing fast.

There are more than 40 countries with growth over 5% GDP growth in 2015. [1]

There are 5 billion people who need: electricity, clothes, cars, tv, entertainment, sports, medicine etc. etc..

So, no. As prices fall, and globalization expands - all those products and services become accessible to these countries.

And what happens when they get reliable electricity? Governance? Consistent internet access? Their productivity goes up and they can afford to buy more.

Viewed from a 'modern world perspective' - I would be concerned, we are going to have to 'find new jobs' for a lot of people - but from a global perspective, the picture is mostly positive.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_real_GDP_...

reply


The top 15 economies in the world are 75% of the world economy. Most are in the West. The growth of the other 25% is not going to help much if these 15 combined do not grow more than the efficiency gains from automation.

reply


This is the real problem. While it may be good ecologically for population growth to slow and then reverse, it will lead to what I've long called "planet Japan."

reply


Life in Japan is pretty nice though. You don't need economic growth if the population isn't growing.

reply


What do you mean by "Planet Japan"?

reply


Japan has second oldest population world-wide with 27.28% over 65, after Monaco, which doesn't really count (retirement home for rich people).

http://www.nippon.com/en/in-depth/a01001/

reply


... and economic stagnation. It's basically a permanent liquidity trap.

reply


If you adjust GDP for population growth Japan is actually doing quite well. The fact that it has a growing economy and a shrinking population shows that productivity is going up. Countries like the US have historically had high population growth which is reflected in higher GDP growth.

reply


> But what happened during the industrial revolution? Unemployment went down, wages went up. In fact the cost of human labour rose dramatically.

It should be added that wages going up and the emergence of a middle class was not a direct result of increased productivity. The labour movement had to fight hard to ensure that those productivity gains were shared with workers.

The problem we face with automation is that there is not much of a collective 'working class' to fight that fight.

reply


"It should be added that wages going up and the emergence of a middle class was not a direct result of increased productivity. "

I fully agree that the labour movement was essential.

BUT - wages did definitely rise far before labour got going - and wages could not rise as they did without underlying productivity gains.

But yes - the labour movement was essential.

reply


> ...wages could not rise as they did without underlying productivity gains

Absolutely. The challenge with automation is ensuring that the increased productivity benefits all of society (not necessarily equally). As useful as capitalism is, it doesn't really have a mechanism for doing this properly. The solution will always have to be political.

reply


It's not like this is something far off. Wages have been frozen since 1980. And productivity has increased at a breakneck pace. From 1950-1980, when productivity gains were slow and incremental, the median wage rose by 75%. Between 1980 and 2010, it rose by 1% while companies posted record-breaking profits and the median income of the top 10% rose by 475%. The average wage increased alongside productivity gains, but due to the extremely skewed distribution, that hides the fact that the gains of computers and automation technology benefitted only the very top.

I think a large part of it has to do with how disruptive computers and software are. One person can walk in and write some software that makes an employee 50x as productive. How do you compensate that? They enabled your employee to create profoundly more value. If compensation is in any way tied to the value of the work being done, the compensation should obviously be similarly profound. You have to divorce value of work and compensation from one another completely to avoid ending up paying software creators very highly and practically creating a special class for them.

reply


> tell me which people you know, in which industries, have outright 'lost their jobs' due to some AI or machine?

I have literally seen a room full of people that lost their jobs because of software I wrote (admittedly, not alone, but still). The software was almost ready by that point and it was quite a disturbing experience that still bothers me up to this day to be honest.

It had nothing to do with AI and was quite a long time ago, but I still remember it very vividly.

reply


Losing their job is a violent and unpleasant process but a sort of necessary one as a society. I have seen that first hand many times. It forces people to reconsider their career, move to another more promising industry, move to another city or another country. That's how the economy adapts to change and resources are allocated efficiently.

What I have seen often too is bankers wealthy enough to be able to live on their savings for a long time, and therefore not willing to reconsider their career. And as a result staying unemployed for a long time before coming to the conclusion that they need to do something else.

I'm not saying this is fun and that I wouldn't mind going through it myself but this is capitalist's creative destruction at work. Not something you should feel particularly bad about.

reply


We have to feel bad because they lost their main (and I think only) source of income, not because they lost their jobs.

Nobody has to be forced to reconsider his career (so his entire life..) when we just have to cut the link between work and salary that we learn at school.

reply


Sorry, but have you ever witnessed firsthand the difficulty of being forced "to reconsider one's career, move to another more promising industry, or move to another city or another country"?

The economy might adapt to change, but people aren't able to nearly as well.

You say "capitalist's creative destruction", but it's really "greed-driven devastation".

reply


But are you suggesting we should keep people employed doing manual tasks to spare them the unpleasant experience of reconsidering their career? Are you suggesting that industrialisation or automation is greed? You can reverse a lot of technological advance that way. And we see that in many socialist economies, where zombie-like industries have been subsided well after they should have disappeared (like mining in the North of France).

reply


What's unique now isnt the "rate of change" but the absolute gap between skill sets.

Lets say youre a truck driver and suddenly you lose your job. You cant transfer your existing skill set to driving a cab for very long because guess what? Thats been automated too.

There arent any other jobs that involve sitting at a wheel avoiding bad drivers and rush hour traffic and pulling all nighters. Simultaneously the chance for that person to find work in new markets becomes low. They have to train themselves.

reply


Machines took a long time to build and replace people. Software can be instantly copied.

>In 1960 there were 3 channels. In the 1990's 50. Now it's 100's + online offerings.

Exactly, we're already beyond the limits of what we can consume. There won't be jobs producing more stuff when there is no one to consume it.

reply


"Exactly, we're already beyond the limits of what we can consume. "

No, because in 1960 everyone had the same thing.

Now - you get programming for your niche, which is different than that of the dude next door.

Take clothing: even in the year 2000 people did not really wear fashion. We had 'the Gap' and not much more. Everything else was expensive.

'Fast fashion' has changed the world. Young people can now afford an absurd variety in fashion. Nobody 50+ ever thought you needed a 'new pair of pants' every season. Now it's normal. Clothes are almost disposable. That's a consequence of increased productivity and adapting demand.

reply


But a lot of that is subsidized through globalization, which nearly every colonizing country is eschewing. Without it, 80℅ of your users and customers can't afford clothes or phones or apps. It's all subsidized through foreigners plights and profited upon wildly. Watch what happens if that goes away. The neoliberal idea of the world was born to stop a revolution in the western world - instead of paying people fairly, they just exploited other countries through capitalist guises instead of barbaric colonisation. If the new answer is that everything has to be made in the nation, no one can afford anything without some sort of basic income/welfare, which the masses will vote against because they've been trained to hate recipients of such social programs for the last half century

reply


"But a lot of that is subsidized through globalization, which nearly every colonizing country is eschewing."

"It's all subsidized through foreigners plights and profited upon wildly"

This is highly speculative, and I don't think in any way substantiated.

"they just exploited other countries through capitalist guises instead of barbaric colonisation."

Borderline racist.

American consumers are fuelling a massive wealth creation boom in places like China and India, where 100's of millions are coming out of poverty.

Trade is generally good for both sides, and it has benefited China/India etc. massively.

It's funny what you call 'exploitation' is 100's of millions of people with massively increasing wealth.

If you want to see China and India desperately poor again, we can 'turn off globalization'. A few more Americans will have jobs, but it will be back to the dark ages for many economies.

reply


All good examples!

I need someone to burst my bubble from time to time.

Also, as a side note, I for one would be delighted if the future included people brewing delicious beer for one another as an important part of the economy.

reply


One of the side effects of Industrial revolution was acceleration of colonialism. So job tremendous job loss may and subsequent suffering was not felt directly by western nations but instead outsourced to colonies. May be version 2.0 of colonialism might emerge to cushion Job loss from first mover nation.

reply


> There were no 'pro athletes' in 1930.

Babe Ruth, arguably one of the most famous athletes ever, played from 1914-1935.

reply


"Babe Ruth, arguably one of the most famous athletes ever, played from 1914-1935."

Correction: there were 'few' pro athletes. Today, it's almost a career path. Back in the day, it was mostly amateurs.

reply


The period you describe was marked by revolutions, civil wars and world wars not stabilized until after WWII.

Things did indeed come out well eventually but that better world most definitely did not emerge serenely and rationally. It took the utter annihilation of the pre-WWI world order through decades of enormous violence. Indeed, the egalitarian socialist plan and the response of populist fascist to crush it emerged exactly because of industrialization.

There can be no doubt that displaced workers are not going to smoothly transfer to become professional athletes: a 50 year old unemployed coal miner with no social safety net is not going to peaceable become a wedding planer in a big city even if he could.

Until then, there will be increasing political disruption and radicalization as the advantaged group holds the disadvantaged down believing it's their own fault for not changing careers. And just like last time, the fighting will continue until adequate social safety nets are in place.

It would be better to honestly face the events of the past and not try to convince ourselves that an idealized smooth economic shift is how it's going to work out. But unfortunately we are just at the beginning of this and likely most people in the advantaged group will ideological despise the level of social security that will solve the problem. Indeed, in many quarters, there is a fetishization of and desire to return to that pre-WWI unconstrained economy that caused the nightmares in the 20th century. So, polarization, demagoguery, extremism and eventually violence loom for now I fear.

reply


"The period you describe was marked by revolutions, civil wars and world wars not stabilized until after WWII."

No - the late 19th century was relatively peaceful.

"But unfortunately we are just at the beginning"

Just at the beggining of the longest period of peace and economic prosperity in history.

Donald Trump, Brexit - this kind of 'nationalism' and 'demagoguery' is not even remotely in the league of anything in the past. Not even close.

reply


In the late 19th, there was nearly the same conflicts areas as today, some european wars and massive colonization:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_wars_1800%E2%80%9399

reply


In the 1800s after even after Napoleon there were sporadic uprisings scattered through Europe and around the world, especially in the 1830s and 40s. The Franco-Prussina war was a prelude to WWI. Brits fought Russians, Turks fought Russians, Spain had multiple civil wars, Germans fought each other constantly. Even the US had a civil war. And the seeds for 1914's WWI did not suddenly appear in the 14 years of the 20th century before it.

>...is not even remotely in the league of anything in the past. Not even close...

I wish this were the case. And while Brexit is only one referendum, possibly recoverable, the Front National, AfD, PVV and Trump use rhetoric that is completely indistinguishable for Eastern and Southern European fascism of the 1920s. Some of it is verbatim quotes translated. And the economic policies of these parties will only worsen the economic well being of the electorate angering them further.

We can keep making optimistic guesses about the next score years but there is also more realistic outcome:

We do not in fact live in a magic time at the end of history. The post WWII (relative) peace is not remotely an inevitable state of affairs. It is an incredibly delicate thing maintained by moderate democratic global nurturing. Inept leaders set on dissolving alliances and treaties combined with aggressive rhetoric and random hostilities executed solely to excite a demagogue's support base could break that peace in any of a dozen powder kegs world wide faster than the bullet that killed prince Ferdinand. Indeed, if NATO weakens enough, as many on the far-right wish, and Putin starts loosing popularity, god help the Baltic states.

reply


Inept leaders who savagely exploit the majority of the population to the benefit of their oligarch friends are the single most dangerous threat to peace.

I wonder why people have such a hard time understanding this? The unholy alliance of elite finance, elite academia, and elite multinationals have ground the average citizen into nothingness. Nationalist, protectionists and populists are a very predictable and rational response.

I understand that HN's population skews heavily on the elite side, but I am constantly perplexed by the confusion of the commenters regarding basic causality. Massive institutional collusion leads to populist uprisings. The sun also rises in the east.

Perhaps the elites truly believed their own propaganda about how they are the job creators, the messiahs, the shepherds of the lowlife scum that clean their sewers and take out their garbage? It is indeed the case that the best liars are the best at lying to themselves.

The elites needed a wake up call. Trump was the first, but he will not be the last. If he doesn't reverse the fate of the downtrodden electorate, he will be tarred and feathered along with the rest of his oligarch friends.

Piketty and countless others have written ad nauseam about this very issue, but few of the elite are willing to part with their precious billions. So we get what we have today.


little human labor is required,but much more human doctor are required. How to make human labor to human doctor? Education is just result,not methods.The key is that Capital is not the pursuit of money, but the pursuit of a higher level of human nature.

reply


You might want to watch incoperated to get a feel :)

reply


Violence.

reply


One upside to automation is that comparative advantage with regard to labour costs becomes much less important. This means that manufacturers can more easily afford to keep production in high wage economies.

There are other considerations of course, such as proximity to resources, transport hubs, and markets.

Ultimately though, this doesn't change the fact that automation is mostly beneficial to capital owners and not the wider workforce, so capitalism's tendency toward inequality (as described by Piketty) still applies.

reply


> Ultimately though, this doesn't change the fact that automation is mostly beneficial to capital owners

I think that inequality will increase but not because of owning capital. Rather because this automation will shift demand away from unskilled workers and into software developers, marketing experts, etc. And I do not think that the supply of skilled worker can adapt fast enough, if any.

The good news (for the US) is that China will be the main casualty. In a way the US has already largely paid this tax to automation by outsourcing factory jobs to China. It is chinese factory workers that are going to be automated the first. Some low skilled jobs that couldn't be outsourced offshore like construction, taxis, etc will suffer but I'd argue a large part of the impact is behind us.

Obviously the tax paid to outsourcing is also having Trump at the white house.

reply


While we'll have to agree to disagree about ownership of capital leading to increased inequality, I definitely agree with you when you say that you "do not think that the supply of skilled worker can adapt fast enough" to the demand. I think that while education is fundamental, even if it were always of a high quality and free, not everyone has the temperament or innate ability necessary to make the commitment to getting sufficiently qualified.

reply


> This means that manufacturers can more easily afford to keep production in high wage economies.

But this doesn't really bring jobs back, since they'll just be automated.

That's not to say there aren't other benefits aside from job creation, though.

reply


> But this doesn't really bring jobs back, since they'll just be automated.

Yeah, that's right. There would certainly be other benefits (and a limited number of jobs created) that are more indirect.

The real issue around automation in my opinion is how we as a society manage it. If we stay the course, it is clear that capital owners stand to benefit most (almost entirely I would say). We are already seeing problems with rising inequality due to diverging returns from capital and labour. This is going to exacerbate that hugely.

I'm generally in favour of capitalism but I think we are going to need to revisit 'the social contract' that allows capitalism to exist in exchange for a share of the rewards being used to ensure that society's basic needs are met. Just as when it was first negotiated by Bismark, this is going to have to be an initiative of the capital owners if serious unrest is to be avoided.

I'm hopeful and think that it is possible. Rich people are not inherently sociopathic. A good example of this sort of compromise in more modern times was the reaction of Kennedy snr when the US faced economic and social unrest. Partly through correspondence with Keynes he was convinced that if himself and his peers didn't take a hit for the good of wider society then they stood a good chance of losing a great deal more.

Every so often the social contract needs a reset (e.g. Bismark, the labour movement, the new deal, etc). Automation is going to make this more urgent. The one thing I am sure of is that it will be a political solution and not simply an economic one (e.g. less regulation, more free markets, etc).

reply


Someone has to service the machines. Also, big machines are expensive to transport, so it makes sense to make them closer to where they will be used, leading to more service jobs.

There are also a lot of engineering jobs designing the hardware and software of these automated factories.

reply


The whole point of automation is to increase benefit by increasing productivity, i.e. by either increasing the production output for the same amount of jobs, or decreasing the amount of jobs needed for the same production.

Since we already produce about everything in the amount we need (and sometimes much more than we need), there is no point in increasing production (it would not be sold, consumed), so productivity gains will translate into cost reduction, i.e. less jobs.

reply


No one is arguing that. The argument is if we should have automated factories in high paying regions (like the US). I'm arguing that having automated factories here is better than no factories here.

reply


Yes, but this isn't very many jobs. The amount of labor per unit of productivity is drastically reduced in any case.

If we can attract new factories then it could be a net win, but someone will lose out (not china, but Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, and other countries that are trying to break into middle income).

reply


Some jobs is better than no jobs, right?

reply


Actually no. Zero jobs would be best, because then -everything- that people didn't do for their own sense of enjoyment would be automated.

reply


Well, there is the theory that employed masses are too busy to cause trouble (e.g. demand more equality), and much of our society is structured around keeping the non-upper class busy, even if that means making them move dirt between holes. The distribution of wealth sort of bears this out.

reply


One outcome would be a utopia where everyone would share equally in this new prosperity. Another would be a distopia where the prosperity only went to the factory owners.

reply


Doesn't the question then become how many and at what salary do these engineering jobs exist?

Seems like there typically are fewer jobs and the total compensation for labor is reduced when manufacturing is automated (why else would the company pursue such a course of action?)

reply


The engineering jobs already exist. Factory automation has been a big business for decades (Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Mitsubishi and others). They generally aren't high paying compared to Silicon Valley software engineers, but pay more than civil engineers.

Automation will continue, but labor will probably never be completely replaced within our lifetimes. I think it makes sense to have factories and make physical goods in the US. It is easier to bring hardware to market when the production is in the same timezone. I think it leads to a more robust economy even if there is heavy automation. There are still ancillary jobs associated with factories.

reply


It won't bring manual assembly line jobs back, but let's be honest: nothing will.

reply


Its not just automation. There have been many more applications of optimization to reducing operating margins. At my company, there was, for example, a project aimed at identifying the optimal service intervals for heavy mining equipment. As a result of this work, it was possible to substantially reduce the amount of preventative maintenance that was being done on the machinery. It was found that not all of the preventive maintenance was cost effective.

reply


This is a missing part of long stories about AI and automation. I too work in servicing of industrial equipment that is now being connected. The algorithms can be simple - after n running hours a component needs servicing. No fancy AI or automation, no over-hyped 'predictive maintenance' machine learning, just a 'connected machine'. As a result, the number of service engineers can be reduced significantly because they no longer over-service. This is not a robot taking someone's job, but a 10% efficiency gain in servicing equipment is a lot of people. It's across a skills range too - we have customers that range from minimum wage floor cleaners to PhD-level scientific equipment engineers.

reply


This was one of the more frustrating parts of this past election cycle:

"No candidate talked much about automation on the campaign trail. Technology is not as convenient a villain as China or Mexico, there is no clear way to stop it, and many of the technology companies are in the United States and benefit the country in many ways."

A lot of US jobs have been lost to globalization, but in the long-term that won't compare to the jobs lost to automation. As a software developer this seems painfully obvious to me, and I would hope most politicians are intelligent enough to see it as well. Unfortunately none of them have even talked about it, much less proposed solutions to help displaced workers.

reply


Senator Ben Sasse has spoken about automation frequently.

https://twitter.com/SenSasse/status/806889568276336641

reply


>Technology is not as convenient a villain as China or Mexico

Technology is a MUCH more convenient villain. You can roll back 1% friendly trade agreements with China and Mexico. You can point pitchforks at the 1%. You can't roll back technological advancement and it's pointless to try.

You achieve nothing by being against technology except looking like an idiot, which is precisely why articles like this are trying to convince everybody that technology is the "villain".

Because god forbid Lloyd Blankfein and his cronies start being seen as villains.

>A lot of US jobs have been lost to globalization, but in the long-term that won't compare to the jobs lost to automation. As a software developer this seems painfully obvious to me,

Funny. As a software developer it seems painfully obvious to me just how far off we are from this supposed goal. All around me I see developers who shirk at even automating their own tests while getting excited over vaporware.

reply


It's about time for fruit picking to be automated. There are prototype systems, but they come from SRI International, not John Deere, and they're too fragile and too complicated mechanically. The vision system isn't the problem any more; that's simpler than a smartphone.

Once that works, California loses jobs about 2.1 million illegal immigrants.

reply


It's interesting that many politicians, including Trump and Sanders, want policies to prevent jobs from leaving the US, but have no policy proposals around automation.

If you want manufacturing jobs to stay in the US, regulating automation would be far more effective than trying to prevent companies from outsourcing jobs. (Incidentally, a lot of jobs that have been outsourced probably would have been automated if outsourcing had not been possible, and that's what opponents of outsourcing are missing.)

I'm very much against a policy to restrict automation, but it's worth pointing out.

reply


Being against automation does not make for good sound bites. But if the business of America is business (I forgot who said that, maybe Hoover or Coolidge?) and automation makes more profit, then it will happen assuming society doesn't fall apart first.

reply


You know what else is interesting? The same part of the political spectrum that cites automation as the real cause of working class decline does not hesitate to rationalize mass immigration as necessary to fill the demand for labor. If automation is the problem then what are all the unskilled immigrants for?

reply


What part of the political spectrum are you referring to? It certainly isn't part of the mainstream.

reply


A Butlerian Jihad perhaps? Frank Herbet was really on to something in his Dune series.

reply


Automation, which is rooted in all of our brains.

We'll have to solve that paradox and change our mindset on life. Philosophy time.

reply


I think we have to deal with reality first, rather than delving into hypothetical situations where robots control the world. Currently, many countries are growing their population despite the reduction in jobs. Secondly, corruption in the government, and businesses that manipulate the government, is funneling money into a small group of people.

These are two issues that will actually help with both creating jobs and ensuring decent pay. Nobody really knows what will happen in the future. If there are robots that can do all of our work, who says that only extremely rich people will be able to afford them? Which technologies have stayed permanently unaffordable where there is consumer demand? Not that many.

reply


We have finally reached the age where humans can only do creative jobs. Humans are not good enough in doing heavy and repeating stuff. Robots on the other side are perfect for that. So the problem imho is not technology but lack of education.

reply


I'm not sure what everyone is so afraid of? There will be tensions and a political problem about redistribution if "simple" jobs dry up, sure, but isn't automation a good thing regardless? It means we make more stuff withuot putting in more effort.

Automation and industrialization over the last 150 years already meant we went from 120h weeks on farms to 40h weeks in offices and factories, while living standards increased. Measured in 40h/week jobs per person that means we lost 2 of 3 jobs in the industrialization! The world didn't end. And now everyone is worried that if we go from 40 to 30h or 20h weeks that will be a disaster?

We can't afford to have a large fraction of the people unemployed and the rest still working 40h weeks in ever fewer jobs of course, but that's a problem societies will hopefully solve.

reply


Four years ago, I was working full time. That job was automated away, but I found another part-time job that paid minimum wage for fewer hours, so my income dropped dramatically. That job was automated away, and I was very lucky to find a job (that ended up being around double full-time hours, but only paid for half of them, so legally I was paid about half of minimum wage), which went away. Now, I'm working one third of a full time job, for minimum wage. That doesn't even cover living costs, and it's looking like it'll be automated away in the next few months.

As working hours drop and wages tend toward minimum, we do indeed end up in a bad situation.

reply


This is a very idealistic view that I don't believe is based in reality.

While we still measure a person's worth out of how much they make, this is going to pose an enormous problem for all of us. We can't just take away people's livelihoods for the benefit of a few (us, to be honest).

There will be a violent reaction, as there has been every time this situation has arisen throughout history.

reply


> We can't just take away people's livelihoods for the benefit of a few

But how is shifting from e.g. production to services taking away peoples livielihood any more than shifting from farms to industry was?

> While we still measure a person's worth out of how much they make, this is going to pose an enormous problem for all of us.

Aren't most developed countries already either speculating in, or already effectively using shorter working hours now than say just one or two decades ago? Working less seems like the natural way to go. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Working_time#Gradual_decrease_...

Edit: I should add: I'm optimistic about this in societies with a high degree of labour organization, a flexible/agile political system, reasonably strong welfare states and a population that is positive towards working less in general.

Simply put: if you are in an OECD country and using kilograms you'll be fine.

reply


Idle hands are the Devil's workshop.

We're going to have to find ways to help people stay busy/occupied. Otherwise, society will just turn nasty.

reply


I guess we in tech have seen this coming for the past oh.. 25 years? Now it is really starting to hit home.

Another big thing that drives automation is the stock market. The stock market provides a bunch of money to companies that can show earnings growth. Used to be you could just expand globally. Well, all the big brands have done that now. So the next step is to cut costs. How?

Automate.

Without the stock market this might also happen but at a slower pace.

reply


I can recommend the book The Second Machine Age that discuss this topic thoroughly: https://www.amazon.com/Second-Machine-Age-Prosperity-Technol...

There is also a (imho) great SF short story by Marshall Brain about this: http://marshallbrain.com/manna1.htm

reply


Self-driving cars and robots replacing factory workers are obviously just the beginning. How about computers that can program themselves? How about machines that can think and create like we do (and better)?

We approach 2017, we know climate change is a real threat, we know automation is going to be a big problem, we know we're consuming the world's resources at an alarming rate and there's 7.5 billion people on this rock...

I get the feeling the future won't be this Utopian scenario that some people are dreaming of.

reply


>How about computers that can program themselves

We've done that. Starting with the first language after Assembly.

reply


Time to invest in firearms. Apocalypse is near.

reply


The global market was still expanding so all efficiency gains from industrial revolution and the internet revolution were absorbed. Where as today the global economy is stagnating. The efficiency gains in the next decade are expected to be a few times the rate of market growth which would put many people out of work making the global market contract further. This cycle could accelerate very quickly.

reply


Whatever.

In the meantime, let's bring the manufacturing chain back here so we can build up the automation expertise ourselves, and, while we wait for the End of Work, stop making the middle of our IQ bell curve compete with countries that don't give a shit about their environment, the concept of intellectual property or the safety of their workers.

We can figure the automation problem out later.

reply


> In the meantime, let's bring the manufacturing chain back here so we can build up the automation expertise ourselves

How? There's obvious long term financial value in having local supply chains and manufacturing expertise. Therefore state capitalist systems will subsidize local manufacturing in the short term, while anarcho-capitalist systems will flock to set up shop there to capture convert those short-term subsidies into short-term profit.

Do you have a solution that will work to build high-tech manufacturing infrastructure in the United States with no corporate incentives and no US government intervention? (I mean besides tweeting brags about job creation)

reply


Sure, dramatically lower the corporate income tax rate and substantially reduce the massive over-regulation in the US economy. Check out the various regulation registries at the Federal level, the US is choking to death on thousands of unnecessary regulations (growing rapidly for decades) that are almost always written solely for the benefit of protectionism or for fake the-government-is-doing-something purposes (which happens at all levels).

The US corporate income tax rate has been a bad joke for a long time. Countries like Sweden at 22%, understood decades ago that it was bad economic policy to have a high rate. You tax the income of the wealthy as the offset. The US for example already has an extremely progressive personal income tax rate. For several decades the corporate income tax rate has been falling around the world; the world's average rate has fallen from near 30% to 22% in the last 12 years. The US isn't competitive, you see that in how we've been bleeding pharma & biotech companies off to Ireland. Over time, you start seeing R&D & operations offshoring because of that. Give it time and you've artificially created a lot more global competition through bad policy.

If you're a small to mid size manufacturer in the US, paying a 30% effective income tax rate is brutal if you want to compete globally while everyone else is paying far lower rates. Germany for example lowered their top rate by about 9 points a decade ago. Finland and Iceland have a 20% rate. Korea is at 24% and China at 25%. The European average is about 20%.

reply


The US effective tax rate for corporations is pretty much comparable to other developed countries' effective rates [1], because the US has more deductions, write-offs, and tax holidays.

If you're talking about cutting the statutory rate while also eliminating deductions and simplifying the code, I'm all for that (ditto for personal income taxes). A huge complicated tax code benefits big corporations more than your small business owner, because tax lawyers and accountants are largely a fixed cost.

But let's not keep repeating the misguided fact that US corporations pay unusually high taxes -- they simply don't.

[1] http://www.forbes.com/sites/taxanalysts/2015/03/25/the-truth...

reply


When looking at effective tax rates, one might want to include the cost for all the experts employed to get to the difference between nominal and effective tax rate, and the brain drain these careers impose on more productive disciplines. But you will have a hard time finding a country where people are not convinced that their tax system is the worst, so maybe the US is not particularly bad in that way either.

The observation that a complicated makes the big guy part a lower effective rate than the small guy should be much more popular, I wish someone established a good name for it.

reply


> Sure, dramatically lower the corporate income tax rate and substantially reduce the massive over-regulation in the US economy.

That's a great way to destroy the environment and increase corporate profits, but I was asking about how to get companies to ignore the profit of offshoring; how to convince them to act in direct opposition to their shareholder's interests, and not take advantage of the subsidies provided by state capitalist systems and locate manufacturing overseas.

All cutting the tax rate is going to to is make offshoring more profitable. At no time in US history has a tax cut been correlated with business growth and job growth. Quite the contrary, The Bush tax repatriation holiday gave many businesses the working capital to invest in closing plants and moving factories overseas, resulting in the net job losses in many industries. But if you have hard data on examples of cutting taxes below a top marginal rate of 40% in western countries having any effect other than increasing income inequality, I'd love to see your peer reviewed study.

And is there a particular regulation that you can think of cutting that would have more of lure for for domestic manufacturing than China dumping trillions of dollars into currency manipulation and building infrastructure and manufacturing subsidies?

reply


> stop making the middle of our IQ bell curve compete with countries that don't give a shit about their environment

FYI: The US produces way more CO2 per capita than China - about double, IIRC.

edit: source -http://data.worldbank.org/indicator/EN.ATM.CO2E.PC?locations...

reply


Automation saves money, bringing jobs back doesn't, that's why the jobs went away in the first place.

reply


Who, whom.

reply


Two things: firstly, the article was about the long term problem of automation, so not sure the meantime is a factor here. Secondly, who is to say that even without waiting there will be enough jobs returned to make any dent in the joblessness of that "middle of our IQ bell curve".

reply


we not only need accelerated minimum wages consensus and field trials, but also defined way to remove wealth from the top few using such creative ways, that wealth still become desirable pursuit.

reply


(I posted this on another thread this week where it was less relevant, so I'll just repost it here and see if anybody notices.)

Mass automation is undermining our democracy in a very specific way: it's acting as the ultimate "resource curse." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Resource_curse

"Countries with an abundance of natural resources, specifically non-renewable resources like minerals and fuels, tend to have less economic growth, less democracy, and worse development outcomes than countries with fewer natural resources."

Scholars debate the causes of the resource curse, but one popular theory has to do with the way autocrats fund themselves relative to democracies.

Autocrats, it turns out, need a lot of wealth to pay their cronies. No dictator rules alone; they need someone to run the military, someone to collect the taxes, and someone to enforce the laws. Those people have to be paid, and handsomely, or they'll overthrow the dictator (or just allow the dictator to be overthrown). This is called "selectorate theory" and this video is a great introduction. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rStL7niR7gs

Oil wealth, specifically, undermines democracy because when autocrats have access to oil wealth, they don't need to depend on their citizens very much. (Indeed, many oil-rich autocratic countries just allow other countries to come in and drill it, keeping local labor entirely out of the loop.)

Resource-cursed autocracies tend to democratize when the oil wealth runs out and they need to rely on the people's productivity to deliver wealth to cronies. When autocrats are forced to allow people to educate themselves and communicate with one another, democracy ensues.

It can work the other way, too. In every democracy, there's a group of folks asking themselves a question: is now the time to try a coup, to replace democracy with an autocracy? As the value of capital increases and the value of human labor decreases, the advantages of staging a coup become more and more enticing.

For years we've thought of human labor as the "ultimate resource." But it turns out that human labor isn't the ultimate resource. Robot labor that's just as good if not better than human labor is a resource beyond any we've ever seen.

But that means that we're discovering/inventing the ultimate resource curse.

We might use automation to fund universal basic income, or a class of elites could use it to undermine "unnecessary" citizens (the "unnecessariat"), establishing a corporate fascism.

When the government depends on human productivity for our tax base, the government needs to keep us all well-educated and healthy. But soon, government won't depend on human labor.

"Is now the time?" they're asking. And, increasingly, the answer is "yes."

reply


Once productivity increases through bio hacking becomes possible, we may see the day when hacking yourself to be competitive for employment becomes an ethical problem.

reply


Ever heard of a guy called Lance Armstrong? How many people routinely mess with their brain chemistry to fulfill self-imposed (via career expectation) performance expectations?

reply


No kidding! Based on early nineteenth century trends, automation will result in most people being completely unable to do work of any kind by the middle of the twentieth century :( :(

reply


Does automation kill jobs in China?

reply


Yes. http://www.bbc.com/news/technology-36376966

reply


That's Foxconn, and they're just getting started with replacing workers. Foxconn has 1.3 million employees. Hon Hai CEO Terry Gou: "Hon Hai has a workforce of over one million worldwide and as human beings are also animals, to manage one million animals gives me a headache."

He means it. He brought in the director of the Tapei Zoo for advice on how to manage animals with different temperaments.

reply


Countries where manufacturing makes up a big proportion of their economy are likely to suffer most because manufacturing is the low hanging fruit for automation.

reply


The long term job killer is UNFAIR access to automation decided by the costs of automation or political decision.

The revolt in late XIXth century in Europe were based on the generalisation of the steam engine that were favoring without any other merits than birth the wealthy and ripping the craftsmen of their jobs.

Diesel made an engine so craftsman could compete vs steam engine. The german government pre-empted his invention so that it would not disrupt the dominant position of big corporations...

Automation is not the problem, it is unfair access to automation decided by capital.

reply


I think it's likely that automation will be a huge creator of jobs. And I'm not talking about creation of high skill jobs at the expense of destruction of low skill jobs. I'm talking about a net creation of both low and high skill jobs.

Allow me to explain. Here's a youtube movie of some robots in a Mercedes factory

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VreG1iC65Lc

There are thousands of movies like that. Lots of robots doing a lot of work, and apparently displacing lots of jobs. But there are some jobs in the background. Someone has programmed those robots. But aren't those programmers (super-)highly skilled?

I don't know for sure, but it feels to me a robot is programed like an Excel macro: you record the moves, and then edit what you recorded. For an Excel macro, both parts are done (generally) by the same person, but for industrial robots, they are probably done by different people. The person who is being recorded needs only know how to manipulate a mechanical arm with a controller, that is probably not very different from a PS4 controller. The person who edits the macros, creates procedures, then combines them, optimizes them, creates tests, etc, etc, that person is a highly skilled individual. The other one not so much. The difference here is the capacity for abstraction.

Now, one could say that both these jobs happen only once, and then the robot performs the jobs thousands of times, so you have 2 new jobs (one high skill, one low skill) displacing thousands others. Alas, the programming, maintenance, re-programming, upgrading, not to mention construction of the robots still needs a small army of people. But overall, I agree that it's possible that introducing these robots resulted in a net job destruction for Mercedes and its suppliers (but not entirely sure; Mercedes was most likely more concerned with the quality of their cars rather than their cost of production).

However, not every manufacturer is similar to Mercedes. A lot of manufacturers produce things in smaller batches for example. And now you start to look at the trade-off of putting the automation in place:

https://xkcd.com/1205/

If a batch is small enough, the initial investment in automation is not recouped. If the batch is huge, the automation is a no-brainer. But there's a huge middle ground where only some partial automation makes sense. And part of that automation that makes sense is to do things using some mechanical arms moved by some PS4-type controller.

I think in the near future, a lot of the "mechanical" type of work (welding, cutting, soldering, hammering) will become remote-controlled. It might look like high-skilled now, but the job of a machinist was considered high-skilled 50 years ago, and essentially they are the same.

Now, the farther you are from the moving or hot or electricity-conducting parts, the farther you are from danger, and the more people can try something as a hobby. More importantly, the barrier of entry for a given (low-skilled) trade goes down, so people will be able to retrain themselves more quickly. And these people will be able to create more quickly.

Just like blogging has created millions of (unofficial, but money making) jobs, the advent of remote-controlled machines will create millions of new (low-skilled) jobs. And these remote-controlled machine will show up exactly because of the need for automation.

reply


> Alas, the programming, maintenance, re-programming, upgrading, not to mention construction of the robots still needs a small army of people.

If automation doesn't result in absolutely massive savings on employment, it just won't happen. You're army of people is more like a small platoon -- the army being entirely displaced.

But I think there is something to be said about automation allowing for creation to become more accessible. It might make entire categories of small-scale products designed by small teams possible in ways that were not possible before.

reply


Right. Kiva warehouse robots are a particularly striking example. Before Amazon bought Kiva, they gave out info about operating costs. All the little mobile robots are interchangeable, so if one fails, it's just sidelined. You have somebody on site to replace batteries and wheels; anything non-trivial goes back to the factory. The entire Kiva company, which was servicing about a dozen big Internet retailers before Amazon bought them, was 600 people. A single warehouse automated with Kiva loses at least half its staff.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: